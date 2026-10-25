Friends,

This week I want to pay tribute to a singer-songwriter who passed away just over 15 years ago.

Amy Winehouse was born in London in 1983 and grew up in a working-class Jewish family of musicians. As a child in the 1980s and 1990s, she gravitated towards jazz. That jazz influence is obvious in her two albums, Frank (2003) and Back to Black (2006), as well as her iconic cover of Mark Ronson’s song, “Valerie” (2007).

The next year, she would win a record-breaking five Grammy Awards.

Unfortunately, in 2011 at the age of 27, Amy died of alcohol poisoning, after battling years of substance abuse and mental health problems. A theme she touched on repeatedly in her music in songs like “Rehab,” “You Know I’m No Good,” and “Back to Black.”

Amy Winehouse in her “Rehab” music video.

Two months after her death, Tony Bennett released “Body and Soul” a duet he recorded with Amy in early 2011.

Listening to her music today, one can’t help but be reminded of Billie Holiday, the American jazz singer from the mid-20th Century. Take a listen to her performance of “Solitude” from 1952.

So, if you have an hour this week, download Frank or Back to Black (or both) and listen to Amy. We lost an incredible artist way too soon, but she left us some spectacular performances that we can all enjoy.

***

The Next 70 Days

Today, Brazil is holding its runoff election for president between the incumbent Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Flávio Bolsonaro. The contest is tight and none of us should be surprised if the loser challenges the outcome.

In less than 10 days, the United States will hold its mid-term elections. The framing is largely a referendum on President Trump’s last two years in office and if his approval rating is an indicator of the outcome, then it shouldn’t be surprising if the Republicans lose control of both houses of Congress.

President Trump has already signaled his intention to challenge the outcome if it doesn’t go his way, meaning that the next 70 days will be contentious before the 120th U.S. Congress convenes on January 3, 2027.

Going back to Amy Winehouse and her song “Rehab”:

I ain’t got 70 days. ‘Cause there’s nothing , there’s Nothing you can teach me That I can’t learn from Mr. Hathaway

[The Mr. Hathaway reference is to Amy Winehouse’s favorite musician, Donny Hathaway, the American soul singer-songwriter who is best known his songs “The Ghetto” (1969) and “Someday We’ll All Be Free” (1973)]

In Sino-American relations, President Trump and Xi Jinping appear to be on track to meet twice more this year. November 18-19 at the APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation) Summit in Shenzhen and December 14-15 at the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Miami.

There is a chance in Shenzhen, that Xi Jinping will try to convene a meeting between President Trump and Vladimir Putin. One possible topic could be an effort to finally find a way to end the fighting in Ukraine, but President Trump has also signaled that he wants nuclear arms control between the three countries on the agenda as well, a topic that the Chinese have rejected on many occasions.

It should also be remembered that Taiwan’s local and municipal elections, called the “Nine-in-One” elections, will be taking place on Saturday, November 28. Historically, the opposition KMT party has done well in these mid-term-like elections, but this year the DPP may be poised to win big, which would further undermine the reputation of the Beijing-friendly KMT Chairwoman, Cheng Li-wun.

It was already a long-shot that Cheng would be the KMT candidate for president in January 2028, but a big defeat for the KMT in the “Nine-in-One” elections would likely cause a reshuffling even sooner of the KMT’s leadership.

In Europe, the recent agreement between Beijing and Brussels to accept a quota on Chinese hybrid vehicles appears to have created a degree of stability as Europeans are cautiously optimistic that they can resolve other elements of the China Shock 2.0 through negotiation. However, political unrest across the EU may become the principal focus, particularly as we get closer to the April 18, 2027 French Presidential Election. If held today, it seems clear that Marine Le Pen and her National Rally party would win, which would throw a serious wrench into European unity.

Lots of moving pieces and spinning plates.

Thanks for reading!

Matt

Share China Articles

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Shanghai tops world in empty offices as overseas investment pulls away

Nikkei Asia, October 20, 2026

Vacancies reach 24% in China’s commercial capital as international tenants withdraw. Shanghai is now home to the world’s highest office vacancy rate, the latest industry data shows, as foreign companies back off from investing in China. During the second quarter of this year, Shanghai had a vacancy rate of 24.5%, according to the global real estate services group CBRE, topping the list of 20 cities worldwide. Beijing had the eighth-highest rate at 17.9%. The office buildings in Shanghai’s Lujiazui financial district illuminate the city’s famous Bund waterfront every evening. But recently, it has emerged that several of these buildings do not contain any occupants. Instead, only the exterior-facing rooms have their lights turned on, in an apparent effort to maintain Shanghai’s iconic nightscape. Shanghai’s vacancy rate climbed by 5.1 percentage points from the fourth quarter of 2019, just before the COVID-19 pandemic. This rise was greater than the 3.8 points for New York, 2.6 points for London and 0.7 point for Tokyo. One of the biggest contributing factors for Shanghai’s high office vacancy rate is the slowdown of expenditures by overseas companies. In the second quarter, foreign direct investment in China totaled $26.6 billion on a net basis, according to China’s State Administration of Foreign Exchange, down 23% from the first quarter. Not only are U.S. and European companies cutting investments, a number of Japanese firms are also reducing outlays due partly to deteriorating bilateral relations. The office vacancy problem is spilling over to inland cities as well. At a building in the southwestern metropolis of Chongqing, a door leading to a vacant tenant space sported a sign offering a discount to the lease. No price was specified, but the sign contained the owner’s contact information and a note saying, “Open to negotiation.” The roughly 200-meter space had parts of the flooring removed and cables hung from the ceiling. The name of what appeared to be the previous occupant remained visible on the door. There were reportedly vacancies on every floor of this Chongqing office building, which houses around 10 units on each story.

COMMENT – The Chinese Communist Party will keep publishing “official statistics” that its economy is growing just under 5%... but it is increasingly clear that these numbers are pure fiction, and the true state of the Chinese economy can be found in figures like what’s reported here.

