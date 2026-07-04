Friends,

I’m delivering this a day early, that way you can enjoy the playlist I created for the nation’s Birthday.

I thought about doing my top 250… but that is probably too much for one sitting.

Instead, I decided to follow the example set by Billboard Magazine and give you the Top 40 (actually its 41, my brother added one that I forgot to put on the original list). The running time is about two hours and 45 minutes, so a soundtrack that you can play while smoking ribs or a brisket, grilling some burgers or hot dogs. Don’t forget the baked beans, deviled eggs, watermelon, macaroni salad, and finish it off with some Key Lime Pie.

These are NOT in a particular order, other than the first song obviously goes first and the last song obviously goes last.

You can pull it up on your phone, here is the Spotify link to the Playlist: Soundtrack for 250 (If you don’t have a Spotify account, I don’t know what to say… you are missing Sweden’s greatest gift to humanity).

***

#1 - “The Star Spangled Banner” written as a poem by Francis Scott Key in 1814 and performed by Whitney Houston and the Florida Orchestra live at Super Bowl XXV in Tampa on January 27, 1991.

Perhaps the single greatest performance of the national anthem in history.

Whitney… your country misses you!

#2 - “Let America Be America Again” by Langston Hughes and performed by the legendary James Earl Jones. I’m not saying these two things are the same, but there is a common underlying populism at the heart of both this poem and the “Make America Great Again” movement represented by the 2016 and 2024 campaigns of Donald Trump. Each point to an unfair system and blame elites for failing to fulfill the promise of the American Dream. Candidate John Kerry even used the title of this poem as a campaign slogan in his 2004 bid for the presidency. I can’t be sure of what’s to come in our politics, but I suspect that the populist themes expressed by Langston Hughes will continue to animate our political movements on the left and right.

#3 - “Fanfare for the Common Man” by Aaron Copland, performed by the National Symphony Orchestra. The song was written in 1942 and first performed by the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra on March 12, 1943. It was inspired in part by a speech given by Vice President Henry Wallace in 1942 which proclaimed the dawning of the “Century of the Common Man.” On May 15, 2014, the New York Philharmonic played this song during the dedication of the 9/11 Museum in lower Manhattan. The English progressive rock band Emerson, Lake & Palmer performed their own version of “Fanfare for the Common Man” on their 1977 album Works Volume 1.

#4 - “Take Me Home, Country Roads” performed by John Denver, this is of course the unofficial anthem of the 2026 World Cup… “Almost heaven, West Virginia, Blue Ridge mountains, Shenandoah River, life is old there, older than the trees.”

#5 - “This Land is Your Land” by Woody Guthrie. Woody wrote this song in February 1940 in critical response to Irving Berlin’s 1918 song “God Bless America” which was re-released in 1938 and sung by Kate Smith, her version is here. In 1940 as war was spreading across Europe and Asia, Woody Guthrie wrote his song to criticize Roosevelt’s loans to Finland to defend themselves against the Soviets and ridiculed the Lend-Lease aid to the British. The 1940 version was decidedly anti-war and pro-Soviet. But by 1944, Guthrie released another version of the song which gave vigorous support for the U.S. war against Germany. It is at this time that Woody Guthrie would be photographed with his guitar printed with the words: “This Machine Kills Fascists.” One could be forgiven for thinking that Woody was a ‘Johnny come lately’ in his support … but we’re a country of free citizens, so I guess that’s to be expected.

For anyone who believes that American music is only partisan now, this provides an antidote to that kind of naivety.

Left is Woody Guthrie in 1940 when he released “This Land is Your Land” just after the Molotov–Ribbentrop Pact (August 1939), a non-aggression pact between Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union and while Nazi Germany was invading Poland and Western Europe. Right is Woody Guthie in March 1943 after the breaking of the Molotov–Ribbentrop Pact with the invasion of the Soviet Union in June 1941… notice the sticker on the guitar. I’m not saying Woody was a Commie, but his allegiance to the United States seemed to align quite closely with the guidance of Uncle Joe Stalin.

#6 - “Living in America” by James Brown, the Hardest Working Man in Show business. Both a conservative AND a strong supporter of the civil rights movement, proving that Americans don’t always fit into neat partisan boxes. Watching the music video, and how it fits into the movie Rocky IV, should make Americans be a bit humble considering what would happen to Apollo Creed in his fight with the Soviet Superman, Captain Ivan Drago. Apollo would have benefited from less show-boating and more training… a good life lesson for everyone.

#7 - “American Girl” by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. This song flopped when it was released in 1977, but today it would be hard to find a more iconic and well-known song.

#8 - “American Woman” performed by Lenny Kravitz. The song was written and first performed by the Canadian band the Guess Who, so of course we are going to use the version sung by the New Yorker Lenny Kravitz… seriously Canadians have no place criticizing the American Woman.

