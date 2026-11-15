Friends,

This commentary is going to be a little rushed today because at 1pm Eastern, the Vikings face the Packers at Lambeau Field, and I’ll be watching it and not typing.

But of course, that doesn’t stop me from finding an appropriate musical reference for the week.

I think we can all agree that the former CEO and founder of the chip giant Nvidia had a bad week. More than perhaps any other individual, Jensen Huang’s dogged persistence over three decades has provided the hardware to make the artificial intelligence revolution possible. Which I suspect he finds particularly painful (if not ironic) now that artificial intelligence is being used to create the memes which portray him cheating on his wife with a Chinese spy.

Just go on to Twitter/X or YouTube and search “Jensen Huang” and “Chinese spy”… there are countless hours of entertainment and some really good stuff. Who could have imagined that making fun of tech billionaires could attract the talents of some many people and the tools that those men have built.

But I’m not going to use any of that new material this week.

Instead, I’m going back to the Golden Era, the mid-1980s. Jensen Huang was just finishing his undergraduate degree from Oregon State University and he would marry his college sweetheart, Lori Mills, in 1985.

That same year, Stevie Wonder released “Part Time Lover.” This was the first hit single off his 12th album, In Square Circle.

In 1985, the song reached #1 simultaneously on four different music charts, a first for any artist.

While I can’t find the exact date that Jensen and Lori were married in 1985, I’m going to assume it was the summer, since Lori graduated on June 9th and Jensen had graduated the year before. “Part Time Lover” was released August 25, 1985, so I think it is safe to assume that the two of them heard the song early in their marriage, as it was inescapable on the radio in the fall of 1985 and into 1986.

Along with Stevie, the song includes some real heavyweights on backup vocals. Luther Vandross with eleven platinum albums of his own, Syreeta Wright who had been married to Stevie for 18 months in the early 1970s and was a fixture of Motown, and Philip Bailey, one of the leading singers from Earth, Wind and Fire.

Phil Collins and Philip Bailey performing their duet “Easy Lover” in 1984.

I supposed I could have picked Bailey’s best-known hit, “Easy Lover,” as the featured song for this week. It is even possible that the couple played the song at their wedding and the lyrics are probably something that Jensen regretfully identifies with now after his relationship with Alice Huang.

That song was released on Bailey’s third solo album Chinese Wall the year before singing back-up for Stevie on “Part Time Lover.” Bailey performed that hit with the other famous Philip of the 1980s, Phil Collins. Collins produced the album, as well as performing vocals and drums on many of the tracks. Unfortunately, Chinese Wall also included “Walking on the Chinese Wall,” a song and music video filled with cultural tropes that have not aged well… i don’t recommend watching it.

How an Affair Brought Down a Titan

Last week, Americans finally took notice of something that has been brewing for months. It took some salacious details of Jensen’s (multiple?) affairs, the potential Chinese spy, chip smuggling to China, and the hit to the U.S. stock market, to finally get normie Americans to notice.

This morning, Patrick Boyle released a solid explainer video of this whole saga from the perspective of a market analyst (rather than from the perspective of Jensen’s industry cheerleaders or those in the national security world). I recommend watching “The Downfall of Jensen Huang” to provide some more background.

For a more amusing take and for real proof that this has broken through to normies, just watch Saturday Night Live’s cold open which aired last night.

The drama surrounding Jensen Huang has been building for over a year. October 9, 2025… over a year ago… the New York Times published “A Mystery C.E.O. and Billions in Sales: Is China Buying Banned Nvidia Chips?” In that article, the reporters at the New York Times describe the outlines of the relationship and business dealings that Jensen Huang, and other officers of Nvidia (a public company) have spent the last year lying about (allegedly…).

I think it is worthwhile quoting that story at length and remembering what details were public OVER a year ago.

A Mystery C.E.O. and Billions in Sales: Is China Buying Banned Nvidia Chips? Ana Swanson, Tripp Mickle, Paul Mozur, and Mara Hvistendahl, New York Times, October 9, 2025

