Friends,

This week I’m going to introduce a new series of recurring newsletter commentaries called “Memory-holed.” As I’m sure you are aware, the term comes from George Orwell’s 1984. It was the chute connected to an incinerator that workers in the Ministry of Truth dropped documents, photographs, and newspaper articles that they wanted to erase from collective memory.

It has since become a verb which refers to the act of erasing facts and engineering a new public consciousness.

On and off since its founding, the People’s Republic of China is the closest representation of the dystopian future that Orwell imagined. The Party’s efforts to memory-hole those people, places, events, and opinions that don’t conform with the Chinese Communist Party’s ideal of itself would make Big Brother proud.

This series is about pulling those things out of the proverbial memory-hole before they fall into the incinerator.

This inaugural piece will be on a catastrophe that took place 78 years ago tomorrow, the Fall of Changchun.

While the Chinese Communist Party is quick to propagandize the suffering of the Chinese people when someone else is responsible, it is notoriously mum when they inflict that suffering themselves.

In the spring of 1948 when the Communists began their siege, Changchun had a population of about 500,000 and by mid-October, nearly half were dead from starvation.

This is one of the most brutal episodes in human history, that has gone largely unreported and is slipping into obscurity as the survivors pass away.

Illustration of Changchun’s No-Man’s Land, in Du Bin’s Changchun Hunger Siege.

The death toll in Changchun likely exceeded that of Japan’s Nanjing Massacre in 1937, but receives almost no mention today and certainly does not have a memorial to the victims since the CCP itself was responsible for their deaths.

Starting in May 1948, the Chinese Communists began the siege of Changchun, an important transportation and administrative hub in Jilin province, in northeast China. The Nationalists had liberated the city, which was the heart of Manchuria, from the Japanese in late 1945 after being held by Japan for more than a decade.

For nearly a century, this region of northeast China had been the borderlands between completing empires. It was the homeland of the ethnic Manchu Qing Dynasty which had ruled the region we think of as China since 1644 when Manchu forces breached the Great Wall and seized Beijing, overthrowing the Ming Dynasty. In the late 1850s, the Russian Empire which had advanced across Siberia during the preceding century, took advantage of the Taiping rebellion (1850-1864) to annex large swaths of Manchuria from the Qing.

In the wake of the First Sino-Japanese War (1894-1895) when the Empire of Japan gained control of the Korean Peninsula, Japanese forces pushed through the Changbai Mountains into Manchuria to threaten the approaches to Beijing. This Japanese advance, along with Russian incursions, shattered the perception of Qing power which had been eroding for years since the Taiping Rebellion (the bloodiest civil war in human history which was the contemporary of the American Civil War). This loss to Japan, a country the Chinese viewed as a vassal state, resulted in the transfer of Taiwan from the Qing to the Japanese and planted the seeds for the eventual collapse of the Qing Dynasty and emergence of the Republic of China.

A decade later, Moscow and Tokyo faced off for dominance of this region with the First Russo-Japanese War (1904-1905). Again, Japan came out on top and embarrassed the once great European empire in a devasting defeat which would plant the seeds for the eventual collapse of the Romanov Dynasty and the emergence of the Soviet Union. It was this conflict between Japan and Russia which took place in the foothills of Manchuria, where Changchun is located, that gives us this week’s musical selection.

Death ‘On the Hills of Manchuria’

The haunting waltz “On the Hills of Manchuria” (На сопках Маньчжурии) was written by Major Ilya Alexseevich Shatrov in the aftermath of the Battle of Mukden (February 20-March 10, 1905). Major Shatrov had been the orchestra leader for the Mokshansky Regiment (yes, Russian infantry regiment’s had orchestras) when the unit was surrounded by the Japanese for eleven days. After its ammunition ran out, the Regimental commander ordered the orchestra to lead the breakout and inspired the remaining soldiers to fix bayonets and attack. Of the Regiment’s 4000 soldiers, only 700 escaped, including just 7 musicians from the Orchestra, Shatrov being one of them.

Photograph taken after the Battle of Mukden (now known as Shenyang in Liaoning Province) overlooking the Russian trenches.

A year later while recovering in Russia, Major Shatrov released the song and it became a huge success across the Empire as the implications of the Russian Revolution of 1905 were playing out. The song became an anthem and as the Russian Empire transitioned to the Soviet Empire, the song remained popular and was even one of Stalin’s favorites.

Decades later, the American surf rock band, The Ventures, best known for their classic, “Walk, Don’t Run” (1960) and the theme song for the TV Series “Hawaii 5-O” (1969), released “Manchurian Beat,” which uses the melody of “On the Hills of Manchuria.” The haunting themes of the original still come through today, even if hidden beneath the distinctive fender guitar riffs.

