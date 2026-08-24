Friends,

Greetings from the Lion City!

I apologize for getting this out so late. As we used to say in the Army this was a violation of the 7 P’s (Proper Planning and Preparation Prevents Piss Poor Performance).

The original plan was to get it all done and scheduled to publish before getting on my 20+ hour flight.

Then the plan was to finish it during the first seven-hour flight and hit send during a layover in Germany, but Europe’s new Entry/Exit System (EES) is a disaster. When you enter the EU at an airport, you end up spending the entire layover standing in line to get your passport stamped so you can get in another line to get your passport stamped again so you can leave the EU.

Now the plan is to finish it in my hotel room looking out over the Singapore skyline. If you get to before Monday morning, you will know that the third time is a charm.

I’m here for an annual dialogue on Sino-American relations that the Singaporean government hosts. It’s an honor to be a returning representative for the American side. Our agenda is full and I look forward to hearing what my counterparts have to say on the issues that are central to the tensions between Beijing and Washington.

If you’ve opened any major U.S. newspaper or read the articles in Foreign Affairs or other think tanks, or just lurk on the foreign policy threads of Twitter/X as I sometimes do, you will notice a common meta-narrative.

America is retreat.

The Iran War demonstrates that the United States is militarily bankrupt.

Our national debt hit $40 trillion.

President Trump just curtailed a major military exercise with South Korea.

The Trump Administration is implementing a “reverse pivot FROM Asia,” “U.S. strategy has failed,” and we are in a “post-Pivot” world.

America’s allies are concerned that the U.S. military will abandon Asia to the PRC.

Some of these are facts that are hard to argue with. Our national debt is out of control, and it will require some major changes to handle. The Iran War is burning through munitions, and we have not yet retooled our industrial base to ramp up production… something that should have happened in March 2022, by the way. The President did curtail the major bilateral military exercise with a social media post.

Much of the rest of it are vibes… and the vibes ain’t good right now.

There seems to be a general consensus that we are headed in the wrong direction, and catastrophe is on the horizon. What that catastrophe is depends on the individual commentator, but it spans from the collapse of the U.S. collective security structure in Asia to a PRC blockade or invasion of Taiwan.

I’d like to use this column to provide a different perspective on what’s happening. I don’t want it to come across as too pollyannish. We certainly have some serious problems that we must manage better than we have for the past several years. But I think the predictions of our imminent demise are overblown. I think Kurt Campbell and Rush Doshi tried to address some of this in their recent article, “How Alliances Survive.” I agree with one of their main points: “the threats that gave rise to the alliances have not faded but intensified and converged, as allied perceptions of China and Russia align as never before.” I would take Kurt and Rush’s point even further, the alignment and aggression by Moscow, Beijing, Pyongyang AND Tehran are forcing Washington and its allies to re-orient themselves and adopt new strategies and operational concepts. This alignment of perceptions may not be true for our friends in Ottawa and Seoul, but it is true in many other capitals.

Therefore, I think it is helpful to examine some of these new strategies and operational concepts, do some speculation about how those shifts will change the strategic environment for our adversaries.

Warning: I am going to argue that deterrence is being strengthen not depleted.

However, as they say, the proof will be in the pudding.

Before we dive in, let’s acknowledge something that must change. In 2012, the Obama Administration adopted a defense planning construct that has put the United States in a difficult position. Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta directed that the Defense Department only plan to conduct one major military contingency at a time. Prior to that time, the U.S. military was structured and planned to conduct two simultaneous military contingencies.

One might be excused for thinking in 2012, two years before Putin annexed Crimea and began a war in eastern Ukraine and two years before ISIS seized much of northern Iraq, that perhaps the international environment was benign enough for the United States to assume that only one major military crisis might emerge at a time.

We can no longer make that assumption but the Defense Department (sorry… checks notes… the War Department) still has NOT changed its planning construct for one conflict at a time.

We can all bemoan the Iran War, but let’s face it, the United States has to be prepared to fight simultaneously in at LEAST two, if not three, regions.

Adopting this planning construct would then require the services to build and maintain the force structure to handle more than one conflict simultaneously. We would then budget for and train sufficient air defense, strike, logistics, and other forces so that we aren’t robbing Peter to pay Paul (when Peter is Pacific Command and Paul is Central Command). It does us really no good to say: “we just won’t get involved in a Middle East war,” when obviously our combined adversaries seek to spread our forces too thinly.

The Trump Administration’s solution to this problem has been to demand that allies fill the gaps. But if the President is going to decide to unilaterally start a conflict without consulting with those allies, then it is unreasonable to expect that they will pick up the slack. In each of these regions, the United States has its own vital national interests to protect and we can’t expect allies to fill every gap when we refuse to build a military that is capable of handling the global scope of our vital national interests. Lastly, our adversaries understand the limitations we have place on ourselves, and they are trying to exploit that vulnerability. The best thing for the wealthiest country in the world to do, is to do more, so that we aren’t so thinly stretched.

Will this require greater defense spending? Yes… because we no longer live in a benign international environment. We can’t expect to go back to mid-1990s levels of defense spending when Beijing, Moscow, Tehran, and Pyongyang are teamed up against us.

Moving and changing the pieces on the chessboard

At the level of grand strategy, perhaps the most important change is happening in the realm of trade, economic, and industrial policy. We can debate whether the current Administration is implementing their policies successfully (there is plenty of evidence that it needs improvement), but there has been a significant shift in how the U.S. Government approaches these policy areas. Before 2017, U.S. Administrations from both parties pursued trade policies which granted unilateral free access to U.S. markets (which incentivized outsourcing of manufacturing and more complex supply chains). They pursued economic policies which incentivized financialization and lower costs for consumers. They pursued industrial policies which sought to focus on the most technologically advanced work, while shedding lower value manufacturing and push it to countries with lower labor costs and lower regulatory costs. The Administrations also incentivized an economy built around services as opposed to making goods.

Starting in 2017 and continuing under Biden, Administrations from both parties have undertaken major shifts in how they approach trade, economic, and industrial policy. This shift isn’t done yet, I think a lot of improvement needs to be made, and it isn’t yet clear what all the second and third order effects will be, but the United States is on a different trajectory now. As Washington re-engineers its own economy, there will be significant consequences for both friends and rivals.

In this newsletter, we’ve discussed this shift in the broader economic landscape many times. But this week I’d like to focus on the changes happening at what the military calls the “operational level,” the military concepts, systems and ways of fighting which has such an important impact on how power is exercised in the real world.

A new operational concept is taking shape in the Western Pacific focused on deterring PRC aggression against its neighbors. From a military perspective this new operational concept places relatively more importance on ground forces delivering long-range (or more accurately, intermediate range) fires against PRC ships and aircraft to create conditions which makes it extremely difficult and costly for the PRC to conduct offensive operations against Taiwan, the Philippines or Japan. This does not mean that ground forces are replacing naval and air forces. What is happening is a greater balance between these three domains of the Joint Force because for nearly 50 years ground forces played a relatively minor role.

Since the end of the Vietnam War, the United States relied primarily on air and naval forces to deter Soviet and Chinese aggression in Asia. As the U.S. pulled ground forces out of Vietnam, the Pentagon concentrated them first in Europe to deter a Soviet attack on NATO. Once the Soviet Union collapsed and the threat against NATO eased, the United States shifted the focus of its ground forces to the Middle East. The First Gulf War, the invasion and occupation of Afghanistan, the Iraq War, and then the operations against ISIS all tied down the preponderance of American ground forces. As an Army officer serving between 1995 and 2017, I can tell you that U.S. Central Command was the primary focus of the United States Army and for my brothers and sisters in the Marine Corps, the same held true.

The one exception was Korea where the United States Army maintained the Eighth Army with an Infantry Division and the United States Marine Corps kept III MEF in Okinawa prepared to reinforce the Peninsula. But for Big Army and Big Marine Corps, Korea was a sideshow.

The Taiwan Strait Crisis of 1995-1996 provides probably the best example of the U.S. military’s operational approach to security and deterrence in Asia. When the PRC decided to launch ballistic missiles near Taiwan in anger over the country’s decision to hold democratic elections, President Clinton responded by sending two Aircraft Carrier Strike Groups through the Taiwan Strait. At the time, the PRC not only lacked the capability to counter these two carrier strike groups and the nearly 120 aircraft aboard the two ships, but the PRC also lacked the capability to know that they were there until Washington announced it publicly. This show of force negated PRC threats, but in the aftermath, the PRC’s leader, Jiang Zemin, directed a major military build-up to provide the PRC with the capabilities to not only see U.S. naval and air forces in the region, but to be able to strike them accurately, to ensure that Washington wouldn’t dare intervene in the same way again.

Hu Jintao continued with this program once he became leader in 2003 and by the early 2010s, the PLA fielded capabilities that met Jiang Zemin’s objective. This became known as A2AD or Anti-Access, Area Denial, the PRC’s operational concept for making it too costly for the United States to intervene in a Chinese military operation against Taiwan. The PLA developed a complex and redundant ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance) network. The PLA built a massive conventional rocket force of mobile, ground-launched ballistic and cruise missiles that at first could effectively destroy fixed targets like U.S. airfields, ports, and logistics hubs in the region and would later develop the capability to target surface vessels like aircraft carriers and other navy ships. The PRC also built interlocking, long-range air defense systems to force U.S. aircraft to operate farther from the Chinese coast and make it too dangerous to approach Taiwan.

