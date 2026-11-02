Friends,

Big milestone this week.

No, not the U.S. midterms.

Wednesday is the 42nd anniversary of one of the greatest concert tours of all time.

On November 4th, 1984, Prince Rogers Nelson started his Purple Rain Tour in Detroit.

Over the next nine days, the 26-year-old Minneapolis native sold out seven shows at the Joe Louis Arena, playing for a total of 140,000 fans. With a little digging I found this Detroit 2 News report from the opening night.

This wasn’t Prince’s first tour or his first hit album. He released 1999 in 1982, but this was the album and tour that made him one of the greatest artists of all time.

Let’s be clear, Prince was an artist, not just a performer.

Most popular musicians are performers. There is no shame in that, it takes incredible talent and a commitment to one’s craft to be a great performer, but at the end of the day, those individuals are performing other people’s art.

Not Prince.

He was an artist. Artists create new works that influence how we see and experience the world.

As a song writer, Prince created so many songs that he had to give them away to other bands and musicians. As a producer, he created much of what we think of as the sound of the 1980s and 1990s.

Here are just a few examples of what became the “Minneapols Sound”:

Prince’s contemporary was Michael Jackson, but arguably Prince had a much broader influence on music.

A Son of Minneapolis

It has been just over a decade since Prince died from an accidental fentanyl overdose, one of more than 700,000 Americans who died from the PRC’s purposeful export of fentanyl precursors over the past 15 years (see the April 21, 2024 issue of this newsletter, “Beijing’s Covert Fentanyl Campaign Against the United States” and the June 23, 2024 issue, “Holding Beijing responsible for its role in the fentanyl crisis”).

However, Prince is still a fixture of his hometown of Minneapolis. Home games for the Minnesota Timberwolves feature “When Doves Cry” at tipoff and “Let’s Go Crazy” at the start of the 4th Quarter. The team’s City Edition uniform is a tribute to Prince and the Purple Rain album.

His estate, Paisley Park just to the southwest of the Twin Cities, opened as a museum for the public six months after his death. What Graceland was for an earlier generation, Paisley Park is for a younger set of fans.

Before his death, Prince released 39 studio albums and there have been four released posthumously. He left us too soon, but he did bequeath us an incredible gift.

There are going to be a lot of things that divide Americans this week and over the coming months… an admiration for Minneapolis’ native son and enjoyment of his music shouldn’t be one of those things.

Go ahead, dust off that turn table, pull that cassette player out of the basement, or download the album from your favorite streaming service. Then spend 45 minutes listening to Prince’s Purple Rain. You’ll thank me for it later.

Thanks for reading!

Matt

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What China’s Patriotic Stock Buying Tells Us About Its Economy

Alexandra Stevenson, New York Times, October 27, 2026

The Communist Party uses a “national team” of state-owned investment funds to stem the market rout. But this time, investors are not sure it will work. As investor pessimism pushed China’s stock market into a bear market last week, officials responded as they often do, deploying a group of state-owned funds to arrest the slide. The group of Beijing-backed investment companies, known colloquially as the “national team,” pumped $6.8 billion into stocks in a single session last Thursday, providing a temporary reprieve to a market that had fallen for 11 straight weeks. Mainland stocks are down more than 20 percent from a recent peak — the threshold for a bear market. But this time, investors are signaling that the old playbook may not be enough. By Tuesday, markets fell again, declining 1.3 percent. Stocks in China are among the worst performers in Asia this year, along with Indonesia and India. The intervention may have helped to “prop up the market,” said Shi Shusi, a financial commentator with 2.6 million followers on Chinese social media. But, he added, “it couldn’t prop up investors’ confidence.” The effort to stabilize stocks came just days before Xi Jinping, China’s leader, convened one of the country’s most important political meetings of the year. Hundreds of the Communist Party’s most senior officials are meeting to set the government agenda. While economic policy has traditionally been a priority at such gatherings, many observers expect it to take a back seat to politics this year. The market sell-off reflects a deeper unease about China’s economy and growing doubts about whether policymakers are doing enough to turn things around. China’s manufacturing juggernaut has powered a surge in exports, sustaining economic growth and helping Beijing meet its targets. But that strength has obscured persistent weakness at home. Wage growth is slowing. Companies are struggling to raise prices. And households, whose savings are largely tied up in real estate, continue to see their wealth eroded by falling home prices. “If the government keeps pumping money in, we will see short-term gains, but this will not continue,” said Gary Ng, a senior economist for Asia Pacific with Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking, referring to the national team, which also intervened in July to steady the market. “The government will try to set a floor here, but whether there could be a strong momentum for rebound will take a lot more than what we see right now,” he added. For many investors, the bigger concern is that Mr. Xi seems more focused on his political aims than on stimulating growth. That priority is on display this week as officials meet to lay the groundwork for his fourth term as party leader. Beijing has intensified an anti-corruption campaign that ensnares around one million officials each year. Under Mr. Xi, China has tightened scrutiny of money flowing overseas and stepped up regulatory and antitrust actions against prominent companies. Those measures have unnerved entrepreneurs, analysts said, adding to uncertainty about the business environment. Local governments have also pulled back subsidies and tax breaks, making companies more cautious about investing.