While the band faded from popularity in the United States in the 1970s, The Ventures were incredibly popular in Japan, outselling the Beatles 2-to-1.

One interesting piece of trivia…

The original drummer for The Ventures was an 18-year-old named George T. Babbitt, Jr. He had to quit the band in 1960 just as its first hit was exploding because he was too young to play in the night clubs where the band was getting gigs.

Babbitt wouldn’t do too bad for himself, retiring in 2000 as a four-star U.S. Air Force General after commanding the Air Force Material Command at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio.

In 1998, General George Babbitt, Jr. joined his old bandmates on stage in uniform to play a few of their hit songs.

Changchun

The First Russo-Japanese War did not end the battle over this borderland region. As both China and Russia entered a period of tumult and revolution in the 1910s and 1920s, the Empire of Japan saw an opportunity to extend their power by further subjugating Manchuria as a steppingstone to domination of China and the Soviet Far East.

This next phase began with the September 18, 1931 “Mukden Incident” in which the Japanese staged a false flag operation as a pretext for the full-scale invasion and occupation of Manchuria. We all know where that led as this was the opening shots of the Second World War.

Between 1932 and 1945, the period of Japanese occupation, the city of Changchun was renamed Hsinking. Meaning “New Capital,” the city became the capital of Manchukuo, Japan’s client state set up in northeast China. The city housed the headquarters of the Kwantung Army and went through an extensive period of expansion and modernization. In the decade between 1934 and 1944, the city expanded from 140,000 residents to 860,000 residents, including 150,000 Japanese.

If you’ve seen the Bernardo Bertolucci‘s 1987 film, The Last Emperor, then you’ve seen the portrayal of Changchun as this was the capital that Puyi, the Qing Emperor deposed in 1912, was reinstalled by the Japanese to become the Emperor of Manchukuo in 1934.

Puyi, the last Qing Emperor having reigned as the Xuantong Emperor (1908-1912) and as the Kangde Emperor of Manchukuo (1934-1945).

When the Japanese surrendered in August 1945, the Soviets overran Manchukuo, disarmed the Japanese Imperial Army, and began handing those weapons to the Chinese Communist to help them gain control of the region before forces from the Republic of China could arrive.

In January 1946, Chiang Kai-shek dispatched Lieutenant General Zheng Dongguo to advance with his forces along the Peking-Mukden (now Shenyang) railway to take back control of this territory for the Republic of China.

By May 1946, Zheng had reached Changchun and set up his headquarters there as it was the hub of multiple rail lines and had served as the region’s capital.

Zheng continued to push northeast until he reached the Singhua River and began fighting with Soviet supplied communist forces as the Chinese Civil War heated up.

For about a year, life returned to normal for the citizens of Changchun. Much like the rest of China, the devastation of the Second World War was significant. For the most part, the Nationalist Chinese were welcomed as liberators as citizens simply wanted to rebuild and create a degree of normalcy. During the war, Chinese Communists had consistently avoided battle with the Japanese and had preyed on Chinese civilians. Few in Manchuria, as well as the rest of China, viewed the Communists as legitimate. They were seen as proxies for the Soviet (Russian) efforts to regain control of a region that had been dominated by outside powers for over a century.

Unfortunately for the citizens of Changchun, the Chinese Communist Party had no interest in allowing normalcy to return.

Fearing that Soviet supported Chinese Communists would go on the attack, Zheng completed a series of fortifications and obstacles around the city of Changchun in 1947 to protect this outpost of Nationalist control.

In January 1948, as the confrontation with the Communists was becoming more serious, General Zheng was made the deputy commander of the newly established Northeastern Bandit Suppression Headquarters, as well as the Commander of the First Corps and the chairman of the Jilin Provincial Government based in Changchun.

At the same time Mao Zedong began the Liaoshen campaign and sent Lin Biao to command elements of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to seize control of Northeast China and defeat the Nationalist forces under General Zheng.

Rather than attack Zheng directly and spare the civilians of Changchun, Lin Biao decided on a siege of Changchun and to make it a “dead city.”

On May 25, 1948, the PLA’s Northeast Field Army under Lin Biao surrounded the city, cutting off the roads and rail lines to the city and seized the airport that the Japanese had constructed in 1941. Lin also pushed refugees from the countryside into Changchun to swell the city’s population and make it more difficult for Zheng to hold out. As the siege began, an estimated 500,000 were trapped inside the city.

Thus began the five-month siege of Changchun.

Lin Biao created a no man’s land around the city and instructed his soldiers to prevent anyone from leaving the city or allow any support to pass through.

