Friends,

It’s that time of year again.

The who’s who of elite Communist China decamp from Beijing and head to the coastal resort of Beidaihe for their annual retreat. We are about two months away from an important conclave on party governance, the last of the 20th Party Congress and we are a little more than a year out from the start of 21st Party Congress.

According to a CCTV report last week, the theme of this year’s Beidaihe retreat is, “Make Contributions in the New Era.” The reference to the “New Era” links to one of Xi’s refrains that there are changes unseen in century happening that will benefit the PRC as it marches toward its centenary. But it is also a reference to the way that Xi frames his entire rule as a “New Era” for the Chinese Communist Party, one of renewal and strength after years of decline under his predecessors.

But after more than a dozen years of Xi-ism, the shine is wearing off the apple of the “New Era.”

Under normal political circumstances, this would mean that there would be quite a bit of internal party grumbling during this retreat with younger party members maneuvering to push the old man out. But Xi’s never-ending rectification campaign (which he euphemistically calls an “anti-corruption campaign”), has pushed these activities to the shadows and analysts of the CCP have to speculate on what Party members are thinking.

In many ways Xi Jinping want his party cadres to internalize the lyrics of the 1981 pop hit from The Go-Go’s, “Our Lips Are Sealed” by The Go-Go’s:

Can you hear them? They talk about us Telling lies Well, that’s no surprise

Can you see them? See right through them They have no shield No secrets to reveal

Doesn’t matter what they say In the jealous games people play Hey, hey, hey Our lips are sealed

There’s a weapon That we must use In our defense Silence

When you look at them Look right through them That’s when they’ll disappear That’s when we’ll be feared

It doesn’t matter what they say In the jealous games people play Hey, hey, hey Our lips are sealed

This kind of internal secrecy, opacity, and party discipline is in the DNA of the Chinese Communist Party. As an insurgent and revolutionary party, the CCP had to maintain these traits, or it risked being discovered and wiped out. On April 12, 1927, this nearly happened when Chiang Kai-shek and his Nationalist government ended the period of the “First United Front” and purged members of the CCP in Shanghai.

As the CCP reformed and got stronger over the next two decades, the “April 12 Incident” justified extreme levels of secrecy and party discipline.

However, the CCP is no longer a tiny revolutionary party on the verge of being wiped out by an incumbent government… it is the incumbent. Not only do some 1.3 billion Chinese citizens need to have a better understanding of the direction and shape of their own government to make decisions about the future; the rest of the world deserves a better understanding of what is happening as well given the PRC’s influence on the world.

The fact that the Party still treats the Beidaihe Retreat as a “secret,” when everyone knows it is happening, suggests that this is an organization that has turned one of its key strengths from a different period into a liability.

So, in an attempt to divine what Party members might be thinking, but won’t talk about, here are my three top topics you won’t hear discussed at Beidaihe this year.

Number 1: Will the Party ever implement the economic reforms adopted in 2013?

In 2013, the first year of the 18th Party Congress and Xi Jinping’s first year in power, the Party held a plenum in October and November which approved a series of important economic reforms that would have reduced the state’s role in directing the economy, would have made the market decisive in determining important economic decisions, and have empowered Chinese citizens with more economic power. These reforms were based on the best advice of Chinese economists who understood that the kind of state-driven economy that had helped the PRC climb out of the disastrous policies of Mao was no longer fit for purpose as the PRC became a middle-income economy. If the Party didn’t make these kinds of reforms, then the country risked falling into the “middle-income trap” and given the demographic realities, China would grow old before it grew rich.

Economists from the rest of the world largely agreed with this plan and leaders in Europe, the United States, and Japan all encouraged Beijing to carry out these reforms and pledged their support.

If the Party refused to implement these reforms, Chinese economists warned that the Chinese economy would stagnant and the Party’s challenges would compound.

Chinese economists recommended these economic reforms as a way for the country to transition from one economic mode to another. This new economic mode, in which the market, not the state, played a decisive role, would be better suited to help the PRC achieve the centenary goals its leaders had adopted. Premier Li Keqiang was the face of these reforms, and it appeared in 2013 that Li and Xi Jinping agreed that for the benefit of the Party and the country, the PRC had to implement these economic reforms.