Research as Cover: How Chinese Intelligence Uses Think Tanks and Consultancies

Martin Purbrick, The Asian Crime Century, October 19, 2026

On 3 June 2026, the Five Eyes intelligence alliance, comprising the security agencies of the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, issued a joint advisory, “Safeguarding Our Secrets”, warning that Chinese military intelligence officers were using cover identities posing as employees of “private businesses or think tanks” to recruit unwitting sources via professional networking platforms including LinkedIn, Indeed, and Upwork. The advisory stated that targets were asked to prepare trial reports on China’s external relations, defence, or trade, a formulation that served as both a screening mechanism and a means of eliciting substantive information under the guise of consultancy work. Chinese intelligence use of think tanks should not be understood as a single technique. An intelligence officer may claim to represent a research institute or consultancy that may or may not exist. At the other end of the spectrum are established Chinese research institutions with longstanding relationships with the intelligence services, whose academics, institutional identities and international networks can provide access to foreign targets. Between these two extremes are genuine universities and research bodies within which particular institutes, employees or identities may be used for intelligence covers. The pattern illustrated by cases in Europe, the UK and the US indicates the use of think tanks for cover identities, the cultivation of networks through professional and social engagement, and the targeting of individuals with access to policy information. This article provides an assessment of how consulting is used as a cover and also the principal Chinese state think tanks that are affiliated with or used by the Chinese intelligence services, drawing on open-source research. It is offered as a resource for those seeking to understand the use of Chinese think tanks as instruments of state intelligence activity.

COMMENT – Great piece of research… as the major U.S. media outlets seek to uncover American espionage efforts (here for the Washington Post and here for Politico), independent researchers continue to uncover and try to raise awareness of what the PRC is doing. If only the resources of the actual U.S. media outlets could be harnessed for this, imagine what we could find, but for outlets like WaPo and Politico, they are far more interested in painting their own country as the villain.

Neither the Washington Post, nor Politico, provide any evidence of wrongdoing by the U.S. Government, all they are doing is putting targets on the backs of Americans who travel overseas.

China Is a Peer Competitor in a Dangerous Space Race

Robert A. Manning and Nick Hawkins, Foreign Policy, October 19, 2026

Washington needs to take the realities of Chinese advances seriously. Washington may be focused on the battle over artificial intelligence, but China is also ready to compete among the stars. The rapid progress of China’s space program may not yet be seen as a “Sputnik moment,” but Beijing is a full-spectrum peer competitor with Washington in everything from planned moon bases each powered by nuclear reactors to space weapons. Space, with an already crowded low Earth orbit (LEO) and few rules, is another bifurcated realm of conflict-prone rivalry that brings, like maritime clashes or the future of AI, systemic challenges to the U.S.-China relationship. From potential nuclear warfare in space to competition over real estate on the moon, China’s ambitions are multifaceted and often in direct competition with those of the United States. A key part of Beijing’s ambitious strategy is building an integrated satellite network that rivals U.S. capacities. To capitalize on technological breakthroughs, such as Chinese start-up LandSpace’s reusable rocket, China has built a vertically integrated manufacturing base for its space industry, similar to its approach to electric vehicles. China views space competition holistically, with manufacturing speed and capacity conceived of as a comparative advantage enabled by behemoth aerospace state-owned companies and state support and encouragement for a burgeoning commercial industry where more than 500 players are already competing. Since it is a key national security industry dominated by military-directed state-owned companies, it is a less fiercely cutthroat competitive environment than those for EVs and solar energy—at least for now. The United States remains largely ahead of China in several key areas, including satellites in orbit, LEO broadband capabilities, and space situational awareness (SSA)—the tracking, characterizing, and predicting of the movement of satellites, debris, and natural objects in Earth’s orbit. The United States still has some 10 times more satellites in orbit than China, and while China’s launch cadence is rising, the country’s 92 total space launches in 2025 were still well below the 165 launches of SpaceX alone.

COMMENT – I think this commentary is useful. It helps us see that there are multiple, simultaneous areas of technology rivalry playing out between the United States and the PRC… and it isn’t completely clear which one is the most important.

There is a fixation on the technology competition over supremacy in artificial intelligence. Many believe that “winning” the AI race will either grant enormous advantages in other domains or perhaps even make the competitions in those other domains moot.

I’m not so sure.

Perhaps the competition over space technology will prove most important over the long run, or perhaps efforts to build a functioning and reliable quantum computer will be more important.

Perhaps there is a field that we aren’t paying much attention to that will turn out to be much more consequential than AI.

The CCP ‘Saturates’ Religion with Socialist Values

Jonah Reisboard, Jamestown Foundation, October 19, 2026

Executive Summary: The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is pushing to “saturate” religion with Chinese culture and socialist values. Party organs have used this tactic for more than a decade to wear down the organizational and spiritual independence of religious groups, and it is one of four mechanisms in a framework Party-state scholars use to describe the sinicization of religion. “Saturation” creates new Party-aligned norms that must be followed to avoid persecution. It demands surveillance, both through grassroots inspections and through technical means to ensure compliance. Local governments have run sinicization campaigns for years following Party guidance alone in the absence of a national statute on religion. However, the Promotion of Ethnic Unity and Progress Law contains some provisions relevant to religion and will lead to renewed efforts.

COMMENT – This is what totalitarianism looks like.

Z.AI Founders Worked on Research Funded by China Institute That UK Tied to Spies

Kate O’Keeffe and Maggie Eastland, Bloomberg, October 20, 2026

Four founders of one of China’s most promising artificial intelligence companies, Z.AI Co., worked on research in a joint project with a technology institute that the UK government accused of having “very strong ties” to China’s main spy agency, according to publicly available research papers from China and an “espionage alert” from the UK. The nearly four-year-long AI research project, which overlapped with the company’s start in 2019, was co-funded by Beijing-based China General Technology Research Institute, or CGTRI, and the National Natural Science Foundation of China, according to a previously unreported 78-page report that the project’s leaders compiled to detail their findings. A CGTRI engineer and one of Z.AI’s founders were among the project’s leaders, and three other Z.AI founders contributed to the research, according to the report. The report was published on a Chinese government website that provides research funding records. The UK’s MI5 intelligence service, in the Sept. 30 espionage alert, accused CGTRI of primarily existing to fund academic research that directly improves China’s main spy agency’s “technical capability for espionage.” The first-of-its-kind bulletin said the institute has “very strong ties” to China’s Ministry of State Security and warned of potential criminal consequences for “any institution or individual continuing to conduct research ultimately funded by CGTRI following publication of this espionage alert.” A spokesperson for China’s embassy in the UK called MI5’s allegations against CGTRI “baseless.” The Z.AI founders’ work on research partially funded by an alleged Chinese intelligence front highlights the risks cited by some US officials regarding China’s growing prowess in AI — and could add to further scrutiny of Z.AI in particular. The two countries are racing to develop a technology that is transforming the global economy and could give their military services an advantage. The US last year restricted Z.AI’s access to American technology based on allegations the company aided the military with AI research. More recently US officials accused the company of systemically extracting proprietary knowledge from American rivals.

COMMENT – Great work by Bloomberg… but hardly surprising. Of course, PRC-based AI companies are helping the Ministry of State Security. It would be really surprising to learn that there was one that wasn’t helping the MSS or PLA.