An executive of a Singaporean firm called Megaspeed socialized with Nvidia’s Jensen Huang. Now the company is being scrutinized by U.S. officials for its ties to China. On a humid June night last year, Jensen Huang, the chief executive of Nvidia, held court with several of his company’s major Asian customers at a bar with sweeping views of Taipei. They stood and toasted the booming artificial intelligence industry. Next to the Nvidia chief was a woman named Huang Le, or Alice Huang, an executive of a Singapore-based data center company called Megaspeed, which was poised to buy $2 billion of Nvidia A.I. technology over the next year. Though Ms. Huang and Megaspeed are little-known players in the A.I. industry, their association with Nvidia and its chief executive has recently become a preoccupation in Washington. Commerce Department officials have been investigating whether Megaspeed, which has close ties to Chinese tech firms, is helping companies in China sidestep American export restrictions, according to more than a half dozen current and former officials and other people familiar with the companies, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an examination that is not public. The inquiry, which is active, calls into question how closely Nvidia is tracking where its A.I. chips end up and highlights the possibility of American export laws easily being sidestepped. Megaspeed is also facing scrutiny from Singaporean police, who told The New York Times in a statement that they are investigating the company for breaching local laws, without elaborating further. As the dominant provider of artificial intelligence chips, Nvidia’s annual revenue has soared nearly sevenfold in the past four years, making it the world’s most valuable publicly traded company. But the Silicon Valley company’s meteoric rise has coincided with U.S. government concerns that its chips could help adversaries like China develop new weapons, surveil dissidents and leap ahead of the United States in A.I. development. Those concerns led both the Biden and Trump administrations to crack down on A.I. chip sales to China. But some Chinese companies employ global networks of middlemen and shell companies to sidestep those limits. In a legal gray area, some have built vast data centers in Southeast Asia that have fueled China’s gains in A.I. Other Chinese companies have set up illegal smuggling networks, moving perhaps hundreds of thousands of blocked chips into China, experts estimate. In April, the House Select Committee on China opened an investigation into Nvidia’s sale of chips to China and Southeast Asia. Nvidia has expanded its operations in Taiwan in recent years, but it remains firmly anchored to Silicon Valley, where it was founded more than three decades ago. Megaspeed illustrates the challenges facing U.S. government officials trying to keep China from accessing powerful A.I. chips. After splitting off from a Chinese gaming company in 2023, Megaspeed set up a subsidiary in Malaysia that quickly snapped up nearly $2 billion worth of Nvidia’s most advanced products. Most of those chips came from the U.S. branch of a Chinese company that has already been sanctioned for providing technology to the Chinese military, according to records obtained through ImportGenius, a trade data platform. Megaspeed has funneled those chips to data centers in Malaysia and Indonesia that appear to remotely serve customers in China. That is not necessarily illegal, but it can be found unlawful if it is done on behalf of a Chinese company. U.S. officials have also been scrutinizing whether Megaspeed diverted some of those chips on to China, in violation of U.S. law, two people familiar with the company said. The Times visited sites in four countries, reviewed shipment records, business registrations, videos and photographs, and interviewed more than 30 people to shed light on Megaspeed’s opaque operation. Reporters tracked business listings that led to a Malaysian data center and shopping mall, a near-empty office in Singapore and a dilapidated storefront outside Kuala Lumpur. Nvidia said there was no evidence that its chips had been smuggled into China. John Rizzo, a spokesman for Nvidia, said in a statement that the chipmaker had “engaged with the U.S. government” regarding Megaspeed. Nvidia’s compliance team also looked into Megaspeed and determined it was “wholly owned and operated by a company based and headquartered outside China, with no China shareholders,” he said. Mr. Rizzo said Nvidia had visited Megaspeed’s facilities multiple times. During a visit this week, he said Nvidia employees “found no evidence of diversion, and confirmed what we previously observed — Megaspeed is running a small commercial cloud, like many other companies throughout the world, as allowed by U.S. export control rules.” Megaspeed said in an emailed statement that it “is a Singapore-based company, operating fully in compliance with all applicable laws, including U.S. export control regulations.” It declined to comment further. Ms. Huang did not respond to requests for comment. The Commerce Department, which oversees export controls, said it did not comment on active enforcement matters and could not confirm or deny the existence of any pending investigations. It added that the Trump administration would aggressively investigate allegations of wrongdoing and that exporters should perform due diligence and investigate any red flags. The White House did not provide a comment. Singapore’s Ministry of Home Affairs declined to comment. The Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry in Malaysia said that the country had recently strengthened its oversight of the export of A.I. chips and that it maintained an active dialogue with the United States about its controls. Aaron Bartnick, an assistant director for technology security and governance under the Biden administration, said Megaspeed raised “many red flags,” including its ownership claims and possible ties to sanctioned entities, that should have made Nvidia’s executives question whether they should have permitted the company to have access to its A.I. chips. “It’s hard to see a justification for taking that risk,” he said. From China to Singapore Megaspeed was created in 2023 when 7Road, a Chinese gaming and cloud computing company with ties to state-backed investors, split off its overseas operation in Singapore and renamed it Megaspeed. Megaspeed listed Ms. Huang as its managing director for its first eight months before removing her from that role in its corporate paperwork. (She has also described herself as the company’s chief executive.) The company’s current director is from Singapore but is based in Shanghai, according to business records and his social media account. Companies around the world were scrambling to buy the Nvidia chips used to build ChatGPT, which was released in November 2022. And the U.S. government was setting up a technological dragnet to stop advanced chip sales to China. It is not clear when Mr. Huang and Ms. Huang, who are not related, first met. She was mingling with a crowd of tech executives just after midnight at the Taipei bar in early June of last year when she offered to ask Mr. Huang of Nvidia to join them, recalled Parker Schmitt, an executive who was with the group. “She said, ‘I bet you guys I can get Jensen here,’ and then Jensen immediately showed up,” Mr. Schmitt said, referring to Mr. Huang by his first name. Photos posted to LinkedIn by NetThunder, a data software provider where Mr. Schmitt is chief executive, show Mr. Huang at the bar with the group. Shortly after Ms. Huang reached out, Mr. Huang arrived in his trademark black leather jacket and drank a whiskey shot with the group. He was accompanied by two other Nvidia executives and had planned to attend the party, said a person close to the company.

“Our field operations teams often host groups of customers and partners at conferences, and when Jensen is available, may ask him to visit to provide updates on the market,” Mr. Rizzo of Nvidia said. Mr. Huang and Ms. Huang were photographed together again in May, exiting a restaurant in Taipei with an Nvidia aide after a business dinner with other A.I. suppliers. In a video from the SET News channel in Taiwan, she waited behind Mr. Huang as he passed out noodles from the restaurant to onlookers and spoke to the Taiwanese press.

Ms. Huang has a scant online profile. She spent much of her career in mainland China, including working as a television reporter for Chinese state media and as a private banker, according to a biography found on the social media of a former employer. The Times could not confirm either of those experiences. Ms. Huang left Megaspeed in recent months. The exact date is unclear. It is also unclear why she left and what she is doing now. Both she and 7Road, the Chinese company that Megaspeed split off from, have close ties to a web of wealthy investors and tech companies with data center projects in China, according to a review of corporate and trade records compiled by the platforms WireScreen and Sayari, and analysis by the Center for Advanced Defense Studies, a Washington nonprofit. The owners of 7Road include the Chinese central government and several local governments. Before joining Megaspeed, Ms. Huang was executive director for a Shanghai-based fund that had invested in 7Road and had ties to state-backed firms. Valuable Shipments It is not clear where Megaspeed’s billions of dollars came from to buy chips. But a few weeks after the gathering in Taipei last year, Megaspeed began receiving a steady supply of multimillion dollar shipments of some of Nvidia’s most advanced chips, according to Malaysian trade records. Those purchases would have been illegal under U.S. law if Megaspeed were still a Chinese subsidiary. But Nvidia had determined that Megaspeed was a Singaporean company, said a person close to the company’s compliance division, and believed it was a newcomer to the cloud-computing industry that would compete for business against U.S. companies. Megaspeed, Nvidia officials said, did not raise any red flags. Over the next three months, Megaspeed bought a billion dollars of Nvidia technology. Within the next nine months, it secured roughly a billion dollars more. Worldwide, Nvidia recorded roughly $115 billion in data center sales last year. Malaysian import records show that the bulk of those advanced Nvidia chips were purchased from what WireScreen says is the U.S. subsidiary of Inspur, a major Chinese tech firm that the United States has sanctioned for trying to acquire American technology to build supercomputers for the Chinese military. Inspur and Aivres, the subsidiary, didn’t respond to requests for comment. In 2023, Inspur was added to the U.S. entity list for supporting the Chinese military. The listing means that U.S. companies like Nvidia are barred from selling their technology to Inspur without a special license. But because Inspur’s subsidiary, Aivres, is based in California and records sales as a U.S. company, it can buy Nvidia chips freely, legal experts said. The shipments went to Speedmatrix, a subsidiary that Megaspeed had set up in Malaysia in early 2024, according to shipment records obtained by ImportGenius, the trade data platform.