#9 - “American Boy” by Estelle and Kanye West. Of course, if a British woman wants to criticize the American Boy for baggy jeans, she is free to do so. Also remember when Kanye wasn’t a complete weirdo.

#10 - “I’ve Been Everywhere” performed by Johnny Cash. This song is originally by the Australian country singer Geoff Mack with all the locations spread across Australia. It has been remade multiple times with places in New Zealand and the UK. This version is the classic by Johnny Cash.

#11 - “Proud Mary” performed by Tina Turner and Ike Turner. The song is originally a Creedance Clearwater Revival song written by John Fogerty, but Tina turned this song into something special. It launched her solo career, letting her break-away from the abusive relationship she had with Ike Turner. Maybe it is an overstatement, but Tina Turner became the strong and fearless woman she was through this song.

#12 - “Empire State of Mind” by Alicia Keys and JAY-Z, “Big Lights will inspire you…”… “8 Million stories out there in the naked…”… “Statue of Liberty, long live the World Trade…”… “Welcome to the bright lights, baby”… “Concrete jungle where dreams are made of, there’s nothing you can’t do.” This is to someone special born in New York. Excelsior damn it!

#13 - “California Love” by 2Pac and Dr. Dre. California knows how to party… “ever since honeys was wearin’ Sassoon.” “Shake it, Cali”

#14 - “Glory Days” by Bruce Springstein. “When time slips away and leaves you with nothing mister, but boring stories of glory days.”

#15 - “City of New Orleans” by Willie Nelson. “Good Morning America, how are ya?”

#16 - “Still D.R.E.” by Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg… still the two one three.

#17 - “Low Rider” by War… “take a little trip with me.”

#18 - “R.O.C.K. In the U.S.A.” by John Mellencamp… “they come from the cities and they come from the smaller towns, beat up cars with guitars and drummers goin’ crack, boom, bam”… “Spotlight on Martha Reeves, let’s don’t forget James Brown.”

#19 - “Dancing in the Streets” by Martha (Reeves) & the Vandellas… Martha is much better than the knock-off version by David Bowie and Mick Jagger. This song helped inspire the civil rights movement.

#20 - “Lift Every Voice and Sing” known as the Black National Anthem performed here by Melba Moore with Dionne Warwick, Stevie Wonder and others. Traditionally, it is played before “America the Beautiful.”

#20 - “America the Beautiful” performed by Ray Charles… if you don’t get misty eyed listening to Ray’s performance, you need to see a psychiatrist, there is something wrong with you.

#21 - “Dixieland Delight” by Alabama. “Lucky as a sinner, livin’ in Heaven with my Dixieland delight.”

#22 - “Jambalaya (On the Bayou)” by Hank Williams with Jerry Rivers on fiddle. What a joyous song of families getting together to celebrate life.

#23 - “Tulsa Time” by Don Williams… remember when we had Pontiacs. Probably the only song written while watching James Garner in The Rockford Files.

#24 - “My City Was Gone” by The Pretenders. So technically The Pretenders are a British rock band, but the song was written by the band’s leader, Chrissie Hynde, an American living in London, who grew up around Akron, Ohio.

#25 - “Rocky Top” by Conway Twitty. Many consider the version by the Osborne Brothers to be the best, but I prefer the Conway Twitty rendition. Another version that should be experienced is a live performance by the “Pride of the Southland” marching band at the University of Tennessee during a football game.

#26 - “Feeling Good” by Nina Simone, there is nothing more American than Nina Simone. Born Eunice Waymon in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina, Nina was the conscious of the Civil Rights Movement. Go buy (or download from Spotify) her albums Little Girl Blue (1959) and Pastel Blues (1965) and experience a true artist… the nation was never the same after Nina.

Portrait of James Baldwin and Nina Simone, 1965, from the Smithsonian Collection.

#27 - “Burning Down the House” by the Talking Heads. David Byrne at his best.

#28 - “Don’t Stop Believin’” by Journey. In 2012, this became the best-selling song of the 20th Century, quite an accomplishment.

#29 - “Kids in America” by Kim Wilde… you knew there would be at least one synth-pop hit on this list. Although Kim Wilde is from the West London suburb of Chiswick, her song qualifies as an American anthem of the 1980s.

#30 - “American Pie” by Don McLean. A song, that is really just a poem, about a changing society in the middle of the 20th Century, which feels appropriate today.

#31 - “America” by Simon & Garfunkel. My brother rightly recommended adding this one, a true classic.

#32 - “La Grange” by ZZ Top. Sooo this is a song about a brothel on the outskirts of a town west of Houston… we can pretend that we are a polite and proper country started by New England Puritans or just be OK with the fact that we’re a gritty and somewhat obscene nation. I pick the latter.

#33 - “On the Road Again” by Willie Nelson, this is just a great song.

#34 - “Islands in the Stream” written by the Bee Gees for either Diana Ross or Marvin Gaye (depending on which Gibb you ask) and performed by the duet of Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers. The song is named after the Ernest Hemingway novel of the same name that was published in 1970 nine years after the author’s death.