COMMENT - Sounds like a really healthy economy…

China Claims Strong Economic Growth, but Skeptics Question Official Figures

Katrina Northrop, Wall Street Journal, October 27, 2026

A growing chorus of economists say Beijing’s economic data mask a grimmer reality. China has reported robust growth this year, despite a continuing crash in its property market and consumer spending that is largely at a standstill. That is stirring questions that have long dogged China’s official data: Are the numbers accurate? Opaque collection methods and concerns about political influence have for years cast doubts on Beijing’s economic data. But as the country grapples with a persistent slowdown that doesn’t always show up in government figures, that skepticism is growing louder. Estimates from some Western analysts for China’s full-year growth range from 0% to 3%, far lower than the 4.5% expansion Beijing reported for the third quarter. Moreover, several prominent economists in China are arguing that the unemployment rate—which edged down to 5.2% in September, according to government figures—masks a more serious jobs crisis. “There really is no comparable case where you have an economy of such significant size where the macroeconomic data is so problematic,” said Daniel Rosen, co-founder of Rhodium Group, which produces an alternative GDP assessment for China. Economists warn that without reliable, transparent statistics, it is harder to make sound investment and policy choices in Beijing and overseas. The divergence between Beijing’s reporting and some independent estimates underscores the growing political sensitivity around China’s economic woes. The country’s huge real-estate sector continues to slide, many companies struggle to turn a profit amid cutthroat price competition and Chinese households are reluctant to spend. That leaves China heavily reliant on exports for growth. Beijing is targeting full-year growth of 4.5% to 5%. Under Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Beijing has suppressed negative commentary about the economy and limited access to financial data. Many data sets once used by researchers and investors have disappeared. After youth unemployment hit a record high of 21.3% in 2023, Beijing stopped releasing the number. Months later, it started publishing a revised, and lower metric. The recent clampdown adds to existing gaps, which make it hard to cross-check Beijing’s numbers. For instance, China doesn’t release a detailed breakdown of quarterly gross domestic product—figures that would shed light on specific areas driving economic activity. Officials also don’t publish a monthly labor-force participation rate, which would illuminate the health of the labor market. To get around this, economists have long drawn on alternative data sources. In 2007, former Chinese premier Li Keqiang said GDP data for the province he then governed was “man-made,” according to a leaked U.S. diplomatic cable. He said he used what has become known as the “Li Keqiang index,” which tracks electricity consumption, rail-freight volumes and new bank loans. With its own index, research firm Capital Economics estimates that growth in China in the third quarter was 2%, dragged down by declining industrial activity, particularly in construction and petrochemicals. Its model draws on hundreds of lower-profile official data series, like intercity passenger traffic and industrial electricity consumption, which the firm says makes them less susceptible to manipulation. The gap between the firm’s estimate and the official one widens when Beijing is struggling to hit its growth target, said Julian Evans-Pritchard, an expert on China at Capital Economics. Similar divergences occurred during the 2008 global financial crisis, the 2014 property-market slump and the Covid-19 pandemic, when the country reported growth of 2% and 3% despite lockdowns, he said. One way to increase the reliability of the GDP figures would be to get rid of annual goals, which can pressure bureaucrats to inflate the numbers, Evans-Pritchard said. “The growth rates are determined by the targets,” he said. Some analysts have an even grimmer assessment of the economy. Rhodium Group estimates that full-year GDP will be around 0% in 2026, arguing that it is impossible for China to hit 4.5% growth with sluggish retail sales growth and steep drops in fixed-asset investment. Fixed-asset investment, which includes spending on real estate, manufacturing and infrastructure, was a major driver of China’s red-hot growth in the past. But in the first three quarters of the year it declined more than 7% compared with a year ago. That came on top of sharp investment downturns last year. Meanwhile, retail sales, a key gauge of consumption in China, declined in May for the first time in three years before picking up later in the summer. “Everything doesn’t really fit together looking at the official numbers,” said Rosen, who published a comprehensive study on the reliability of Chinese economic statistics in 2015, which found that Beijing had undercounted its growth. China’s National Bureau of Statistics, which didn’t respond to a request for comment, has defended its economic data, and other Western economists believe that China’s economy is growing at around the same pace as its official data indicate. The International Monetary Fund, for instance, projects that China will grow 4.5% this year, in line with Beijing’s target.

COMMENT – The IMF has had a long-term policy of coddling and covering for the Chinese Communist Party as a way to maintain access to the PRC’s leadership and exercise influence over their decision-making. Like many other outsiders, folks at the IMF rationalize to themselves that humoring the CCP is justified because if they didn’t have access things would be worse.

Perhaps that was a reasonable position two decades ago when one could argue that Beijing was actually pursuing a path of economic liberalization and reform, that is no longer true and the IMF’s tendency to perpetuate the CCP’s lies about its economy is now quite harmful.

