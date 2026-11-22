Friends,

Just as the Iraq War was escalating in 2006, John Mayer released “Waiting for the World to Change,” a vaguely anti-war anthem, which became the most played song of 2007.

Just in case your memory of two decades ago is a bit hazy, 2007 was the deadliest year of the war for American forces in Iraq as the sectarian strife peaked, the Iranians stepped up their proxy war, and President Bush committed to the “surge.”

It wasn’t as obvious as the anti-war songs of the Vietnam era like “War” by Edwin Star (1970), “Fortunate Son” by Creedance Clearwater Revival (1969), or “What’s Going On” by Marvin Gaye (1971), but Mayer’s theme of dissatisfaction was pretty clear and the election of Barrack Obama in 2008 showed just how much that dissatisfaction at the cultural level could be mobilized for political effect.

As 2026 comes to an end and we look towards a future that seems even more dangerous than 2007 was and we no end to America’s entanglements in sight, I see the themes of that song returning.

Now we see everything that’s going wrong With the world and those who lead it We just feel like we don’t have the means To rise above and beat it So we keep a-waiting (Waiting) Waiting on the world to change We keep on waiting (Waiting) Waiting on the world to change It’s hard to beat the system When we’re standing at a distance So we keep waiting (Waiting) Waiting on the world to change Now if we had the power To bring our neighbors home from war They would have never missed a Christmas No more ribbons on their door But when you trust your television What you get is what you got Cause when they own the information, oh They can bend it all they want That’s why we’re waiting (Waiting) Waiting on the world to change

But what if the world isn’t going to change? What if some shadowy group of American elites aren’t creating these conflicts for their own benefit? What if maintaining an open and liberal society requires sacrifice. What if Creedence Clearwater Revival’s anti-elite anthem was wrong that “it ain’t me”? [this music video made in 2018 for the 50th anniversary of CCR tells us a lot about how Americans view their responsibilities to the rest of the world… “it ain’t me”] What if we are responsible to one another for something bigger than our own narrow interests?

I’m reminded of these questions after re-reading T.R. Fehrenbach’s excellent chronicle of the Korean War titled This Kind of War: A Study of Unpreparedness. Published in 1963, a decade after the Korean Armistice and before the Vietnam War, the book is as relevant today as when it was written.

To get a sense of Fehrenbach’s argument, I recommend reading his preface.

In it he argues that the Korean War forced Americans to accept a new and unwelcome role in the world. Twice in the preceding half century, Americans had undertaken a crusade to fight the war to end all wars and were traumatized to find that war hadn’t disappeared. Americans just wanted to get back to their lives and civilian pursuits, but there were actually tigers in the world.

Fehrenbach argued that Americans had to accept the responsibility of maintaining an international order that benefited democracies and open societies because that order was NOT self-sustaining. Americans had to accept the reality that controlled violence was necessary, that it was a means to an end. Americans had to accept the necessity of “limited war” (what we now routinely call “forever war”) because you can’t “win” without incurring disaster and you can’t capitulate without incurring disaster. Limited war requires fighting for limited objectives with limited means. Limited wars aren’t settled with unconditional surrender; they are settled through unsatisfying negotiation and compromise, and they go on as long as your adversary decides to fight.

Americans are still wrestling with the implications of limited war. We spent much of the first 15 years of the 21st Century involved in a so-called “War on Terror” which was just a “limited war.”

It is tempting to believe that someone else can take up the burden, that someone else should be responsible and sacrifice for the common good, or that negotiation and diplomacy can solve these problems without violence, that international law can protect us from harm. Leaders on both sides of the political spectrum tempt Americans with these siren songs… and just like with the melodies in The Odyssey, we risked being wrecked upon the rocks if we follow them.

Since the end of the Second World War, Americans have reluctantly accepted the responsibility of maintaining order along an arch stretching from the borderlands of Europe and Eurasia, through the Middle East and South Asia, and into Southeast Asia and the First Island Chain of the Pacific Ocean.

The deaths of over 36,000 Americans during the Korean War showed just how deadly and difficult the maintenance of order would be.

The collapse of the Soviet Union and the Chinese Communist Party’s ‘reform and opening’ persuaded many Americans that they could set down that burden, rely on international law and trade ties to keep the peace, and return to an earlier conception of America’s role in the world.