Authoritarianism

A Vanishing Debate

Lingua Sinica, October 21, 2026

Closing a Chapter in Macau

Lingua Sinica, October 21, 2026 Beijing locks in Laos Phelim Kine and Daniella Cheslow, Politico, October 23, 2026

The Trump administration is losing Laos to China — a contentious issue in the region that is coming to the fore just as President Donald Trump prepares to meet with Southeast Asian leaders in Manila next month. China opened an air force base in Laos last month — its second military base in Southeast Asia. Meanwhile, the U.S. has been shifting its forces out of Asia to the ongoing conflict in the Persian Gulf. Yes, Laos is just one small country, but it is strategically important to the U.S. because it borders U.S. ally Thailand (the two countries have a mutual defense pact) and Vietnam, which has a budding security relationship with the U.S. based on mutual concern about China’s regional intentions. And the lack of engagement by the U.S. in Laos is increasing fears among allies in the region that America is no longer a reliable bulwark against China. “The Laotians aren’t blind to the fact that China isn’t a benign hegemon, but for the past 10 years Laos-U.S. relations have floundered,” an Asian diplomat told your host. As for the base? “We’re wary and cautious,” the diplomat said. NatSec Daily granted the diplomat anonymity because of the sensitivity of their comments.

COMMENT – Must have been a slow week for Phelim Kine, Politico’s Washington-based China correspondent.

I’m glad that Politico has a Washington-based China correspondent, but as I’ve noticed with much of Phelim’s “reporting” it is deeply flawed and misleading.

As a reader of his latest piece, you would likely come away thinking that the United States had a long and strong relationship with Laos, that it had started to deteriorate a decade ago at the end of the Obama Administration, and now “the Trump Administration is losing Laos to China” through neglect.

I’m gonna throw a penalty flag here.

First, it would have been helpful had Phelim at least used the official name of the country… the Lao People’s Democratic Republic.

Yeah, just saying the official name out loud kind of gives everything away.

Had he done so, he might have provided a clue that Laos has been a communist satellite state since 1975 and for most of that time a client of the People’s Republic of China.

So, to write in 2026 that “the Trump Administration is losing Laos to China”… is a bit ridiculous.

No one in the region considers this to be “a contentious issue”… Laos has been a Chinese satellite for half a century.

If any American Presidential Administration “lost” Laos, it was Gerald Ford, not Donald Trump or Joe Biden or Barrack Obama.

Let’s start with some history of Southeast Asia (it would be great if journalists like Phelim could provide some to his readers).

If you ask most Americans what happened in Southeast Asia after WWII, I suspect that most would only be able to tell you about the U.S. involvement in the Vietnam War.

For many Americans, that war was a blunder in which the United States tried to prevent the legitimate efforts of Vietnamese nationalists from achieving their independence from French imperialists… never mind that the United States really didn’t ramp up its involvement until a decade AFTER France left the region.

Many have come to believe that Ho Chi Minh and his freedom fighters were just small “d” democrats using the label of communism for support against an imperialistic America. This was the narrative many boomers told themselves as they protested America’s involvement in the late 1960s and it is the narrative they perpetuated during their “Long March through the institutions.”

If you tell people today that the United States was protecting independent countries in Southeast Asia from well-funded and supported communist insurgencies working on behalf of the Soviet Union and the People’s Republic of China, they will look at you strange.

Perhaps they have heard of the “domino theory,” but the one thing they know for certain is that this rationale should be dismissed out of hand as a fantasy spawned by a bunch of anti-communists in the late 1950s and 1960s. They are bound to make some passing reference to McCarthy and dismiss all this concern about communists as overblown.

But of course, the independent countries of Southeast Asia were battling communist insurgencies funded by Moscow and Beijing in the 1950s, 1960s, and 1970s. Those insurgencies, supported by the Communist heavyweights, sought to overthrow their governments and install communist regimes that would be loyal to either Moscow or Beijing… the story of the independent Kingdom of Laos is just one of the example.

Following WWII, nationalists in Laos declared their independence and established the Kingdom of Laos. Between 1946 and the defeat at Dien Bien Phu in 1954, French troops helped guarantee the kingdom’s independence as communist groups supported by Beijing and Moscow spawned. Certainly there were those in Paris who dreamed of reestablishing their colonial footprint in Indochina, but that was largely a fantasy. As the French pulled out, the Soviets and the Chinese began a concerted effort to subvert the independence of the new nations of Southeast Asia (just as the Soviets had done in Eastern Europe and both Moscow and Beijing did with North Korea).

After the success of the Vietnamese communists forced the withdrawal of France, it appeared to both Moscow and Beijing that the rest of the region was ripe for communist revolution.

By the late 1950s, what had been a generally united communist effort to spread revolution through violent insurgencies, military assistance and political indoctrination, began to fracture into competing communist factions. As the Sino-Soviet split became more contentious, the struggle to control the communist insurgencies of Southeast Asia became more violent. The communist insurgent groups fought the existing independent governments AND the Communist heavyweights fought with each other using their own proxies.

The history of America’s support to South Vietnam is well known as Washington tried to prevent the North Vietnamese annexation of the Republic of South Vietnam. In Malaysia, the British fought their own counterinsurgency campaign against Soviet and Chinese supported communists.

But those weren’t the only independent countries in Southeast Asia. Three kingdoms bordered Vietnam and Malaysia, and they also faced violent communist insurgencies seeking to overthrow their governments: the Kingdom of Thailand, the Kingdom of Cambodia, and the Kingdom of Laos.

The Kingdom of Thailand allied itself closely with the United States and was largely successful in preventing communist insurgencies from taking root in their country.

The Kingdom of Cambodia decided to pursue a policy of neutrality, then found itself in the 1970s as the battleground for supremacy between Communists aligned with Moscow and Communists aligned with Beijing. This ultimately led to one of the worst humanitarian catastrophes in human history. The “Killing Fields” of Cambodia, in which millions of Cambodians were executed, was implemented by the Beijing-backed Khmer Rouge starting in 1975 when they overthrew the Soviet-back Khmer Republic, which had successfully overthrown the kingdom starting in 1970.

That period of bloodshed only ended when Communist Vietnam, backed by Moscow, invaded Cambodia in November 1978, conquered the country, and established the pro-Soviet client state of the People’s Republic of Kampuchea (PRK) led by the Kampuchean People’s Revolutionary Party (a communist party established by Vietnamese communists in 1951). This conquest of Cambodia, then set off the Sino-Vietnam War of 1979 when the PRC invaded Vietnam and suffered enormous casualties by their smaller neighbor.

Communists pursued a similar, if less dramatic, campaign against the Kingdom of Laos.