A representative graphic of the PRC’s A2AD

The purpose of the PRC’s A2AD, its operational concept, was to deter the United States from intervening in the PRC’s coercion of Taiwan. The PLA built systems and fielded weapons that could detect and track U.S. ships and high-end aircraft and hold them at risk. The PRC would then present this reality to America’s allies in the region and demand that countries like Japan and the Philippines prevent the United States from operating from their bases. Also the PRC presented this reality to Taipei to bring about Taiwanese capitulation in the face of a PRC checkmate. In short, Beijing would tell Tokyo, Taipei and Manila that the U.S. military couldn’t intervene effectively, so it would be better for them to bow to Beijing’s demands.

The problem with Beijing’s strategy was that it depended on the United States not changing its own operational concept. So long as the United States primarily relied on naval and air forces to deter Beijing, the PLA’s A2AD could reliably counteract them.

But what if the United States no longer planned to fight the way the PRC assumed it would? What would that mean for Beijing’s three-decade investment in A2AD? And what if U.S. allies Japan, the Philippines and Taiwan decided that they wouldn’t just capitulate to CCP demands? What if they started pushing back with their own military build-ups that complimented the new American operational concept?

A2AD with American (and Australian) Characteristics

Ever since the term “A2AD” came into vogue in the early 2010s, I couldn’t help but think of the Australian rock band AC/DC and in particular their song “Thunderstruck.”

I asked ChatGPT to give me a logo for A2AD in the style of AC/DC… I think it turned out well.

Released in September 1990, just weeks after Saddam Hussain invaded Kuwait, the song Thunderstruck is what I imagine playing in the background as USAF F-15Es dropped their ordinance on columns of Iraqi tanks in March of 1991. Given that the First Gulf War had such an important impact on the development of the PLA in the 1990s and 2000s, I think it’s fitting to make it this week’s song as we examine how the U.S. military is conducting its own revolution in military affairs in response to the PRC’s effort to deter the United States.

Instead of going into all the details of how U.S. ground forces are fielding new types of weapons to create dilemmas for the PLA, I recommend you read the issue from September 15, 2024, titled “Behold, the Typhon! Ode to the humble HEMTT.”

If U.S. ground forces are deployed to islands in the First Island Chain with weapons that only range 50-100 kilometers, that isn’t a problem for the PRC. However, if U.S. ground forces occupy the thousands of islands that make up the First Island Chain and they are equipped with weapons that range 1500 or 2000 kilometers… well that is a VERY BIG problem for the PRC.

Under the later scenario, U.S. naval and air forces then gain a lot more flexibility. Rather than having to concentrate to interdict an amphibious invasion of Taiwan, U.S. naval and air forces can be used to provide additional cover for the island outposts or can be used to mass at a time and place of their choosing.

Just as the PRC’s A2AD created difficult dilemmas for the United States, the new operational concept being developed by the United States creates difficult dilemmas for the PRC.

While the intermediate range ballistic and cruise missiles are important, that isn’t the only new weapons systems being developed to fit within this new operational concept. Unmanned surface and subsurface vessels controlled by forces deployed along the First Island Chain threaten to create the kind of problem that the Russian Navy faces in the Black Sea against Ukrainian unmanned systems. Unmanned aircraft and drones operated from these island outposts multiply the challenges for the PRC. The ability to insert sea mines and then overwatch those obstacles with missile and unmanned systems creates even more dilemmas.

In April and May of this year, just weeks before President Trump met with Xi Jinping in Beijing, the U.S. military and its allies rehearsed this operational concept for the first time during Exercise BALIKATAN in the Philippines. For the first time, Japan sent ground troops to participate in the exercise. Both the United States and Japan test fired their intermediate range anti-ship missiles. The U.S. and its allies tested unmanned surface vessels like the ones that Ukrainians use to sink Russian Navy ships.

Whereas a decade ago, the only capability the United States had to strike PLA assets in and around Taiwan was aboard carrier strike groups or from a handful of fixed bases in Japan, the United States is building, deploying and rehearsing the capability to strike PLA assets with things that aren’t tied to aircraft carriers or midair refuelers.

What the United States and its allies are building is a truly combined arms approach to deterrence in the Western Pacific. Also, it is starting to become clear that the defender has significant advantages given these new technologies and how they can be employed.

So, to those who are convinced the United States is in perpetual decline and that we cannot maintain deterrence. I refer them to those closing lines from AC/DC: “Yeah, it’s alright. We’re doing fine.”

Canada is “at war” with the United States… just ask Mark Carney

On Friday night trade negotiations between the United States and Canada broke down largely because Prime Minister Carney refused to accept restrictions on his ability to cut even more deals with Xi Jinping and tie the Canadian economy even closer to the PRC.

Mark Carney on Saturday:

“The U.S. introduced in the last hours, efforts to restrict our ability to have other trade deals. We’re the partner of choice in many respects for countries around the world, and the Americans wanted to restrict that. Unacceptable.”

There is only one country that U.S. trade negotiators have been asking their partners to agree to restrictions on and that is the PRC.

The Trump Administration has been very clear that it doesn’t want its trading partners to enter into trade deals with the PRC that undermines America’s own efforts to derisk from Chinese overcapacity.

The Trump Administration has been very clear that it wants to revitalize industrial capacity in the United States to expand economic prosperity as well as provide for the kind of defense industrial base that the U.S. and its allies (presumably Canada as well) rely on. Washington can’t accomplish that if it’s trading partners serve as transshipment vectors for Beijing. This was also a policy of the Biden Administration, more on that below.

Carney should be honest with his fellow Canadians and name specifically which other country the United States wanted “to restrict [Canada’s] ability to have other trade deals” with. He is intentionally vague because he knows that plenty of normal Canadians think it is reasonable to work with the United States against the PRC (even if a bunch of Liberal Party politicians think the opposite). Carney should be upfront with Canadians that he and his Liberal Party want to decouple Canada from the United States and tie Canada’s fate more closely to the PRC and the Chinese Communist Party.

Perhaps Canadians should ask for a real Foreign Interference Commission, instead of the whitewashed Hogue Commission which buried years of CCP political manipulation of Canada’s Liberal Party.

Carney pretends as if this ask by the United States was a surprise “introduced in the last hours,” but as President Joe Biden used to say: that’s Malarkey!

The U.S. has been trying to persuade its trading partners, particularly allies, for years to derisk from the Chinese economy, this ask has become more strenuous as the PRC has dumped more goods on the global economy to undermine manufacturing everywhere else in the world. Stipulations to block PRC state-owned enterprises were in the original negotiation of USMCA during the first Trump Administration. Over the past two years restricting access for the PRC has been in nearly every trade negotiation the United States has had with other countries (it ain’t a secret). In fact, Carney’s predecessor Justin Trudeau agreed with President Biden to restrict the import of Chinese EVs to Canada… an action that Mark Carney reversed in a bid to curry favor with the Chinese Communist Party, while undermining the U.S.-Canadian-Mexican automobile industry.

I think Christopher Balding put it best on Twitter/X… “Ally with Chinese characteristics”

Perhaps Carney should have some PRC flags behind him the next time he gives a speech like this.

None of this should be a surprise since Carney’s tête-a-tête with Xi Jinping in mid-January (I want it on the record that I’m showing respect to my Canadian friends by using some French). He immediately followed that trip with his now “famous” speech at Davos in which he bemoaned what he called a “rapture, not a transition” in the global system.

There has been a rupture in the global system, it’s called the China shock. Apparently, Carney has never heard of it.

Mark Carney is a creature of 1990s globalization; he is the epitome of Samuel Huntington’s “Davos man.” It has been very hard for homo magnificus to grasp that their utopian dreams have been shredded, but instead of blaming PRC leaders for what they caused, it is much easier to blame Donald Trump. [the political difficulty with blaming the PRC is that those leaders who welcomed the Chinese Communist Party into the proverbial henhouse might be condemned for their mistakes… it is politically safer to pretend that Trump is the cause of every problem]

Now I want to put some things in perspective.

The headlines you are going to see will have you believe that the United States imposed 50% tariffs on all Canadian imports to the United States. This sounds pretty drastic and if you believe that, you will likely be inclined to believe that Mark Carney is justified in whatever retaliation he decides to respond with and that what the United States was asking for, was completely unreasonable.

BUT, if you read the fine print or perhaps you go all the way to paragraph 23 in the New York Times article, you will notice that the tariffs apply to goods that were worth $20 billion out of a total of $382 billion in Canadian exports to the United States last year. That’s tariffs on just 5% of Canada’s exports to the United States.

To listen to Carney’s belligerent speech on Saturday morning, saying that Canada was “at war” with the United States, you might just believe that Washington ordered the Army’s 10th Mountain Division across the border to seize Toronto. [I don’t advocate doing that, I’m just being sarcastic Canada]

So, while this trade dispute will be portrayed as an American attack on Canada (that is the language Mark Carney uses and it will be amplified by the Administration’s critics in the United States and Europe), what this is really about is that the Canadian Liberal Party does not want to jeopardize their growing alliance with the Chinese Communist Party.