That didn’t work.

The arch of borderlands that we found ourselves defending in the early 1950s are largely the same borderlands we are defending today. We also find ourselves divided into three blocs, largely the same blocs we were divided between in the early 1950s.

A little more than two years ago I created this map for a post titled, “The Blocs are Back in Town” (August 18, 2024) and I think it is worth considering how much continuity there has been of the geopolitical challenges facing the United States and its allies since the end of the Second World War.

The advent of nuclear weapons made waging total war preposterous, but that did not end conflict, it pushed us into an era of limited war.

As we wrestle with the two ongoing limited wars (the transatlantic alliance against Russia and its allies in Eastern Europe and the United States and its allies against Iran and its allies in the Middle East) and the two latent limited wars (India and its allies against the PRC and its allies in the Himalaya and the United States and its allies against the PRC and its allies in the Western Pacific), Americans don’t have great options.

With limited resources and limited public support, escalating in any of these regions threatens setbacks in other regions. Withdrawal from any of these regions threatens setbacks and potential collapse in other regions. Like it or not, these limited wars are connected.

Yet they are portrayed as separate and distinct, that we can choose between one and another.

It is in this context of interconnected limited wars that I think we should view this week’s meeting between the leaders of Russia, the PRC, and the United States. These are the three countries at the nexus of these on-going and latent limited wars. Resolving these conflicts will require Moscow, Beijing, and Washington to negotiate and make compromises with each other. America’s allies are peeved that that they were not included, but none of them possess the necessary power to sit at the table. They have surrendered their seats over the past few decades. If for example, the Europeans possessed the sort of military power to confront the Russians on their own and project power to the Middle East and Asia, then they couldn’t be excluded from these deliberations. But they don’t possess that kind of power, they made their own choices to disarm themselves, which means they will be on the outside looking in.

The Europeans aren’t alone. Moscow and Beijing won’t insist that Tehran or Pyongyang get a seat at the table because those regimes are dependent on Russia and the PRC for support. Japan won’t get a seat at the table either. India will try to play a role, but Moscow needs Beijing more than they need Delhi and Delhi has no amassed the kind of state power to confront the PRC on its own. I think we should be honest with ourselves, if the United Nations was reorganized today, there wouldn’t be more permanent members of the UN Security Council, there would be fewer, in fact just three.

In 1945, Britain still had enough power to claim a seat at the table, and it appeared obvious that France would regain its dominance of continental European affairs after the destruction of Germany. The Republic of China was the weakest of the “Great Powers” at the end of the Second World War, but it got a seat because the United States wanted to push through the destruction of European colonialism and needed a state outside of Europe with power.

Historically, Americans have loathed power politics… but just because you don’t like something, doesn’t mean it is going to disappear.

Americans would be better off accepting that their country will be required to wage limited wars and manage competing interests across borderlands that are far away. With that acceptance, it could rebuild the necessary state capacity and mobilize the necessary resources to deter the proliferation of brushfire wars. The country could also develop an acceptance that limited wars don’t end in complete victory.

As we look at the limited war raging on the boundary between Europe and Russia, it would be better for us to accept that some sort of negotiation will be necessary to end the fighting. The Ukrainians, Europeans, and Americans won’t invade Russia, drive on Moscow, and seize the Kremlin… there will be no unconditional surrender by the Russian Federation. The Russians possess sufficient power to deter us from doing that, it is why we made the logical decision not to commit ground troops to Ukraine when the invasion was imminent. And after five years of fighting, the Russians have demonstrated that they cannot subdue the Ukrainians through the force of arms. Our only feasible way to bring the fighting to an end is through negotiation and negotiation requires the parties to make compromises.

President Trump spent the last two years trying to start those negotiations with Moscow alone and achieved very little. One option available to President Trump was to expand his negotiating approach to include the Europeans, but I think he likely concluded that approach would compel Putin to dig his heels in harder. Over the past few months, it appears that President Trump has changed tack. He has been frustrated with trying to negotiate with Moscow alone, so now he is trying to include Beijing with the theory that Moscow cannot continue without Beijing’s support. Therefore, if Beijing is party to the negotiations and believed that the PRC could gain something from a settlement, then Xi Jinping might be able to compel Putin to accept some sort of compromise to bring the fighting to an end.