#35 - “Rocky Mountain High” by John Denver and one of two official state songs of Colorado. “I know he’d be a poorer man if he never saw an eagle fly.” This is to someone special born in Colorado.

#36 - “Life Ain’t Fair and the World is Mean” by Sturgill Simpson. If you’ve followed this Substack you’d know I’d include at least one Sturgill Simpson, a Navy veteran with eclectic music tastes.

#37 - “Starting Over” by Chris Stapleton. A modern anthem for Americans everywhere who start over and reinvent themselves. “Well the road rolls out like a welcome mat to a better place than the one we’re at”… “And it don’t matter to me wherever we are is where I wanna be”… “Some days we might fall apart and some nights might feel cold and dark, but nobody wins, afraid of losing.” The kind of optimism that has built an incredible country of free men and women.

#38 - “You’re Only Human (Second Wind)” by Billy Joel. A song to discourage young men from suicide, but probably a good song for Americans who are a bit disappointed by their country’s leadership.

#39 - “The Times They Are A-Changin’” by Bob Dylan. The nation’s Bard from north of Duluth, Minnesota grew up listening to the Grand Ole Opry and adopted his own unique style. He probably wouldn’t proudly call himself a patriot, but I’m glad he is one of us.

#40 - “Sweet Caroline” by Neil Diamond… just try not to sing along… “hands touching hands!” Hold the hands of the people listening to this song with you.

#41 - “Jump Around” by House of Pain… because if you’re a Wisconsin Badger fan you know everything needs to end with “Jump Around”!

Onward to the Tricentennial… it is only 50 short years away! I have no doubt that in 2076 we will be plagued with similar divisions and be disappointed that we don’t always live up to our own ideals, but I am also confident we will be going strong.

I’ll return to regular commentary next week.

Thanks for reading!

Matt

Share China Articles

MUST READ

What to Know About How Iran Uses China’s Currency to Weaken U.S. Power

Rory Jones, Austin Ramzy and Costas Paris, Wall Street Journal, June 26, 2026

A WSJ investigation revealed how Iran is increasingly using China’s financial system to evade sanctions and avoid Washington oversight. The dominance of the U.S. dollar has historically given Washington a major advantage in policing global business. Most international transactions denominated in dollars must be settled by American banks, giving Washington the ability to monitor them—and cut off users’ dollars through sanctions if necessary, crippling their operations. But U.S. adversaries are increasingly turning to China’s financial system and the yuan to conduct business. By bypassing the U.S.-led banking system, they weaken Washington’s enforcement powers. China is building an alternative financial system around the yuan Beijing in 2015 launched a payments platform—the Cross-Border Interbank Payment System, or CIPS—that serves as an alternative to Swift, the messaging infrastructure that links the world’s banks. Beijing is also promoting a platform, called mBridge, that uses blockchain technology and digital versions of existing currencies to execute transactions between central banks without the money passing through U.S. financial institutions. These and other steps by Beijing mean it is becoming easier for countries to trade and invest in yuan without relying on U.S. dollars. Here’s how CIPS works versus Swift:

COMMENT – There is an obvious vulnerability to CIPS here… the “Bank A” in the examples are on both SWIFT and CIPS, the United States can still impose secondary or even primary sanctions on any “Bank A” that decides to enable a CIPS transaction.

China tells its ethnic minorities to integrate or face consequences with sweeping new unity law