Within weeks, food was running out and General Zheng allowed civilians to leave the city to reduce the burden on the defenders. Lin’s cordon refused to allow them to pass and tens of thousands of women, children, and the elderly died within yards of the Communist trenches, as PLA soldiers ate the food that the Nationalist Government tried to parachute to the civilians and defenders of Changchun.

Lin ordered his Communist soldiers to shoot anyone attempting to cross the no man’s land and even executed his own soldiers who showed pity for the civilians of Changchun.

When the city fell on October 19, 1948, the portion of civilian deaths caused by the Communists was similar to the German siege of Leningrad (September 1941 to January 1944), when adjusted for the size of the city, but concentrated into a much shorter period of time.

We know some details about the death of Changchun based on a book written by Zhang Zhenglong, a Chinese historian who served as a lieutenant colonel in Lin Biao’s Northeast Field Army during the siege.

In August 1989, Zhang’s book Xuebai Xuehong (White Snow, Red Blood) provided a first-hand account of the brutality of Communist forces surrounding Changchun. The author wrote that “Changchun was like Hiroshima. The casulties were about the same. Hiroshima took nine seconds; Changchun took five months.”

It was published by the PLA’s own military press and it became an instant best-seller in the wake of the Tiananmen massacre and added to the backlash against the Chinese Communist Party. Chinese citizens across the PRC wanted to know the truth of what had happened to their relatives across the country during the Chinese Civil War.

In early 1990, the CCP banned the book. Zhang Zhenglong and his editor were arrested, interrogated and detained as the book contradicted the Party’s folktale that Changchun had fallen peacefully to advancing Communist forces and that the citizens had welcomed the PLA as liberators.

The Party has been very effective at erasing Zhang’s book, I can find a review of it by John Pomfret in the Seattle Times in November 1990 titled, “Red Army Starved 150,000 Chinese Civilians, Books Says” and this one by Geremie Barmé, “China: the Party has its way with history.”

In 2002, Zhang’s book would be republished in Hong Kong and make it to the outside world, though the story of what happened to the citizens of Changchun remains little known to this day.

Another historian, Lung Ying-tai, interviewed hundreds of former PLA soldiers for her 2009 book, Big River, Big Sea: Untold Stories of 1949. She tells that nearly every former soldier she interviewed broke down in tears describing the brutality that they had inflicted on their fellow countrymen so that their Communist leaders could overthrow the Nationalists and elevate themselves to power.

Unsurprisingly, the CCP banned her book as well.

In 2017, the Chinese author Du Bin published his book, Changchun Hunger Siege 1947 in which he documents the deaths of hundreds of thousands in Changchun. He dates the siege from November 4, 1947 to October 19, 1948, taking into account the months that Lin Biao sought to completely encircle the city. Du Bin has been detained on multiple occasions over the past 15 years for writing about topics that the Chinese Communist Party doesn’t want made public. He is routinely charged with that most Orwellian offense of “picking quarrels and making trouble.”

So, as you go about your day on Monday, remember the hundreds of thousands of Chinese citizens who starved in Changchun in 1948 at the hands of the Chinese Communist Party… the Party certainly won’t be holding any memorials or allowing its own citizens to remember what they did there.

Happy Birthday Joshua Wong!

While we’re on the topic of memory-holing, I’d like to wish a happy birthday to Joshua Wong, who turned 30 on October 13th.

The Chinese Communist Party would prefer that we forget about this young man, who as a teenager in 2011 formed and led a student organization and in 2014 helped lead the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong.

Joshua Wong represents the attributes that the Chinese Communist Party wants to stamp out of the Chinese people.

Thanks for reading!

Matt

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Houthi Militants Are Building an Advanced Missile with Chinese Parts

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New report shows how Yemeni militant group is developing medium-range weapons independently of Iran. Houthi militants are attempting to produce their own advanced medium-range ballistic missiles using Chinese-delivered parts, a new report shows, a technological advance that would raise the threat posed by the Iran-backed group. The Houthis shipped in from a Chinese supplier a range of components needed to make a version of one of Iran’s most powerful weapons, the Kheibar Shekan Iranian precision-guided missile, said the report by Conflict Armament Research, a group that works in conflict zones and reports on the use of weapons and their supply chains. The Houthi missile would have a range up to about 1,200 miles, putting all of Saudi Arabia and Israel within reach. Iran used the Kheibar Shekan—a cheap, mobile, precision weapon first displayed in Tehran in 2022—against American bases with some success during the war with the U.S. last spring, The Wall Street Journal has previously reported. The Houthis have amped up attacks on Saudi Arabia in recent weeks in a bid to break a Riyadh-led blockade. The attacks, along with Iran’s continued hits on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, have pushed oil prices higher and angered President Trump. On Tuesday, Trump said the Houthis were behaving “very badly” in a post on his Social Truth platform. The Conflict Armament report—viewed by the Journal before publication—was based on information from Yemeni authorities in July after officials interdicted two shipments last year, which included the missile equipment hidden among a range of other goods. “When you have imports like that, there is a possibility that they are already manufacturing or that they are trying and it doesn’t really work out,” said Fabian Hinz, senior analyst at Conflict Armament. He said the Houthis weapons facilities are so well camouflaged that it is unclear how far along missile production has proceeded. The Kheibar Shekan is more effective than other Iranian-made missiles because of its ability to maneuver out of the way of air defenses.