In the 1960s, as the Chinese Communists were aiding dozens of communist revolutions across the globe (this is the period of the Cultural Revolution and the cult of Mao), one of the groups they started to support was the communist Pathet Lao who were waging an insurgency against the land-locked Kingdom of Laos. During the 1960s and 1970s, over 100,000 PLA troops served covertly inside Laos, building roads, deploying anti-aircraft weapons, and logistics to further support the North Vietnamese in their war to annex the Republic of South Vietnam. Both Moscow and Beijing competed to support this group and in 1975, when both South Vietnam fell to North Vietnam and Cambodia fell to the Khmer Rouge, the Pathet Lao overthrew the Kingdom of Laos and established the Lao People’s Democratic Republic.

With this victory, the Pathet Lao rebranded itself into the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and has ruled as a Leninist one-party state ever since.

Flag of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP), the ruling party of Laos since the communist takeover in 1975.

When the PRC and Vietnam went to war over Cambodia in 1979, the LPRP broke with Beijing and remained in the Moscow/Hanoi orbit during the 1980s (this struggle between Moscow and Beijing to control communist regimes in Southeast Asia was one of the rationales for Beijing to seek a closer relationship with the United States during the 1970s and 1980s). In 1989, as the Vietnamese signaled their willingness to withdrew from Cambodia, Laos and the PRC mended ties.

Since the early 1990s, Laos has essentially become a client state of the PRC. Nearly all the country’s meager infrastructure is built and financed by its Communist neighbor and the ruling LPRP trains its cadres at the CCP’s Central Party School.

The Chinese Communists love to accuse America’s allies of being puppets of Washington, but that’s some serious mirror-imaging, as the relationship between Beijing and Vientiane is one of master and client.

So, I’ll reiterate… to say in 2026, that the United States is on the verge of “losing Laos to China” is ridiculous.

If the United States ever had Laos, it certainly “lost it” 51 years ago when America withdrew from mainland Southeast Asia.

An honest reporting on state of US-Lao relations would have at least mentioned some of these points.

China’s Ultimate Political Survivor Just Fell. What That Says About Xi’s Rule.

Lingling Wei, Wall Street Journal, October 20, 2026

Twenty Harbin Students Disciplined for Unauthorized VPN Use After Reportedly Being Informed on by Classmate

China Digital Times, October 19, 2026

The ‘Fake Commute’: How China’s Unemployed Save Face

Liangping Gao, Xiuyuan Ning and Marius Zaharia, Reuters, October 20, 2026

Japan ‘Months’ from Running Out of Critical Rare Earth as China Squeezes Supply

Financial Times, October 20, 2026

The foreign judge Hong Kong was looking for

Samuel Bickett, Hong Kong Law & Policy, October 19, 2026

When Culture Becomes Command: Xi Jinping’s Latest Ideological Manifesto

Hu Zimo, Bitter Winter, October 19, 2026

Huawei Becomes Proxy for Public Criticism of Party-State

Dennis Yang, Jamestown Foundation, October 19, 2026

Putin Floats a Summit with Trump and Xi to Discuss Ukraine Deal

Lingling Wei, Alex Leary, Thomas Grove and Josh Dawsey, Wall Street Journal, October 19, 2026

Environmental Harms

Holding the Line

Varun Vira, C4ADS, October 20, 2026

Clean Energy Must Avoid the Mistake of Overdependence

Deborah Lehr, The Diplomat, October 19, 2026

Foreign Interference and Coercion

KEY TAKEAWAYS With Sino-Japanese relations having deteriorated recently, China has been conducting a vigorous campaign against Japan in several countries. In Indonesia, China’s campaign against Japan has primarily focused on Indonesia-Japan security cooperation and Japan’s proposal to develop a fishing port in Natuna. China’s campaign might not succeed because its concerns are not entirely well-founded. Indonesia generally has greater trust in Japan than in China, and China itself has benefited from the close partnership between Indonesia and Japan. Indonesia’s cooperation with one partner can also bring benefits to others, reflecting the inclusive nature of its partnerships.

COMMENT – There are real limits to what the CCP’s foreign interference can achieve. The more pressure they apply to countries like Indonesia, the more likely it is to backfire.

Chinese AI Tool Linked to Hacks in Japan

Junko Fukutome, Wall Street Journal, October 21, 2026

Japanese researchers say Artex, implicated in attacks on South Korean banks, was used to target as many as 80 companies. Hackers used an artificial-intelligence tool made by a Chinese engineer to target companies in Japan, according to cybersecurity researchers, adding to a wave of breaches that highlight how AI-powered attacks can overwhelm cyber defenses. Around 80 Japanese companies were targeted from overseas in hacks that bore digital traces of Artex, an AI agent developed in China, according to a report published this week by GMO Cybersecurity by Ierae, a Japanese cybersecurity firm. Eight of the attacks occurred within the past month. The company didn’t name the targets. Japan’s top government spokesman, Minoru Kihara, said Tuesday the government has been discussing the attacks with some of the affected companies, and said it is “considering all possibilities, including the potential involvement of foreign actors.”

The Silent Reach of Chinese Intelligence in Taiwan

Khedroob Thondup, Tibet Express, October 21, 2026

Taiwan says China cyberattacks, disinformation up ahead of local elections

Hong Kong Free Press, October 21, 2026

Taiwan Indicts Five for Attack on Comedian Who Satirized China’s Xi

Yimou Lee and Ben Blanchard, Reuters, October 21, 2026

China-linked hackers hit Fiji: US embassy

Hong Kong Free Press, October 13, 2026

No. 10 Leaves Option Open to Impose Chinese EV Tariffs if UK Joins EU Scheme

Rowena Mason, Lisa O’Carroll and Jasper Jolly, The Guardian, October 19, 2026

Beijing Warns London of ‘Firm Countermeasures’ if It Aligns with EU Import Curbs on EVs

Alice Li, South China Morning Post, October 20, 2026

Marshall Islands minister arrives in Taiwan to deepen economic ties

Taiwan News, October 20, 2026

China Slams Japan’s Takaichi Over Yasukuni Ritual Offering, Warns of ‘Remilitarisation’

Carol Yang, South China Morning Post, October 20, 2026

COMMENT – Just want to remind everyone of which country is actually pursuing “remilitarisation”

As a PRC official might say during a press briefing, this is yet another case of the thief calling out, “Stop Thief!”

WAY BACK MACHINE – A thief crying “stop thief!” — phrase of the week Andrew Methven, The China Project, May 20, 2022

China’s Foreign Ministry has a long history of using colorful language to tell off it foreign critics. Today’s wolf warrior diplomats and spokespeople are continuing the tradition.