Simone McCarthy, CNN, July 1, 2026

For years, Chinese leader Xi Jinping has pushed ethnic minority groups like Tibetans and Uyghurs to adopt an identity rooted in Chinese nationality and allegiance to the ruling Communist Party. Now, that push has been codified into a sweeping new law that reaches into classrooms, neighborhoods and homes – and gives Beijing the right to target people outside of its borders that it believes violate its rules. The statute, officially known as the Ethnic Unity and Progress Promotion Law, came into effect on July 1. It bans acts that “undermine ethnic unity or create ethnic division” among China’s 56 officially recognized ethnicities, which include a Han Chinese majority that makes up over 90% of the country’s 1.4 billion people. Under the new rules, schools and government agencies must use Mandarin Chinese as their primary language; classrooms must ensure that their curriculum “forges a strong sense of the community of the Chinese people,” and all parents must guide children to “love the Chinese Communist Party and the Chinese people.” The state is mandated to support museums, libraries and other cultural institutions to hold events reflecting Chinese history and national prosperity, while local authorities must work toward ethnic integration in their housing policies – a stipulation observers suggest could lead to housing relocations. Organizations and individuals outside mainland China that “undermine” ethnic unity or “create ethnic division” will also be held liable, the law says – a broad-based stipulation that critics say will impact activism, research and discussion of ethnic minority issues globally. In an address marking the 105th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party on Wednesday, Xi emphasized the law’s importance by calling on all party members to “continuously consolidate and strengthen the great unity of all ethnic groups.” The legislation has already drawn criticism from rights groups and experts, who say that it could suppress minority cultural identity, religious practice and language. In an April letter, United Nations human rights experts said the law “could have serious implications for the linguistic, cultural, and religious autonomy of ethnic communities, including Tibetans, Uyghurs, and Mongols.” They also warned of the potential for “transnational repression,” given that the law may be applied overseas. A ‘chilling effect’ For some observers, the law appears to be a final step in a years-long evolution of Chinese policy to emphasize national identity over ethnic autonomy. Critics have viewed that policy shift as an aggressive push toward assimilation. It’s also widely seen as part of a broader vision to ensure national security under Xi, who came to power in 2012 following widespread 2008 protests in Tibet and deadly unrest in Xinjiang, home to its Uyghur minority. With the new law, “Beijing is no longer treating ‘ethnic unity’ as a general political slogan or a matter of local propaganda work,” said James Leibold, a professor at La Trobe University in Melbourne focused on China’s ethnic policies. “It is making the production of a single Chinese national identity a binding responsibility across schools, families, media, museums, cadres, budgets, technology platforms and security organs,” he said. “The message is clear: minority identity is acceptable only when it is subordinated to a party-defined Chinese identity.” Leibold also points to a likely “chilling effect” of the law on overseas scholars, journalists, activists, diaspora communities and others who study or criticise China’s nationality and borderland policies, saying it could encourage “self-censorship, discourage travel, and narrow scholarly debate.” In recent years China’s Communist Party has ramped up oversight of religious institutions, rolled back the use of ethnic minority languages in primary, secondary schools and kindergartens. Beijing has and been accused of serious human violations, including large-scale arbitrary detention of Uyghur and other Muslim minorities, in Xinjiang. Chinese officials deny those claims. It’s also faced allegations of widespread transnational repression. A 2022 report from human rights campaigner Safeguard Defenders said it had found evidence of more than 100 so-called overseas police stations across the globe to monitor, harass and in some cases repatriate Chinese citizens living in exile. Beijing has denied this. Beijing says its new ethnic unity law protects “the legitimate rights and interests of all ethnic groups” and “does not undermine ethnic minorities’ use of their own language.” When asked about the potential for “long-arm jurisdiction” at a press conference Monday, Vice Minister of Justice Hu Weilie said it aligns with the basic norms of international law for countries to protect their sovereignty. “Ethnic unity is a crucial cornerstone of national prosperity and development,” he said. “Illegal activities that deliberately incite ethnic tensions, undermine ethnic unity, and endanger national security will erode the foundation of ethnic unity and harm the public interest and the legitimate rights and interests of the people.”

COMMENT – This is what racial chauvinism and ultra-nationalism looks like in the 21st Century.

World Bank to phase out China lending

Demetri Sevastopulo and James Politi, Financial Times, July 1, 2026

Decision from global development institution follows years of pressure from the Trump administration. The World Bank will phase out its lending to China by 2031, according to a plan submitted to the board of the multilateral lender on Tuesday that will end Beijing’s status as a borrower from the Washington-based institution. The proposal, which will be discussed by the World Bank board during the week of July 20, follows years of pressure from the Trump administration and other countries to end lending to China, reflecting its economic rise. According to a summary of the proposal seen by the FT, the global development bank’s lending to Beijing would not exceed $2bn between now and 2031, and would end after that period. “It really marks a new chapter in our relationship with China, whereby the end of this framework period China graduates,” a World Bank official said. “We acknowledge China’s development journey, and therefore its readiness to not . . . any longer rely on financing from a development institution like the World Bank.” The World Bank’s lending to China had declined in recent years, from $2.4bn per year in 2017 to $750mn in 2025, the official said. A US Treasury spokesperson pressed other development banks to follow the World Bank in curbing their lending to China. “As the second-largest economy in the world, China should not be receiving handouts from multilateral institutions. The World Bank Group ending its lending to China is a step in the right direction, and we look forward to other institutions following suit,” the Treasury said. A senior US official pointed to the Asian Development Bank and the International Fund for Agricultural Development, as well as other UN agencies, as examples of international financial institutions that should follow the World Bank. The World Bank earlier this month agreed to a similar transition for Poland, with a plan to end its development loans to the central European country by 2031. Whereas the plan for Poland included potential carve-outs for financing programmes related to Ukraine and nuclear energy, the Chinese proposal does not have any such exceptions. The senior US official said the language in the China plan was “among the most aggressive in modern history, exceeding even Poland’s recent agreement to end WBG lending”. There has been bipartisan support on Capitol Hill for the World Bank to end its lending to China. The Biden administration had also advocated for such a move. “I’m pleased to see the World Bank take long overdue steps to restore common sense policies,” French Hill, the Republican chair of the House Financial Services Committee, said on Tuesday. “As the world’s largest official creditor, China should not benefit from development financing intended for countries in greater need.” The Asian Development Bank should quickly follow the World Bank’s decision, he added. The World Bank approved its first loan package to China in June 1981, worth $200mn, for the financing of “the development of higher education in science and engineering to relieve the persistent shortage of trained manpower”. China had joined the institution the previous year. Initially, China received funding through the group’s lending arm for low-income countries, the International Development Association, to which Beijing is now a contributor. By 1999, China moved into the middle-income category. The Chinese embassy in Washington did not respond to a request for comment.