COMMENT – President Trump’s refusal to acknowledge Beijing’s efforts to help the Iranians and their proxies, the Houthis, is infuriating.

As demonstrated with rare earth and permanent magnet export controls, the PRC has more than enough capability to stop these shipments if it wanted to.

It is clear that they don’t and instead of dealing with this reality, President Trump prefers to live in an alternative reality.

Emily Feng on the Uyghurs, Syria and Xinjiang

Brent Crane, The Wire China, October 11, 2026

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How to Stop China’s Theft of Taxpayer-Funded Research: The Reforms We Need and Rebuttals to Those Who Oppose Them

House Select Committee on the CCP, October 14, 2026

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South African Factories Crater as China Imports Stunt Revival

Ntando Thukwana, Bloomberg, October 13, 2026

South Africa’s manufacturing sector has been in decline for more than three decades. Now, a deluge of cheap Chinese goods, intensified by US President Donald Trump’s tariff war, is putting what remains of its industrial base under renewed pressure. Chinese exports to South Africa have more than doubled since the start of the decade, rising by almost $10 billion in the first eight months of this year compared with the same period six years ago. Among Africa’s major economies, only Nigeria recorded a bigger increase.

COMMENT – This is what happens when a country in the Global South aligns itself with the Chinese Communist Party.

Is the Chinese Communist Party exporting its politics?

Charles Parton, Observing China, October 13, 2026

This article follows on from a long Explainer which considers the architecture laid out by Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), for reform to global governance. The idea that the CCP might export elements of its political system is not an outrageous one. After all, earlier rising powers, such as France, England and later the United Kingdom (UK), and the United States (US) did so. Some commentators have denied that the People’s Republic of China (PRC) would follow their example. In 2014, Xi himself ruled out transplanting political systems: No two political systems in the world are exactly alike, nor is there a single model of political system applicable to all countries…National conditions vary; every country’s political system is unique and determined by its own people. Copying or mechanically transplanting another country’s political system will not work; it will be incompatible with local conditions. Xi was talking about the impossibility of foreign influence on the Chinese system, but his words appear to have universal application. To cite this and other pronouncements as evidence of a lack of intention to export the CCP’s politics is to set up a strawman. Clearly, no country could establish a similar system with the structure and powers of the CCP. The Soviet Union’s attempts to spread its brand of Leninism failed, and Xi has never been an admirer of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union’s policies. However, this does not mean that Xi is not intent on transplanting elements of the political system. Politics consists of far more than constitutions, political structures, parties, and forms of democracy or autocracy. They underpin a state’s relations; decisions; and allocations in economics, commerce, science, finance and taxation, education, defence, values, culture, and more fields. This underpinning also affects a state’s relations with the wider world. The ‘China model’ for the world encompasses politics Over the last decade, Xi and the CCP have become bolder in mentioning politics as part of the exported Chinese model of modernisation. It is worth remembering that when an article appears in CCP-controlled media, it has been approved for publication and represents official policy. Below are some references from 2026 to politics as an element of the PRC’s model for others to imitate. The future is to be socialist, and foreign political parties are to learn from the CCP’s leadership. The author is Liu Haixing, Head of the International Department of the CCP, whose role is liaison with foreign political parties. By nature, therefore, its dealings are political: The path of socialism with Chinese characteristics pioneered by the Communist Party of China not only effectively guides the cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics toward continuous success, but also inspires progressive forces in all countries to unite and cooperate, struggle together, and jointly create a bright socialist future. In recent years, in exchanges between our party and foreign political parties on experiences in governing the country, ‘party leadership’ and ‘core role’ have become frequently mentioned terms used by foreign counterparts, and are also key points they hope to learn from.

COMMENT – Yet there are countless so-called “China experts” who claim that the PRC has no interest in overturning the liberal international order or challenging democracies directly.