Our phrase of the week is: a thief crying “stop the thief” (贼喊捉贼 zéi hǎn zhuō zéi). Context During a recent visit to Angola, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman warned the Southern African nation, and other African governments, against using equipment made by Chinese telecommunications company Huawei. Sherman made the remarks during a press briefing following a visit to the Angola offices of the U.S.-government-backed mobile phone company Africell, where she reaffirmed long-standing concerns about purported spying and privacy risks associated with Huawei. In response during the regular Foreign Ministry press briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhào Lìjiān ran through a litany of counterpoints about U.S. digital espionage abuses, declaring it was the U.S., not China, that compromises the sovereignty of African governments. He finished off his pointed remarks by suggesting the U.S Government could: Do their part in respecting the sovereignty of, and do something concrete for, African countries, instead of wasting time spreading rumors and lies or playing the trick of a thief crying “stop thief!” Translation A thief crying “stop thief!” is a Chinese idiom which can be understood by knowing the meaning each of the four characters: Thief (zéi 贼), cry or shout (hǎn 喊), catch (zhuō 捉), and thief (zéi 贼). It’s similar in meaning to the English idiom, it takes one to know one. The Chinese idiom is traced back to the book, A New Account of the Tales of the World which was compiled and edited by poet and writer, Liú Yìqìng during the Northern and Southern dynasties (420–589).

COMMENT – Let me borrow a Western proverb with its origins back to Geoffrey Chaucer in the 14th Century: a regime that lives in glass house, shouldn’t throw stones.

Philippines Summons China’s Envoy Over Remarks Conveying ‘Threat’

Mikhail Flores and Nestor Corrales, Reuters, October 19, 2026

Chinese Ambassador Denies Threatening Philippines After Saying a War May Prove Easy to Win

Alyssa Chen, South China Morning Post, October 19, 2026

A Fire in the Night: The Dalai Lama’s Representative in South Africa Targeted Again

Massimo Introvigne, Bitter Winter, October 19, 2026

FDD Joins Brandeis Center to Urge Federal Court to Allow Disclosure of Foreign Funders of U.S. Universities

Foundation for Defense of Democracies, October 19, 2026

The Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD) joined the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law to file an amicus brief on October 16 urging a federal court to reject efforts by the Association of American Universities (AAU) to block the public release of previously undisclosed identities of foreign donors reported by AAU member institutions. The filing argues that identifying foreign companies, research institutions, foundations, and other institutional counterparties is essential to uncovering potential national security threats, examining foreign financial influence, and holding universities and federal regulators accountable. The dispute centers on Section 117 of the Higher Education Act, which requires universities to report significant foreign gifts and contracts and makes those disclosure reports public records. On October 1, AAU, which represents 71 research universities, sued the Departments of Education and State to prevent the release of foreign donor and counterparty identities its members had reported. The court granted a temporary restraining order the same day. The Department of Justice has since opposed AAU’s request for a preliminary injunction. The FDD-Brandeis brief identifies three major concerns: China’s access to American research. The brief examines university relationships involving Chinese military-linked research institutions and companies on federal security lists. It cites FDD research identifying approximately $405 million in reported university transactions involving counterparties appearing on federal restricted-entity and research-security lists. The filing also examines Georgia Tech’s former partnership with China’s Tianjin University, which the Commerce Department placed on its Entity List, illustrating why the identities and affiliations of foreign research partners matter. Opaque Qatari funding and campus influence. The brief identifies nearly $9 billion in reported gifts and contracts attributed to Qatar, with the foreign source’s name missing from public records accounting for more than $4 billion. It examines contractual conditions governing university operations and concerns about whether foreign financial relationships may influence university policies, including responses to campus antisemitism. Longstanding failures in federal oversight. Congressional investigations and the Department of Education’s own inspector general have documented serious weaknesses in university foreign-funding reporting and enforcement. The brief argues that public access to counterparty identities allows independent researchers, journalists, and policymakers to examine relationships that aggregate country-level figures cannot reveal. “China has exploited academic partnerships to gain access to American research and technology, yet the public still lacks basic visibility into the foreign entities financing our universities,” said Craig Singleton, FDD China Program senior director and senior fellow. “That opacity is unacceptable. Congress made Section 117 disclosure reports public records for a reason. We should not have to rely on piecemeal investigations and litigation to uncover foreign financial relationships that could put our research enterprise at risk.” The brief also challenges AAU’s broad confidentiality arguments, distinguishing the privacy concerns of individual foreign donors from the public interest in identifying foreign institutional funders. It urges the court to deny the requested injunction or, at minimum, limit any restrictions on disclosure to individual donors.

COMMENT – FDD and the Louis D. Brandeis Center are absolutely right to challenge the collection of universities under their lobbying organization, AAU (Association of American Universities), who want to keep their foreign donors secret from the public even as they take public money and are tax-exempt institutions.

Out of one side of their mouths, these universities extol the virtues of open research and collaboration with foreign institutions. But when it comes to the actual transfer of money, they want to keep that secret, largely because they know that either the public will see these donations for what they are (efforts to secretly influence these institutions) or that their donors won’t be as willing to donate.

There are plenty of foreign donors who want their contributions known publicly, probably because they are actually interested in open and transparent research.

If universities value openness and transparency, they should insist to their donors that funding is open and transparent. No one is holding a gun to their heads to accept money with the stipulation that the identity of the donor be kept secret. Universities could say no to foreign donors and institutions that insist on confidentiality. AAU could organize its members to adopt a binding agreement that all universities will reject foreign donations that insist on confidentiality. That would be a policy that supports open and transparent research. It might also persuade the public that universities deserve the kind of trust that organizations like AAU say they deserve.

VIDEO – Exposing an alleged crime kingpin’s Cambodian empire | 101 East Documentary

Al Jazeera, October 10, 2026

China-born billionaire Deng Pibing has spent years cultivating his image as a successful businessman who has contributed much to his adopted country, Cambodia. His most ambitious project yet – Long Bay – has been billed as a “world-class coastal destination for culture and tourism”. But allegations suggest a more sinister reality. From scam factories to drug-fuelled karaoke parties, 101 East goes undercover to reveal a sprawling empire allegedly built on corruption.

COMMENT – It is pretty clear that the Chinese Communist Party uses and supports Chinese organized crime syndicates to further its foreign policy interests.