COMMENT – About fucking time… though 2031 means that Beijing has plenty of time to reverse the decision.

The subtitle from the FT is misleading. This is happening after years of the PRC lobbying to prevent it. Under any logical and objective measure, the world’s second largest economy and the world’s largest manufacturer and exporter should have had these benefits pulled more than a decade ago.

The World Bank is meant to help poor countries, and the PRC isn’t a poor country (even if it keeps its citizens poor to fund the Party’s vanity projects). It has enough to fund its own $1 trillion Belt and Road Initiative. It has enough to make massive expansions to its own military power, and it has enough to fund the world’s most ambitious industrial and technological policies.

It is also interesting that it has been over five years since Xi Jinping declared “complete victory” in the eradication of poverty in the PRC, yet the World Bank is still giving them five MORE years of access to funding that should be going to countries that can’t support their own citizens.

If Xi and his cadres were so successful in eradicating poverty back in 2021, why do they need to continue to steal World Bank loans from much more deserving countries?

When Xi made this declaration of victory, we should have held a graduation party for them… and ended their beneficial access to loans at the World Bank, as well as the beneficial terms they get as a self-declared “developing country” at the World Trade Organization.

Xi Casts China’s Ruling Party as Force for Global Prosperity

Bloomberg, July 1, 2026

Chinese leader Xi Jinping made a case for his ruling party as a force for global progress and prosperity – a role that would be backed by a strong military – signaling his ambition for the nation to stand at the fore of global affairs. In a speech in Beijing on Wednesday marking the founding of the Communist Party 105 years ago, Xi said the organization was “creating a new form of human advancement” while paving the way for developing nations to modernize. He said that “socialist China, led by the party, is recognized as a builder of world peace, contributor to global development and defender of international order.” He again touted vaguely defined programs his government has put forward, like the Global Governance Initiative, while also pledging to “strengthen the military through reform, science and technology, and personnel training.” While Xi and other Chinese leaders have long positioned the party – which now has more than 100 million members – as central to China’s development, the speech underscores a mounting ambition for the nation to play a more high-profile role on the international stage. It buttresses Xi’s push to use blocs like BRICS to rally developing countries to act as a counterweight to what he sees as the US’s fading influence. While Xi didn’t directly mention the US in the roughly 40 minutes of remarks, he did allude to the obstacles his nation faces in its ambitions. “No matter how strong the enemy, how treacherous the path, and how severe the challenges may be, our party has remained dauntless and unyielding and inspired the people of the whole country to achieve one victory after another,” he said. Xi repeatedly exhorted the gathering at the Great Hall of the People – and the public watching on national television – to “maintain confidence.” He repeated his goal to bring about “national rejuvenation,” partly by solving the “Taiwan problem.” The status of the chipmaking powerhouse of 23 million people some 160 km (100 miles) off China’s coast is one of the thorniest issues in the relationship with Washington, even after Xi held warm meetings with President Donald Trump in Beijing in May. American arms sales to Taiwan annoy China, which has pledged to bring the democracy under its control eventually, even if force is required. The government in Taipei has pushed back at Beijing’s claims, saying Taiwan is already independent while stepping up preparations to counter any attack. In his speech, Xi signaled he’d press on with one of the signature aspects of his roughly 14 years in power: rooting out corrupt officials — a drive that also serves to eliminate political rivals. “We are determined to remove all elements that undermine the advanced nature and the purity of the party and eliminate all viruses that erode its health, so that we can forge a strong party through the tempering of revolution,” he said. The event on Wednesday marked the first time since 2021 that the 73-year-old has delivered a speech about the party on its anniversary. That time, to mark its centenary, Xi addressed a crowd of some 70,000 party faithful from above the portrait of Mao Zedong in Tiananmen Square. He struck a defiant tone, saying that “the time when the Chinese nation could be bullied and abused by others was gone forever.” He has continued his efforts to cast himself as the “people’s leader” before a party congress next year in which the son of a former vice premier is expected to seek a fourth five-year term — a move made possible by his earlier lifting limits on how long the president can serve. Most of Xi’s latest speech focused on the accomplishments of the Communist Party since it was founded in Shanghai 105 years ago. Xi’s grip over China is stronger than ever, influencing all aspects of life from classrooms to the office, and it has been bolstered by a purge of key defense and civilian officials. Yet Xi faces a range of economic challenges at home. China’s government has lowered its official 2026 growth target to between 4.5% and 5%, its least ambitious goal since 1991. While exports have helped offset a weakening economy, Xi has to contend with a slumping property market, weak consumer spending and a cooling job market.