Authoritarianism

A “Red Tourism” Push for the Long March

Jordyn Haime, Lingua Sinica, October 13, 2026

China Is Offering Half Measures to Its Mounting Economic Problems

Katrina Northrop, Wall Street Journal, October 9, 2026

Beijing pursues big technological advances while shunning painful policy measures needed to fix the broader economy. While China’s technological advances—from artificial intelligence to space—have dazzled the world, much of its economy is in the dumps. A collapsing property market hasn’t found a bottom, legions of college graduates can’t find jobs and companies are struggling to turn a profit. But instead of pulling out the big guns to deal with its deep-rooted problems, Beijing has mostly deployed half measures, say economists. It is a sign of how intractable China’s economic difficulties are—and the structural challenges leader Xi Jinping faces in addressing them. In the past month, Beijing has rolled out a steady drip of measures, including mortgage subsidies, fresh capital for state banks and some new infrastructure investment. The piecemeal approach may help China hit its modest growth target for this year, but it is far from enough, say economists. “This is not the big bazooka,” said Frederic Neumann, HSBC’s chief Asia economist. The government’s “marginal” measures will have only an incremental impact, he said. Xi is seeking to drive China to global superiority in cutting-edge technologies, even as the domestic economy languishes. This reflects his focus on making China impervious to Western pressure and his message to the Chinese people: Enduring financial hardship is sometimes necessary to serve greater national goals. The problems are becoming more urgent. China’s gross domestic product expanded 4.3% in the second quarter compared with the same period last year, the slowest in more than three years and just under Beijing’s target of 4.5% to 5% this year. Much of the growth comes not from domestic demand but from exports, particularly the chips and tech equipment feeding the global AI boom. Electronics manufacturing used for the AI sector drove more than half of the country’s quarter-on-quarter expansion in the second part of the year, according to Capital Economics, making Chinese growth highly dependent on the continuing tech bonanza.

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William Zheng, Nayan Seth and Khushboo Razdan, South China Morning Post, October 13, 2026

The Po Leung Kuk, one of Hong Kong’s oldest and largest charities, has appointed 16 staff members to serve as “national security tutors” under a government scheme to promote national security awareness among its workforce, service users, and members of the public. Senior service managers May Cheung and Sherman Cheung said at the Kuk’s “national security education team” launch ceremony that they volunteered to join as tutors, Ming Pao reported. May Cheung said the team will not “force-feed” concepts of national security, but will instead spread awareness through celebrations like the Mid-Autumn Festival. She added that many other national security initiatives are already underway at the charity. For example, she and colleagues in child care services will design picture books embedded with national security themes that will be distributed to more than 100 schools and educational institutions run by the Kuk throughout Hong Kong. The organisation said the tutors will promote national security through a four-tier approach: internal staff training, national security exhibitions, education for service users, and broader community outreach.

COMMENT – What kind of paranoia does a government have to have to require that a charity hire 16 staff to enforce national security awareness?

Hong Kong police launch AI-powered national security platform for school pupils Hong Kong Free Press, October 13, 2026

Police commissioner Joe Chow said during the launch ceremony that the campaign aimed to “plant the seeds of national security in students’ hearts.”

COMMENT – aka “undying subservience to their Communist Overlords”

Hong Kong used to be a proud city filled with independent-minded citizens… the Chinese Communist Party is doing everything in its power to crush that spirit.

Environmental Harms

Coast Guard Seizes Chinese Vessels Illegally Fishing

Lee Hyun-jun, The Chosun Daily, October 7, 2026

Chinese Boats Catch 16 Times More Than Korean Boats Under Equal Quotas

Lee Seung-Ryeong, Seoul Economic Daily, October 12, 2026

Five Years On: China Seeds Overseas Renewables Growth but Coal-Ban Gaps Persist

Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air, October 13, 2026

China Coal Prices at Three-Year High with Little Relief in Sight

Bloomberg, October 13, 2026

COMMENT – High coal prices do not mean that the PRC is weaning itself off coal, just the opposite.