However, that consensus started to breakdown almost immediately. Economic reforms of this magnitude are never just economic, they have an important political and social stability implications as well. While Li was focused on transitioning the Chinese economy, Xi Jinping was focused on revitalizing the Chinese Communist Party and bringing it back to its Leninist and revolutionary roots. For Xi, this was about avoiding the disaster that struck the Communist Party of the Soviet Union in the late 1980s.

So, when Li’s economic reforms started chipping away at the power and influence of the Party in the Chinese economy, Xi halted and reversed the economic reforms.

It is now a dozen years later. Xi’s efforts to revitalize the Party have succeeded and the Party is at its strongest, far stronger than anything Mao had at his fingertips. But that has come at a cost. The warnings that Chinese economists made in 2013 have come true, the Chinese economy is stagnating and the solutions that Xi is pursuing is only making the situation worse.

Economic and political reforms are closely tied, and it appears that neither can be contemplated while Xi is in power.

Number 2: Xi isn’t getting any younger.

While Party doesn’t have hard rules, the norm had been that members of the Politburo and Politburo Standing Committee were bound to the “seven up, eight down” rule. For members going into a Party Congress that were 67 or younger, they could stay. For members that were 68 or older, they were expected to retire.

In June, Xi Jinping turned 73 and when the 21st Party Congress starts, he will be 74… the last time I checked 74 is older than 68.

No one expects Xi to retire, which means he will be 79 when the 22nd Party Congress begins in 2032… and when the 23rd Party Congress begins in 2037, Xi will be 84.

If this most basic norm can be busted so flagrantly by the Party leader, what does this say about Party discipline.

Number 3: How can the Party plan for a leadership transition in the “New Era”?

We don’t know for sure, but it seems unlikely that Xi Jinping will name a successor at the start of the 21st Party Congress next year, which means that succession planning will get kicked five years into the future. Aside from Russia’s President Putin, Xi Jinping is one of the longest serving leaders of a major power and like Putin, it appears that Xi plans to stay in power for life.

While this creates the illusion of stability, it hides fractures happening beneath the surface as ambitious Party leaders younger than Xi get pushed out after hitting the age limits.

It should be remembered that in the 77-year history of the People’s Republic of China, there has only been TWO “routine” transitions of power. The transition from Jiang Zemin to Hu Jintao in 2002-2003 and the transition from Hu Jintao to Xi Jinping in 2012-2013. All the other transitions or near transitions have involved, deaths, coups, and assassinations (side-eye at Liu Shaoqi, Lin Biao, Hua Guofeng, Hu Yaobang, and Zhao Ziyang). Don’t be lulled into the sense that the CCP provides stability and certainty, politics in the PRC is a bloodsport.

We like to think that democracies are messy and confused with leaders changing all the time (I’m looking at you Britain) and public battles among political parties. But of course, all that happens in the PRC as well, we just don’t see it because it takes place behind an enforced silence that breeds complacency from folks outside the system. When CCP politics erupt into public view, outsiders are shocked by the changes they didn’t see coming.

***

Next week, I’m going to take my own Beidaihe retreat, so there won’t be a newsletter on Sunday… unless something happens that requires one.

Thanks for reading!

Matt

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US bars imports from 43 more companies over China’s alleged forced labor involving Uyghurs