I suspect that Carney’s game plan is this. Pursue deeper and closer economic ties with the PRC even if that undermines the North American industrial base. Then when a Democratic Congress takes over and later when Democratic President takes over, Canada will be in a strong position to demand that every restriction be removed by Washington and that Canada can continue to maintain its own retaliatory measures against the United States for all the harm done by Trump.

For Carney, the long game is to triangulate between Beijing and Washington so that Ottawa can wring concessions from both sides. The fact that strategy will inevitably weaken Canada’s ally and neighbor isn’t a bug for Carney, it is a feature.

Thanks for reading!

Matt

MUST READ

VIDEO – Tiananmen Square Massacre: Le Monde Reveals unseen footage of the Chinese regime’s violent repression

Karim El Hadj, Elisa Bellanger, and Sinead McCausland, Le Monde, August 14, 2026

Art historian Nathalie Trouveroy shared footage with Le Monde from her personal archives of the Tiananmen Square protests, shedding new light on how the Chinese regime violently repressed the student protests in June 1989.

COMMENT – This is a fascinating 17-minute video, dubbed in English… you should watch it. Bravo to Le Monde for finding and broadcasting this!

Chinese Government Menaces Uyghur Diaspora

Human Rights Watch, August 16, 2026

The Chinese government is interrogating Uyghur Australians visiting Xinjiang, pressing them to collect information on Uyghurs in Australia, including Uyghur language schools. The Chinese government exploits the vulnerability of separated Uyghur families as an opportunity for surveillance and strict monitoring of the Uyghur community in Australia, which has a chilling effect on diaspora activities. Australia and other governments should respond to Beijing’s intimidation of the Uyghur diaspora with public statements, clear travel advisories, safe reporting channels, criminal investigations, and support for family reunification. The Chinese government is interrogating Uyghur Australians visiting Xinjiang, pressing them to collect information on Uyghurs in Australia, Human Rights Watch said today as its executive director, Philippe Bolopion, visited Australia. Chinese authorities have long engaged in transnational repression—human rights abuses committed beyond a country’s borders to curtail dissent—against Uyghurs living abroad and their relatives in Xinjiang, by targeting activists critical of the Chinese government. By pressing visitors to provide information about Uyghur activists, organizations, and language schools in Australia, the authorities are repressing the rights of Uyghurs in Australia to freedom of expression, association, culture, and family life. “The Chinese government exploits the vulnerability of separated Uyghur families as an opportunity for surveillance and disruption of communities abroad,” said Philippe Bolopion, executive director at Human Rights Watch. “Interrogating Uyghurs visiting Xinjiang and strict monitoring of diaspora activities have a chilling effect emblematic of Beijing’s transnational repression in Australia.” Human Rights Watch interviewed 11 Uyghur Australian citizens and permanent residents in Sydney, Melbourne, and Adelaide in April and May 2026. They included recent visitors to Xinjiang and Australia-based activists. Uyghurs in Australia who have been unable to visit their families in Xinjiang said they have no information about relatives there or can communicate with them only under strict official surveillance, with Chinese government officials monitoring their calls.

US designates American held by China as wrongfully detained Steve Holland and Michael Martina, Reuters, August 20, 2026

The U.S. has designated Myanmar scholar and U.S. citizen Min Zin as wrongfully detained after his arrest by ‌Chinese authorities in June, the State Department said on Thursday, a move that makes securing his release a top U.S. priority. The designation for Min Zin, who is accused of endangering Chinese national security, comes just weeks before U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled to welcome Chinese leader Xi Jinping to the White House.

Chinese Censorship Is Leaking into Answers from American AI

Stu Woo, Wall Street Journal, August 12, 2026

Ask a chatbot in China about Chinese politics, and it will either clam up or echo the official Communist Party line. New studies show a surprising twist: American artificial-intelligence models are unwittingly doing the same—and researchers say AI companies haven’t done much to fix it. The unexpected censorship comes in part from how AI models are trained. They act as a giant blender, gobbling up mountains of data across the web, including state-controlled media. That leaves the resulting smoothie with a taste of authoritarian propaganda. “It’s some of the unintended side effects of the training,” said Nicolas Suzor, an Australian law professor and member of Meta Platforms’ independent oversight board. He and other researchers say AI companies can help address the issue with simple tweaks, including greater transparency about where information comes from. American AI companies say they take steps to ensure neutral responses that protect free speech. Still, the oversight board last month published research that found models from OpenAI, Anthropic, Google and Meta were significantly less likely to criticize repressive governments than governments in freer countries.

China Wants to Shape What the World’s A.I. Knows David Pierson and Berry Wang, New York Times, August 17, 2026

China is exporting more than A.I. models. It wants its data to influence the world’s chatbots, raising fears that Beijing’s narratives will spread with the technology. When ChatGPT was still a new technology, researchers in Beijing tested how well it handled Chinese-language questions. Their response to its results was telling. The chatbot described the former N.B.A. star Yao Ming as the first Chinese woman to play professional basketball in the United States. It confused two classic works of Chinese literature, “Journey to the West” and “Dream of the Red Chamber,” which were written two centuries apart. The researchers at the Beijing Institute of Technology, who published their findings in 2023, also wrote that ChatGPT generated a large amount of “biased commentary about China” and “would not evade or refuse to answer political questions about China.” ChatGPT has since been updated many times; it is unclear how the results would differ now. But the examples pointed to a central concern in China’s quest to become an artificial intelligence power: The systems shaping the future are being trained on data sets that are overwhelmingly in English, and reflect what China sees as a Western way of thinking. That imbalance is also a strategic vulnerability for the Chinese Communist Party because it means Western views are likely to prevail when it comes to issues like human rights and the status of Taiwan, the self-governed island claimed by Beijing, analysts say. To fix this gap, and to build more powerful A.I. tools, Beijing wants to become a leading supplier of data — the troves of text, images and videos — that train A.I. systems around the world. Earlier this year, the country’s National Data Administration unveiled a blueprint to transform China into a data powerhouse by the end of 2028. The plan proposed creating “high quality” data sets in more than two dozen strategic fields, including scientific research, industrial manufacturing and autonomous vehicles. The plan calls on China to share its data sets worldwide. That was reinforced last month when China pledged to share data to help the dozens of developing countries that attended the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai build their own A.I. systems. China has also already released huge troves of data curated by government labs and state-owned media, making them available for download around the world. The goal, analysts say, is twofold: to draw more users into China’s A.I. orbit and to narrow the gap with the United States in access to high-quality training data, which Beijing believes is helping America maintain its lead.

China orders entities not to assist EU’s JD.com probe Yukun Zhang, Xiuhao Chen, and Liz Lee, Reuters, August 19, 2026

China said on ​Wednesday that a European Union investigation into Chinese ‌e-commerce giant JD.com constituted “improper extraterritorial jurisdiction” and ordered entities not to implement or assist with the probe. The ​order, issued by the justice ministry, is ​the second time that China has invoked ⁠its regulations countering “unlawful extraterritorial jurisdiction measures”. Introduced in ​April, the regulations expanded Beijing’s economic pressure toolkit amid ​strained ties with trading partners including the EU. The European Commission opened an investigation in May into JD.com’s $2.5 billion bid for ​German electronics retailer Ceconomy under the Foreign ​Subsidies Regulation, citing concerns that JD.com might have received ‌foreign ⁠subsidies that could distort the bloc’s market. The EU probe demanded from a Chinese entity “extensive and unnecessary” information from within China, China’s justice ministry said ​in a ​separate statement, ⁠calling the demand “a serious violation of the international rule of law”. “If ​the EU persists in its unilateral actions, ​China ⁠will resolutely retaliate in accordance with the law,” the ministry said.

COMMENT – Here is a thought… just block the acquisition. The PRC Government has provided you all the proof you need that a PRC firm like JD.com cannot be trusted to follow European laws and regulations.

Fidelity International plans to pull out of wholly owned China fund unit, sources say Selena Li, Reuters, August 20, 2026

Fidelity International (FIL) plans to ​exit its wholly owned China fund unit, two people familiar with the matter said, marking one of the biggest retreats by a ‌global asset manager from the world’s second-largest economy. London-headquartered FIL, which manages $1.18 trillion in client assets globally, is weighing a total retreat from its onshore fund unit three years after its launch, according to the two people who spoke on condition of anonymity because the exit plan is not public. Boston-based Fidelity Investments originally set up ​FIL as its international unit, before spinning it off as an independent business in 1980. Both FIL and Fidelity Investments are chaired by American businesswoman Abigail Johnson. It remains unclear how FIL plans to restructure or liquidate its 14 China retail fund products, which hold 4.5 billion yuan ($670 million) in assets. That’s well below a target set for 2029, according to a 2024 internal ​document reviewed by Reuters. The firm believed then that the China unit needed at least $14 billion in assets to be profitable. FIL assets under management peaked one year ​after the unit’s launch at 6 billion yuan, before dropping 25% from there as of the end of June, the latest reports on its China products show. The Shanghai-based unit employs ‌nearly 100 people, ⁠according to one of the sources. The China Securities Regulatory Commission told Reuters it has not received any official withdrawal application from FIL. Beijing has in recent years pledged to open its financial markets further to foreign players by rolling out measures to ease ownership barriers across funds, banks and insurance, simplifying licensing and expanding investment scopes. OTHER ASSET MANAGERS PULL BACK Any FIL plan to exit its China fund unit would be subject to change and require regulatory approval. The planned exit would, however, represent one of ​the most prominent retrenchments from China’s $5.9 trillion ​public fund market by a foreign ⁠asset manager over the last decade. FIL has so far put $218 million into the unit, the largest among all foreign wholly owned fund houses, topping BlackRock’s $215 million, business registration records showed. Just last month, British rival Schroders became the first foreign manager to exit ​its wholly owned onshore fund unit — which managed $250 million in local assets — offloading its products to Neuberger Berman amid scaling struggles, ​according to announcements from ⁠both firms. The Schroders move followed earlier pullbacks by other peers, including Legal & General, which halted its China expansion plans, and Vanguard, which closed its local fund sales joint venture and abandoned plans to enter the mutual fund sector. Any FIL exit from China’s onshore mutual fund market would cap a broader, gradual pullback in China, an economy which lost momentum ⁠at the ​start of the second half of this year on weaker industrial output and consumption. FIL cut about 500 positions ​at its Dalian technology and operations centre in late 2024 over data concerns, having already cut 16% of the local fund management staff earlier that year amid sluggish growth and cost pressures. The China fund management business ​has experienced rapid leadership churn since its inception five years ago, cycling through four board chairmen and three chief executives.