China’s Economy Has a Huge Weakness

Michael Schuman, The Atlantic, October 22, 2026

Local manufacturers are struggling to make one very important thing. As China’s manufacturers flood the global market with cars, chips, and just about everything else, the country’s economic juggernaut seems unstoppable. Policy makers in the United States and elsewhere fret that this onslaught will overrun their own industries, destroy jobs, and leave them reliant on a rival for vital products. But a growing number of Chinese factories are failing to produce at least one crucial thing: a profit. According to the London-based research firm Capital Economics, the share of Chinese industrial firms that are losing money has doubled since 2018 to 30 percent this year. Losses are piling up at Chinese firms even as exports surge. Local governments regularly prop up unprofitable enterprises to preserve employment and meet economic targets. This has had a perverse effect throughout the country. An economic program that was meant to make China stronger and more independent has in fact made it more vulnerable to the policies of other countries. Profitability was never a top priority of the Chinese Communist Party. Economic planners have assumed that a large manufacturing base is essential to China’s national security, technological advancement, political stability, and global influence. China’s leaders therefore value the production, exports, and jobs that factories generate far more than any financial return on their investments. As a result, China’s economy has long been cluttered with “zombie” companies: effectively bankrupt firms that are kept alive by creditors. But as the economy has slumped in recent years, the strain on Chinese companies has increased and their finances have deteriorated. Total net profit at 5,400 Chinese companies listed on local stock exchanges fell for the third consecutive year in 2025, according to data from Nikkei Asia, a Japanese business news outlet. Excess factory capacity and weak domestic demand have created a brutal competition for shoppers, and the resulting price wars have narrowed profit margins. In market-based economies, unprofitable companies either fold or reorganize. In China, however, the government tends to sustain uncompetitive companies. Major banks, controlled largely by the state, roll over loans for troubled enterprises that can’t pay. Government officials offer tax breaks, subsidies, and general support to reduce costs, stimulate sales, or engineer bailouts. In an analysis of subsidies received by industrial firms in major economies from 2005 to 2024, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development found that Chinese state support was as much as eight times larger than government assistance elsewhere. This advantage serves Beijing’s agenda. China’s leader, Xi Jinping, has promoted manufacturing to expand China’s global power and make the country less reliant on foreign supplies. American CEOs, who are under constant pressure to increase shareholder value and post ever larger quarterly profits, have to compete with Chinese companies that can simply slash prices, grab market share, and not worry as much about the bottom line. “I don’t think Xi Jinping thinks in terms of profits. I don’t think he cares,” Mark Williams, the chief Asia economist at Capital Economics, told me. Instead, Xi knows that getting other countries hooked on Chinese supplies “gives China a huge amount of leverage.” But profits do matter. Without them, companies have fewer resources to invest and grow; in China’s case, they become more reliant on the state for their survival, which has knock-on effects for everyone. Capital thrown away on unproductive businesses can’t be invested in profitable ventures. Banks forced to direct funds to loss-making enterprises have trouble making money themselves, which limits their ability to lend. These inefficiencies are contributing to a massive rise in the nation’s debt-to-GDP ratio in the nonfinancial sector, which has nearly doubled since 2010 and now exceeds 300 percent. By crowding the market with uncompetitive firms, China’s state-led economic policies make it harder for any company to turn a profit. This has resulted in an economy that is not quite collapsing, but is suffering a “prolonged decay,” according to Logan Wright, a partner at the research firm Rhodium Group. The more money that Chinese companies lose, the more the government must spend to sustain its economic model. Policy makers no longer have a lot of cash to spare. Government revenues declined in 2025. Tax collectors, scrambling for funds, are cracking down on Chinese tycoons who hold their wealth outside the country. Xi could reduce the strain on the economy and help Chinese companies by stimulating domestic demand for their products. But he continues to show no interest in introducing the politically sensitive reforms that could encourage more household spending, such as building a stronger social safety net. Facing an unstable job market and slumping property prices, Chinese consumers are reluctant to shop—car sales, for instance, in China have plunged by more than 20 percent so far this year. These problems at home have forced Chinese manufacturers to search more desperately for profits abroad. China’s trade surplus is on track this year to break the 2025 record of $1.2 trillion. But exports are no panacea. Chinese automakers shipped nearly 80 percent more cars overseas in August than they did a year earlier, but their profits still sank by 16 percent. In theory, Chinese manufacturers that gain market share should also gain more power to raise prices and increase profits. But their greater reliance on foreign customers leaves them vulnerable to protectionism. If policy makers around the world impose tariffs or other barriers on Chinese goods, the pressure on China’s economy may be too much for Beijing to bear. The Chinese government has already been scaling back tax breaks that help electric-vehicle companies even as the industry’s profits suffer. China’s leaders have largely managed to keep global markets open to its subsidized exports because most trading partners are wary of confronting Beijing. But as Chinese exports surge, Beijing is facing greater opposition to its predatory trade practices. The United States has already taken steps to protect its strategic industries, in part by slapping high tariffs on Chinese EV makers, effectively shutting them out of the American market. In a mostly contentious meeting of G20 finance ministers in September, a rare moment of amity involved a statement that criticized countries that rely too heavily on exports for growth—an implicit rebuke of China, which was the only member not to sign on. Even Russia, China’s supposed close friend, approved.

COMMENTS - If you don’t make profits, it is really hard to pay Chinese workers more, and if the PRC doesn’t pay its workers more, then they can’t afford to buy what their companies produce.