Karen Freifeld and Eduardo Baptista, Reuters, July 31, 2026

The ​United States on Friday banned imports from 43 more Chinese companies over alleged rights abuses of Uyghur and other minority groups, targeting firms in supply chains ‌from electronics to food and metals, a government notice showed. The companies were added to the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act Entity List, which creates a presumption that goods made wholly or partly by listed entities are made with forced labour and cannot enter the United States unless importers can prove otherwise. Beijing has regularly dismissed accusations of forced labour and other abuses against Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in the region of Xinjiang. The notice published by the U.S. Department ​of Homeland Security marks the first time companies have been added to the list under the Trump administration. It brings the number of mentioned entities to 187 from 144 — the largest single ​expansion since the act creating the list was signed into law in 2021. CHINA SAYS IT WILL TAKE ‘NECESSARY MEASURES’ China’s Commerce Ministry on Saturday condemned the ⁠U.S. action as an unfounded unilateral sanction, which it said had come just a day after trade officials from both countries had what it described as a constructive video call. China would take “necessary ​measures” to protect its companies, the ministry added without going into more detail. Four companies were listed over what the U.S. government said was their work with Xinjiang authorities to recruit, transfer or receive ​Uyghurs and other persecuted groups. The Federal Register notice said the other 41 were added because they source materials from Xinjiang or from entities linked to government labour programs there. “Today’s action by the Trump administration strengthens America’s economy against products made with slave labor,” Representative John Moolenaar, chairman of the House Select Committee on China, said in a statement. China’s embassy in Washington called such allegations “a lie” on Friday and said Chinese law prohibits forced labour ​and that workers in Xinjiang are free to choose their occupations.

How China Keeps Tabs on Foreigners

Lily Kuo and Pei-Lin Wu, New York Times, August 2, 2026

An unsecured police dashboard was a rare window into how the authorities track foreigners by collecting and aggregating vast amounts of private data. Most days, Marc Hofer, a cybersecurity researcher and journalist based in Amsterdam, trawls the internet for clues about how China surveils its citizens, a subject that has fascinated him since he worked there as a foreign correspondent. Mr. Hofer, 46, was doing his usual scan earlier this year when he came across something called “Dynamic Control Platform for Overseas Personnel.” It was a futuristic dashboard — like something from the movie “Minority Report” — that appeared to track foreigners in the northern Chinese city of Zhangjiakou, a popular skiing spot that co-hosted the 2022 Winter Olympics. The system’s dashboard said it tracked more than 700 foreign residents living in the city. In total, it had entries for nearly 12,000 people, which included fugitives, people from Hong Kong and Taiwan, as well as more than 300 foreign journalists. Some of them had not been to Zhangjiakou. Suddenly, Mr. Hofer saw his own face — in a photograph taken by Chinese immigration officials for their records. Next to it was his passport number and the cellphone number he had used in China.

He was floored. “Whoever put that stuff in there had access to real data,” he recalled. He also noticed a list of users who had recently logged into the site — it included the names of police stations in Zhangjiakou and other cities. China monitors its 1.4 billion people on an unparalleled scale, with the help of cameras, cellphone signals and national IDs. The database Mr. Hofer found offered a rare window into how extensively the Chinese authorities also surveil foreigners, displaying entries about people categorized by nationality, with their birth date, sex, marital status, address and occupation, and sometimes their religion. It also included instances when they were captured on camera at traffic intersections, markets, shopping malls or other locations, including a mosque.

COMMENT – I’ve said it before, but it is worth repeating, do not travel to the PRC.

China is claiming the right to punish its critics anywhere on Earth

Reza Hasmath, Michael Kovrig’s Strategic Narratives, August 4, 2026

A new law declares that organizations and individuals outside the PRC who “undermine ethnic unity” or “create ethnic division” can be pursued for legal liability. On July 1, China brought into force its Law on Promoting Ethnic Unity and Progress, converting a decade of Xi Jinping’s doctrine of “forging a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation” into binding law. Most attention has gone to its domestic machinery: entrenching Mandarin over minority languages, unified state textbooks and “inter-embedded” neighbourhoods engineered to dilute concentrations of Uyghurs and Tibetans among the Han majority. In other words, this is an assimilationist project that’s already far advanced. The provision that matters most to the world outside China is buried near the end. Article 63 declares that organizations and individuals outside Chinese territory who “undermine ethnic unity” or “create ethnic division” shall be pursued for legal liability. The Chinese government is therefore asserting, in statute, that its authority follows its critics across oceans into other countries, including Canada, home to some of the world’s largest Chinese, Uyghur and Tibetan diaspora communities. The danger is not that the law reaches across borders. It is what it criminalizes, whom it targets and how it’s enforced. Getting the definition right The reflexive response is to call this legal imperialism. The conclusion is right, but the usual reasoning is lazy. That matters, because extraterritorial jurisdiction is neither a Chinese invention nor a monopoly. Get the objection wrong, and China will swat it away as hypocrisy. Democracies reach across borders constantly. Europe’s data protection rules bind firms anywhere on Earth that handle Europeans’ data. The United States prosecutes bribery committed entirely overseas. And a German court convicted a former Syrian intelligence officer in 2022 of crimes against humanity committed in Damascus, with no German victim at all. What separates Article 63 from these precedents comes down to three differences: The offence. Every western example rests on a defined wrong: bribery, mishandled data, torture. “Undermining ethnic unity” is not a crime defined anywhere in law. It is an elastic political judgment, rendered by the very authority accused of the underlying abuses. The vagueness is by design. A law that lets the state decide, case by case, who has offended the nation is attempting to export censorship.