Human Rights and Religious Persecution

HK Pride event axed due to venue cancellation for 2nd consecutive year

James Lee, Hong Kong Free Press, October 15, 2026

Former Qinghai monastery abbot jailed over Dalai Lama prayers, photos, teachings

Tibetan Review, October 21, 2026

Former Ragya Monastery abbot Lobsang Tenpa sentenced to five years in prison

Phayul, October 21, 2026

Chinese authorities force closure of Tibetan girls’ school in Amdo Golog

Phayul, October 21, 2026

Golog: Tibetan Girls’ School Shut Down by Authorities

Lopsang Gurung, Bitter Winter, October 20, 2026

Taiwanese Nurse Describes Intense Interrogation During Tibet Visit

Tenzin Chokyi, Tibet Express, October 21, 2026

Detention of Labor Rights Advocate Feng Rui Draws Attention to Official Pressure, Censorship of Labor Issues

China Digital Times, October 21, 2026

Hidden Cameras in the Laogai: Orville Schell’s Long-Delayed Exposé

Massimo Introvigne, Bitter Winter, October 19, 2026

Industrial Policies and Economic Espionage

China’s Universities Are Rich but They’re Getting Squeezed

The Economist, October 20, 2026

Samsung, SK Hynix Upgrading China Plants to Make More Advanced Chips, People Say

Hyunjoo Jin, Liam Mo and Karen Freifeld, Reuters, October 21, 2026

China Moves to Tighten Its Grip Over Exports of Top A.I. Models

David Pierson and Adam Satariano, New York Times, October 21, 2026

Two Asian Giants, One Economic Trap

Financial Times, October 21, 2026

China’s Battery Makers Race to Invest Abroad to Avoid Western Barriers

Financial Times, October 21, 2026

Volkswagen Bet on Xpeng to Save Its China Business. It’s Not Going to Plan

Ju-min Park and Christina Amann, Reuters, October 20, 2026

U.S. Sanctions Chinese Venture Firm in Google AI Secrets Case

Bloomberg, October 20, 2026

U.S. Sanctions Five Chinese Entities Over Ex-Google Engineer’s AI Trade Secrets Theft

Zhang Tong, South China Morning Post, October 20, 2026

China’s Villages Pay the Price for Beijing’s AI Ambitions

Financial Times, October 20, 2026

China Issues Guidelines on ‘New Productive Forces,’ Including AI

Kevin Yao, Reuters, October 9, 2026

China Proposes Export Controls on AI Technologies

Sherry Qin, Wall Street Journal, October 19, 2026

China Proposes Export Controls on Solar-Manufacturing Technologies

Colleen Howe, Reuters, October 18, 2026

China Slaps Export Curbs on More Drones and Industrial Machinery

Bloomberg, October 19, 2026

China Updates Drone Export Rules: Less Red Tape for Some, Tougher Restrictions for Others?

Iris Deng, South China Morning Post, October 19, 2026

CXMT Shares Fall 7.8% Despite Blockbuster Earnings Figures

Iris Deng and Howard Liu, South China Morning Post, October 19, 2026

China’s Q3 GDP narrowly beats forecasts as strong exports buoy growth

CK Tan, Nikkei Asia, October 19, 2026

Strong Exports Stabilize China’s Economic Growth in Official Statistics

Keith Bradsher, New York Times, October 18, 2026

Surging exports and the industrial production needed to sustain them kept China’s economy growing over the past three months, even as consumer spending stagnated and investment plunged. China’s National Bureau of Statistics announced on Monday that gross domestic product grew 1.2 percent from the second quarter of this year. If that pace continues for a year, the Chinese economy will expand at an annual rate of about 4.9 percent. But many Western economists have become increasingly skeptical of China’s official statistics, particularly as Beijing has gradually stopped publishing thousands of narrowly focused data sets that had provided separate checks on broader economic figures. Independent estimates of recent growth have generally been only half to two-thirds as high as the official numbers.

COMMENT – Of course the Chinese Communist Party’s own so-called “official” statistics show that the Chinese economy, under their leadership and control, has achieved the goal that Leader Xi set for it… under what circumstances does anyone think that the “official” statistics would reveal anything else?

Accenture Looks to Sell Chinese Operations for Up to $1.5bn

Financial Times, October 19, 2026

COMMENT – If the Chinese economy was really performing as well as the so-called “official” statistics show, would a company like Accenture really be trying to sell its Chinese operations?

With China Facing More Trade Barriers, It Can’t Afford to Lose Europe

Brian Spegele and Kim Mackrael, Wall Street Journal, October 19, 2026

Beijing’s concession on hybrid vehicles shows how much it needs the European market. For years, China pushed Europe to the breaking point, flooding it with exports that were crushing profits and killing jobs, while issuing tough warnings to the bloc not to fight back. Now, Beijing is backing down, at least temporarily, as it buys time for further talks. China is going along with a European Union plan to cap hybrid-vehicle imports, which bloc officials said should cut their volume by more than half after talks last week in Beijing. The move will offer some protection to European carmakers, including Volkswagen and Fiat-maker Stellantis, easing frustration in Europe over the flood of Chinese auto imports. Beijing feared the mounting concerns were finally pushing European officials toward concerted action, particularly after France and Germany moved toward a common approach on the issue. In a closed-door meeting Thursday in Brussels, European leaders expressed support for the hybrid vehicle plan while adding that further measures will be needed to protect European industries from an influx of Chinese goods, officials and diplomats said. At first glance, China’s export machine looks all but unstoppable, with its trade surplus last year hitting a record $1.2 trillion. But China’s reliance on exports to support its otherwise struggling economy means Beijing can’t afford to lose access to Europe’s vast and lucrative market.

COMMENT – This will be an unpleasant commentary for President Trump and his administration, but the recent compromise by Beijing to Brussels suggests that Trump’s slash-and-burn, go-it-alone strategy on trade was unwise… strike that, it was a terrible idea.

Just imagine the kinds of concessions that Washington AND Brussels could squeeze from Beijing if they just worked together. The Chinese economy is almost entirely dependent on selling to the world’s largest and wealthiest consumer markets and those are the United States and the European Union.

However, that would have required actually “working together,” sharing credit for successes and resisting the urge to lash out at partners that are not your subordinates.

Nearly two years into Trump’s second term and I think it is clear that his gamble of hitting everyone simultaneously on trade was the WRONG move.

It is also clear that this blunder is entirely on President Trump… yes the Europeans are slow and frustrating to work with, but President Trump never gave it a chance and has done everything he can to antagonize the only partner who could have helped him achieve the kind of leverage needed to force Beijing to capitulate.

I suspect his staff (other than Peter Navarro, who was almost certainly the architect of the so-called “Liberation Day Tariffs” of April 2025) know this to be true, but few will say it out loud.

Unfortunately, President Trump has shown little ability to learn from his mistakes and correct himself, traits that he has never demonstrated that he possesses.

This means that the next opportunity to fix this situation will potentially be the spring of 2029.

See the OpEd below from Greg Ip at the wall Street Journal, I think Greg is largely right and I share some more commentary beneath his piece.