China says it is not the ‘root cause’ of the EU’s troubles following talks Hong Kong Free Press, July 1, 2026

China’s large — and growing — trade surplus with the 27-nation bloc has increasingly raised concerns across Europe, putting pressure on Brussels to protect local industries.

COMMENT – Our European friends really need to start imposing real costs on Beijing’s behavior. The longer they wait, the longer the CCP has to divide Europe internally.

Authoritarianism

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How China Undercuts the U.S. in Iran

Rory Jones, Austin Ramzy and Costas Paris, Wall Street Journal, June 30, 2026

Just how far are China’s local officials going in falsifying performance data?

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VIDEO – China: Empire of Illusion

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How a Chinese Dissident Fled to South Korea in a Rubber Boat

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China Sharpens Tools for Hitting Back at Foreign Sanctions

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China restricts exports to Mitsubishi, Hitachi, Komatsu units

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China targets more Japanese companies with export controls

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China Adds More Japanese Entities to Export Control List

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China’s new investment law asserts control over offshore tech transfers in landmark move

Ralph Jennings, South China Morning Post, July 1, 2026

Wu Chi-wai, an ex-lawmaker and former chair of the now-defunct Democratic Party, has been released from prison after serving almost four and a half years for his conviction in the city’s largest national security case. Wu arrived at Fung Tak Estate in Diamond Hill on Tuesday morning by car. Earlier on Tuesday, two seven-seater vehicles with curtains drawn were seen leaving Stanley Prison, where Wu served his sentence, according to local media reports. The 63-year-old, carrying two bags of personal belongings as he stepped out of a car, only said “thank you” twice and did not respond to questions from reporters at the scene. The ex-Democratic Party chair is the 20th defendant in the landmark Hong Kong 47 case to have completed his prison term after being convicted in 2024 of conspiring to commit subversion. Wu, who was a lawmaker from 2012 to 2020, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to four years and five months in jail. Separately, he also served a jail term of 14 months and two weeks for two unauthorised assembly cases in 2020. The veteran politician took the helm of the Democratic Party in 2016 and stepped down in late 2020, following protests and unrests that began the year before and the enactment of a Beijing-imposed national security law in 2020. The Democratic Party voted to disband in December last year after operating in the city for more than three decades.

Environmental Harms

China Gives Coal Room to Grow in New Five-Year Energy Plan

Bloomberg, June 26, 2026

Can China Actually Go Green?

Brian Spivey, China Books Review, June 25, 2026

How China built the energy system the world now needs

Kaiser Kuo, World Economic Forum, June 23, 2026

COMMENT – This is an absolutely ridiculous commentary and unsurprising that it is coming from the World Economic Forum. The PRC’s electrification is overwhelmingly powered by burning coal… Beijing’s expansion of coal has resulted in more emissions of CO2 than the combined reductions by democracies around the world.

What the world needs to do is to stop enabling the PRC in becoming the world’s factory.

China Gives Coal Room to Grow in New Five-Year Energy Plan

Bloomberg, June 26, 2026

Yes, China Is Largely Responsible for Rising Carbon Emissions

Robert Rapier, Forbes, June 29, 2026

China ‘on track to surpass United States’ in global goals for human, planet health: UN

Dannie Peng, South China Morning Post, June 25, 2026

Foreign Interference and Coercion

Alibaba, Tencent Dropped by DC Lobbyists to Comply with US Curbs

Kate O’Keeffe, Ted Mann, and Caitlin Oprysko, Bloomberg, June 29, 2026

Apple seeks to buy memory chips from blacklisted Chinese company

Demetri Sevastopulo and Michael Acton, Financial Times, June 27, 2026

Taiwan simulates countering a Chinese maritime blockade in tabletop drill

Reuters, June 25, 2026

Supermicro Taiwan offices raided in chip smuggling probe

Michael Acton, Financial Times, June 30, 2026

China’s Shadow in Southeast Asia: How the United Front Cooperates with Organized Crime

Massimo Introvigne, Bitter Winter, June 29, 2026

China defends patrols east of Taiwan after 3 European nations raise alarm

AP News, June 25, 2026

Facing China, one Taiwan Coast Guard officer draws strength from the gods

Yimou Lee, Fabian Hamacher, and Ann Wang, Reuters, June 29, 2026

Guo Wengui, China Critic and Tycoon, Sentenced to 30 Years for Fraud

James T. Areddy, Wall Street Journal, June 29, 2026

Chinese exile Miles Guo given 30 years in prison for $550mn fraud

Stephen Foley and Kaye Wiggins, Financial Times, June 30, 2026

Inside New York’s first secret Chinese police station

Iona Cleave, The Telegraph, June 26, 2026

Foreign Investment in U.S. Agricultural Land: Current Issues

Congressional Research Service, July 1, 2026

Human Rights and Religious Persecution

In yet another ridiculous attempt to rewrite history for propaganda purposes, Beijing fakes the origin of Buddhist teachings and belittles India.