The target. Universal jurisdiction prosecutes the perpetrators of atrocities to vindicate the victims. Article 63 runs the other way. Its targets are the victims’ advocates: the Uyghur who testifies before a foreign legislature, the Tibetan who organizes a vigil, the scholar who documents the camps. A government credibly accused of abusing an ethnic minority is claiming the right to punish the people who describe the accusation.

Enforcement. Western extraterritorial law, for all its overreach, runs through courts. Article 63 attaches no procedure at all. Its real instrument is the leverage China already holds: the passport of a sibling still inside China, an exit ban on an aging parent, security officers at a relative’s door. This is the documented machinery of transnational repression, now given a statutory label. Shadows of Hong Kong law None of this is an aberration. Article 63’s clearest precedent is Article 38 of the 2020 Hong Kong national security law that had Beijing’s blessing. It claimed to cover offences committed outside Hong Kong by people who were not its residents. The new law extends that logic into the vaguer terrain of “ethnic unity.” It also tracks a documented trend: China runs the world’s most extensive campaign of transnational repression, operating through informal “overseas police stations” (several identified in Canada) and coercion by proxy. What Article 63 adds is legal form, and an invitation to every other authoritarian government to do the same.

China cues start of leaders’ secretive Beidaihe summer retreat

Reuters, August 3, 2026

China’s Communist Party appeared to kick off its annual closed-door retreat in the seaside resort of Beidaihe, an informal gathering that perennially ​sparks rumours of power jostling among senior cadres and comes this year ahead of a major party conclave in October on party governance. Beijing does not publicly confirm the gathering, but in a sign that it had begun, Chinese President Xi Jinping’s chief of staff and close aide Cai Qi on Monday met with scholars in Beidaihe in northern Hebei province, an appearance analysts say has in past years coincided with the summer retreat.

AUDIO – A Century of Humiliation: The Myth That Made Modern China — with Alice Miller

Liu He, Peking Hotel, August 3, 2026

If you ever studied modern Chinese history, you likely met the “century of humiliation” in your first class. In 1840, British gunboats shattered the pride and legitimacy of the Qing empire, and the decades of semi-colonization that followed inaugurated a century of reform and revolution — all aimed at restoring an ancient, creaky civilization to unity and to the top of the world. The Kuomintang and the Communist Party told the same story and drew the same conclusion: the mandate belongs to whoever ends the humiliation. In China, history has never been merely academic. Where elections do not exist, leaders seek legitimacy in historical title deeds — which is why the Party still teaches the story in every classroom and invokes it in every speech on national rejuvenation. The battle crossed the Pacific, too. John King Fairbank absorbed the nationalist framework in wartime China and canonized it at Harvard, organizing American understanding of modern China around two dates: 1840 and 1949. He built the field of China studies as we know it, and generations of his students inherited the framework with it, until American scholarship was teaching China’s nationalist mythology back to itself — and to Washington, where it still underwrites op-eds casting Xi Jinping as the new emperor. How America tells China’s story shapes how America makes China policy. Dr. Alice Miller thinks we have the story wrong. From 1974 to 1990, she was a senior CIA analyst of Chinese foreign policy and domestic politics, and later a division chief supervising analysis of China, North Korea, Indochina, and Soviet policy in East Asia. She is now a research fellow at the Hoover Institution, where she edited and contributed to the China Leadership Monitor from 2001 to 2018. She published as H. Lyman Miller before her gender transition. In part two of our conversation — edited for clarity and brevity — we trace her formation at Princeton under Fritz Mote, the ferocious “Who lost China?” debates of the 1950s, the eternal feud between historians and political scientists, and her heterodox verdict on engagement: it didn’t fail — it worked so well that Xi Jinping had to stomp on it. We close with a story of a different kind: her transition in 2006, and the unexpected grace with which the CIA, Hoover, and the Naval Postgraduate School received it. Part one, on her years decoding Beijing for the CIA, is here.