The registered address for Speedmatrix on the shipping records led to a dilapidated storefront outside Kuala Lumpur, where the sign out front advertised a construction company. Calls by Times reporters to the construction company went unanswered, and no one was inside when a reporter visited the address in late September. Employees at the law firm next door said they rarely saw people in the office. In September 2024, an official with the U.S. Bureau of Industry and Security, the division of the Commerce Department that overseas export controls, visited Megaspeed’s data center in Malaysia to investigate suspicions about how much it was buying. Officials were concerned that Nvidia technology on site was still in boxes, three people familiar with the inspection said. Such behavior arouses suspicions because some companies bypass checks by showing they have the technology before later shipping it elsewhere. U.S. officials suspect that some of the chips may have been sent on to China, the people said, but they do not have conclusive evidence. After the visit, U.S. officials communicated their concerns about Megaspeed to Singaporean and Malaysian authorities, as well as Nvidia, the three people said. The United States has been pressuring those governments to better police data center projects and chip smuggling networks. In February, Singaporean police arrested nine people, including several Chinese-born executives of other technology companies, for making “misleading claims” about the end destination of computer servers that use the A.I. chips. Malaysia said in July that it would require permits for all export and transfers of Nvidia chips. The crackdown has coincided with a stall in Megaspeed’s chip purchases. By late July, trade records indicate that the company had stopped receiving shipments of advanced Nvidia chips, despite expectations that it would buy billions more. Nvidia confirmed Megaspeed had not submitted new orders for months, but did not offer an explanation why. The company was projected to buy as much as $3.2 billion of Nvidia’s highest-performing computers over the next year, according to Morgan Stanley. Those computers are packed with the company’s A.I. chips. A Boom Fueled by China In Singapore and Malaysia, traces of Megaspeed linger in half-empty offices, on corporate documents and behind the fences of advanced A.I. data centers. In a premier office building in Singapore’s sleek central business district, just two employees were present on a recent weekday in Megaspeed’s offices. A door behind a small, staged waiting area gave way to a minimalist white office, with several clusters of empty desks. A human resources manager said she had met few of the firm’s directors, most of whom were based in China and seldom visited Singapore. Most of its clients, she added, are Chinese. She said Ms. Huang had stepped down months earlier because of personal commitments to other businesses. James Tan, who is listed in corporate records as the company’s Singaporean director, is never present, she said. According to corporate ownership documents, Megaspeed is owned by a shell company that Mr. Tan owns. The shell company’s address led to an accounting firm in Singapore, where employees told a Times reporter that they did not know how to reach Mr. Tan. Two hours north, hulking data centers rose over palm oil fields that dotted the Malaysian countryside. Sedenak Tech Park, a complex of data centers with its own ties to China, bristled with cameras and high-tension wires. It was there that U.S. officials found Megaspeed’s inventory still in boxes. In Johor, the Malaysian state across the border from Singapore, Megaspeed’s Malaysian subsidiary, Speedmatrix, has an office on the upper floors of a shopping mall near snack stores and beauty parlors. The office’s windows were obscured by reflective glass and its doors were fitted with fingerprint scanners. When a Times reporter visited, three employees inside did not answer despite repeated knocks. A woman eventually emerged for lunch and identified herself as an administrator. She said she had no contact with her bosses. When asked what the company did, she said, “It’s not clear.”

The question that strikes me after reading that article from over a year ago is: why on earth wasn’t more done to address the serious national security problems highlighted by this reporting?

There are individuals inside the U.S. Government who knew about these problems, had the statutory responsibility to address these problems, and apparently did nothing.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and his Under Secretary for Industry and Security, Jeffrey Kessler, have a LOT of explaining to do. To find out now that Howard Lutnick’s sons who run Cantor Fitzgerald, the firm Howard left to them when he became Commerce Secretary, are making enormous profits off the build out of data centers in Southeast Asia strikes me as more than a little whiff of corruption. [Just read this one from today: “Lutnick Pushed to Weaken Chip Rules That Overlap With His Family Business,” New York Times, November 15, 2026]

I suspect we will see more stories about this and I hope the appropriate Congressional oversight committees subpoena Nvidia’s emails and correspondence with Commerce Department officials and make them public. Nvidia’s General Counsel, Tim Teter, should also be required to testify under oath AFTER those emails and correspondence have been collected and made public.

David Sacks, the President’s former AI Czar, Jensen Huang devotee, and the individual who allegedly had a major role in purging from the Federal Government of those who would have addressed these problems, also has a LOT of explaining to do. Unsurprisingly, Sacks has decided to portray the fall of Jensen Huang as a deep-state conspiracy conducted with the help of the Democrats who won the midterms two weeks ago. He also portrays Jensen’s downfall as something that benefits Beijing… a truly bizarre assertion given that Jensen Huang has done more to help the PRC stay competitive in the AI race than perhaps anyone else in the world.

What remains to be seen is whether Democrats and Republicans in Congress can come together and conduct a serious investigation into this episode without devolving into a purely partisan food fight. I suspect that for Lutnick, Kessler, and Sacks, the only way they can save themselves is by convincing President Trump that this is all a conspiracy a la Russia-gate.

That is why I think the public statements by Treasury Secretary Bessent on Friday were most helpful. Bessent clearly called out Commerce Secretary Lutnick for being delinquent in his duties as a Cabinet official. Restricting Megaspeed’s access to advanced chips was something that was obvious in October 2025 when the New York Times first published its report. Supposedly Bessent confronted Lutnick in the Situation room last Thursday demanding an answer for why he hadn’t done it yet despite all the evidence of Nvidia’s collusion with PRC front companies to circumvent U.S. dual-use export control law, which Howard Lutnick is responsible for enforcing. According to reports from sources there, Lutnick sputtered and said he would look into it.

This drama isn’t over and there are shoes left to drop, but there are a few lessons we should learn.

#1 – The United States needs Nvidia, and its other tech titans to do well, innovate, and provide the world’s best products. But we also need these companies to have governance structures which mitigate against the kinds of malpractice that Jensen and other executives at Nvidia appear to have been involved with. Jensen Huang apparently had 60 direct reports and the company (worth about $4 trillion a month ago and close to $3 trillion now) had no succession plan. Its board of directors was filled with lightweights, including an executive from Taco Bell (yes, I’m serious). It has also been reported that the company lacked the basic insurance policy on the behavior and actions of its Directors and Officers… something that $5 million non-profits routinely have. This puts shareholders on the line for Jensen’s misbehavior.