Hong Kong: Beijing Tightens Social Control

Human Rights Watch, June 29, 2026

Tibetan and Uyghur representatives urged countries at a United Nations meeting last week to pressure China to repeal a new law they say is aimed at erasing minority communities. The Ethnic Unity and Progress Promotion Law, which comes into effect on July 1, aims to forge a “shared” national identity among ethnic groups and “strengthen cohesion”. But rights advocates charge it has been shaped to provide Beijing with legal cover for pursuing long-existing policies of forced assimilation across the vast country with the Han majority. Among other things, the law criminalises engaging in “violent terrorist activities, ethnic separatist activities, or religious extremist activities”. UN rights chief Volker Turk has called for “the law to be repealed”, warning before the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva earlier this month that it risked “deepening restrictions on freedoms of language, education, practice of religion, culture, expression and assembly”. During a council side event on Friday, Tibetan and Uyghur representatives starkly described how they said their cultural, religious and linguistic identities were being criminalised. ‘Cultural genocide’ With the law, Tibetans “are no longer legally allowed to exist”, Thinlay Chukki, the representative of the Dalai Lama and the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) in central and eastern Europe, told the event, warning of a “cultural genocide”.

Industrial Policies and Economic Espionage

Taiwan Steps Up Probe into AI Hardware Smuggling

Yang Jie and Sherry Qin, Wall Street Journal, June 30, 2026

China’s critical metal imports soar 60% in push to control global supply

Kohei Fujimara, Azusa Kawakami and Arata Shigeno, Nikkei Asia, June 27, 2026

China Clamps Down on Issuance of Higher-Yielding Offshore Debt

Jackie Cai, Lulu Yilun Chen, and Janice Huang, Bloomberg, June 29, 2026

EU and China Agree on October Deadline to Reset Trade Ties

Jorge Valero, Bloomberg, June 29, 2026

EU sets up three months of talks with China over €360bn trade deficit

Lisa O’Carroll, The Guardian, June 29, 2026

China’s Manufacturing Activity Expands, Buoyed by Exports

Wall Street Journal, June 29, 2026

Summer Davos Panelists Tackle Drug Affordability Amid Rapid Innovation

Zhou Xinda, Caixin Global, June 29, 2026

China’s Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo cut 2026 smartphone targets again: sources