COMMENT – Great insight into the academic debates over the founding of the People’s Republic of China and how that has influenced U.S. policy for the last seven decades.

Stranger Pings: Chinese Telecom Companies Infiltrate U.S. Infrastructure

Select Committee on the CCP, August 4, 2026

A new bipartisan investigation by the House Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party exposes the CCP’s infiltration and weaponization of Americans’ communications and networks. The investigation found that “Chinese state-owned carriers remained deeply embedded in the U.S. internet ecosystem long after federal regulators had already found them vulnerable to CCP exploitation, influence, and control.” Although China Mobile, China Unicom, and China Telecom had their Section 214 telecommunications licenses denied or revoked previously, they retain extensive unregulated footprints in the United States. “This report shows the importance of continued oversight of PRC-linked telecommunications companies operating in the US,” said Ranking Member Ro Khanna (D-CA). “Particularly in light of the CCP’s Typhoon campaigns, Congress should continue to address risks to Americans’ data and ensure that the agencies responsible for securing our communications networks have the resources they need to respond to potential threats.” “U.S.-based subsidiaries of Chinese telecommunications companies are beholden to the CCP, and they are a threat to all of us,” said Chairman John Moolenaar (R-MI). “They make American customers promise to censor information according to the CCP’s laws, and they poison the domestic cyber infrastructure we rely on. All of this leaves us vulnerable to a new wave of state-sponsored cyberattacks from our nation’s biggest adversary. The CCP does not allow U.S. telecom companies into China. We must cut these subsidiaries out of our domestic infrastructure to protect the American people.” In March 2025, the Select Committee held a bipartisan hearing entitled “End the Typhoons: How to Deter Beijing’s Cyber Actions and Enhance America’s Lackluster Cyber Defenses.” In connection with that hearing, and in response to the CCP’s Salt Typhoon hack of U.S. telecommunications infrastructure, the Select Committee launched a bipartisan investigation of China Telecom, China Mobile, and China Unicom. After all three Chinese state-affiliated companies failed to cooperate voluntarily with the Select Committee, the committee subpoenaed them and conducted bipartisan transcribed interviews of personnel from the companies. In three key findings, the investigation concluded: China Telecom, China Mobile, and China Unicom’s U.S. subsidiaries are not truly independent from their PRC and Hong Kong parent companies.

The FCC’s actions limit what the companies can sell, but it cannot remove the companies’ equipment, presence, or network relationships.

These companies remain embedded in U.S. infrastructure, creating security risks for American Internet users through their integration with Chinese parent networks and supporting systems. The investigation also revealed anomalous internet routing activity that corresponds with the timing of notable CCP-sponsored hacks against the U.S. In light of these findings, the investigation expresses profound concern that these companies’ residual U.S. operations may help facilitate future malign cyber activities by the CCP in the United States. The investigation ends by making policy recommendations for Congress to act on, with the goal of identifying and constraining -- and if warranted, completely removing -- foreign state-controlled network infrastructure posing a national security risk. Policy Recommendations Codify the FCC’s authority to deny blanket authorizations and restrict domestic interconnection.

Establish statutory authority over retained foreign-adversary infrastructure.

Broaden Team Telecom and Information and Communications Technology Services (ICTS) jurisdiction over private commercial arrangements involving foreign controlled infrastructure.

Mandate entity specific FCC Covered List determinations and fund targeted “rip-and-replace.”

Fund internet routing-security enforcement and ensure federal agencies have the technical talent necessary to address foreign adversary threats.

Require interim logging, monitoring, and recording until covered infrastructure is removed or mitigated.