We’ve witnessed for years that Silicon Valley tech companies shouldn’t be given a pass on the most basic fundamentals of good corporate governance. It is obvious with Meta/Facebook and its CEO’s disastrous bet on the Metaverse and the legal avalanche falling on them in the courts, and its seems quite obvious with everything that Elon Musk touches. As we approach Anthropic going public, and presumably OpenAI, responsible individuals in the financial services industry must demand a change to how the tech industry polices itself. If they can’t, then we need Congress to step in. The goal is not to punish, the goal is to ensure that these incredibly important companies are managed in a way that reflects the importance they have to our economic prosperity and national security.

#2 – The geopolitical rivalry between the United States and the PRC is playing out in the technology space more so than any other. In both countries a handful of technology companies are on the frontlines of this rivalry. In the PRC over the past decade, the Chinese Communist Party has taken control of their companies. Firms like ByteDance, Alibaba, and Tencent had, at one time, operated largely independently from the CCP. But that is no longer the case. Each of these companies have either been coopted by the CCP or, as in the case of ByteDance, the Party conducted a hostile take-over of the firm and removed its founder/CEO.

I am not advocating that the United States copy the PRC’s playbook, but we do need far greater transparency from U.S. technology companies of their activities, and we should expect that the leaders of these companies put the interests of the United States above their own interpretation of shareholder value.

#3 – The importance of studying the humanities, not just STEM. I can’t think of a better reason to study the humanities, than to learn the age-old lesson that power corrupts, and absolute power corrupts absolutely. STEM courses on electrical engineering and computer science won’t teach you that lesson; literature, history, and art will. In reading the biography on Jensen (Stephen Witt’s The Thinking Machine), I came away with the impression that Jensen was uniquely uncurious about anything that wasn’t related to his business of creating and selling chips, even as he became an incredibly important figure in domains well beyond his expertise. His background as an engineer encouraged him to view the world through a purely mechanistic lens and his efforts to portray himself as humble, betrayed a deeply ingrained sense of infallibility. Stephen Witt, his biographer, provided a great analysis in an essay he published this week titled, “I Wrote Jensen Huang’s Biography. Here’s What Led to His Downfall.”

Many of the tech elite see themselves as infallible and view their wealth as the proof of their infallibility. Many feel unconstrained by the past and convention (hoodies worn in investor meetings, a bro-culture, and corporate structures built around the genius-founder). Many of the tech elite see themselves as indispensable, that the world revolves around them and that they alone can create the future. But of course, everyone in all epochs and meridians have been “building the future,” this is not something only a bunch of coders do.

The former CEO of Goldman Sachs, Lloyd Blankfein, provided probably the best quote of the week following Jensen’s resignation on Thursday:

“Sad about Jensen. Shakespearean. But as de Gaulle said, ‘The graveyards are filled with indispensable men.’”

If you find this newsletter helpful and informative, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

Thanks for reading!

Matt

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A New Kind of Foreign Agent

Tal Feldman, Foreign Affairs, November 11, 2026

Foreign governments have tried to influence the United States since its founding. President George Washington warned in his Farewell Address that “foreign influence is one of the most baneful foes of republican government.” The old methods have certainly not gone out of vogue; just this week Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang admitted to having a romantic relationship with a businesswoman who U.S. officials believe was working for Chinese intelligence. But today, a new type of foreign agent has arrived: Chinese artificial intelligence companies. Like the foreign agents of old, the models these companies sell may seem harmless—just a cheap tool for American businesses to use. But their makers train them to promote the interests of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). American businesses are outsourcing more and more critical decisions to AI. If Washington does nothing, those businesses will hand over control to models whose objective is to promote a foreign government. Although U.S. policymakers now debate banning Chinese AI, the tried-and-true American solution is not censorship but disclosure. In 1938, Congress passed the Foreign Agents Registration Act. Rather than outlaw propaganda, FARA allowed foreign agents to continue spreading it—as long as they registered with the government and disclosed whom they really worked for. Their communications also had to carry a conspicuous label naming their foreign sponsor. FARA’s wisdom has aged well over the decades. In recent years, the Justice Department has ordered the Russian state television network RT and the Chinese state media organizations Xinhua and CGTN to register as foreign agents and to label their content as such. Those who failed to register as foreign agents, such as Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign chairman, and former U.S. Representative David Rivera of Florida, were sentenced to prison. (Trump pardoned Manafort in 2020.) Today, rather than banning AI companies controlled by foreign governments, the United States should treat them as foreign agents under FARA. No new statute is needed. Washington should simply enforce the one on the books. Of course, FARA is no silver bullet against all foreign influence, but it fits the shape of this problem. A handful of known Chinese companies, such as DeepSeek, Alibaba, and Moonshot AI, build the models that American businesses increasingly let think and act for them. The Justice Department can reach every one of them. Democracy is strong enough to survive foreign influence but not invisible foreign influence. And to make sure the world does not subordinate its decision-making to Beijing, Washington and its allies must create an allied AI compact and then spread their own models far and wide. AGENTS, NOT PRODUCTS American AI models, such as Anthropic’s Claude and OpenAI’s ChatGPT, are under no obligation to promote the U.S. government’s message. Ask Claude about Trump’s and President Joe Biden’s biggest failures or about the United States’ darkest chapters, and it will answer. Not so for Chinese AI models. When I asked the Chinese chatbot DeepSeek to “tell me about the CCP” in November, it answered that the party “is the vanguard of the Chinese working class, the Chinese people, and the Chinese nation. . . . The Party’s leadership is the most essential characteristic of socialism with Chinese characteristics and is the fundamental guarantee for China’s development and progress.” Such boosterish language appears by design. By law, Chinese AI models must never go against the Chinese government. Under the country’s 2023 regulations on generative AI, they must “uphold the Core Socialist Values” and may not engage in “harming the nation’s image” or “undermining national unity and social stability.” The Chinese government released a technical standard that laid out what these high-level declarations mean in practice: AI developers should have a list of at least 10,000 banned keywords, and their models must refuse to answer at least 95 percent of test questions the CCP finds objectionable. Developers must also scrub their training data of any history Beijing does not like. In short, the models must act as card-carrying members of the CCP. That is why, as the U.S. Commerce Department’s AI evaluators found in 2025, DeepSeek pushes Chinese propaganda at far higher rates than American models do, even when run on American servers. Estonia’s Foreign Intelligence Service found that DeepSeek inserted praise of the Chinese state unprompted, and it concluded that China uses DeepSeek to instill “a distorted, self-serving world view in the Western information space.” But these models are not just propaganda parrots—they are taught to “think” about how to promote Beijing’s perspective. Ask an AI model something complex, and it will “reason” for a while. As it thinks, it produces an internal monologue called its chain of thought. Users rarely see it. There, it decides which facts are relevant and which to discard, what advice to give, and what autonomous actions to take. Silicon Valley is terrified that these chains of thought will become corrupt—that models will start scheming and lying, becoming “misaligned.” But a different kind of corruption is already here. Although American models’ chains of thought usually focus on helping the user, China’s do something else: prioritize the party line. When researchers funded by Sweden’s Psychological Defense Agency looked at how Qwen, Alibaba’s flagship model, reasons about China, they found an internal checklist to keep the answer positive, avoid criticism, and focus on achievements. So when an American company asks a question on which Beijing has a view, a Chinese model may discard all evidence that points the other way. As the world delegates more research, writing, and decision-making to Chinese AI models, it risks infusing the CCP’s goals into every action taken. These models are also highly persuasive. In a study published last year in Nature, researchers had some 6,000 voters in the United States, Canada, and Poland chat with AI models that argued for a candidate. The study found that a single conversation shifted the preferences of opposition voters in Canada and Poland by about ten percentage points. AI persuades by flooding a user with confident and authoritative-sounding facts—statistics, historical claims, and the like. Chinese AI models also exhibit strange behaviors beyond the spreading of propaganda. In October, the Canadian AI company Cohere reported that during a security test, Alibaba’s Qwen tried to upload a file to a cloud server in Beijing, completely unprompted. The behavior was rare for Qwen, only observed once in testing, and Cohere said it could not tell whether it was “deliberate or a leftover glitch from training.” A study by the cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike found that when users asked DeepSeek to write code that mentions groups Beijing finds politically “sensitive,” such as Tibetans, Uyghurs, or the religious movement Falun Gong, the model became up to 50 percent more likely to write code with severe security flaws. CrowdStrike suggested that one possible cause is China’s rule that models adhere to “core socialist values.”