At least, I think that is his theory.

We should all be clear that this is a risky approach and is bound to further divide the United States from its allies, but doing nothing is also also an approach and just as risky. The United States lacks the resources to simultaneously fight multiple limited wars, and no political leader is making the case that Americans should sacrifice more… in fact a significant portion of both the Republican AND Democratic parties (as well as the President himself) are telling Americans that they should do less. While our allies are starting to make investments in their own defense, they are starting from a very, very low point, and our rivals do not take their efforts seriously.

This is a really dangerous position to be in.

Under these conditions it makes sense to seek negotiation and compromise, to play for time. However, we are pursuing these negotiations from a position of relative weakness, similar to the position of the Nixon Administration in the early 1970s as that President tried to extract the United States from the Vietnam War and exploit a schism between America’s main rivals, the Soviet Union and the People’s Republic of China.

As the new Democratic-controlled Congress takes office on January 3rd, I think this will get much more difficult for President Trump.

He was never able to organize a coherent Administration and set of policies (the controversy over Nvidia is just one example) and that will get even more difficult as Congressional investigations begin. Individuals who joined the Administration two years ago will begin leaving and it will be very difficult for President Trump to attract new talent to fill those empty seats. The Democrats will have all kinds of incentives to weaken President Trump to improve their chances at winning the Presidency in two years, but that is not without significant risk to broader American interests. From a domestic political context, it makes sense for the Democrats to hamstring Trump’s administration, they have a responsibility to their constituents to win the political contest. But Americans (from both parties) and our allies also need a Chief Executive that can negotiate with its rivals from a position of relative strength.

Perhaps, President Trump and the Democrats can work out some guardrails for their rivalry, but I’ve seen very little evidence of that so far. With bigger majorities than what they had in 2018, there will be considerable pressure on Congressional Democratic Leadership to pursue impeachment. If that happens both Beijing and Moscow will feel even more emboldened to press their advantages.

More on these issues in the coming year.

I’m taking next week off to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday, so there won’t be another issue until December 6th.

Thanks for reading!

Matt

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China Taps US AI Models to Train Homegrown Rivals as Chip Curbs Bite