COMMENT – For all the talk that the “East is rising and the West is declining,” it doesn’t seem like the world’s largest investment firms agree with the CCP’s propaganda.

When Fidelity decided to enter the China market it set a goal for itself of managing around $14 billion in assets by 2029, today it sits at $670 million.

One wonders whether PRC regulators will let Fidelity actually exit and move its money out? Given the strict capital controls, I wouldn’t be surprised if Fidelity was force to essentially abandon its stranded assets in China.

Authoritarianism

Chinese Comic Investigated After Singing a Riff of a Patriotic Song

Yan Zhuang, New York Times, August 19, 2026

Ad-libbing during a routine is standard for many comedians. But in China, it can land performers in hot water. That was the case for one of the country’s most famous comics, Guo Degang, who is under official investigation for riffing on the lyrics of a famous patriotic song during a show. Mr. Guo has drawn comparisons to the likes of Ricky Gervais, and has starred in movies and hosted TV shows in China. After a show in Wuhan in July, he was reported to city’s culture and tourism bureau for singing a modified version of the song, which hails the bravery of Chinese soldiers during a historic battle against Japan. His case highlights the delicate line comedians must tread in a heavily censored creative landscape. The comedy scene provides a rare venue for indirect criticisms about contemporary life in China; but the space for self-expression is becoming increasingly narrow as China’s top leader, Xi Jinping, has made arts and culture a focus for ideological crackdowns. The bureau launched an investigation into Mr. Guo last week after receiving a complaint, according to The Paper, a popular Shanghai-based state-backed newspaper. The bureau said it was looking into whether he had violated a regulation under which performers must have their sets vetted by officials in advance, the outlet reported. An official who answered the phone at the Hubei Culture and Tourism Bureau, in the province encompassing Wuhan, confirmed the investigation against Mr. Guo on Tuesday. He described the matter as sensitive, but did not provide more details. A show Mr. Guo was scheduled to perform in the city of Xi’an was postponed, according to a social media post by the theater that was going to host it. Organizers have not announced if it will be rescheduled. Mr. Guo did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Mr. Guo, 53, is credited with reviving cross talk, or xiangsheng, a comedy genre that mixes scripted and improvised sketches that originated in the Qing dynasty. In the 2010s, Chinese media lauded him for attracting younger audiences to a genre with an aging fan base. But improvisation can be at odds with official policy, which requires comics to submit scripts and set lists of their performances for official approval in advance. In recent years, Mr. Xi has stepped up controls on speech that challenges the Communist Party’s narratives around politics and history. The government has also demanded that artists align their creative visions with the Party’s goals and has encouraged comics to promote a nationalist vision.

COMMENT – What a fun country to live in…

In China Xi Jinping Pays Tribute to Former Leader Jiang Zemin Architect of the Crackdown on Youth After Tiananmen

Le Monde, August 19, 2026

President Xi Jinping used the centenary of former Chinese Communist Party leader Jiang Zemin’s birth to praise his toughness after the crackdown on the June 1989 student movement and recall the golden age of China’s economy. “A man of great prestige” and “unwavering loyalty.” In his 40-minute speech on the morning of Monday, August 17, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Chinese President Xi Jinping, who also heads the Central Military Commission and the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party, heaped praise on one of his predecessors. Jiang Zemin came to power on June 24, 1989, just after the bloody suppression of the Tiananmen Square protests. Jiang remained at the top of the Party until November 2002, at the head of the state until March 2003 and led the military until September 2004. He died in 2022 at the age of 96. In front of thousands of officials and delegates from across China, and seizing the occasion of the centenary of Jiang’s birth, Xi first highlighted Jiang’s major economic contributions: his management of the 1997-1998 Asian financial crisis, his efforts to bring China into the World Trade Organization in 2001 and further propelling the country to the status of the world’s factory amid a period of peak globalization. His term was also marked by the closure of large, unprofitable state-owned enterprises and the emergence of a private real estate market.

COMMENT – Of course, Xi Jinping did not mention the leader that Jiang Zemin replaced in June 1989, Zhao Ziyang because Zhao was removed in a coup d’etat which proceeded the Tiananmen massacre and the CCP prefers to forget that messy bit of history.

Xi Jinping will skip UN ahead of Trump Summit

Phelim Kine, Politico, August 17, 2026

Chinese leader Xi Jinping won’t tack on a side trip to New York City to address the United Nations General Assembly when he’s in the U.S. next month for a meeting with President Donald Trump. The Chinese leader — who will meet with Trump on Sept. 24 in Washington — has no plans to attend the U.N.’s General Debate beginning Sept. 22 when world leaders convene for a week of speeches and side meetings with U.S. government officials, according to four people familiar with the Chinese leader’s travel itinerary. Xi will instead limit his presence in the U.S. to his meeting with Trump on Sept. 24. “Xi is set to fly in likely late on Sept. 23 — he isn’t doing UNGA — and fly out on the 25th,” said one of the people, who, like others, was granted anonymity due to the diplomatic sensitivity of their comments. “He’ll really only have one day of meetings at the White House on the 24th.” The State Department directed queries to the White House. The White House confirmed in a statement that Xi will visit the White House on Sept. 24 but declined to comment on any other possible activities on the Chinese leader’s schedule while he’s in the U.S. There had been wide speculation among the Washington diplomatic community that Xi would take the opportunity to attend the assembly to pitch China’s plans for peaceful international development as a counterpoint to the ongoing U.S. war on Iran. “When the Sept. 24 summit date was initially announced, people pointed out that the Chinese may have suggested that date so he could also go to New York City for UNGA,” a Washington-based EU diplomat said. New York City-based diplomats also noted that Beijing had not sent an advance team to the city, as would be expected ahead of any visit by Xi, the diplomat added. Neither the Chinese embassy nor the U.S. Mission to the United Nations in New York City responded to requests for comment. Xi last came to New York to speak at UNGA in 2015 to mark the 70th anniversary of the U.N.’s founding. Xi addressed UNGA via video link at the height of the Covid pandemic in 2021 in which he implicitly referenced the U.S. failure in Afghanistan a month prior as part of a pitch to developing countries for a post-U.S. dominant world order hinged to China’s economic development model.

China tells companies not to help with EU probe into JD.com: Beijing’s move mirrors its response to a similar EU investigation in spring Maximilian Henning, Euractiv, August 19, 2026

China’s justice ministry on Wednesday ordered companies and individuals not to assist an EU investigation into Chinese ecommerce giant JD.com. The move escalates a growing clash with Brussels over its scrutiny of Chinese state subsidies. In May, the European Commission opened a probe into the company, under the Foreign Subsidies Regulation, over concerns that state support gave JD.com an unfair advantage in the EU single market. EU enforcers are specifically looking into whether these possible subsidies strengthened JD.com’s bid to acquire CECONOMY, a German home electronics retailer. On Wednesday, the Chinese justice ministry struck back, saying it and other government bodies, including the commerce ministry, had found the EU probe to constitute “improper extraterritorial jurisdiction measures”. It ordered organisations and individuals not to help the EU in implementing these measures. The Commission did not immediately reply to Euractiv’s request for comment on the Chinese reaction. This week’s step mirrors a similar pushback against a separate investigation in May.

COMMENT – How can the European Union remain “coupled” to the PRC economy when the Chinese Justice Ministry prohibits companies and individuals from participating in an investigation by European authorities? This was the question that Brussels should have been asking themselves months (years) ago when this kind of behavior was predicted, but now it demands some sort of response by the Europeans… beyond simply more dialogues.