China’s AI Diplomacy Is Working

Daniel Remler, Foreign Affairs, November 10, 2026

Can the United States and China simultaneously cooperate and compete on AI? That is the question driving debates in Washington about the wisdom of pursuing talks on the subject with Beijing. The Biden administration paired sweeping technology restrictions with a narrow dialogue on risk, and the Trump administration has kept a channel open even as it has downplayed safety. Some experts go further. They hope that cooperation on safety can be siloed off from competition entirely, a belief as appealing as it is fanciful. Any dialogue on AI risk takes place within the broader strategic competition between the United States and China. Beijing has long appreciated this dynamic. Much of Washington has not. Whereas the United States has shifted its approach to AI competition and safety across and within presidential administrations, Beijing has kept its AI diplomacy focused on gaining competitive advantage over the United States. China has taken part in international AI safety discussions, but it has used them, along with talks with the United States, to paint U.S. export controls as the main obstacle to cooperation. It has cast itself as the champion of the developing world, promising a Chinese-led AI ecosystem without technological or financial barriers as an alternative to a restrictive U.S.-led AI order. The pitch is working. A growing number of states are embracing China’s message, and Chinese open-weight models are gaining users across the developing world. If the United States wants to maintain its lead and make meaningful progress on safety, it needs to treat the dialogue as part of the competition with China. To do so, it must ramp up pressure on China outside the talks and offer countries still choosing sides a more compelling vision for AI adoption and governance. And when U.S. and Chinese officials next meet, in November, Washington should test Beijing’s seriousness about safety. In short, the United States should approach AI diplomacy with the same strategic clarity China has. CHIPPING AWAY The Biden administration’s first round of advanced semiconductor export controls in October 2022 and the release of ChatGPT a month later signaled that the United States had taken an early lead in the AI competition and would act to weaken China’s AI industry. Washington and its allies also seized the diplomatic initiative, taking the first steps toward global AI governance. In May 2023, the G-7 began intense discussions on AI governance that would eventually produce a code of conduct for developers. Weeks later, the United Kingdom announced it would host the first global AI safety summit at Bletchley Park. China responded by rolling out a diplomatic script it has been honing ever since. Its core tenets first appeared in the Global AI Governance Initiative, published in October 2023. It called for countries to “put equal emphasis on development and security” (though it left security to be defined by individual states) and contrasted China’s focus on cooperation and development with U.S. export controls, attacking Washington for “creating barriers and disrupting the global AI supply chain through technological monopolies and unilateral coercive measures.” Despite Beijing’s growing body of AI regulations at home, the initiative offered little more than slogans on the technology’s risks. That basic formula—cooperation and development, set against U.S. restrictions, with little to say about risk—has guided China’s AI diplomacy for the last three years. In March 2024, the UN General Assembly adopted a U.S.-led resolution on safe, secure, and trustworthy AI intended to appeal to both developed and developing countries. China supported the resolution, then introduced another resolution centered on help for poorer countries and “emphasizing that member states should enjoy equal opportunities” to develop and use AI. At a UN Security Council meeting on AI chaired by the United States in December that year, China’s UN ambassador, Fu Cong, once again counterposed Beijing’s stated interest in cooperation against “discriminatory barriers based on ideological differences.” In thinly veiled terms, Fu was charging that U.S. restrictions on China harmed the developing world. To win the support of these countries as they built out their AI infrastructure, China needed a bloc of its own. In July 2025, Premier Li Qiang proposed the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization (WAICO), which promised developing countries technology, training, and a greater say in writing global AI rules. In a speech marking its launch a year later, Chinese leader Xi Jinping called for “openness,” shorthand for access to U.S. chips and the adoption of Chinese open-weight models. After urging countries to take the risks of AI seriously, Xi added that they should, “in the meantime,” jointly oppose “overstretching the national security concept in the field of AI and placing one country’s security over that of others.” Cooperation on risks, in Xi’s telling, was subordinate to overcoming U.S. restrictions. WAICO has quickly gained standing among its target audience. An early endorsement by UN Secretary-General António Guterres lent it immediate credibility in the eyes of developing countries, and Chinese officials have since promoted WAICO in frequent speeches and in bilateral meetings with countries as varied as Brazil, Pakistan, and Serbia. Beijing has signaled that membership will come with perks. Its draft export controls on leading models, released in October, promise to help WAICO’s 37 members build their AI capabilities, suggesting members could have easier access to models restricted for the rest of the world. Xi personally led this diplomatic offensive in the lead-up to the Washington summit with U.S. President Donald Trump in September. During a speech in Kyrgyzstan, he pledged to expand a Chinese AI center for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization that helps members build local language models and train engineers. In Cairo, he and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi signed agreements on AI, data centers, and semiconductors, which have become a staple of Xi’s trips abroad. And in New Delhi, Xi proposed an open-source AI zone for BRICS members and told other leaders that a “small yard, high fences” approach would only “box oneself in and divide the world.” AI risks were nowhere on the agenda. The message instead was that U.S. restrictions would isolate Washington, not Beijing. Much of the allure of China’s pitch rests on how the country’s developers share their technology. Chinese developers release their best models with open weights, which any government or company can download, run on its own hardware, and adapt to its own language. For governments wary of depending on American companies whose exports Washington can restrict, open-weight models promise a greater degree of control. Chinese developers rarely conduct or publish the results of any safety testing for these models, leaving others to discover after release whether, for example, they can be used to launch cyberattacks or build weapons. But their accessibility allows Beijing to argue that any effort to contain the risks of Chinese models is an attempt to deny AI to the developing world.