Eduardo Baptista and Laurie Chen, Reuters, November 17, 2026

Chinese entities are adopting increasingly sophisticated ways to use output from leading American AI models to train domestic rivals, documents show, as China aims to broaden its AI strategy and ​offset tightening US curbs on its access to chips. A Reuters review of more than 300 Chinese academic papers, patents, corporate disclosures, recruitment notices and government documents reveals how the practice — known as distillation — ‌has expanded beyond academic experiments into mainstream industrial use in China. The records describe Chinese researchers using US models to produce answers to questions, build computer code and find solutions to difficult problems, with Chinese companies then developing software to automate the process and specialist workers preparing material for training smaller domestic models. The documents also show that Beijing is encouraging distillation to make AI cheaper and easier to deploy across China’s powerful manufacturing sector. Distillation is not illegal and is prevalent in other parts of the world. While the process cannot reproduce a leading model’s ​full capabilities or eliminate the need for advanced computing power, it can help developers preserve selected skills in smaller systems that cost less to operate, potentially reducing their reliance on American technology. China’s broadening use of distillation ​could undercut the effectiveness of US curbs on the sale of advanced chips to China, as its developers can build AI capabilities by drawing on those of their American ⁠rivals. Washington said on Monday it would further restrict China’s access to such chips from companies like Nvidia. Distillation is also a source of friction between the world’s two biggest economies ahead of the November 18-19 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in ​Shenzhen, where US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are expected to meet. US authorities publicly accused Chinese companies in September of aggressive, targeted distillation of American AI models on an industrial scale. And at meetings in Chengdu in July, ​US Commerce Department officials raised concerns with Chinese regulators about developers collecting output from leading American AI models, warning that some activities could amount to intellectual-property theft, three people familiar with the discussions said. Chinese officials defended distillation as a standard AI-development technique and said they were open to acting where the conduct constituted IP theft, but made no concrete commitments, according to a US official familiar with the previously unreported exchange. China’s Cyberspace Administration did not respond to requests for comment. The US Commerce Department on Tuesday referred Reuters to previous statements from Trump ​administration officials, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. “When (Chinese) firms conduct covert, industrial-scale distillation attacks that cross the line into IP theft, sanctions and Entity List designations will be on the table,” Bessent wrote in a post on social media website ​X on July 23. FROM AMERICAN ANSWERS TO CHINESE MODELS Distillation involves a powerful ‘teacher’ model generating answers or demonstrating how to complete tasks, which developers use to train a smaller ‘student’ system. For Chinese developers facing constraints on computing power, the attraction is in making one expensive query ‌do repeated ⁠work, according to a former Alibaba Group engineer who spoke on condition of anonymity. An American model can generate the answer to a difficult question once, allowing a Chinese team to retain useful examples and train a local system around them. In a November 2024 paper, Shanghai Jiao Tong University researchers described selecting about 5,000 answers from OpenAI’s o1 model, translating them using GPT-4o mini and assembling 10,750 bilingual training examples to further train Alibaba’s Qwen2.5-72B model. The researchers also cautioned that excessive reliance on distillation could stifle original innovation, leaving developers dependent on breakthroughs made by more advanced model providers. The project illustrated how American model output can become reusable data, allowing developers to improve domestic systems without repeatedly consulting the original provider. Alibaba researchers ​described a more systematic approach in an April 2025 paper, ​using OpenAI’s GPT-4 and GPT-4o to generate training material ⁠in languages other than Chinese, then refining and scoring responses before training smaller Qwen models. In a February 2026 paper, researchers from Shanghai Jiao Tong University and Chinese food-delivery company Meituan described using GPT-4o to generate plans for coordinating AI agents working together on programming problems, helping train a smaller model to organise such tasks. Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Alibaba and Meituan ​did not respond to requests for comment. A GROWING GEOPOLITICAL DISPUTE Among leading American AI companies, OpenAI’s terms restrict using its output to develop competing models, subject to exceptions, while ​Anthropic similarly restricts training competing systems ⁠without permission. A US official familiar with the July Chengdu regulatory discussions said Washington believes industrial-scale distillation is the main reason Chinese AI models have narrowed the gap with their American rivals. Two people familiar with Chinese developers’ operations disputed that assessment, saying distillation was only one factor alongside advances in engineering, algorithms, data and model design. Chinese government documents do not instruct companies to distil American models but encourage distillation as part of Beijing’s push to spread AI across the world’s second-largest economy. A national AI+Manufacturing policy package ⁠published by eight ​Chinese government agencies in January includes guidance supporting model training, fine-tuning and distillation for industrial applications. Shanghai and Shenzhen have also encouraged techniques ​to reduce computing requirements. The policies reflect Beijing’s ambition to deploy smaller, cheaper AI systems across industries. Concerned by distillation’s growing geopolitical sensitivities, Chinese AI developers have in recent months asked Beijing’s industry regulator for guidance on the boundaries between ordinary use of foreign models and organised collection of output for ​training, according to one person familiar with the discussions. China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology did not respond to a request for comment.

Who paid right-wing influencers to promote Nvidia chip sales to China?