Authoritarianism

Huggies Stumble in China After Social-Media Firestorm

Natasha Khan, Wall Street Journal, August 4, 2026

China warns of retaliation if US sticks with robot ban

Reuters, July 29, 2026

China announces countermeasures against Washington, including controls on drone exports to the US Huizhong Wu and Kanis Leung, Associated Press, August 5, 2026

China announced a series of economic measures Wednesday against the United States, including controls on exports of drones to the U.S. and a ban on dealings with six American entities, in response to recent restrictions imposed by Washington. Tensions are simmering between the world’s two biggest economies ahead of an expected visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to the U.S. in September, despite signs of warming ties during his meetings with U.S. President Donald Trump in Beijing in May. The Commerce Ministry said the sanctions are in response to recent moves from the U.S., including a ban by the U.S. Federal Communications Commission on imports of Chinese drones, and the Department of Homeland Security’s decision to add 43 Chinese companies to the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act entity list to prevent imports of goods made with forced labor. The “measures seriously violate the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and severely damage China’s legitimate rights and interests. China has no choice but to take necessary countermeasures in response,” the ministry said in a statement. It emphasized that China was acting with restraint and urged the U.S. to scrap its measures against Beijing and cease its “erroneous practices.” It also warned of further sanctions if the U.S. rolls out new restrictive measures against China.

Stick with it until you win: why Beijing keeps sovereignty disputes alive

Pu-Chao Hung, The Strategist, August 3, 2026

China draws ‘red lines’ around its economic model ahead of EU, US trade talks

Claire Fu, Kevin Yao and Liangping Gao, Reuters, August 3, 2026

Yes, China does seek hegemony

Graham Fletcher, Lowy Institute, July 8, 2026

China accuses Philippines of ‘flagrantly infringing’ on sovereignty in seabed claim

Shi Jiangtao, South China Morning Post, July 30, 2026

Watching China in Europe - August 2026

Noah Barkin, August 3, 2026

COMMENT - Great analysis by Noah Barkin, I hope Berlin can get its act together, but I’m not optimistic.

Beijing’s Backdoor into American Strategic Industries

Vermilion China, August 4, 2026

Is Japan Decoupling from China?

Jio Kamata, The Diplomat, August 3, 2026

China exit rules tightened to guard rare earth, battery secrets

Jeff Pao, Asia Times, August 4, 2026

China steps up protection for chip designs in revised regulations

Eduardo Baptista, Reuters, August 3, 2026

New exit/entry regs target export control violations

Trivium China, August 3, 2026

Why America Must Protect Biological Data from China

Pat Fallon, National Interest, July 29, 2026

Environmental Harms

Foreign Interference and Coercion

He Made Videos for Mamdani and Piker—and Loves the CCP

Tanner Nau, The Free Press, August 3, 2026

Beijing Protests After New Zealand Minister Insults Chinese-Born Lawmaker

Victoria Kim, New York Times, August 1, 2026

London residents lose legal challenge against Chinese ‘mega’ embassy

Alistair Gray, Financial Times, July 31, 2026

UK bars Chinese suppliers from military vehicle competition

Craig Langford, UK Defense Journal, August 1, 2026

A Florida Surrogate, a Father in China, and the Babies Caught Between

Katherine Long, Wall Street Journal, July 31, 2026

Panama Infuriated China. Now It’s Paying the Price.

Costas Paris, Wall Street Journal, July 30, 2026

Ore Else

Lili Turner, Graphika, July 30, 2026

What Are Elon Musk’s Business Interests in China?

Micah McCartney, Newsweek, August 1, 2026

Why Did China Sanction 2 High-Tech Institutions in Poland?