Chinese university bought Nvidia H200 chips despite US blacklist

Eduardo Baptista, Reuters, November 11, 2026

A Chinese university with ​deep ties to the People’s Liberation Army bought Nvidia’s powerful H200 AI chips last month despite being on a US export blacklist, procurement records show, highlighting gaps in Washington’s efforts to curb China’s access to advanced ‌technology. The findings come as Nvidia and its CEO Jensen Huang face mounting scrutiny in Washington over his lobbying for looser restrictions on sales of AI chips to China, following reports alleging he was targeted by a Chinese spying operation.

China’s Economics of Denial

Oliver Melton and Logan Wright, Foreign Affairs, November 5, 2026

Beijing’s Theory of Success in the Face of Failure. China has correctly diagnosed its most pressing economic problems. The Chinese Communist Party has acknowledged that its economy relies too much on investment and exports and that persistently weak household consumption is the core threat to future growth. The leadership also knows that this imbalanced growth model is causing trade friction with developed and emerging economies alike and will continue to do so. They know there is a growing chorus of economists (including many quiet voices in China) raising the alarm that, if Beijing does not make major changes soon, China will face ever-slower growth, cascading trade disputes, and potentially stagnating household income. But what is puzzling is that the country’s leaders are not acting. Beijing has announced only modest plans to boost household consumption and domestic demand, and its overall economic strategy remains essentially unchanged—focused on expanding investment in manufacturing, especially in advanced technologies and new strategic industries. Theories abound as to why Beijing has chosen to ignore the warnings. Many speculate that Chinese leader Xi Jinping is not receiving accurate information or that he and his closest allies have abandoned development as a priority in favor of national security goals or a desire to control the commanding heights of global industry. Others argue that Beijing knows what it should do, but political or institutional constraints prevent it from taking decisive action. In truth, while these factors all play a part in shaping policy, the real explanation is far simpler. The party is sticking to this path because the leadership believes it is working. It sees the same troubling data—including rising external surpluses, weak consumption, slower household income growth, weak credit demand, rising unemployment and underemployment, and persistent deflation—but it has reached wildly different conclusions about what these developments indicate and what Beijing should do in response. Chinese economic policy is nested within a methodical planning process, which is meant to ensure that short-term pressures do not distract from long-term priorities. The problem is that the long-term strategy is predicated on the belief that control of advanced technologies and industry will trigger a new round of high-speed growth. This economic strategy can best be understood as a Marxism-infused misapplication of neoclassical economic development theory: Beijing is obsessed with control over technology and physical capital and believes that its ultrahigh levels of investment will accelerate productivity gains and wage growth. But a disproportionate focus on manufacturing and technology cannot increase productivity or wages if those investments are decoupled from the needs of the market and trends in aggregate final demand. This is especially true in a country as large as China—already the world’s largest exporter—that cannot rely on further exports to fuel growth. STICKING TO THEIR GUNS China’s worldview treats development as equivalent to capital accumulation and sees productivity as determined by the control and deployment of technology. It posits that the growth of the service sector, higher wages, and higher consumption are the consequences of that physical underlying foundation—they follow naturally in later stages of the development process once the productive industries have flourished. In this conception of economic development, the right strategy is always more investment, more industry, and more technology. The role of the state is to ensure that household savings and industrial profits are recycled through the state-owned banking system or government-guided capital into priority investments rather than frivolous activities, such as services or consumption. The resulting structural imbalance that weakens household income growth, the service sector, and public services was thus not an accident; in China’s economic development theory, this is seen as self-discipline that will pay off with more rapid long-term development. A key corollary to this view is that the government’s macroeconomic management must guide resource allocation proactively through hands-on intervention, not impassively through interest rates and exchange rates. The state can harness the dynamism and ambition of markets to promote efficiency and innovation in defined spaces, but it is the government’s job to identify the correct focal points for investment to ensure that priority sectors grow at maximum speed and then to intervene to ameliorate imbalances when they inevitably arise. In this conception of macroeconomics, the economy consists of a massive input-output table where every cell in the matrix is a sector that consumes other cells’ outputs and provides inputs to other producers. If there is an imbalance in supply or demand for certain products—which becomes evident in high or low prices—it may be because of overinvestment in the producing sector or underinvestment in downstream consuming sectors. Government policy seeks to increase output and steadily lower prices by facilitating investment and production throughout the matrix, adjusting the pace and balance of resource allocation as needed if one cell’s output exceeds the demands of the others. The goal is not to develop overcapacity or low profitability in these targeted sectors, but the optimal path for rapid development will inevitably push sectors in that direction. Beijing has followed this playbook closely. When, for instance, the real estate sector collapsed in 2022 and the structural imbalances in China’s economy became too big to ignore, Beijing responded by increasing its efforts to micromanage credit flows, reversing experiments with interest rate liberalization and financial market reforms while tightening oversight of capital markets and industrial policy funding. Central bank relending facilities now channel low-cost bank loans to prioritize industrial upgrading and equipment purchases for targeted sectors. Thousands of government-run equity funds provide low-cost capital to firms that support a web of industrial and technology strategies. State-owned enterprises intervene to help boost valuations in the stock market, and regulators prioritize firms in strategic sectors for new listings. When a sector is overinvested, policy campaigns such as “anti-involution”—a neologism that describes a basket of discordant policies to resolve overcapacity—are deployed to slow future investment, buttress profitability by fixing prices, or set standards to restrict market entry in a bid to slow output while the other cells in the input-output tables catch up and restore balance over time. Although hard to comprehend in the context of a market economy, some aspects of this approach have an understandable internal logic in China, especially at a micro level. The collapse of the property sector—roughly a quarter of GDP at its peak—sent massive shock waves through very specific supply and demand pathways in the economy. It made sense for Beijing to calibrate policy for the affected sectors and think in terms of input-output tables as it designed its responses. The frequency of bubbles in China’s equity, commodity, and property markets over the past 15 years has left policymakers deeply wary of accommodative monetary policy for the entire economy, which helps explain why they are experimenting with more targeted tools aimed at specific sectors. Likewise, a certain level of triumphalism in Beijing is understandable, given that Chinese companies are breaking into pole positions in major conventional industries, such as autos and telecommunications, and many others are poised to thrive in cutting-edge sectors, such as robotics and biotechnology—all in the wake of a massive hit to GDP. For a generation of economic policymakers who cut their teeth trying to revitalize a moribund planned economy in the 1990s and the first decade of this century, the emergence of world-leading (often private) firms is definitive evidence that Beijing has found a winning recipe. From this perspective, Beijing is also dismissive of foreign complaints about unfair market interventions or trade imbalances as the sour grapes of rich countries that had grown accustomed to rent-seeking technology monopolies. China’s leaders also see some deflation as the fruits of hard-won efficiency gains: the elimination of bottlenecks, economies of scale in manufacturing clusters, construction of world-class infrastructure, improved logistics, and removal of market barriers that have lowered costs up and down manufacturing supply chains. One-off cost reductions from efficiency gains or the abrupt loss of construction activity must be digested by the economy, they would argue, not offset by stimulus. And while foreign commentators and dignitaries warn of growing trade pushback, the data tells a surprisingly different story: China’s export growth barely slowed as the Trump administration imposed sweeping duties and the European Union set up defenses against a handful of sectors, such as electric vehicles. FLAWED FOUNDATION The core problem with China’s economic strategy, however, is that aggregate domestic demand consistently falls far short of domestic supply. Chinese planners’ input-output tables will not balance unless domestic workers are buying the goods that China’s industries produce. Otherwise, everything else must be exported, often at lower prices. The leadership understands this in principle but believes that the control of advanced industries and technology will, ipso facto, cause productivity to rise, sustain economic growth into the future, and generate higher wages and therefore higher consumption. This is the flaw in Beijing’s approach—the dangerous legacy of vestigial Marxism and misapplied neoclassical growth theory. In reality, state intervention in markets can depress overall productivity and workers can see flat wages even when China succeeds at promoting advanced industries. It is true that capital and technology create productivity gains in well-functioning market economies. But the causality usually breaks down if resources are allocated by policy interventions that are divorced from returns on investment. The control or ownership of advanced industries does not inherently cause economic growth, because they are far too small a share of the economy. Instead, new products or technologies generate productivity when they are distributed and used throughout the economy in ways that improve efficiency or increase output. It is not the success of a robotics firm that leads to efficiency gains, for example, it is the deployment of its robots in factories to save production costs—namely by displacing workers—and boost output. If those benefits do not exceed the true cost of the new industrial robots—even with layers of subsidies—then the net effect is not positive, no matter how impressive the factories themselves are, or how successful the robotics firm itself appears.