China slows exports of key optical, aerospace metals to Taiwan Cheng Ting-fang and Lauly Li, Nikkei Asia, August 20, 2026

China is restricting or delaying exports of key aerospace and optical materials to Taiwan, creating painful supply chain bottlenecks for industries in the key Asian tech economy, Nikkei Asia has learned. Some optical technology manufacturers have experienced significant delays and hurdles in obtaining materials from Chinese suppliers due to prolonged customs checks since last year, sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Nikkei Asia. “It’s an industrywide issue. Many of my peers have encountered the same problem, and it could significantly extend lead times across our business,” one executive in the optical industry said, requesting anonymity for fear of retaliation from Beijing. The executive said exports of germanium- and quartz-based materials have faced difficulties clearing Chinese customs. Germanium is a critical material for infrared lenses used in thermal imaging and other defense and industrial applications. It is also one of the key materials used in fiber optics and photonics. Quartz, meanwhile, is indispensable for optical components, semiconductor manufacturing and other tech applications. China is a dominant global supplier of such materials and has previously leveraged its grip on these supplies in geopolitical spats. “We have been told that some of our Chinese suppliers have been summoned by the authorities and questioned about their customers and shipments,” said the person with direct knowledge of the matter. “We have already lost some orders because longer lead times for certain materials mean we can’t meet our customers’ delivery schedules.” An executive with a chip equipment maker told Nikkei Asia that the lead time for his company’s product has been prolonged for months because China’s curb on quartz has affected overall production. “The quality and precision for quartz is very strict for the chip industry, and currently we don’t have an alternative source from China,” the executive said. Aerospace industries have encountered similar challenges, with supplies of some permanent magnets from China becoming a bottleneck, sources said. Neodymium permanent magnets in particular are critical for building motors, including those used in advanced robotics. “We have found that key permanent magnets essential for making motors have faced some disruptions because of Chinese export controls, and it’s not that easy to find cost-effective alternatives in other places,” an executive with an aerospace supplier told Nikkei Asia. Beijing has a history of using export controls on critical materials and metals to exert pressure on trading partners with which it has disputes. This has led many countries, including Japan and the U.S., to seek ways to reduce their dependence on China for such supplies.

COMMENT – Further decoupling of the Taiwanese and Chinese economies. Thanks Beijing for showing folks you can’t be a trusted economic partner.

China Axing Microsoft Windows from State Agencies Ahead of Plan

Bloomberg, August 18, 2026

Zhu Rongji, A Complex Leader with a Complex Legacy

Yasheng Huang, Yasheng Huang, August 13, 2026

Zhu Rongji, who has just passed away, is being remembered with a lot of nostalgia. I share that nostalgia. I greatly admire and miss his plain-talking, direct, no-nonsense style, a breath of fresh air in the often stultifying and vague rhetoric of the official speak. I am also nostalgic for an era when China sought to globalize its economy, had a working and pragmatic relationship with the West, eased cross-strait tensions with Taiwan. There is a lot to miss about him and Jiang Zemin. This nostalgia is understandable, but is not a right way to assess a leader, in part because a successor’s performance is partially a function of the performance of his predecessor. To make this point concrete, to those who are not happy with the current policy direction in China, I ask, “Who selected Xi Jinping to be the party secretary?” We do not know what really happened, but a widely accepted view is that Jiang advocated Xi to succeed Hu Jintao. To those who complain about the statist direction in China today, one could make a reasonable argument that Zhu was instrumental in creating the statist policy machinery of the Chinese state today. The correct way to use a successor to judge his predecessor is to look at how the successor changed the policy direction. What a successor moves quickly to redirect the policy direction tells you what his predecessor did, either right or wrong. Donald Trump’s first-term tariffs on China were, whatever one makes of them, a verdict on the China policy of the Obama years before him. His second-term crackdown on immigration was a statement about what had happened at the southern border under Biden. Xi pursued an anti-corruption campaign because his predecessors allowed corruption to fester. Successors reveal predecessors that way—an urgent policy orientation is evidence on what happened under the previous administration.

COMMENT – Really enjoy Yasheng’s Substack, you should subscribe.

At Ex-Premier Zhu Rongji’s Funeral, China’s Past Shadows Its Present

Yan Zhuang, New York Times, August 18, 2026

China Mourns Former Premier Zhu—But on the Communist Party’s Terms

Lingling Wei, Wall Street Journal, August 18, 2026

Xi Jinping claims Zhu Rongji’s legacy of economic opening while suppressing memories of a more candid, less tightly controlled era.

Zhu Rongji: A Reformer Who Centralized More Power in the Chinese State

Victor Shih, The Wire China, August 15, 2026

The former Chinese premier’s willingness to communicate made him popular with foreign leaders, but his reforms mainly helped to strengthen Beijing’s control. t a pivotal 1993 meeting with provincial officials on the eve of China’s fiscal centralization, the then relatively new vice premier in charge of fiscal affairs, Zhu Rongji, stated “the market economy is one of order and legality. It is not whatever one wishes it to be, and it definitely is not one where an official in charge of an area can do as he wishes. The market economy must be constrained by the law, regulations, and administrative discipline and be subject to supervision by the party and the people.” Such words typified Zhu, who passed away on August 12th at the age of 97, having served as Premier of China from 1998 to 2003. During his terms as both vice premier and premier of China, he brought about enormous changes to China’s economy. Yet, reflecting now on his main achievements more than two decades after he stepped down from power, we can see that the foundations he laid during his administration did not lead to a persistent unleashing of market forces in more areas of the Chinese economy. Instead, his policies provided the basis for a highly centralized state, with ample fiscal and financial resources to pursue policies favored by the Party leadership. Moreover, Zhu’s generation of leaders, who came of age in the era of globalization, saw frank communication with the outside world as a natural and desirable practice for Chinese leaders. This practice is no longer favored in Beijing, but is one that should be of greater importance for a China that is on the cusp of global leadership. Zhu’s reputation as a reformer was cemented when he led China’s effort to join the WTO. Internally, Zhu pushed for unusually extensive market-opening commitments — lower tariffs, greater access for foreign firms, and the application of multilateral trade rules — in exchange for something enormously valuable: secure access for China to the global trading system, and an external mechanism for forcing domestic reform.

COMMENT – I admire the scholarship and analysis of Professor Victor Shih. The first time I met him was more than a decade ago at UC San Diego. His book, Coalitions of the Weak: Elite Politics in China from Mao’s Stratagem to the Rise of Xi is excellent and has shaped my thinking on elite politics inside the CCP.

I was really disappointed to learn that he was forced out of his position as the director of the 21st Century China Center at the University of California, San Diego over the summer. He had taken over from Susan Shirk in July 2023 and from my impression had done a great job leading the center and organizing its annual “China Forums”, one held in San Diego and one in Washington. The forums typically include senior U.S. administration officials and former officials, along with academics and business leaders to discuss U.S. policy on China and hob-nob with the Center’s donors.

My guess is that Victor wasn’t enough of a CCP cheerleader for the folks who donate to the Center and seek to influence the Center’s role in shaping U.S. policy on China.

One example of seeking to influence the Center’s work is this “major gift” by Alibaba’s Joe Tsai in March 2021. I haven’t been able to determine the dollar amount Tsai gifted to the 21st Century China Center, but UC San Diego admitted it was “the largest gift ever received by the School of Global Policy and Strategy” back in August 2021.

I wonder if that “major gift” exceeded $250,000?

Wouldn’t it be awesome if public institutions like UC San Diego had to be transparent about its funding from foreign donors, particularly ones that are closely tied to the Chinese Communist Party?

I seem to remember that there is a federal law out there requiring that kind of transparency… (perhaps have a look at Section 117 of the Higher Education Act of 1965).

That same year, Tsai also donated a separate $220 million to a collaboration of six institutions which included the University of California, San Diego as well.

Or take a look at the make-up of the Center’s “China Leadership Board,” I wonder if members have also made sizeable gifts to the Center and whether those donations fall under the Section 117 disclosure requirement.

Communist Confession Rituals Return in Hong Kong

Gladys Kwok, Bitter Winter, August 13, 2026

Court finds Evergrande founder, a Harvard donor, responsible for large-scale fraud to hide debts. Hui Ka Yan was once one of the world’s richest men, a property tycoon who used his company’s billions to buy a soccer club and fund medical research at Harvard University. On Thursday, a court in China told Hui that he would spend the rest of his life in prison after the nation’s property bust led to the collapse of his China Evergrande Group. The court in Shenzhen found Hui, 67, and Evergrande entities carried out sustained and large-scale financial fraud between 2016 and 2021 to inflate assets and hide liabilities, the state-run Xinhua News Agency said. Those were the years when Hui was promising to build more than a million housing units across China, while the group he founded in 1996 amassed liabilities that at one point topped the equivalent of $300 billion. Hui, who pleaded guilty to the charges in April, was ordered to forfeit all of his personal assets. Evergrande and its flagship property unit were collectively fined the equivalent of more than $2 billion, Xinhua said. The court said authorities would continue seeking to recover Hui’s illegal gains. Evergrande’s growth machine was fueled by a simple cycle: borrow, buy land, presell apartments and borrow again. For years, rising home prices and seemingly endless demand in China made the business model look unassailable.

China’s super-rich ‘in shock’ and hunting for cash as Beijing issues surprise tax on offshore trusts

Anniek Bao, Lee Ying Shan, CNBC, August 5, 2026

The new rules impose a 20% tax at nearly every stage of a trust’s life, and give families until Oct. 21 to declare and pay tax owed on assets moved into trusts since the start of 2023.

COMMENT – Damn and billionaires in California think they have it rough with a 5% tax.