China’s CXMT Expects Over Eightfold Revenue Jump Amid Memory Squeeze

Sherry Qin, Wall Street Journal, October 19, 2026

Taiwan to Curb AI Chip Exports to China as Part of U.S. Trade Deal

Bloomberg, October 19, 2026

Behind China’s Local Protectionism: Political Rivalry

Stanford Center on China’s Economy and Institutions, October 19, 2026

Cyber and Information Technology

Notice of Order Regarding Exclusion and Removal of DeepSeek Products from Federal Civilian Executive Branch Information Technology Systems and Procurements

Federal Register, October 19, 2026

DHS Orders DeepSeek Technology Removed from Federal Civilian IT Systems

Connor Hart, Wall Street Journal, October 20, 2026

China Criticizes U.S. Ban on DeepSeek A.I. in Government Systems

Ephrat Livni, New York Times, October 20, 2026

China on Tuesday accused the United States of discrimination “under the pretext of so-called national security” after a U.S. order banned products by the Chinese artificial intelligence start-up DeepSeek from the technological systems of many U.S. government agencies. The American order, published on Monday but issued in July, and the Chinese recriminations inflamed tensions between the two nations amid their frenzied race for A.I. primacy. Some experts have likened the close competition to the nuclear arms race of the 20th century, with potentially huge stakes for humanity. Citing fears that China may gain access to sensitive U.S. data from DeepSeek to “produce actionable intelligence,” the Department of Homeland Security ordered the removal of all the company’s products — and those from other firms reliant on its open-source offerings — from the information technology systems in civilian executive branch agencies. It also banned future acquisitions of the products. In issuing the order, which went into effect this summer, U.S. officials contended that the Chinese legal system allows that government extensive access to Chinese company infrastructure, making the U.S. government vulnerable to the exposure of sensitive information.

COMMENT – Questions for my Chinese counterparts:

Does the PRC Government allow US models, internet platforms, or certain software to run on their government systems?

What was that? Could you speak up, I though you said: no

What reason does the PRC Government give for not allowing its government systems to use these American software platforms or even American internet platforms like Google, Facebook, etc.?

Oh, it’s a national security concern and therefore legitimate for Beijing to restrict access… I see…

So, when the PRC restricts access to foreign software and technology for national security reasons it is legitimate. And when the United States does the same thing for the same reason, it is illegitimate.

Thanks for clearing that up.

China’s DeepSeek debuts improved low-cost AI as tech doubts swirl

Nikkei Asia, October 20, 2026

Japan plans certifications for data centers, cloud services to curb China risk

Nikkei Asia, October 20, 2026

How One Hacker Used AI Agents and a Few Thousand Dollars to Break into Scores of Sites

Raphael Satter, Reuters, October 19, 2026

Military and Security Threats

Japan and the U.S. Kick Off Joint Drills Around Islands as Regional Tensions Rise

Mari Yamaguchi, Associated Press, October 20, 2026

China Reveals Advanced Nuclear Sub Was Used to Test-Fire Missile

Bloomberg, October 19, 2026

Taiwan, Philippines kindle maritime cooperation in face of Chinese pressure

Thompson Chau, Nikkei Asia, October 19, 2026

Is China Building a Fleet of Drone Motherships to Extend Its Naval Reach?

Gabriel Dominguez, South China Morning Post, October 19, 2026

Taiwan Coastguard Wards Off 16 Mainland Ships as Beijing Turns Up the Pressure

Lawrence Chung, South China Morning Post, October 19, 2026

Three Chinese reusable launch startups emerge with diverse rocket designs and funding

Andrew Jones, SpaceNews, October 19, 2026

One Belt, One Road Strategy

Wary of Instability, China Calls for Deeper Security Cooperation with Tajikistan

Reuters, October 19, 2026

China’s Export Flood Squeezes South African Industry While Fueling Growth Elsewhere on the Continent

Eric Olander, The China-Global South Project, October 19, 2026

Kazakh borrowers issue billions of yuan debt as China ties tighten

Lorretta Chen, Nikkei Asia, October 21, 2026

How a US$110 Million Fishing Harbour in Tanzania Serves China’s Food and Security Goals

Jevans Nyabiage, South China Morning Post, October 19, 2026

Opinion

How Tariffs Became the Most Hated Word in Politics Greg Ip, Wall Street Journal, October 23, 2026

Trump’s tariffs collided with public anxiety over the cost of living. His trade legacy is now at risk. President Trump once called “tariff” the most beautiful word in the dictionary. He has somehow made it one of the most hated words in politics. In their midterm ads, Democrats repeatedly bash tariffs. Republicans, by contrast, are largely silent. One exception: Michigan Senate candidate Mike Rogers who calls to “end this tariff war now,” while gripping a Canadian-brand beer, now caught up in Trump’s trade war. The uglification of tariffs threatens not just Republicans’ midterm chances, but Trump’s own legacy. In his first term, he succeeded in shifting the political consensus away from free trade. Upon his return, he could have gone even further by entrenching tariffs in American tax and trade policy. That now looks less likely, especially if Democrats win one or both chambers of Congress. This wasn’t supposed to happen. Even economists, who overwhelmingly deplore protectionism, have long recognized its political appeal. The benefits are concentrated and visible, the costs diffuse and invisible. And indeed, before Trump returned to office, that presumption still seemed valid. Comparisons across surveys are complicated by differing questions, but pre-election polls typically showed voters either neutral, slightly positive, or slightly negative on tariffs. In an August 2024 Wall Street Journal poll, approval beat disapproval, 47% to 40%. That changed once Trump entered office. He slapped levies on China, Canada and Mexico, and then, in April 2025, on almost everyone. Opinion turned negative, and has become more so this year. Most striking is the shift among the workers targeted to benefit from tariff protection. A poll by Echelon Insights and Economic Innovation Group found those identifying as blue collar went from net 3% approval in August 2025, to net 22% disapproval last month. What happened? Trump’s trade agenda collided with the public’s cost of living agenda, and trade lost. The public blames tariffs even more than the war with Iran for worsening inflation, according to Echelon. Democrats shouldn’t be smug: exactly the same thing happened to their climate agenda. Reducing carbon emissions was core to Joe Biden’s presidency; his signature Inflation Reduction Act poured money into renewables, and his regulators sought in multiple ways to curb oil and gas. But as energy prices shot up in the wake of the pandemic, Biden’s stimulus and Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, concern about climate receded while anxiety about inflation flared. Biden’s spending became indelibly linked to inflation in the public’s mind. Trump sought to capitalize by attacking Biden’s “Green New Scam” and touting fossil fuels. The link between climate-specific policies (as opposed to Biden’s broader stimulus) and actual inflation was weak. The link between tariffs and inflation is a little stronger but hardly obvious to the naked eye. New car prices have barely risen since Trump took office because manufacturers are swallowing tariffs of up to 25% on imported vehicles. Studies that find tariffs added to prices often compare them to a counterfactual in which prices ought to have fallen. So tariffs became politically toxic less because of their actual effect than how, and when, they were imposed. Trump “enacted a price-hiking policy in a time of severe sensitivity over prices,” said Scott Lincicome, a critic of the tariffs at the Cato Institute. Under the constitution, Congress has authority over tariffs, which it delegates to the president in specific circumstances. Had Trump asked Congress to raise tariffs selectively, such as on China or on particularly sensitive industries, both parties might have gone along. Instead, he imposed and removed tariffs at will on adversaries and allies alike often in the service of some personal whimsy, drawing at least one prominent rebuke from the courts. Lincicome said those actions also deeply personalized tariffs, turning Democrats and independents against them by much larger margins than in Trump’s first term. In the 2018 and 2020 elections, though Democratic ads rarely mentioned tariffs or protectionism, they often did so positively, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis of AdImpact data. During this midterm, they mention tariffs repeatedly, and always negatively. These shifting politics will shape Democrats’ strategy should they win control of Congress next month, or the White House in two years. Democrats have repeatedly voted to repeal tariffs or curb Trump’s tariff powers, but couldn’t overcome opposition by Republicans. “We should repeal the tariffs and banish [Trump’s] cronyist industrial policy to the footnotes of history,” said Jake Auchincloss, a moderate Democrat running for re-election in Massachusetts. “Embrace free trade with free people,” he said, meaning with allies but not China or Russia. House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, in line to become speaker should Democrats win control of the chamber, has said his party would repeal tariffs. But he hasn’t said which tariffs, or how they would be repealed. Trump can likely veto any bill that circumscribes his authority.