France and Real Madrid ​forward Kylian Mbappe has drawn public lines against extremism and police violence in his home country, but a joke ‌about his own power in football carried him across a different boundary on Tuesday and forced him to apologise to China over an apparent reference to Mao Zedong. The “dictator Mbappe” memes began as caricatures of his influence at Paris St Germain, not statements of political allegiance. By apparently laughing at an image depicting him as Mao, however, ​the France captain entered territory in which self-mockery could be perceived as an insult to a country’s founding leader. Mbappe said ​the funniest meme he had seen of himself depicted him as “some guy — I think he’s a Chinese dictator”. ⁠Chinese brands subsequently cut ties with him, turning an apparently casual remark into a major commercial setback. The sensitivity goes beyond disapproval of an ​unflattering description. Mao founded the People’s Republic of China and remains central to its official history. Jokes about him are still taboo, and what Mbappe ​apparently treated as a comic disguise carries a very different significance in China. That was far removed from the football grievance behind the original caricature. The memes took off around Mbappe’s 2022 PSG contract extension, exaggerating supporters’ perceptions that he could decide who played, who was sacked and who was sold by the club. They gathered ​momentum around his acrimonious 2024 departure and followed him to Real Madrid, with artificial intelligence helping multiply the edits. A recurring figure was former ​Zaire ruler Mobutu Sese Seko, complete with his distinctive leopard-skin hat. The nickname travelled from supporters into France’s dressing room, where team mate Ousmane Dembele called ‌Mbappe “Mobut” in ⁠footage posted by the French FA during the World Cup. Mbappe was not oblivious to the uncomfortable history behind the humour. He told France Football last month that Dembele had picked it up from social media and accepted their exchange as “just a joke”, while saying other versions showed “a lack of political and human awareness among people”. That distinction fits a player who has repeatedly used his public position to say where he believes ​acceptable behaviour ends. DIFFERENT POLITICAL STORM The controversy ​puts Mbappe in an unfamiliar position ⁠after public interventions against political extremism, racism and police violence. During France’s 2024 parliamentary election campaign, Mbappe declared himself “against extremes, ideas that divide” and urged young people to vote. Asked about team mate Marcus Thuram’s opposition to the ​far-right National Rally, Mbappe endorsed Thuram’s values of tolerance and respect. After the first round of voting, ​he said the ⁠country could not be left in the hands of “these people”. His response to the police killing of teenager Nahel M. in the suburbs of Paris in 2023 combined solidarity with restraint: he called it an “unacceptable situation”, then shared a team statement acknowledging the anger while rejecting the violence. This year, Mbappe demanded a Champions ⁠League ban ​for Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni over an alleged racist insult towards his Real teammate Vinicius ​Jr, saying he heard it five times. Prestianni denied the allegation, saying Vinicius had misheard, but UEFA handed him a six-match suspension for homophobic conduct. For a player accustomed to taking ​public positions, Mbappe’s apparent attempt at self-mockery has become a controversy with consequences reaching far beyond himself.

COMMENT - Just crazy that the Spanish and French folded like a napkin.

Don’t apologize, make the CCP explain why Mao Zedong wasn’t actually a ditactor.

Nvidia Chief Seen as Target of Chinese Spy Plot Jonathan Swan, Maggie Haberman, Ana Swanson, Paul Mozur, Tripp Mickle, and Julian E. Barnes, New York Times, October 29, 2026

A Chinese businesswoman who had a close relationship with Jensen Huang was found to be passing intelligence to Beijing. President Trump was briefed and took no action. American spy agencies had gathered striking intelligence. A top executive at a Singapore-based data center company was under scrutiny for possibly steering advanced Nvidia A.I. chips to China. And now American officials had concluded that she was a Chinese intelligence asset, funneling information to Beijing. But what came next was even more alarming. Surveillance of the executive, Alice Huang or Huang Le, a Chinese citizen, revealed that she had developed a close relationship with Jensen Huang, Nvidia’s chief executive. For years, Washington has worked to deny China the technology needed to match or surpass the United States in the intense global competition for superiority in artificial intelligence. The discovery that Beijing was getting reports from someone with direct access to Mr. Huang, one of the most powerful figures in the A.I. revolution as well as an influential ally of President Trump’s, set off alarms at the White House. Roughly a year ago, Mr. Trump was briefed about the intelligence findings, which have not been previously reported, and chose not to do anything with the information. Mr. Trump has been wary of disrupting Nvidia’s chip sales, which are helping to drive the economy and the stock market, and of further complicating the trading relationship with China. This account is based on interviews with people briefed on the surveillance, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the findings are drawn from classified intelligence, as well as other officials and industry executives and analysts. American officials already suspected that Ms. Huang was helping China evade constraints on its ability to gain access to advanced A.I. chips. But the revelation that she was feeding information directly to Beijing raised more troubling possibilities, including that Mr. Huang had insights into Mr. Trump’s thinking on an issue of vital importance to both nations, one likely to come up when the president visits China next month. And it left questions about whether she could be gleaning information about Nvidia, which as much as any company accounts for the lead the United States has maintained in developing cutting-edge A.I. models. Mr. Huang has not received a defensive briefing, warnings sometimes given to Americans who are being targeted by foreign intelligence services, people briefed on the surveillance said. The surveillance of Ms. Huang continues, they said, and companies that have been affiliated with her continued this year to purchase Nvidia chips. Nvidia said the company that employed Ms. Huang, Megaspeed, was like any other regional customer and that it had previously investigated and debunked claims the Singaporean company was smuggling chips to China. John Rizzo, a spokesman for Nvidia, said: “Jensen’s interactions with Ms. Huang are not unusual or unexpected. Meetings with customers are part of a C.E.O.’s job; Jensen talks with thousands of customer executives every year.” Nvidia is “confident that if the U.S. government believes that any person is a threat to American industry, it would let us know,” Mr. Rizzo said. Customers like Megaspeed, he added, “receive ordinary business information — not sensitive Nvidia trade secrets — and zero information relevant to national security.” The White House, the C.I.A. and the National Security Agency all declined to comment. In a statement to The New York Times, Megaspeed said that its “current leadership” takes the matter “extremely seriously and is committed to getting to the facts behind these allegations.” It added that “outside counsel has been retained to conduct a thorough internal investigation and has notified the U.S. government that we are fully committed to cooperating.”