Environmental Harms

China Refuses to Sign Agreement to Combat Illegal Fishing

Laura Solano, Diálogo Américas, August 11, 2026

Illegal Chinese Fishing: Africa Must Stop Taking the Bait

Mustapha Bature Sallama, Modern Ghana, August 18, 2026

China has the world’s largest deep-sea fishing fleet. In several African countries, its vessels are regularly accused of engaging in illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, in violation of national laws and international agreements. The methods denounced are well known: Fishing without a license or beyond authorized quotas;

Turning off AIS transponders to evade surveillance;

Undeclared catches;

Use of destructive techniques such as bottom trawling. For West Africa, where millions of people depend on small-scale fishing for their livelihoods, the cost is enormous: nearly $9.4 billion in losses each year, not to mention the accelerated depletion of fish stocks. The Refusal to Be Transparent In June 2026, Beijing refused to sign the Mombasa Declaration, an international agreement launched at the 11th Our Ocean Conference in Kenya and aimed at strengthening the fight against illegal fishing through greater transparency regarding licenses, vessel owners, and catches. Sixteen countries including seven African nations: Cameroon, the Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Liberia, the Republic of the Congo and Somalia adopted the declaration. This refusal comes as several African countries have chosen to join the initiative. This decision is a blatant admission by China regarding the illegal activities of its fleet. While private companies sometimes act without their country’s consent, in this case, it is the Chinese government itself that is refusing to sign the declaration, demonstrating that it is aware of and covering up the activities of its companies.

COMMENT – This is the same 11th Our Ocean Conference where the PRC (and its accomplice, the American non-profit World Resources Institute (WRI)) managed to expel Taiwan from participating in this year’s conference… perhaps the Our Ocean Conference excluded the wrong “China.”

I covered the WRI’s “profile in cowardice” in the July 12th issue of this newsletter, “Born to be Alive”… article #34.

Foreign Interference and Coercion

Chinese funding for pro-Palestinian marches to be investigated

Nick Gutteridge, The Telegraph, August 14, 2026

Home Office launches inquiry into claims that Beijing is using UK protest groups to ‘sow division and chaos’. The Home Office is investigating claims that China is funding pro-Palestinian marches, The Telegraph can reveal. On Thursday, The Telegraph revealed a US investigation into the British activities of Code Pink, a far-Left feminist protest group, that has organised marches in Whitehall and protests at military bases. Code Pink has organised protests in the UK against Britain’s involvement in “the genocide in Gaza”, encouraged its activists to demonstrate outside RAF bases, and issued statements claiming that Britain’s leaders have been “bought by Zionism”. It is understood that the Home Office is “looking into the issues raised” as part of its remit to counter foreign interference in Britain. A Government spokesman said: “The first duty of government is to protect our national security. That is why we have brought forward some of the most robust measures to defend our country and democracy from state-backed threats. “Protecting the UK’s democracy and democratic institutions is fundamental to our national security, and we will continue to take whatever action is necessary to safeguard them.” The US investigation focuses on Neville Roy Singham, a tech tycoon who has given millions of dollars to Code Pink, which is run by his wife, Jodie Evans. The congressional ways and means committee and the US department of justice are both examining claims that Mr Singham used his money to spread pro-China propaganda and advance the interests of Beijing. The committee’s lines of inquiry include £250,000 in alleged payments to a company linked with Code Pink in the UK, from businesses connected to Mr Singham.

COMMENT – Singham has been doing these things in the United States for years, but it has been largely ignored by U.S. media outlets… I wonder now that the UK’s Labour Government is taking this kind of political interference seriously, if it will receive the attention it deserves in the United States.

China Wants Trump to Roll Out the Red Carpet—and Roll Over

Didi Kirsten Tatlow, Newsweek, August 17, 2026

China Calls New Zealand a Pawn After Espionage Accusation

Bloomberg, August 14, 2026

Inside Keating’s private push to steer Albanese on China and Trump

James Curren, Politico, August 16, 2026

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese listens not only to his advisers, or Foreign Minister Penny Wong, when it comes to Australian foreign policy. Increasingly, he makes a call to former Labor Prime Minister Paul Keating. This is one of the intriguing revelations in my new book, “Grand Ambition: Paul Keating’s Global Vision for Australia.” It shows that after Labor’s 2025 landslide reelection, a more confident Albanese wanted to hear more of what the former prime minister had to say. That’s not only because Keating’s critique of the government in its first term had stung — he described AUKUS support as the worst Labor government foreign policy decision in a century — but because Albanese had upcoming meetings with China’s President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump. How to handle these two great powers? Albanese wanted another view beyond what the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet was sending to his office. The need became more acute as the second Trump administration, which was applying the blow torch to its European allies to increase defense spending, put pressure on Australia to do the same with respect to China. Keating bristled, telling Albanese privately that he was now “sitting between two sharks,” those being “the China threat brigade on the one hand and the Americans on the other.” Before Albanese headed to China for a six-day visit in July 2025, Keating met for several hours with him at Kirribilli House, the prime minister’s Sydney residence.

COMMENT – Paul Keating is the Australian Gerhard Schröder.

Here is Paul Keating in a television interview two years ago… during the Biden Administration… saying that Taiwan’s people “are sitting on Chinese real estate. It’s a part of China.”

Other great lines are this about Australian participation in AUKUS: “If we didn’t have an aggressive ally, like the United States… aggressive to others in the region… there would be nobody attacking us right now. We are better left alone, than we are being “protected” by an aggressive power like the United States.” [Again, this is August 2024]

“That strategic power [China] has no strategic designs on Australia. What this is all about is the Chinese laying claim to Taiwan and the Americans are going to say: no, no we’re going to keep these Taiwanese people protected, even though they are sitting on Chinese real estate.”

The interviewer was clearly taken aback by this assertion of Chinese sovereignty over Taiwan and interrupted him with: “Let me just stop there on the Chinese real estate, what about Taiwanese real estate and the wishes of the Taiwanese people?”

Keating stares at her dismissively and responds: “Well look, the Chinese real estate is a part of China. Let me make the analogy, it would be like the Chinese saying to us we think that Tasmania has been poorly treated for many years, we want to keep the sea route down the east coast of Australia, through Bass Strait and across to Perth and the Indian Ocean open. So, we are going to put some frigates there and we will economically support the Tasmanian people should they wish to cede from Australia.”

Well… interestingly enough, that is what the PRC did in February and March 2025 when Task Group 107, a PLAN cruiser (the Zunyi), a frigate (the Hengyang) and a replenishment vessel (the Weishanhu) circumnavigated Australia.

This is an addled old man, and Prime Minister Albanese is too busy to listen to folks like him.

Why Australia’s Getting Tough on China Again

James Curran, Foreign Policy, August 17, 2026

Since coming to office in 2022, the Australian Labor Party government of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has championed the virtues of a “stabilized” relationship with President Xi Jinping’s China. The fruits of this approach—which dropped a mantra of “pushing back” against Beijing and instead deployed the careful rhetoric of “constructive” engagement—have been obvious. Under the previous, conservative government of Scott Morrison, China’s unreasonable economic coercion of Australia had resulted in punitive sanctions on Australian exports to China of wine, barley, lobster, and coal, among other products. In December 2024, this came to an end when China lifted its final Australian embargo, on lobsters. Yet through this period of high diplomatic tension, the two countries’ economic complementarity continued, especially in the resources sector. Australia’s iron ore trade with China has largely underwritten its national prosperity for the past three decades, and neither Beijing or Canberra’s hawks dared use it as leverage.

Beijing’s bid for Belfast

UK-China Transparency, UK-China Transparency, August 14, 2026

The Chinese government appears to be upping its public diplomacy in the nation, under limited scrutiny and in the context of an ongoing China knowledge deficit in government. Key points: Beijing remains committed to subnational diplomacy in the UK, which may be under-scrutinised by the media, researchers and some parts of Whitehall

One initiative promoted by the Chinese consulate in Belfast sees Chinese Communist Party propaganda books given to schools, for example. One school provided UKCT with a list of books (see below), however, the school informed UKCT that the collection had been put into storage.

Interactions with Northern Irish police also come in the context of very limited practical cooperation from the Chinese side on Chinese organised crime in the UK, and security sensitivities A recent, first-ever “Open Day” held by the Chinese consulate in Belfast has drawn attention to intensifying subnational diplomacy between China and Britain’s constituent regions and nations. Beijing is making a concerted effort to strengthen diplomatic and economic ties with Northern Ireland. With legislative power over sectors which feature prominently on China’s foreign agenda, such as economic development and education, Belfast is a high-value target for Chinese subnational diplomacy. Northern Ireland may also provide Beijing with an entry point into EU markets. Naturally, the historically sensitive security and sovereignty situation in Northern Ireland may also be of interest to the Chinese state. While China’s efforts in Northern Ireland have not gone unnoticed, media reporting tends to focus on individual incidents without piecing together the broader trend. By assessing the activities of China’s Consulate-General in Belfast, and drawing upon UK and Chinese media sources, UKCT has sought to provide an overview of Beijing’s diplomatic activity in the nation.