Antoni Łukasik, The Diplomat, July 29, 2026

‘Cursed island’: the $100bn luxury development hosting tech nomads and scammers

Owen Walker, Financial Times, August 4, 2026

Human Rights and Religious Persecution

The Next Phase of China’s Minority Crackdown

James Leibold and Tenzin Dorjee, Foreign Affairs, July 30, 2026

The Fenggang Yang Scandal: US Catholic Organization Silences a Leading Scholar

Massimo Introvigne, Bitter Winter, August 4, 2026

Industrial Policies and Economic Espionage

China’s Elderly Population Tops 323 Million as Aging Pressures Mount

Xu Wen, Caixin Global, August 1, 2026

The World Should Not Ignore China’s Undervalued Currency

Brad Sester, Council on Foreign Relations, August 2, 2026

Pain or gain? US moves to decouple its defence industry from China’s rare earths

Alyssa Chen, South China Morning Post, August 1, 2026

The German Auto Industry, a Pillar of the National Psyche, Is Trembling

Jack Ewing and Jim Tankersley, New York Times, August 1, 2026

China’s factory activity falls for first time in five months

Thomas Hale, Financial Times, July 31, 2026

Move Fast and Regulate Later: The Paradox of China’s Economic Dynamism

Carl Benedikt Frey, Wall Street Journal, July 31, 2026

Summertime Blues Hit China’s Factories

Hannah Miao, Wall Street Journal, August 3, 2026

How One Startup Built a (Mostly) China-Free Robot

Paresh Dave, Wired, August 4, 2026

Xi Wants a Strong-Looking Yuan. China’s Economy Keeps Holding It Down.

Lingling Wei, Wall Street Journal, August 4, 2026

U.S. to Halt Key Metal Waste Exports in Push to Break China Reliance

Kim Mackrael, Wall Street Journal, August 5, 2026

Cyber and Information Technology

Why Silicon Valley is divided over China’s powerful, cheap AI models

Viola Zhou, Rest of World, August 4, 2026

The Race to Build an American Alternative to Cheap AI From China

Kate Clark and Sam Schechner, Wall Street Journal, August 1, 2026

Trump administration drafting ban on Chinese data center devices, sources say

Alexandra Alper, Reuters, August 4, 2026

China Is Getting More Anxious About Mythos Before Trump Meets Xi

Bloomberg, August 4, 2026

ASML’s hold over the future of chipmaking is weakening

Financial Times, August 4, 2026

Chinese telecom firms kept footholds in US networks despite federal crackdowns, House probe finds

David DiMolfetta, Next Gov, August 4, 2026

Military and Security Threats

Defusing Japan and China’s unmanaged security dilemma

William Choong, Lowy Institute, August 3, 2026

How Taiwan’s First Island Chain Allies Quietly Build a Coalition Against China’s Gray-Zone Playbook Hazel Hsu, CommonWealth Magazine, August 4, 2026

The Taiwan Strait must not become another Strait of Hormuz. As allies step up joint exercises across the first island chain and the U.S. shifts its strategic focus back to Asia from the Middle East, Taiwan and its partners are exposing China’s maritime activities through a strategy of transparency—countering Beijing’s efforts to normalize unification without war.

Living between two worlds on Taiwan’s Matsu Islands

David Frazier, Nikkei Asia, August 1, 2026

The US-China mil-mil mirage Phelim Kine and Giselle Ruhiyyih Ewing, Politico, August 6, 2026

COMMENT – This is hardly news, U.S.-PRC military-to-military ties have always been a mirage.

China’s military goal is to stand neck and neck with the US: ex-PLA colonel Zhou Bo

Alcott Wei and Amber Wang, South China Morning Post, August 3, 2026

U.S., Allies Put Frictions Aside, Showing China Combined Naval Might

Timothy W. Martin, Wall Street Journal, July 31, 2026

Japan Defense Report Cites China, Russia, NK Military Ties

Alastair Gale, Bloomberg, August 4, 2026

Deep U.S. Ties with Taiwan Are Surviving Pressure from China—and Trump

Joyu Wang, Wall Street Journal, August 4, 2026

Chinese military unveils AI system to plan and coordinate mass air strikes

Amber Wang, South China Morning Post, August 3, 2026

Japan defense report says China challenge must be met with ‘overall national strength’

Jesse Johnson, Japan Times, August 4, 2026

China holds military drills near disputed shoal in the South China Sea

AP News, July 8, 2026

Chinese military researchers tap US AI models to train defence systems

Eduardo Baptista, Reuters, July 31, 2026

Chinese Destroyer’s Encounter with U.S. Drone Boat Highlights Future Rules of Engagement Issues