COMMENT – Pretty disturbing stuff, given the access that Jensen Huang has to President Trump, the influence he has over U.S. AI policy, and his control of perhaps the most important company in the world today.

Torture Tales from China’s Black Jails

Michael Kovrig, The Wire China, October 25, 2026

A new book provides searing testimonials of how the Chinese Communist Party’s thought remolding and coercive interrogations continue under the legal obfuscation of “residential surveillance at a designated location”. China’s secret police have detained you. The ordeal begins with a surprise raid by security officers. They accuse you of crimes, restrain you and shove you into a vehicle. You are hooded or blindfolded, handcuffed, abducted to a secret location, locked in a padded cell, and threatened with severe punishment for “harming China”. Meanwhile, your home and office are searched. If you are a critic of the regime who has lived with the perennial anxiety that it might one day move against you, this can be a moment of strange relief: your worst-case scenario has unfolded. If you thought you understood the rules and could count on official connections or the reasonableness of the authorities, you experience the shock of illusions dispelled and trust betrayed. You struggle to adjust to solitary confinement and sensory deprivation. The room has only a hard bunk; you have only a few articles of clothing and basic toiletries. There are no mirrors — not even the reassurance of seeing your own face. Most maddeningly, you cannot go out. Your universe is now measured in a few square feet. The plainclothes Public Security or State Security officers holding you won’t inform anyone of your location or conditions. The law entitles you to retain and consult a lawyer. But in state security cases, it also empowers your jailers to deny access to counsel, which they are sure to do, at least until they have finished questioning you and building their case, which could take a year. Disconnected from loved ones and friends, from the world, from your own identity, you experience a chill of isolation and a longing for connection. From now on, your only human relationships are with your captors. Human rights lawyer Sui Muqing speaks for many when he recalls that “the pain of missing my family was the worst suffering.” That soul-crushing experience is the subject of the latest edition of People’s Republic of the Disappeared, a new book published by the human rights NGO Safeguard Defenders. This third edition collects new first-person accounts of both PRC and foreign citizens abducted by the Chinese Communist Party’s security apparatus under a sinister procedure it calls zhiding jusuo jianshi juzhu or zhiju for short. The official English translation is “Residential Surveillance at a Designated Location” (RSDL), a bland bureaucratic mouthful that deliberately masks pre-arrest detention in a secret facility where your tormentors subject you to appalling abuse and your only right is to obey. In writing this book’s foreword I wanted to reflect the suffering and survival of others, rather than relating my own experience as a political hostage from 2018–2021. I analyzed its ten essays and several more from the two previous editions, as well as stories of prisoners from the PRC’s early decades to the present. I also read the recent memoir of Cheng Lei, the Australian broadcast journalist whose stint as a CGTN news anchor was abruptly terminated by Ministry of State Security agents in 2020. They detained her in retaliation against Australian policies that had enraged their Communist Party masters. Together, these accounts reveal an enduring core curriculum of fear, coercive interrogation, thought remolding and forced submission to the power of the Party-state. Through its control of all four dimensions in RSDL, especially time, the state becomes the sole point of reference. Blackout curtains cover the windows. With no clocks, no daylight and constant artificial light, circadian rhythms come unanchored. At least for the initial months, there will be nothing to read and no correspondence with the outside world beyond 30-minute consular meetings if you’re a foreign citizen. Monotony turns hours into eternity. Humans are wired to avoid uncertainty, but in RSDL the unpredictable becomes the only certainty. You don’t know where you are, how long you will be there, what they will do next, or whether you will survive with your sanity intact. What cinematic depictions of torture achieve through shock and spectacle, RSDL accomplishes through comprehensiveness and duration. By law it can last up to six months, usually followed by years of detention and prison. The scars it inflicts last much longer. Solitary confinement feels like a kind of social death that dissolves your identity and ability to make sense of a world that has apparently forgotten you. “If they just dug a hole and threw me into it, maybe no one would even know,” recalls women’s rights activist Li Qiaochu. With no social contact, anxiety overwhelms your ability to self-regulate. United Nations standards prohibit solitary confinement over more than fifteen consecutive days, beyond which it can amount to torture, according to the UN’s special rapporteur on the subject. Other UN experts deem RSDL an enforced disappearance and call for its end. Your jailers do not care. Surveillance and control are absolute. Escape and privacy are impossible. Cameras track your every gesture, as do the two guards who are always in the cell with you. They watch you sleep, shower and use the toilet. They may stand or sit beside you, encroaching on your personal space. They communicate only to give orders or fetch necessities. Adding to the humiliation, even your most basic acts and needs require their permission. Bathing is a privilege, not a right. You learn to handwash your clothes in a basin and wipe your cell clean. The guards restrict your position and posture, forcing you to sit for hours in an interrogation chair, or on your bunk; to stand all day, or only sleep in certain positions, hands always visible. Your body stiffens, aches and grows weak from immobility and inadequate nutrition. Physical deterioration ensues. As muscles atrophy, the will follows. If your case has drawn outside pressure and attention, they may not actively escalate your suffering further, instead counting on time to grind you down. For the less fortunate, more aggressive torture tactics can include vicious beatings and relentless verbal abuse. You might be forced, as Xie Yang was, to sit for hours at a time on a high stool, legs dangling, not reaching the ground, pressure swelling the legs and causing excruciating pain.