Foreign Interference and Coercion

China sanctions Paraguay and Belize officials over ties with Taiwan

Simina Mistreanu, Associated Press, October 13, 2026

China sanctioned Paraguay’s communications minister and Belize’s foreign minister on Monday over ties with Taiwan, the island democracy Beijing claims as its own. The sanctions against Gustavo Villate of Paraguay and Francis Fonseca of Belize serve to safeguard China’s “national sovereignty, security, and development interests, and to oppose separatist acts seeking ‘Taiwan independence,’” the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on its website. “Certain politicians in Paraguay and Belize have willingly served as pawns of the Taiwan authorities in their attempts to seek Taiwan independence by soliciting external forces,” said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning. She added that the foreign officials had visited Taiwan and received visits by “Taiwan independence separatists,” as well as “spread disinformation about Chinese cyberattacks to smear and attack China, creating a seriously negative international impact.” Paraguay and Belize are among the last 12 remaining diplomatic allies of Taiwan, an island democracy China sees as its own territory, to be annexed by force if necessary. In recent years, Beijing has increased its military pressure on the island, sending warplanes and military ships near it almost daily. It has also ramped up a campaign of winning over its diplomatic partners. Countries including Nauru, Honduras and Nicaragua have switched allegiances from Taiwan to Beijing in recent years. Taipei’s remaining diplomatic allies are mostly smaller countries in Central America, the Caribbean and South Pacific, along with Eswatini in southern Africa and Vatican City. The sanctions against Villate and Fonseca are mostly symbolic, as officials from countries that have ties with Taiwan do not generally travel to China. The curbs include freezing any assets the officials might have in China; denial of visas and entry into China; prohibiting any Chinese individuals and organizations from cooperating with them. The governments of Belize and Paraguay did not immediately react to the sanctions. In July, Paraguay and the U.S. Embassy in its capital, Asunción, said cybersecurity attacks linked to the Chinese government had compromised Paraguay’s state systems. China vehemently denied the accusations. The U.S. State Department condemned China’s sanctions on Tuesday. “The Trump Administration opposes coercion and aggression by China against countries in our hemisphere for exercising their sovereign rights,” department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said. Taiwanese Premier Cho Jung-tai on Tuesday told reporters that the island democracy is a sovereign country and that China has no right to interfere in its internal affairs or influence its foreign relations.

COMMENT – How on earth does the actions of Paraguayan and Belizean officials threaten the national security of the People’s Republic of China?

Luckily none of these officials have any exposure to the PRC since they have been de facto sanctioned for years by the PRC.

China Sanctions Officials of Taiwan’s Partners for First Time

Bloomberg, October 13, 2026

Russia’s Turn to China Under Sanctions: Sanctions Decay, Substitution Elasticity, and the Challenge of Sustaining Pressure

Damien Spleeters, Center for Strategic and International Studies, October 13, 2026

Germany’s ex-spy chief ‘passed secrets to Chinese general’

Elizabeth Rushton, Times of London, October 13, 2026

“Airing Chinese State Propaganda Does Not Get You Anywhere”

Dalia Parete, Lingua Sinica, October 13, 2026

Beijing wields pop culture to court Malaysian Chinese

Norman Goh, Nikkei Asia, October 13, 2026

State-Backed Shanghai Port in Talks to Buy LME Warehouse Firm, Sources Say

Pratima Desai, Reuters, October 12, 2026

How China Harnesses AI Microdramas to Shape Public Opinion at Home and Abroad

Caroline Lin, South China Morning Post, October 13, 2026

Attorney General Brenna Bird Sues Video Surveillance Company ADI Global Distribution for Making Iowans’ Private Data Available to China

Iowa Attorney General, October 13, 2026

‘Super App’ Aimed at UK Students Uses Servers Owned by Chinese Firm on U.S. Blacklist

Daniel Boffey, The Guardian, October 13, 2026

Human Rights and Religious Persecution

Joshua Wong, one of Hong Kong’s most prominent pro-democracy activists, turns 30 today. He should be in the prime of life, developing a career, perhaps starting a family. Instead, he is languishing in a prison cell, where he has spent much of the past decade. Wong faces the prospect of spending the rest of his life behind bars. His crime? Peacefully – though persistently – demanding the freedoms that were promised to Hong Kong. Wong was first jailed nine years ago, when – together with pro-democracy legislator Nathan Law and student activist Alex Chow – he became one of Hong Kong’s first political prisoners. At that time he was sentenced to six months, but was released on bail after 69 days. I organized a campaign for the three of them, with an open letter signed by politicians and public figures from around the world. I thought at the time that their sentences were completely unjust. With hindsight, that first prison term was just the beginning.

COMMENT – Nelson Mandela was imprisoned in 1962 at the age of 44 and spent 27 years of his life there because an illegitimate government was terrified of what his calls for freedom and democracy would do to their hold on power.

Joshua Wong is the Nelson Mandela of our age.

It is a shame that Mandela’s own party in South Africa openly sides with the oppressors in Beijing rather than standing up for the legacy of peaceful protest that Mandela did so much to advance.

It is also a shame that the Nobel Committee seems unwilling to award Joshua with the Peace Prize for fear that Norway would suffer sanction again like they did when Liu Xiaobo won the Peace Prize in 2010.

It is also a shame that youth movements across Europe and North America seem to have little interest in taking up Joshua Wong’s cause, opting instead to largely align with the Chinese Communist Party (side-eye at Hasan Piker and his ilk).

Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi delivered remarks on the House Floor calling attention to the ongoing persecution of pro-democracy advocates in Hong Kong, including Joshua Wong and Jimmy Lai, and urging Congress and the international community to demand their freedom. In her remarks, Pelosi condemned Beijing’s repressive national security law, warned that Wong could face life in prison for peacefully advocating for democracy and reaffirmed Congress’ longstanding bipartisan commitment to defending human rights in China.

COMMENT - No American leader has demonstrated better judgement on the PRC than former Speaker Nancy Pelosi. You can agree or disagree about her positions on other issues, but on the Chinese Communist Party she has been remarkably consistent for over three decades.

Industrial Policies and Economic Espionage

China’s Exports Soar, Putting Its Trade Surplus on Track for a Record

Keith Bradsher, New York Times, October 14, 2026

China Export Growth Surged in September, Widening Trade Surplus

Wall Street Journal, October 14, 2026

China’s export growth accelerated in September, beating market expectations and potentially threatening to heighten trade tensions with major partners. Exports rose 36.3% from a year earlier in September, accelerating from August’s 25.0% increase, according to data released Wednesday by the General Administration of Customs. The reading topped the 25.0% increase forecast by economists in a Wall Street Journal survey. Strong global demand for AI-related and green-tech products continued to drive exports, with semiconductors and computing equipment contributing more than 13 percentage points to overall export growth, said Nguyen Hoang Nam, an economist at Capital Economics. Auto shipments surged 56.3%, driven by strong overseas appetite for electric vehicles, he said. A regional breakdown showed that exports to the European Union surged 25.3% from a year earlier, accelerating from a 6.6% rise in August. Shipments to Southeast Asia, China’s largest trading partner bloc, soared 52.3%, while exports to the U.S., its third-largest trading partner, rose 40%.

As EU debates local-content rules, Chinese automakers are already adapting

Nick Carey, Reuters, October 13, 2026

Legacy Carmakers Risk Losing Mass Market to Chinese Rivals

Chester Dawson, Bloomberg, October 14, 2026

VW Chief Calls for France and Germany to Co-operate on China Car Fightback

Kana Inagaki and Sarah White, Financial Times, October 13, 2026

Chinese Auto Giant Geely Announces Canada Entry in 2027 as U.S. Seeks Ban

Ryan Felton, Wall Street Journal, October 13, 2026

China’s Auto Sales Fall Despite Traditional Peak Season

Jiahui Huang, Wall Street Journal, October 13, 2026

Volkswagen Vehicle Deliveries Fall on Continued China Weakness

Dominic Chopping, Wall Street Journal, October 13, 2026

EU-China Talks Enter Critical Phase as Trade Chief Šefčovič Touches Down in Beijing

Mared Gwyn Jones and Angela Skujins, Euronews, October 8, 2026

Europe’s Trade Tensions with China Are Coming to a Head

Keith Bradsher, New York Times, October 9, 2026

BMW Group Vehicle Deliveries Fall on Continued Weakness in China

Dominic Chopping, Wall Street Journal, October 13, 2026

Chinese Cars Now Dominate Europe’s Biggest Auto Show

Stephen Wilmot and Ryan Felton, Wall Street Journal, October 13, 2026

Chinese EVs Gain Ground in Europe Amid Trade Tensions

James Paton, New York Times, October 12, 2026

China Agrees to Slash EU Hybrid Car Exports in Half

Joe Leahy, Edward White and Andy Bounds, Financial Times, October 13, 2026

EU to Cap Chinese Hybrid Vehicle Imports at 350,000 Units Annually, Official Says

Edith Hancock, Wall Street Journal, October 13, 2026

China, EU Move Forward on Trade Relationship Talks

Edith Hancock, Wall Street Journal, October 13, 2026

EU ‘Safeguards’ Hybrid Car Sector from Chinese Imports Under New Deal

Andy Bounds and Joe Leahy, Financial Times, October 13, 2026

EU Set to Lift Sanction on Chinese Firm to Save ASML Supplier

Jenny Leonard and Alberto Nardelli, Bloomberg, October 14, 2026

Memory breakthrough by China’s CXMT puts chip rivals on back foot

Kim Jaewon, Nikkei Asia, October 14, 2026

The Hong Kong giant quietly shedding holdings in Britain’s critical national infrastructure