Lining Up the Pro-Beijing Press

David Bandurski, Lingua Sinica, Lingua Sinica, August 13, 2026

Chinese Nationals Ran a Fraud Machine Out of Florida Mailboxes, Draining the Savings of Elderly Americans in Seventeen States: DOJ

Sam Cooper, The Bureau, August 5, 2026

US charges 11 over sham marriages involving Chinese nationals and American soldiers

Teresa Elena Frontado, South China Morning Post, August 12, 2026

Human Rights and Religious Persecution

China’s Silent Anniversary: How the Cultural Revolution’s Sixtieth Year Was Erased

Hu Zimo, Bitter Winter, August 17, 2026

In China Treatment for Mental Health Problems Is a Luxury

The Economist, August 13, 2026

Case of Activist Forcibly Disappeared Passes Grim Milestone

Chinese Human Rights Defenders, August 12, 2026

CCP Scholar: China’s New Ethnic Unity Law Moves from Administration to Assimilation

Hu Zimo, Bitter Winter, August 11, 2026

China’s Ethnic Unity Law: Uyghurs in the Diaspora Already See Its Effects

Ruth Ingram, Bitter Winter, August 6, 2026

Taiwan teacher held in China for 80 days

Taiwan News, August 8, 2026

Industrial Policies and Economic Espionage

Mexico Weighs Tougher Trade Rules for China as US Talks Grind on

Bloomberg, August 18, 2026

In a Faltering Chinese Economy, Working-Class Stories Strike a Chord

Yan Zhuang, New York Times, August 19, 2026

Chinese carmaker Chery to open UK R&D centre

Megan Snaith, Financial Times, August 19, 2026

China Aiming for Global Dominance of Mass Food Production

Ambrose Evans-Pritchard, The Telegraph, August 18, 2026

China is about to do to the global supply chains for grains, livestock and food products what it has already done to the world’s energy and transport systems. The country is pursuing what amounts to world dominance in the mass manufacture of protein, launching a breakneck plan to end its strategic dependence on food imports and insure its people against the long-term famine risks of climate change. The Politburo’s 15th five-year plan is marshalling all levers of finance and state power to overcome land and water limits, placing food security on a par with defence as an existential imperative for national survival. Analysts at Systemiq say the Communist Party is activating the same playbook already used for solar power, electric vehicles and batteries to reach 70pc or more of the world market from a standing start in less than 15 years – a pattern also visible in its push for semiconductors, nuclear fusion, quantum computing and pharma. It is developing genetically modified seeds and crops, but it is also targeting the fast-growing industries of cellular agriculture, lab-grown proteins and food from precision fermentation: Frankenfoods to some, the saviour of humanity to others.

Chinas Batteriemacht kostet Europas Autoindustrie Milliarden [China’s battery power is overrunning the German automotive industry]

Stefan Hajek, Handelsblatt, August 19, 2026 – Original in German

Large parts of the profitable automotive business are threatened with migrating to China in the coming years, partly because domestic automakers have been negligent regarding batteries.

COMMENT – This is completely in the power of German political leaders to stop… the destruction of the German automobile industry is NOT inevitable, it just requires standing up to CCP coercion.

Price of niche rare earth jumps on fears of renewed Chinese export controls

Financial Times, August 19, 2026

Chinese carmakers now sell one EV abroad for every two at home

Indranil Ghosh, Rest of World, August 18, 2026

A Glum China Pines for the 1990s

The Economist, August 17, 2026

Beijing intervention spooks investors in China-linked private equity deals

Financial Times, August 18, 2026

China’s Economic Activity Weakened in July

Wall Street Journal, August 18, 2026

U.S.-China Trade Relations

Karen Sutter, Congressional Research Service, August 18, 2026

China’s Economy Extends Slowdown by Weakening Across the Board

Bloomberg, August 17, 2026

Beijing is failing to meet the challenge of weak domestic demand

MERICS, August 6, 2026

US-China ‘Board of Investment’ stalls before expected Trump-Xi meeting

Nayan Seth, South China Morning Post, August 12, 2026

Cyber and Information Technology

China tightens border crossings after Meta’s play for AI startup Manus

Nikkei Asia, August 18, 2026

China’s robot bodies and AI brains take center stage at Beijing expos

Nikkei Asia, August 19, 2026

As Xi’s US visit approaches, basic details of planned AI talks remain uncertain

Khushboo Razdan, South China Morning Post, August 19, 2026

Unitree IPO Could Mark New Era for China’s Robotics Sector

Wall Street Journal, August 19, 2026

KI-Tools: Warum Chinas KI-Erfolge für Europa zur Gefahr werden können [Why China’s AI successes could become a danger for Europe]

Sabine Gusbeth, Handelsblatt, July 29, 2026 – Original in German

The People’s Republic is working with all its might to build a future ecosystem for artificial intelligence. Europe is watching. New dependencies are looming.

COMMENT – I think we can be pretty certain that Europe is really only going to have three choices when it comes to AI: pick the American stack; pick the Chinese stack; or ignore the technological revolution and hope for the best.

5Y Capital invests Chinese state capital into American Biotech

Vermilion China, August 18, 2026

Hanging a Banner for Chinese AI

David Bandurski, Lingua Sinica, August 18, 2026

The People’s Republic of Data

U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission, August 18, 2026

Google plans to stop making Pixel products in China in 2027

Laula Li, Nikkei Asia, August 18, 2026

Why AI Optimism Is So Much Higher in China Than the US

Bloomberg, August 14, 2026

Applied Materials projects China revenue to grow in 2026 despite US curbs

Yifan Yu, Nikkei Asia, August 13, 2026

Applied Materials, a top U.S. supplier of chipmaking equipment, reported record earnings Thursday and raised revenue expectations for 2026 on strong demand for semiconductors needed for an AI infrastructure buildout. For the three months ended July 26, Applied Materials brought in a quarterly record $9.12 billion in total revenue, up 25% on the year. It recorded $2.5 billion revenue in China during the period, representing 28% of total sales and the company’s biggest market. China revenue slightly dipped from $2.6 billion last year amid tightening U.S. export restrictions on advanced chipmaking equipment. Despite the curbs, Applied Materials CFO Brice Hill said at an earnings call that the company still expects China revenue to increase in 2026 driven by “investments in 28-nanometer foundry logic, where Applied has strong technology differentiation and share.” Hill said revenue growth in China is expected to continue into 2027, especially in the Internet of Things, communications, automotive, power, and sensors sectors. Meanwhile, Applied Materials guided August-October revenue to come in at $10.25 billion, plus or minus $500 million as demand for AI chips accelerates.

COMMENT – Obviously, if the Department of Commerce and the wider Trump Administration was serious about winning the AI race, bolstering the U.S. semiconductor industry, and revitalizing manufacturing in the United States, then it would be blocking companies like Applied Materials from selling the PRC the tools they need to undermine us.

Apple Trains Its Own AI Model China Market with Alibaba’s Support Sources Say

Reuters, August 17, 2026

Beijing Sees Tech as the Answer to Weak Domestic Demand

Trivium China, August 11, 2026

From 5G to NearLink: Europe’s Next Digital Dependency Risk

Jeroen Groenewegen-Lau, The Wire China, August 9, 2026

Military and Security Threats

Chinese Start-Up Lands Reusable Rocket for the First Time Adeel Hassan, New York Times, August 19, 2026

For the first time, a Chinese aerospace company landed the bottom part of a rocket that went to space, state media reported on Wednesday, marking an advance for the country in its ability to partly reuse rockets for future missions. The success follows the recovery of a different rocket’s booster stage, or first stage, which returned upright to a platform at sea last month. That vehicle was operated by a state-owned corporation, while Tuesday’s breakthrough was achieved by a private start-up, LandSpace. Reusing rocket boosters would allow Chinese satellite makers to reduce the cost of getting to orbit, and better compete in the global space market. “China is already prepped and primed to scale different space capabilities, like satellite communications, but they just needed reusable launch to really unlock the economics of that,” Kathleen Curlee, a senior research analyst at Georgetown University’s Center for Security and Emerging Technology, said in an interview on Wednesday.

Taiwan Says It Was Targeted Last Month AI Driven Hacking Campaign

Reuters, August 17, 2026

Chinese coastguard proposes turning South China Sea isles into robotic fortress

Holly Chik, South China Morning Post, August 19, 2026

In a Polarized Taiwan, Some Residents Are Training to Defend Their Homeland

The New York Times, August 18, 2026

China to build environmental monitoring station near disputed Scarborough Shoal

Liu Zhen, South China Morning Post, August 19, 2026

NATO’s Nightmare

Simon Shuster, The Atlantic, August 17, 2026

Pentagon orders 30 US universities to scrutinise ties with Chinese research partners

Teresa Elena Frontado, South China Morning Post, August 17, 2026

UK Steps Up Scrutiny of Defense Supply Chain After China Scare

Bloomberg, August 15, 2026

One Belt, One Road Strategy

Ecuador’s Noboa courts China on shrimp, copper without threatening US ties

Igor Patrick, South China Morning Post, August 17, 2026

How China’s A.I. Is Surging Across Africa

Paul Mozur, Adam Satariano, and Aaron Krolik, New York Times, August 5, 2026

When Ernest Mwebaze, a tech developer in Uganda, was building an artificial intelligence system last year tailored for his country’s many languages, he tested American and Chinese tools to see which one could help. China’s won. The A.I. model from the Chinese internet giant Alibaba handled Uganda’s dozens of languages better than anything from Meta or Google, Mr. Mwebaze said. It was also inexpensive, and he could customize the model with his own data. “We want to build things as cheap as possible, yet have them work really well,” said Mr. Mwebaze, a former research scientist at Google. His system, called Sunflower, is now used across Uganda, including by farmers to receive weather information and crop advice in local dialects. Mr. Mwebaze, 47, is one of thousands of developers across Africa who have turned to Chinese A.I. models in the past year. In Kenya, entrepreneurs are using the models to streamline legal and business services. In Nigeria, they have made educational tools that teach high school students. In Ghana, developers are building local chatbots.