COMMENT - Worth reading in full.

Authoritarianism

Global Soccer Star Kylian Mbappé Just Apologized to China—for a Mao Zedong Meme

Joshua Robinson, Wall Street Journal, October 27, 2026

Hong Kong press group urges authorities to scrap new rules tightening media access to land records

Hong Kong Free Press, October 21, 2026

Hong Kong independent bookstore Luck Win to shut Mong Kok branch by year end after half a century

Irene Chan, Hong Kong Free Press, October 28, 2026

Keeping China’s Labor Misery Off the Record

Jordyn Haime, Lingua Sinica, October 28, 2026

Xi Corruption Purges Upend Hunt for China’s Next Top Leaders

Bloomberg, October 27, 2026

Kylian Mbappé Apologises After Chinese Brands Drop Him Over ‘Dictator’ Comments

Jessica Hopkins and Mario Cortegana, The Athletic, October 27, 2026

China’s Storm of Anger Continues to Batter Kylian: Instant Punishment Expels Mbappé from the Virtual World

Abobakr El Mokadem, Goal, October 27, 2026

Kim Jong Un Makes Surprise Trip to China, Crosses New Bridge

Austin Ramzy, Wall Street Journal, October 25, 2026

What to Know About China’s Plenum as Xi Seeks Stronger Communist Party Discipline

Kanis Leung and Simina Mistreanu, Associated Press, October 26, 2026

Chinese Brands Put Boot into Kylian Mbappé After Viral ‘Dictator’ Meme

Thomas Hale and Barney Jopson, Financial Times, October 27, 2026

A Simple Guide to China’s Very Complicated Policy Universe

Josh Xiao, Bloomberg, October 21, 2026

Ahead of Communist Party plenum, Xi Jinping warns that China faces a ‘new Long March’

Xinlu Liang, South China Morning Post, October 22, 2026

‘Zero-energy companionship’: bizarre hobby takes seed among China’s stressed young adults

Amy Hawkins, The Guardian, October 26, 2026

Xi Jinping Poised to Tighten Grip at Discipline-Focused Fifth Plenum

Wataru Suzuki, Nikkei Asia, October 26, 2026

China’s Next Generation of Leaders Wait in the Wings for More Senior Roles

William Zheng, South China Morning Post, October 24, 2026

‘Pull Out the Sick Trees’: Xi’s Constant Purges Pave Way for Next Term

Chris Buckley, New York Times, October 26, 2026

Xi Jinping gathers China’s top communist cadres with focus on discipline

Edward White, Financial Times, October 26, 2026

Wealthy Chinese move offshore money to U.S. banks as Beijing’s tax net widens

Anniek Bao, CNBC, October 23, 2026

Alibaba Wins Injunction Against Pentagon Contract Restrictions Tied to China Blacklist

Preetika Parashuraman, Eduardo Baptista and Laurie Chen, Reuters, October 27, 2026

Environmental Harms

El Niño Stresses China’s Power Market with Return to Costly Gas

Bloomberg, October 21, 2026

China Moves to Bundle Coal Plants with Renewables as Grid Pressures Grow

Zhao Xuan, Caixin Global, October 26, 2026

Foreign Interference and Coercion

India and China Were Easing Tensions—Then a Border Official Spoke Out

Anbarasan Ethirajan, BBC News, October 28, 2026

A Chinese Port Could Be a Lifeline for Spain, but Also a Threat

Jason Horowitz, New York Times, October 28, 2026

Pakistan Allows Taiwan Airlines to Use Airspace in Abrupt U-Turn

Tooba Khan, Danny Lee and Yian Lee, Bloomberg, October 28, 2026

U.S. to Halt Visa Waivers for Chinese Traveling to Pacific Territory

Katherine Creel, Nikkei Asia, October 28, 2026

Will China Travel Hurt U.S. Students’ Careers? FBI Battles Fears as Talent Pipeline Stalls