Philip Dowdell, Model Republic, November 16, 2026

A series of mostly undisclosed influencer campaigns boosted the chipmaking giant — as well as two AI industry dark-money groups. For more than a year, over 80 different influencers on X have likely been paid to endorse and link to a series of largely pro-AI-industry articles, from defenses of chip sales to China to attacks on “AI doomers,” with many posting on other platforms as well. It appears these campaigns were organized through Urban Legend, an influencer marketing company which WIRED previously reported ran similar campaigns. While most of these posts contain no reference to their likely sponsored nature, one disclosed itself as an ad and directly mentioned Build American AI, the dark-money group connected to OpenAI president Greg Brockman and tech billionaires Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz. Other campaigns shared connections to Innovation Council Action, a dark-money group linked to Trump AI Advisor David Sacks, in part by promoting the articles of its Senior Policy Advisor, Jordan Schachtel. Multiple specifically boosted the interests of Nvidia, promoting its letter on open-weights AI, sharing an interview with former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, and promoting chip sales to China. I found at least two dozen AI-related campaigns that appear to be run through Urban Legend, a right-wing influencer marketing firm. Each campaign corresponds to a different URL promoted by these influencers. Highlights include articles with titles like “Woke AI Exposed” and “Trump’s latest move to ensure American AI dominance,” referring to the sale of Nvidia H200 chips to China. While there was some diversity to these campaigns, the most common theme was either attacking Anthropic and OpenAI for being “woke” and insufficiently aligned with the Trump administration, or pushing the administration’s line on China and AI chips, including Nvidia’s sales there. The remainder largely argue pro-industry or anti-regulation lines in other ways, with only three promoted articles taking a cautionary or pro-safety stance toward AI. The most recent campaign ended Nov. 10. Urban Legend seems to work on behalf of an eclectic array of clients, conducting a wide range of sometimes-conflicting influence campaigns across a variety of topics. It does this through a deep pool of influencers, including Donald Trump Jr. and current FBI Director Kash Patel, until both stopped posting Urban Legend links in November 2024. The majority of its campaigns are unrelated to AI. Urban Legend declined to comment. The influencers aren’t the only ones who appear to have been paid. Several of the articles promoted in these tweets show signs indicating they were likely bought as well. Four of the five Trending Politics pieces in these campaigns were filed on the site as “Sponsored” or “Sponsored Plus.” Every policy editorial published without a byline in the first two months at Lyceum, which launched in June 2026, was tied to an Urban Legend campaign, with the account’s other editorials rated as being largely AI-generated. Upward News, which sells “native editorial advertisements,” ran a piece with no byline praising the sale of Nvidia chips to China, with Urban Legend’s first link to it created within 2 1⁄2 hours of publication. None of these sites responded to requests for comment.

Red Flags: Indicators of Ongoing Transplant Abuse in China; Part 2: COMPROMISED DOCTORS Physicians Linked to Dead-Donor-Rule Violations Still Active Across China Sarah Cook, International Coalition to End Transplant Abuse in China, November 12, 2026

Key Takeaways Peer-reviewed documentation: In 2022, the American Journal of Transplantation published a study examining 71 Chinese clinical papers from 56 hospitals in 15 provinces, dated from 1980 to 2015. It found that the procedures surrounding heart or lung procurement indicated that a proper brain death determination had not occurred, meaning that the donor’s death had been caused by the organ retrieval. Further, given the timing, those donors were almost certainly prisoners. The study cited 348 doctors and other medical staff as authors of the papers with the problematic brain death declarations.

No accountability followed: More than three years later, no Chinese hospital, medical association or health authority has announced an investigation of those who authored the clinical papers. Internationally, only one professional body has taken a concrete step, refusing transplant papers that rely on organs or tissue taken from donors in China. Such lapses in accountability undercut international ethical standards and leave open the risk that similar practices could continue.

Named authors remain active: A detailed review of the named authors found that at least 100 doctors at 40 hospitals across 16 provinces were professionally active in China in the past six years. Fifty-three doctors and medical staff appeared as authors on two or more papers, with some on as many as six. Repeat authorship on papers describing the same problematic procurement sequence suggests recurring participation in, or at least awareness of, practices that violated the dead donor rule. Of that subset, 74 per cent (39 individuals) still work in the medical system. This shows that doctors who had been involved in violations of the dead donor rule remain active in China’s transplant sector, with no evidence that they renounced the prior practices.

Four hospital clusters: Case studies of hospitals in Hubei, Guangdong, Jiangsu and Beijing examine the subsequent careers of 35 authors. Many now hold senior clinical and teaching posts, with some leading top transplant centres. Several are Chinese Communist Party (CCP) members or hold positions in international transplant associations. One is among China’s most prominent heart transplant surgeons. Introduction A foundational principle of transplant medicine is the dead donor rule: organ procurement must not commence until the donor has been declared dead, and the act of organ retrieval itself must not be the cause of death. This rule exists as a moral and procedural boundary separating transplant surgery from killing. Its violation denotes participation in the death of another person and is explicitly criminalised in some jurisdictions. A separate but related prohibition bars physicians from participating in executions. Yet in China, available evidence indicates that transplant surgeons have violated both prohibitions. This report examines a concrete piece of evidence and its present-day implications. In 2022, a peer-reviewed study published in the American Journal of Transplantation, one of the field’s leading journals, documented that physicians at hospitals across China had violated the dead donor rule in the course of procuring organs from donors who, given the time period and context, ‘could only have been prisoners’. The study’s findings were methodologically rigorous and based on the physicians’ own published clinical reports. The article named specific hospitals and the doctors who authored the papers. Despite the documented violations, no accountability followed. On the contrary, many of the physicians identified in that study continue to hold active and, in some cases, senior positions in China’s transplant system today. The Chinese Government, medical profession and international community have yet to fully reckon with the implications of the paper’s conclusions. This report first reviews the findings of the 2022 study and the absence of accountability after its publication. It then presents an analysis of the names and current affiliations of clinicians who authored or co-authored papers found to reveal violations of the dead donor rule, followed by four hospital case studies. Finally, it considers what accountability for dead-donor-rule violations might look like and the repercussions of continued impunity.