Howard Altman, Tyler Rogoway, The War Zone, July 28, 2026

One Belt, One Road Strategy

Pakistan applies for $10bn US forex facility, leverages Iran mediation

Adnan Aamir, Nikkei Asia, August 2, 2026

China’s Quiet Quest to Dominate Latin America

Natalia Cote-Muñoz, Foreign Affairs, August 3, 2026

How China’s US$900 million port deal in Angola shows its dominance over US interests

Dulue Mbachu, South China Morning Post, August 4, 2026

Opinion

Why the Rare Earths Weapon Is Losing Its Force

David Fickling, Bloomberg, August 3, 2026

The Future, Made in China

Evan Osnos, The New Yorker, August 3, 2026

China’s Threat to Poland Filip Styczynski, The National Interest, August 3, 2026

Poland’s ties with Taiwan and its support for Ukraine are attracting China’s attention and ire. Poland’s ties with Taiwan and its support for Ukraine are attracting China’s attention and ire. On July 21 in Taipei, a delegation of Polish members of the European Parliament from the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR), led by former Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydło, met with Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te. “Taiwan seeks to strengthen cooperation with democratic partners such as Poland to counter authoritarian expansion, and hopes to deepen collaboration in scientific research while building a safer and more resilient democratic supply chain,” President Lai said. Former Prime Minister Szydło stated that “peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait have strategic significance extending far beyond the region. Preserving them is in the interest of the entire international community, directly affecting Europe’s security and economic order.” She added: “We view Taiwan as a guarantor of that security and of democracy.” These statements reflect the growing bipartisan cooperation between Taipei and Warsaw. Just a month earlier, from June 22 to 24, Warsaw hosted Taiwan Expo Europe. It was the second edition of the event, following the previous one in Berlin two years earlier and the inaugural Taiwan Expo in Washington in 2022. The expo is a result of Taiwan’s increasingly proactive diplomacy, as Taipei has adopted a bolder approach combining soft power, economic power, and hard power. In 2025, Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung announced that Taiwan was moving from “values-based diplomacy” to “value-added diplomacy,” emphasizing tangible benefits for international partners cooperating with Taipei. Shortly before the expo, Foxconn announced plans to build an automotive factory in Poland. Already one of Taiwan’s most important economic partners in Europe, Poland is also the largest importer of Taiwanese drones worldwide.

Trump, TikTok and Federal Devices

Wall Street Journal, August 2, 2026

At a crossroads: How Beijing sees Manila’s South China Sea turn Xiaobo Liu and Sophie Wushuang Yi, Lowy Institute, August 6, 2026

The Philippines has learned that internationalising its dispute with China pays – and that may not stop. When China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Philippine counterpart Tess Lazaro on the sidelines of an ASEAN gathering in Manila on 22 July that bilateral relations “now stand at a crossroads(Opens in new window)”, the phrasing was deliberate. A crossroads is both warning and invitation: a prompt to make what Wang called the “correct, rational decisions about the path ahead”. Wang had come for the ASEAN-related foreign ministers’ meetings(Opens in new window) hosted by the Philippines as this year’s ASEAN chair. So when Chinese and Philippine personnel came to blows at Second Thomas Shoal(Opens in new window) on 20 July – each blaming the other – on the eve of the meetings, Beijing did not read the timing as coincidence. Chinese officials cast such incidents as deliberately staged by Manila(Opens in new window), which they portray as an attempt to force the dispute onto a multilateral agenda and cast China as the aggressor. This internationalising of the dispute is what has lifted the Philippines, under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, from a bilateral irritant to one of the more vexing problems in China’s periphery diplomacy. For Beijing, this was never a quarrel over rocks and reefs alone. Marcos abandoned what it preferred as the quiet bilateralism of the Duterte years, publicised nearly every coast-guard encounter, and rebuilt his case on the 2016 arbitral award(Opens in new window) that Beijing dismisses as “illegal and void” – mobilising law, media and outside powers to constrain China in what Beijing regards as its maritime backyard.

China’s Shadowy Threat

Tom Tugendhat, Dispatches, August 4, 2026