Nayan Seth, South China Morning Post, October 28, 2026

Canada’s Arctic Gamble

Peiyue Wu, The Wire China, October 25, 2026

New Zealand’s Two-Track China Policy

Anna Fifield, Center for Strategic and International Studies, October 26, 2026

China Takes Its Lawfare to Sea

Nitya Labh and Christopher Sabatini, Foreign Policy, October 27, 2026

US colleges scale back cooperation with Chinese institutions after Pentagon’s push

Han Li and Zhang Tong, South China Morning Post, October 22, 2026

Exclusive EU mulls sanctions reprieve for Chinese fabric-maker accused of aiding Russia

Finbarr Bermingham, South China Morning Post, October 22, 2026

China’s Push for Judicial Cooperation Lands European Public Prosecutor’s Office

Safeguard Defenders, October 26, 2026

Human Rights and Religious Persecution

Lobsang Tenpa had already spent months in custody in 2025. He was accused of encouraging devotees to pray for the Dalai Lama. In the months before the Dalai Lama’s 90th birthday in July 2025, a senior monk at Ragya Monastery in the Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Amdo (which China includes in Qinghai Province) started a simple devotional campaign. Lobsang Tenpa, also known as Tenpa Gyatso, asked lay Tibetans in his area to recite prayers for the Dalai Lama’s long life and to memorize the mantra of his name. Those who completed the most recitations received certificates of merit decorated with quotations from the Dalai Lama’s teachings. For the Chinese authorities, this was enough. In May 2025, police in Machen County detained the former abbot and interrogated him for several days. His detention then lasted for several months before he was eventually allowed to go home. His freedom proved temporary. On August 5, 2026, while Ragya’s monks were observing their summer retreat, officers of the Machen County Public Security Bureau posted a notice in Chinese on the door of his monastic residence, banning anyone from entering. For some time, nobody knew where they had taken him or why. Details surfaced only gradually. Police had reportedly searched his rooms and found, in his private shrine, portraits of the Dalai Lama and several photographs of Kyabje Shingza Rinpoche, the head lama of Ragya. They also seized a USB flash drive storing teachings and videos of the Dalai Lama. Images of the Tibetan leader are treated as contraband in large parts of the Tibetan plateau, and their possession has repeatedly led to arrests.

COMMENT – In the PRC, praying for the Dalai Lama is a serious crime.

Chinese police detain more than 20 Christians during house church gathering

ChinaAid, October 28, 2026

Repression Without Borders: China Detains Taiwanese Yiguandao Followers

Zhao Zhangyong, Bitter Winter, October 27, 2026

The Global Cost of Ignoring Xinjiang

Zubayra Shamseden, ChinaFile, October 27, 2026

Tibet, Uyghur rights concerns raised in Geneva with China amid fears over minority freedoms

The Tribune, October 27, 2026

China’s repression of Uyghurs raises global human rights, security concerns

ANI News, October 27, 2026

Yunnan: 100,000 Farmers Guard Their Dead Against Forced Cremation

Zheng Liqin, Bitter Winter, October 26, 2026

A Promise the System Cannot Make: Diplomatic Assurances from China

Safeguard Defenders, September 27, 2026

Industrial Policies and Economic Espionage

China’s CXMT to Start Advanced AI Memory Production Despite Poor Yields, Sources Say

Nick Gutteridge, Reuters, October 28, 2026

China’s New Export Curbs Draw a Line Around Its AI Crown Jewels

Claire Fu, Eduardo Baptista and Laurie Chen, Reuters, October 28, 2026

Pop Mart sales fall up to 50% as Labubu fever ebbs

William Langley, Financial Times, October 28, 2026

Nvidia’s Huang heads to Kazakhstan for the first time — and he’s not the only one with big plans

Jenny Lee and Evelyn Cheng, CNBC, October 23, 2026

Kazakhstan may not be the first place that comes to mind when thinking about the global artificial intelligence boom, but several Big Tech companies have taken interest — including Nvidia. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who made his first visit to Kazakhstan on Friday, said the country could become a major AI computing hub serving Europe, pointing to its energy resources and plans to expand data center capacity. Sitting in a fireside chat in Astana with Zhaslan Madiyev, Kazakhstan’s deputy prime minister and minister of artificial intelligence and digital development, Huang highlighted the country’s role. He also emphasized the importance of countries developing their own AI capabilities, saying nations should have the infrastructure to deliver AI services domestically, while adapting the technology to their own languages and cultures. The visit comes as Kazakhstan seeks to attract billions of dollars in technology investment and position itself as a regional hub for artificial intelligence.