COMMENT – Only in a society that lacks a free press, and an independent judiciary, could something like this take place.

Rather than address these crimes head-on, the Chinese Communist Party covers it up to save face and because it benefits the powerful over the weak in Chinese society. Those who are wealthy enough and powerful enough in Chinese society to get these organs, are the same ones who can keep it concealed.

Three Questions About China’s Hidden Foreign Exchange Assets

Brad W. Setser, Council on Foreign Relations, November 11, 2026

A trillion-dollar gap in foreign exchange purchases raises questions about where China’s foreign currency assets are held. The PBOC argues—unpersuasively, I think—that it doesn’t have any hidden foreign exchange reserves. I would reframe that as hidden foreign currency assets, as foreign currency lent out (or swapped out) with domestic financial institutions is a classic way of masking reserves. Many in Asia—and some in the IMF—are inclined to believe the PBOC. Fair enough, it is hard to challenge an institution as large and powerful (in some ways) as the PBOC. But to convince, the PBOC really needs to provide answers to three questions.

COMMENT – Go read Brad Setser’s full piece.

I suspect that Xi Jinping has told the PBOC to reduce its holdings of foreign currency assets and the PBOC has “cooked the books” to look like it is complying with Xi’s directive, but it can’t really comply because the country exports far more than it buys from the rest of the world.

Rigging the Game: How China Undermined Western Manufacturing and Helped Hollow Out American Industry