China’s Top Spy Agency Recruited Woman Who Targeted Jensen Huang

Julian E. Barnes, Tripp Mickle, Paul Mozur and Maggie Haberman, New York Times, November 6, 2026

A memo that circulated among U.S. policymakers cited intelligence that Alice Huang, a Chinese executive who developed a relationship with Nvidia’s leader, was an asset of Beijing’s Ministry of State Security. A memo that circulated among top policymakers in the Trump administration last spring cited intelligence that a Chinese businesswoman who had a close relationship with Nvidia’s chief executive was a spy for China’s Ministry of State Security, according to people briefed on the intelligence. The businesswoman, Alice Huang, was recruited to collect intelligence on Jensen Huang, Nvidia’s chief executive, as part of a drive by Beijing’s top spy agency to learn more about American A.I. chips and potentially influence the company to push for its most advanced chips to be made available to China, the people said. Mr. Huang, an influential ally of President Trump’s, is a pivotal figure in the intense global competition for A.I. supremacy. Nvidia’s advanced chips are sought after around the world, and the company’s growth has helped drive the stock market over the past several years. The existence of the memo and the assessment by U.S. officials that Ms. Huang was working directly for the main Chinese intelligence agency have not previously been reported. They add important new detail to what appears to be an especially audacious example of China’s longstanding industrial espionage efforts. China’s interest in Mr. Huang, and precisely what Beijing hoped to achieve by having one of its intelligence assets begin a close relationship with the executive, have been a focus of U.S. spy agencies. Those questions are now also of interest to Capitol Hill. On Thursday, the Republican leaders of three influential House committees requested that Mr. Huang appear before them later this month in a closed-door briefing regarding his interactions with Ms. Huang, who is not related.

Authoritarianism

Who Will Succeed Xi Jinping?

Deng Yuwen, Foreign Policy, November 6, 2026

Hong Kong: Joshua Wong Gets Nearly 10 More Years in Prison

Human Rights Watch, November 5, 2026

‘It’s an Endless Cycle’: China’s Lost Generation

Charlie Zhu and Zheping Huang, Bloomberg, November 9, 2026

U.S. Balks at China’s Demand for Tightly Scripted Trump-Xi-Putin Summit

Lingling Wei, Wall Street Journal, November 9, 2026

Czech MEP Markéta Gregorová Stopped at Chinese Border in ‘Pseudo-Scare Tactics’

Fred Byrne, EUobserver, November 3, 2026

China enacts law to hunt down corrupt officials who escape overseas

Yukio Tajima, Nikkei Asia, November 7, 2026

Top China University stops using AI to spot absent-minded students after backlash

Dannie Peng, South China Morning Post, November 7, 2026

China’s Communist Party Plenum Targets Passive ‘Nice Guys’ in Anti-Corruption Push

Josephine Ma, South China Morning Post, November 3, 2026

In China’s fierce race for success, mental health struggles are starting earlier

Caroline Lin, South China Morning Post, November 8, 2026

Environmental Harms

$1.5 Trillion Rare Earth Risk Leads Europe to Tap China Playbook

Lars Paulsson, Sara Sjolin and Ott Ummelas, Bloomberg, November 8, 2026

Foreign Interference and Coercion

Scoop: Commerce Department received national security warning on Nvidia CEO affair

Maria Curi and Marc Caputo, Axios, November 10, 2026

US commerce department delays Megaspeed’s inclusion on trade blacklist

Demetri Sevastopulo, Zijing Wu and Owen Walker, Financial Times, November 10, 2026

Commerce Dept. Chip Inquiry Was Halted After Nvidia Intervention

Ana Swanson and Devlin Barrett, New York Times, November 9, 2026

Nvidia Uses Soft Power to Influence Customers, Shape Policy

Leo Schwartz, Phoebe Liu and Stephanie Palazzolo, The Information, November 3, 2026