COMMENT – Probably the best meme of the week…

Mercedes Joins BMW, VW to Cut Outlook on China Market Slump

William Wilkes, Bloomberg, October 27, 2026

Chinese markets lose trillions as race for AI supremacy with US takes its toll

Amy Hawkins, The Guardian, October 27, 2026

China Is Building Its Way Around Europe’s EV Tariffs

Aaron Glasserman and Jessie Jiexi Lin, Foreign Policy, October 27, 2026

Chinese Firm’s Investor Dispute Shows Dark Side of Hong Kong Listings

Dave Sebastian, Bloomberg, October 27, 2026

Mercedes-Benz Cuts Guidance on China Weakness, Higher Costs

Dominic Chopping, Wall Street Journal, October 27, 2026

Surging Export Similarity Is Fueling Advanced Economy Trade Tensions with China

Benn Steil and Yuma Schuster, Council on Foreign Relations, October 26, 2026

TSMC seeks factory-equipment alternatives to thwart China’s rare earths grip, sources say

Wen-Yee Lee and Fanny Potkin, Reuters, October 22, 2026

Alibaba Leads Hong Kong Tech Slide on China Regulatory Move

Bloomberg, October 22, 2026

Moderna CEO Eyes China Partnerships Despite Geopolitical Tensions

Lorretta Chen, Nikkei Asia, October 26, 2026

EU vows to fix ‘China Shock 2.0’ via talks with Beijing

Philip Blenkinsop, Reuters, October 23, 2026

European Stocks Fall as China Woes Hit Volvo Car and Gucci

Rivaldo Jantjies, Bloomberg, October 23, 2026

China AI Model Stocks’ $150 Billion Drop Shows No Sign of Easing

Jeanny Yu, Bloomberg, October 23, 2026

China’s ‘National Team’ Comes to Rescue as Stocks Flash Bearish Signs

Lorretta Chen, Nikkei Asia, October 26, 2026

Sinking Profits Turn China’s $3.5 Trillion Stock Rout into Trap

Jeanny Yu, Bloomberg, October 25, 2026

US Treasury proposes tighter rules on investing in sensitive Chinese tech

Demetri Sevastopulo and Patrick Temple-West, Financial Times, October 26, 2026

U.S. Treasury Proposes a Rule to Crack Down on High-Tech Investments in China, Other Adversaries

Paul Wiseman and Didi Tang, Associated Press, October 23, 2026

China’s rapid human trials draw western drugmakers — and safety concerns

Eleanor Olcott, Patrick Temple-West and Clara Murray, Financial Times, October 26, 2026

Volvo Shares Plunge as China Ambitions Fade for Western Carmakers

James Paton, New York Times, October 23, 2026

Citi wins long-awaited approval for China securities business

Thomas Hale, Financial Times, October 26, 2026

Luxury groups’ value drops by €250bn as Chinese consumer demand fades

Adrienne Klasa, Financial Times, October 26, 2026

Chinese wind turbine maker builds European firewall from Beijing

Malcolm Moore, Financial Times, October 26, 2026

The Facade of Complementarity: The Threat That Sino-Korean Tech Cooperation Poses for Seoul

Emily de La Bruyère, National Bureau of Asian Research, October 23, 2026

Cyber and Information Technology

How Generative AI is Scaling Transnational Repression

Kate Pundyk, Siena Anstis and Marcus Michaelsen, Just Security, October 28, 2026

China increasingly depends on copying American AI

The Economist, October 25, 2026

As the US and China form AI blocs, countries are increasingly torn between them

Chan Ho-Him and Didi Tang, Associated Press, October 25, 2026

Moonshot curbs hacking ability in new Kimi model as fears grow over AI-powered cyberattacks

Eduardo Baptista, Reuters, October 24, 2026

FCC Blocks Two Devices Containing Foreign Surveillance Chips

Federal Communications Commission, October 25, 2026

Military and Security Threats

China steps up ‘grey zone’ tactics to isolate Taiwan and punish its allies

Joe Leahy, Financial Times, October 26, 2026

Taiwan says China using militia boats to expand ‘battlefield preparation’ in western Pacific

Yimou Lee and Ben Blanchard, Reuters, October 23, 2026

‘Three Red Lines’ Needed Against China, Japan Defense Academy Chief Says

Kenji Kawase, Nikkei Asia, October 26, 2026

Unexplained Ship Clusters Anchoring off Taiwan

The Maritime Executive, October 25, 2026

One Belt, One Road Strategy

Why China’s Ties with Serbia Face Scrutiny, Not Severance, After Historic Vucic Loss

Fan Chen, South China Morning Post, October 28, 2026

How Beijing’s Africa Ambitions, Financed by China’s Mega Banks, Triggered a Crisis in Zambia

Micah Reddy, International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, October 26, 2026

Opinion

Kylian Mbappé and Mao-Maoing the Flak Catchers

Melissa Chen, The Spectator, October 28, 2026

AUDIO – Is China’s Economy Broken?

Jonathan A. Czin, Mary E. Gallagher and Logan Wright, Brookings Institution, October 27, 2026

China’s Overcapacity Has a Mind of Its Own

Lizzi C. Lee and Xiao Ma, Foreign Policy, October 26, 2026

Britain’s China Contortions Are Inviting Disaster

Martin Ivens, Bloomberg, October 27, 2026

EU-China Hybrid Car Deal Won’t Really Help European Carmakers

Winston Mok, South China Morning Post, October 27, 2026

China Defies Mao’s Support for Japan in Russia Islands Row

Katsuji Nakazawa, Nikkei Asia, October 26, 2026

Caught between the US and China

Christine Murray and Peter Foster, Financial Times, October 26, 2026