COMMENT - I’m persuaded by Greg argument.

One can imagine the alternative path that Trump and his team could have taken in the first three months of his second term. Instead of the ill-considered global reciprocal tariffs (the so-called “liberation day tariffs”) on the entire world, the President could have concentrated tariffs on the PRC (using the existing 2018 Section 301 investigation findings) and then pursue hard-nosed, closed-door negotiations with partners to reduce third-country transshipment. The President could have gone to Congress to legislate permanent tariffs on China… something that in early 2025 would likely have passed… and had Congress give him the authority to impose targeted restrictions on trading partners who resisted the effort to isolate the PRC.

But President Trump is unable to pursue this kind of coalition building. He wants maximum flexibility for himself so that he can cut deals when they emerge and he wants to get full credit for any results. This makes it nearly impossible for him to work with a broad set of political partners who would demand shared credit for any results. Unfortunately, his track record at cutting deals when they emerge is really quite poor… he is not the deal-maker he imagines himself to be. One of his shortfalls is that he does not appreciate the kind of power he could have in negotiations IF he could build a domestic consensus with his political opponents to pursue a policy. By relying on his slim partisan base alone, he shows himself as vulnerable to those who he is negotiating with. Those parties then seek to impose costs on the United States knowing that the President has not built the kind of political coalition that could unify against foreign rivals.

Perhaps one of President Trump’s main problems is that he doesn’t know how or when to transition from domestic political campaigning to governing as the Chief Executive. He is objectively good at the former (as demonstrated in his 2016 and 2024 campaigns) and terrible at the latter. Perhaps the skills that make someone particularly effective in a political campaign undermine their ability to govern. A political campaign requires the candidate to pull the spotlight to themselves, it requires the candidate to build a partisan base that seeing itself in opposition to the candidate’s domestic political opponents, and it requires the candidate not to compromise with that opposition. Political campaigning is a morality play in which the candidate is the hero and the candidate’s opponents are the villains.

Governing as a Chief Executive requires the former candidate to abandon these tactics. A Chief Executive needs to figure out how to share the spotlight and credit with partners and allies, so that others feel that their success is tied to the success of the chief executive.

President Trump is uniquely ill-suited to this kind of coalition building and it means he can be isolated fairly easily by his rivals.

China is starting to treat Europe as a serious strategic actor

Jacob Mardell, Nikkei Asia, October 21, 2026

As Lame-Duck Battle Over Chips Heats Up, OpenAI Pulls Back

Ari Hawkins and Gabby Miller, POLITICO, October 20, 2026

The China Price

Zongyuan Zoe Liu, Foreign Affairs, October 20, 2026

Why Britain should reject the lure of cheap – and scary – Chinese AI

Phillip Inman, The Guardian, October 19, 2026

China’s Export Boom Is a Threat to Some and an Opportunity for Others

Eric Olander, The China-Global South Project, October 19, 2026

The US-China grand bargain remains out of reach

Hiroyuki Akita, Nikkei Asia, October 19, 2026

Like It or Not, the EU and China Are Already Engaged in a Trade War

George Magnus, The Wire China, October 18, 2026

Europe has the tools to do more than limit imports of particular Chinese products. As long as China keeps its current economic model, it will have to use them. Global trade imbalances, broadly associated with China’s exceptionally large trade surplus and what’s been labelled the ‘China Shock 2.0’, are stirring up a hornet’s nest of macroeconomic trouble. Much of the recent focus has been on Europe, partly because the bilateral U.S.-China trade position has, at least superficially, faded as an immediate bone of contention, while the EU’s bilateral goods trade deficit with China has surged to about 360 billion euros, or roughly 1 billion euros a day. In recent months, EU member states and the Commission have been limbering up to resist China, and the just-concluded Council of Ministers meeting this week has asked the EU Commission to push back more. The current China shock is more serious than its 2000s predecessor because China’s 20 percent share of global exports is four times larger than back then, while the country is now at the technological frontier. China also now accounts for a third of global manufacturing, and is dominant in products that are central to strategic and military sectors. It is also, of course, a geopolitical adversary for the United States and its allies. Under China’s uniquely expensive, vast industrial policy, its trade structure in goods and by geography has in fact increasingly come to resemble that of Europe, in turn threatening the competitiveness of European firms in China, back in the EU and in third-party countries. A recent Federal Reserve Board report showed that changes in China’s export structure over the last few years had made its economy far more similar to that of Europe, than to that of the United States or Japan.

COMMENT – Maybe we shouldn’t use the term “war” to describe the tensions over trade. There are real “wars” happening in the world today and those are distinct from the tensions and disputes over how two countries, or groups of countries, conduct cross-border trade and investment.

Calling these disputes “trade wars” helps to mobilize public opinion and motivate political leaders, but the language of “war” creates unrealistic expectations.

I certainly believe that “economic warfare” happens and is happening but that is often distinct from what we categorize as a “trade war.” For example, the PRC government is waging “economic warfare” against Taiwan and Japan to weaken their political resolve and capitulate on an issue of political importance to the Chinese Communist Party.