China-built data center stirs debate on Pakistan’s digital sovereignty

Adnan Aamir, Nikkei Asia, August 17, 2026

Why the Chinese yuan could soon be Africa’s most important currency

Jevans Nyabiage, South China Morning Post, August 16, 2026

China Is Opening the First Regular Cargo Route Through the Arctic

Wall Street Journal, August 17, 2026

Beijing official hails China and Cuba as ‘good brothers’ in show of solidarity

Dewey Sim, South China Morning Post, August 10, 2026

China’s One Belt, One Road Initiative: Economic Issues

Michael Sutherland and Karen Sutter, Congressional Research Service, August 14, 2026

Opinion

How Zhu Rongji changed China’s political history: Reform-minded former premier declined offer to take helm in early 1990s Katsugi Nakazawa, Nikkei Asia, August 20, 2026

There are no “ifs” in history, but the Chinese Communist Party would have had a different history if economic reformer Zhu Rongji had accepted former supreme leader Deng Xiaoping’s offer to become premier in the early 1990s, replacing conservative Li Peng. Deng was China’s paramount leader from 1978 to 1989, but in his retirement, the chief architect of China’s “reform and opening-up” policy was growing unhappy with the job performance of Li, who was in charge of economic policy. So Deng hatched a secret plan to replace Li, but one that suddenly fell through. Zhu eventually served as China’s fifth premier, from March 1998 -- a year after Deng’s death -- to March 2003. Li was chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, China’s parliament, during the same period. Before assuming the post of premier, Zhu served as a vice premier in charge of economic policy and became internationally known as China’s “economic czar.” As premier, he further pursued reforms and became a driving force behind China’s rapid economic growth. Zhu, who was born in 1928, died of an illness in Beijing on Aug. 12. He was 97. His death came while the Communist Party’s annual Beidaihe meeting was said to be underway, with current leaders and retired elders holding informal discussions. If any agreements were reached during the secretive retreat, they will significantly affect Chinese politics in the future, including the results of the Communist Party’s 21st national congress in the autumn of 2027. Xi Jinping, who has been Communist Party general secretary since November 2012 and Chinese president since March 2013, is expected to seek re-election for a fourth five-year term as party chief at the quinquennial party event. On Tuesday, Xi and other Chinese leaders bid farewell to Zhu at the Babaoshan Revolutionary Cemetery before his body was cremated, with Chinese national flags flying at half-mast over Beijing’s Tiananmen Square and elsewhere. A day earlier, Xi delivered a speech during a large-scale event at the Great Hall of the People in the Chinese capital to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Jiang Zemin’s birth. Jiang was general secretary of the Communist Party and Chinese president when Zhu was premier. All seven members of the Politburo Standing Committee, the Communist Party’s top decision-making body, attended Monday’s commemorative event. Jiang was born in 1926 and passed away in 2022 at the age of 96. Among the attendees was former Vice President Wang Qishan, a close ally of Xi and a longtime associate of Zhu. While many party heavyweights handpicked by Jiang long ago retired, Wang remains influential. When the Xi administration was inaugurated in 2012, Wang joined the Politburo Standing Committee. At the same time, he became head of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, an anti-graft body. As one of Xi’s most trusted allies, Wang spearheaded the anti-corruption campaign during Xi’s first term as China’s top leader. Wang’s appointment was a little unusual given that his expertise is in economics and finance. Zhu, Wang’s backer, helped install him in the position out of concern for a possible clash between Li Keqiang and the strong-minded Wang. It was Li Keqiang, the new premier, who was put in charge of economic affairs. The head of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection is an important post but unrelated to the economy. A significant political development related to Wang Qishan, now among the party elders, took place before the Beidaihe meeting. It was announced in June that Li Xiaohong, a former senior anti-graft official and close aide to Wang, had been placed under investigation for “suspected serious violations of discipline and laws,” a common euphemism for corruption. Wang’s wife, Yao Mingshan, is a “second-generation red,” as children of revolutionary-era party leaders are known. She is the daughter of Yao Yilin, a late former Politburo Standing Committee member who also served as Chinese vice premier. Through his marriage to Yao, Wang has a strong connection to “princelings,” a smaller group of second-generation reds as they are children of senior Communist Party officials. Xi, a second-generation red himself, and Wang are old friends. They got to know each other when they lived a “sent down” life near Yan’an, Shaanxi province, during the 1966-1976 Cultural Revolution. Wang was like a big brother to Xi, who, still in his teens, often visited and stayed at Wang’s cave house in a nearby village. The investigation of Wang’s aide casts a further shadow on the Xi-Wang relationship. In the wake of the deadly Tiananmen Square crackdown on pro-democracy student protesters on June 4, 1989, Zhu, Wang’s backer, was embroiled in the fierce power struggle between conservatives and reformers. In the years after the crackdown, conservatives strengthened their influence in Chinese political circles, and the country’s economy stagnated. Wary of the conservative forces at work, Jiang and Li Peng were reticent to embark on bold reform and opening-up measures. This aggravated the retired Deng, who feared that if the situation remained unchanged, China would collapse. So he began moving behind the scenes. Still in the early 1990s, Deng ordered his eldest son, Deng Pufang, to secretly investigate political and bureaucratic circles, including human relationships, and ways to deal with them, according to an old Chinese source who related this episode around the time the Xi administration was inaugurated in 2012. During the Cultural Revolution, the younger Deng fell from a building while being persecuted and became paralyzed from the waist down. He has been wheelchair-bound ever since. As the son of Deng Xiaoping, Deng Pufang established a wide network of personal connections across political and bureaucratic circles. He conducted his investigation and reported his findings to the elder Deng, according to the source. The content of the report was shocking. According to the source, the younger Deng concluded that unless drastic leadership changes were made -- including the dismissal of Premier Li Peng -- reforms would not proceed and boosting the economy would be difficult. Deng Xiaoping took the situation seriously and secretly began preparing the powerful medicine prescribed by his son. His first target was Li Peng, who was acting as a brake on reforms. If dismissing Li alone was not enough, his second target would be Jiang. In a bid to restart reforms, Deng Xiaoping went behind the scenes to sound out Zhu about becoming the next premier. Zhu was an up-and-coming vice premier well-versed in economic affairs at the time. Zhu was surprised and firmly declined the offer to become premier. Lacking confidence and central government experience, he doubted he could overcome resistance from strong conservatives and carry out reforms. Deng Xiaoping did not give up easily, though, but his secret plan to replace Li would soon fall through. In his mid-80s, the elder Deng fell while taking a shower, suffering broken bones and other injuries. The accident sapped the energy he would need to push through such a bold personnel change. In the end, the source said, Deng Xiaoping prioritized stability, and, as a result, Li Peng was spared dismissal. Zhu joined the Politburo Standing Committee at the Communist Party’s 14th national congress in the autumn of 1992 and eventually became premier in March 1998. The 14th national congress formally adopted the policy of introducing “a socialist market economy” as an economic system. At his first news conference as premier in March 1998, Zhu declared, “Whether it is a minefield or an abyss that lies ahead, I will go forth without hesitation and serve with all my energy until my dying breath.” On one occasion, Zhu famously referred to a crackdown on corrupt bureaucrats and joked that he would prepare 100 coffins, 99 for corrupt officials and the remaining one for himself. If reform-minded Zhu Rongji had readily accepted supreme leader Deng’s offer to become premier in the early 1990s, the Communist Party would have taken a different path. If Jiang and Li had both left, the Jiang-Zhu duo would not have come about. The key factor behind Zhu’s political career was the health of Deng, who had been suffering from Parkinson’s disease since the 1980s. In China, the supreme leader’s health is treated as a state secret, as a leader’s poor health would affect the country’s political situation. The same holds today. Deng, Li, Jiang and Zhu were once parties to a fierce power struggle, though one that remains little known. Their story, as related by the old Chinese source well-versed in politics, provides plenty of food for thought regarding the future of Chinese politics as the dynamics of Communist Party power remain largely unchanged.

The end of an era for China’s economy

Noah Smith, Noahpinion, August 16, 2026

What Really Happens If China Wins the AI Race?

Matteo Wong, The Atlantic, August 18, 2026

A China Strategy That Lasts: Congress Must Lead to Compete with Beijing

Bill Cassidy, Foreign Affairs, August 19, 2026

6G is coming. Will the West let China write the rule book?

Matthew Gould, Washington Post, August 10, 2026

Humanoid Robots Need a Supply Chain in North America

Bloomberg, August 18, 2026

China’s space race has a new problem: finding room for failure

Tang Meng Kit, South China Morning Post, August 17, 2026

Constantine’s Example for China

Walter Russell Mead, Wall Street Journal, August 18, 2026