Cheng Ting-Fang and Lauly Li, Nikkei Asia, June 30, 2026

China Seen Lifting Some Fuel Export Curbs on Ample Supplies

Bloomberg, June 30, 2026

Why the US-China trade war lacks the guardrails of the past

Cullen S. Hendrix, Peterson Institute for International Economics, June 29, 2026

EU introduces €3 customs charge on small parcels to curb cheap Chinese imports

Lisa O’Carroll, The Guardian, June 29, 2026

Why Malaysia’s tourism boom lives and dies on a Chinese app

Iman Muttaqin Yusof, South China Morning Post, June 28, 2026

EU confronts ‘China shock’ ahead of pivotal Brussels trade talks

Finbarr Bermingham, South China Morning Post, June 29, 2026

Europeans Snap Up Chinese AC as Record Heat Scorches the Continent

Zhai Shaohui, Caixin Global, June 29, 2026

China-Europe Train Trips Skirting Russia Surge Nearly 80%

Zou Xiaotong, Caixin Global, June 29, 2026

China Emerges as a Relative Winner from Strait of Hormuz Crisis

Ana Swanson, New York Times, June 29, 2026

German carmakers embark on historic job cuts as Chinese rivals flood market

Sebastien Ash and Kana Inagaki, Financial Times, June 27, 2026

EU sets deadline of October for reduction in trade deficit with China

Andy Bounds and Joe Leahy, Financial Times, June 29, 2026

Chinese brokerages push for LME membership to expand global metals role

Tom Daly and Pratima Desai, Reuters, June 26, 2026

Chinese-owned Lotus bets on hybrid SUV for US turnaround

Pak Yiu, Nikkei Asia, June 26, 2026

‘Too Good to Be True’: A Chinese Study on Timing Cancer Therapy Is Retracted

Rebecca Robbins, New York Times, June 25, 2026

Nike’s Sales Continue to Decline as China Weakness Persists

Kelly Cloonan, Wall Street Journal, June 30, 2026

Insiders Made $100 Million on China Brokerage Crackdown, Trading Firm Alleges

Alexander Osipovich, Wall Street Journal, June 30, 2026

China’s BYD nears decision on second European plant, adviser says

Christoph Steitz, Reuters, July 1, 2026

China Manufacturing Gauge Shows Slower Growth in Activity

Wall Street Journal, June 30, 2026

US fossil fuel power spending to beat China for the first time in decades

Stephanie Findlay and Rachel Millard, Financial Times, July 1, 2026

China storage battery makers denied cybersecurity approval in Japan

Mao Kawano, Nikkei Asia, July 1, 2026

Chinese Inverter Maker Sungrow Plunges 20% on Potential US Ban

Bloomberg, July 1, 2026

Cyber and Information Technology

How People in China Keep Outsmarting Anthropic’s Geolocation Restrictions

Zeyi Yang, Wired, June 26, 2026

Soitec Shares Climb on Partnership with China’s ZenSemi

Mauro Orru, Wall Street Journal, June 25, 2026

China Has Matched Anthropic in Cybersecurity, Resetting AI Race

Robert McMillan, Raffaele Huang and Amrith Ramkumar, Wall Street Journal, June 27, 2026

A Now Or Never Moment For Xiaohongshu

Peiyue Wu, The Wire China, June 28, 2026

As China’s tech firms adapt to AI era, workers worry they’ll be ‘optimised’ out of a job

Wency Chen, South China Morning Post, June 27, 2026

Apple seeks to buy memory chips from blacklisted Chinese company

Demetri Sevastopulo and Michael Acton, Financial Times, June 27, 2026

Donald Trump is kicking out Chinese firms and keeping their tech

The Economist, June 28, 2026

Chinese tech hub’s shift into robotaxis leaves drivers by the wayside

William Langley, Financial Times, June 28, 2026

Robot nation: China’s bid to beat its demographic decline

Joe Leahy, Tina Hu, William Langley and Shihuan Chen, Financial Times, June 25, 2026

Qualcomm to design China-specific data center chip in line with US export curbs

Yifan Yu, South China Morning Post, June 26, 2026

Chinese carmakers’ hunger for chips boosts national self-reliance drive

Edward White, et al., Financial Times, July 1, 2026

Chinese A.I. Models Close the Gap with Anthropic and OpenAI

Cade Metz, Karen Weise, and Meaghan Tobin, New York Times, July 1, 2026

Military and Security Threats

China’s Latest Pressure Tactics Are Tightening the Screws on Japan

Lily Kuo, Pei-Lin Wu, and Kiuko Notoya, New York Times, June 30, 2026

China finds audience for talk of Japan ‘militarism’ beyond Russia, North Korea

Yukio Tajima, Nikkei Asia, June 30, 2026

The Three Nevers: To Invade Taiwan, China Would Have to Make Military History Thrice

Jay McVann, War on the Rocks, July 1, 2026

The PLA’s Tech Strategy Is Working

Sam Bresnick, Emelia S. Probasco, and Cole McFaul, Foreign Affairs, March 2, 2026

A long-awaited Australia-Vanuatu pact blocks China from building a military base

Rod McGuirk, AP News, June 29, 2026

Chinese Military Teases First Look of Sixth-Gen Jet in Video

Josh Xiao, Bloomberg, June 29, 2026

China leads in GPS-style, reconnaissance and anti-satellite abilities, US report says

Chao Kong, South China Morning Post, June 29, 2026

One Belt, One Road Strategy

Xi Jinping says China ready to expand Belt and Road cooperation with Bangladesh during meeting with Tarique Rahman

ANI, June 26, 2026

ByteDance Picks Brazil for Its Largest Data Center Outside China

Peter Millard, Bloomberg, July 1, 2026

US agency goes back to the future to take on China’s Belt and Road Initiative

Dulue Mbachu, South China Morning Post, June 30, 2026

Bangladesh courts China to drive infrastructure and trade push

Syful Islam, Nikkei Asia, June 26, 2026

Myanmar Reemerges as Frontline in India-China Rivalry

Vijay Kumar Dhar, Geopolitical Monitor, June 29, 2026

Opinion

What would multilateral ‘AI arms control’ look like?

Chris Miller, Financial Times, June 30, 2026

Heartland vs. Rimland

Michael Beckley and Hal Brands, Foreign Affairs, June 23, 2026

The EU Must Confront China’s Trade Challenge

Grzegorz Stec, The Wire China, June 25, 2026

China is a winner of Iran conflict: Asia hand Kurt Campbell

Takeshi Kawanami, Nikkei Asia, June 30, 2026

China sets out its vision for a new global order – but will it commit the resources to match its ambition?

Yu Jie, Chatham House, June 30, 2026

China’s ‘Ethnic Unity’ Law Means Repression Without Borders

Richard Gere, Wall Street Journal, June 28, 2026

The myth of a China-Russia axis

Lyle Goldstein, Nikkei Asia, June 26, 2026

COMMENT – I don’t actually recommend reading this piece by Lyle Goldstein… Goldstein creates a strawman of what an alliance is and then predictably argues that there isn’t an “alliance” between Beijing and Moscow.