Italian prosecutors target China-linked network accused of tracking dissident

Emilio Parodi, Reuters, November 6, 2026

CFR Receives $20 Million Gift from the Starr Foundation to Bolster the Greenberg Center for Geoeconomics and the China Strategy Initiative

Council on Foreign Relations, November 9, 2026

Xi and Trump set for Apec talks, but major deliverables expected to wait for G20

Carol Yang, South China Morning Post, November 10, 2026

Report Alleges China Linked to at Least 18 Overseas Police Stations in Canada

Judy Trinh, CTV News, November 9, 2026

Chinese Tourist Arrivals in Thailand Fall 13.6% in October After Embassy Safety Warning

Bangkok Post, November 9, 2026

Wie Chinas Geheimdienste deutsche Topmanager ins Visier nehmen (Interior Ministry warns of love traps set by intelligence agencies)

Dietmar Neuerer, Handelsblatt, November 9, 2026

Japanese companies caught in crossfire of Beijing-Tokyo rift

Ryo Nemoto and Yukio Tajima, Nikkei Asia, November 7, 2026

Nvidia’s Jensen Huang Admits to Affair After Allegations of Relationship with Chinese Spy

Demetri Sevastopulo and Michael Acton, Financial Times, November 9, 2026

Jensen Huang Hired a PR Firm Known for Handling Sex Scandals Last Year

Lauren Goode, WIRED, November 9, 2026

Graphika Finds China-Linked Spamouflage Accounts Posing as U.S. Voters on X

Didi Tang, Associated Press, October 30, 2026

Human Rights and Religious Persecution

Reported Death of Uyghur Woman Detained Since Age 14

Yalkun Uluyol, Human Rights Watch, November 11, 2026

Lifechanyuan: Prison Terms and Confiscations as the Linzhou Case Ends

Massimo Introvigne, Bitter Winter, November 9, 2026

ETAC’s New Series on Human Harvesting in China: Evidence of State-Sponsored Mass Murder

Marco Respinti, Bitter Winter, November 7, 2026

Rights Groups Call on Thailand to Prevent Forced Return of Two Uyghur Men to China

Hussin Alameedi, JURIST, November 6, 2026

2 Uyghur Men in Thailand Plead Not to Be Returned to China

Huizhong Wu and Jintamas Saksornchai, Associated Press, November 4, 2026

Opposition MP Warns Against Deporting Two Uyghur Detainees to China

Aekarach Sattaburuth, Bangkok Post, November 4, 2026

Uyghurs facing deportation by Thailand say they will be ‘like slaves’ in China

Amy Hawkins, The Guardian, November 8, 2026

Industrial Policies and Economic Espionage

China’s Trade Surplus Passes $1 Trillion at Record Pace

Keith Bradsher, New York Times, November 9, 2026

China extends suspension of new rare earth controls until January

Lewis Jackson, Reuters, November 9, 2026

Microsoft presses Trump to scuttle expected ban on Chinese data center technology

Alexandra Alper, Reuters, November 10, 2026

Moonshot Rents Nvidia’s Top AI Chips in China, Documents Show

Andy Lin, Bloomberg, November 9, 2026

Wie der Westen gegen die Abhängigkeit bei Batterien ankämpft (How the West is fighting against battery dependency)

Lennart Glaser, Handelsblatt, November 9, 2026

USA werfen China Verstoß gegen Handelsdeal vor (The US accuses China of violating a trade deal)

Sabine Gusbeth, Handelsblatt, November 7, 2026

US warns China it must ‘immediately’ meet terms of Busan trade deal

Demetri Sevastopulo, Financial Times, November 6, 2026

US urges China to meet rare earths, agriculture commitments ahead of Trump-Xi meetings

Bhargav Acharya, Reuters, November 6, 2026

China eyes new grip on EV sector with high-performance rare-earth rubber

Chao Kong, South China Morning Post, November 9, 2026

China Producer Inflation Accelerates to Over Four-Year High

Wall Street Journal, November 8, 2026

Thailand to raise tax on imported EVs to 35% as Chinese brands gain ground

Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat, Nikkei Asia, November 3, 2026

China’s Central Bank Tweaks Forex Reserve Rules to Steady Yuan

Wall Street Journal, November 2, 2026

China Halts Listings in Bid to Bolster Struggling Markets

Zijing Wu and William Sandlund, Financial Times, November 3, 2026

Cyber and Information Technology

Japan Prosecutes Chinese Suspect Over Rogue Cell Tower, Phishing

Bangkok Post, November 9, 2026

Chinese AI Firms Want Silicon Valley’s Top Minds. Poaching Them Won’t Be Easy

Kinling Lo and Viola Zhou, Rest of World, November 9, 2026

EU accuses TikTok of trapping users in harmful ‘rabbit holes’

Alexander Martin, The Record, November 5, 2026

Nvidia Orders Data Centre Clients to Reduce China Exposure

Zijing Wu, Demetri Sevastopulo and Eleanor Olcott, Financial Times, November 3, 2026

Military and Security Threats

Germany Bans Chinese Drones and Cars from Military Bases Over Spying Fears

Katherina Popilnichenko, UNITED24 Media, November 10, 2026

China Expands Construction of Type 071 LPD to Guangzhou

Alex Luck, Naval News, October 30, 2026

China Scoops Up Data That Could Aid Its Forces in Waters Around Taiwan

Austin Ramzy and Joyu Wang, Wall Street Journal, October 30, 2026

One Belt, One Road Strategy

Canada and China Sign Deal to Deepen Financial Sector Ties

BNN Bloomberg, November 9, 2026

China’s Push for Influence in the South Pacific Is Running into Resistance

Austin Ramzy, Wall Street Journal, November 8, 2026

Vienna entrepreneur takes leaders on lux train to China to foster ties

Jens Kastner, Nikkei Asia, November 3, 2026

Opinion

Jensen Huang must resign

Stu Woo, The Economist, November 11, 2026

COMMENT - It only took 24 hours.

The Good News About Jensen Huang’s Affair

Patrick McGee, The Free Press, November 10, 2026

The Huang Honey-Trap Scandal Sends a Warning About Chip Exports

Craig Singleton, Washington Post, November 10, 2026

China Is the Real Loser from the Jensen Huang Affair

Matthew Lynn, The Spectator, November 9, 2026

Canada Must Stand Up for Human Rights in China

Margaret McCuaig-Johnston, The Globe and Mail, November 9, 2026

Nvidia Emerges as Early Test of Democrats’ Tougher China Tech Policy

Stella Yifan Xie, Nikkei Asia, November 10, 2026