UK-China Transparency, October 13, 2026

Chinese Taxpayers Now Owe More Than Is Owed to Them

The Economist, October 12, 2026

India Contract Drugmaker Piramal Says Focused on Cutting China Exposure

Satviki Sanjay and Aryan Gupta, Bloomberg, October 13, 2026

IMF Urges China to Shift Growth Model Toward Consumption, Services

Yu Hairong, Caixin Global, October 13, 2026

China to Resume October Fuel Exports After a Brief Halt

William Langley, Financial Times, October 13, 2026

China’s Growing Debt Burden Limits Space for Economic Stimulus

Joe Leahy, Financial Times, October 13, 2026

LVMH’s Fashion and Leather Sales Fall in Luxury Setback

Adrienne Klasa, Financial Times, October 13, 2026

Xi’s Superpower Ambitions Fuel a Dangerous Debt Spiral in China

Brian Spegele, Wall Street Journal, October 13, 2026

Visa Wins Approval to Prepare for China Payments Business

Jiahui Huang, Wall Street Journal, October 13, 2026

Treasury Announces Enforcement Penalty for Violation of Outbound Program

U.S. Department of the Treasury, October 8, 2026

Bank of America fined $1.2bn over money laundering failures

Akila Quinio and Joshua Franklin, Financial Times, October 14, 2026

BofA No Longer in Talks to Arrange IPO of China’s Moonshot AI

Bloomberg, October 14, 2026

Cyber and Information Technology

The PRC’s Compute Push Goes Global

Dennis Yang, Jamestown Foundation, October 14, 2026

Nvidia’s China AI Chip Share Falls as Huawei Closes Gap, Report Finds

Eduardo Baptista and Che Pan, Reuters, October 13, 2026

China Faces Uphill Battle to Wean Tech Firms Off Nvidia Chips

Zijing Wu and Eleanor Olcott, Financial Times, October 13, 2026

Trump Vowed to Wall Off TikTok from China. Did He?

Sylvia Varnham O’Regan, Politico, October 9, 2026

China races to build data centres in bid for AI supremacy

Eleanor Olcott and Zijing Wu, Financial Times, October 9, 2026

German Search Engine Ditches Mistral, Bets on Chinese Open-Source AI

Anouk Schlung and Larissa Kögl, Politico Europe, October 9, 2026

Assessing Chinese and U.S. Technology Diffusion Capacity

Francesca Ghiretti, Naoko Aoki, Fiona Quimbre, Jon Schmid, Anton Shenk, Nathaniel Edenfield, Conlan Ellis, RAND, October 9, 2026

Military and Security Threats

China’s Next Gray-Zone Target: An Island Chain Critical to U.S. Defense of Taiwan

Mike Cherney, Wall Street Journal, October 13, 2026

Learning Without Bleeding: China’s Lessons from the Russia-Ukraine Drone War

Lilly Min-Chen Lee and Kateryna Bondar, Center for Strategic and International Studies, October 8, 2026

Norwegian Lawmakers Demand Answers Over Chinese Cars Recording Soldiers

ER Velasco, The Deep Dive, October 13, 2026

Chinese Rental Cars in Norway Recorded Military Exercise

Ernestas Naprys, Cybernews, October 13, 2026

One Belt, One Road Strategy

Assessing the Impact of China-Russia Economic Coordination in Latin America and the Caribbean

Nick Gutteridge, Center for Strategic and International Studies, October 14, 2026

Peru governor touts Chinese interest in deep-water port pitched as Chancay alternative

Igor Patrick, South China Morning Post, October 14, 2026

As US pursues mine deals, Xi warns African resources are not tools for ‘rivalry’

Jevans Nyabiage, South China Morning Post, October 14, 2026

Afghanistan opens potential China trade route to Persian Gulf

Adnan Aamir, Nikkei Asia, October 13, 2026

China and Russia Deepen Maritime and Arctic Logistics Ties to Secure Energy Supply

South China Morning Post, October 13, 2026

China-Russia Arctic Cooperation: Sanctions and the Northern Sea Route

Tolga Demiryol, Geopolitical Monitor, October 13, 2026

Opinion

Why China’s student exchange offer is a threat to national security

Erik Durneika, The Hill, October 14, 2026

How not to revive Europe’s auto industry

Alan Beattie, Financial Times, October 14, 2026

Gunnar Wiegand on Protecting Europe Without Starting a Trade War

Clement Ngu, The Wire China, October 14, 2026

Hybrid Peace?

Noah Barkin, Watching China in Europe, October 13, 2026

Chinese Robots Could Decide the AI Race

Scott Singer, Foreign Affairs, October 13, 2026

How Taiwan Activates Beijing’s Chosen Fear

Charles Edward Gehrke, War on the Rocks, October 13, 2026

Is China Dynamic or Dysfunctional?

Jonathan A. Czin, Ryan Hass, and Evan Osnos, Brookings Institution, October 13, 2026

COMMENT - Jonathan, thanks for the shout-out!

Starbucks Can Sell China, Not the China Risk

Juliana Liu, Bloomberg, October 13, 2026

Europe Can Fight the ‘China Shock’

Tej Parikh, Financial Times, October 13, 2026

After Xi

Tyler Jost, Foreign Affairs, October 10, 2026