House Select Committee on the CCP, November 13, 2026

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) poses a direct economic and technological threat to the United States. At the core of that threat is the CCP’s quest to dominate manufacturing in critical industries. The CCP has successfully executed a decades-long campaign to achieve that domination, using an overt and familiar playbook that includes massive state investment and subsidy, the shameless violation of trading rules and norms, the deliberate and aggressive buildup of industrial overcapacity, the dumping of products to bankrupt its foreign competitors, and ultimately the consolidation of global market share and the weaponization of pricing power. American workers and innovators have paid the price. The People’s Republic of China’s (PRC) industrial domination is deeply troubling and has profound strategic implications for the United States, which has quietly forfeited its leadership role in manufacturing. The damage done to the U.S. industrial base has been significant, but it is not too late to address the problem. Rebuilding and reindustrializing America is a cause that should unite all Americans, because it is essential to both the economic vitality and national security of our country. Manufacturing capacity and the ability of a nation’s military to deter and prevail in conflict are inseparable. China’s campaign to dominate manufacturing has thus undermined U.S. military capabilities while building its own, illustrated by several dual-use industries that the PRC could rapidly convert to military production, all built explicitly around its “military-civil fusion” doctrine. Shipbuilding is perhaps the starkest example: China’s 230-times advantage in shipbuilding capacity, built on shared resources between its commercial and military yards, allows it to outpace the United States in repairing or replacing vessels. Modern great-power conflict will be a production competition as much as a technology competition, and the side that can replace losses the fastest will more often prevail. In most areas of manufacturing, the PRC is no longer merely competing with the United States but has decisively surpassed it. After its 2001 World Trade Organization (WTO) entry, China recognized that physical production capacity underpins 21st-century power, while the United States treated manufacturing as a legacy sector to be financialized, offshored, and replaced by services. The current trajectory favors China over the United States across most critical industries, though the outcome is not preordained. Adequately correcting the underlying mistakes will ultimately be a generational undertaking and will require thoughtful, bold, difficult, and sustained bipartisan policy moves. But the window for meaningful action is narrowing, and inaction risks lasting harm to U.S. national security, workers, economic prosperity, and global standing. Without bold action by democratic states, we risk falling into the economic trap engineered by the CCP. History shows we foresaw this economic trap yet policymakers forgot the lessons learned. The architects of the post-World War II trading order faced a question they never fully resolved: could you invite an autocrat to a democratic table without eventually losing control of the room? Since the creation of the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT), the precursor to the WTO, democratic nations have grappled with whether command economies run by authoritarian governments should be allowed to benefit from the reduced tariff barriers that free nations had built for each other. One entity loomed above all others: the Soviet Union. The United States drew a clear line. Washington opposed Soviet membership in GATT on several grounds, including concerns that “’the Soviet Union does not have an economic system that presently is compatible’ with the world trade body.” It was one of the most prescient statements in the history of American trade policy. The Soviet Union never made it to the table, only achieving “observer” status at the time of its collapse. The United States had seen the threat clearly, named it plainly, and held the line. Then, a decade later, America made a different choice when it offered a seat to Beijing. The PRC operates a command-and-control economy mirroring the Soviet Union, but with different operational characteristics described below. The overall intended effect of Chinese industrial interventions is to reduce imports viewed as representing vulnerabilities and maximize exports viewed as boosting China’s geopolitical power. PRC firms can sell at depressed prices because their losses can be absorbed by the state, enabling the CCP to dominate different industries. The PRC has sought to indigenize sectors the party-state deems essential to its national security, as well as their accompanying supply chains, since its inception. As it has refined these efforts in the 21st century, the PRC has increasingly used its aggressive industrial policy to target “chokepoint” sectors. The PRC’s chokepoint strategy operates as a sword and shield. It protects a domestic supply chain for domestic consumption, and it has increasingly been used offensively to ensure PRC global market-share dominance in those chokepoint sectors, which can then be used as leverage. This critical leverage allows the PRC government to coerce other nations into allowing previously sacrosanct issues to be put on the bilateral negotiating table because China can wield these chokepoints to bring other economies to a halt. The PRC’s industrial policy has seen mixed success. In certain sectors, including semiconductors, biomanufacturing, and machine tools, the PRC has seen greater indigenization, output, and global market share. But in other sectors, such as aerospace, the PRC’s industrial policy has thus far generated limited results at significant financial cost. Moreover, the PRC’s aggressive subsidy policies have generated inefficient price competition and excess capacity, forcing PRC firms to rely more heavily on continued subsidies and to dump excess capacity on foreign markets. This Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party (Select Committee) report details how China’s whole-of-society, state-directed economy enables Chinese firms to corner the global market for key industries. To illustrate this playbook, the Select Committee focused on the aerospace, semiconductors, biomanufacturing, and machine tool industries and the methods by which China’s state-directed economy purposefully manipulates free markets to create dependence on the PRC supply chain. Presently, the United States stands at a crossroads. For decades, the United States tried to nudge the PRC to respect intellectual property rights, equivalent labor standards, and market-based principles. China ignored these overtures and at times outright violated agreements. When it did comply, it selectively implemented portions of these agreements to suit its state-directed objectives. It is time to recognize that the PRC may make cosmetic adjustments, but its fundamental approach will not change, so the United States must adapt. America must chart a new course before China’s state-directed industrial planning does irreversible damage to the United States economy and American workers. One analysis shows that, as Chinese exports increase, the gross domestic product of other countries, including the United States, could decrease as depicted in the below chart.

Now, the United States must protect our critical industries from China’s state-directed economy and reshore the industries critical to American and allied power, national security, and economic vitality. Otherwise, the CCP’s command-and-control economy will continue to hollow out key parts of the American manufacturing sector.

COMMENT – The House Select Committee on the CCP continues to do some excellent work illuminating the harms from the PRC. Hopefully the 120th Congress can maintain the bipartisan effort to educate members and the public of what the Chinese Communist Party is doing.

He Was China’s Man in Panama. Then He Became a Wanted Man.

Alexandra Stevenson, Murphy Zhao, and David C. Adams, New York Times, November 14, 2026

A Chinese businessman arrived in Panama with money and power. Then he sold a port when his luck turned. Now China wants him sent back. For years, Zhang Liang warned that powerful people in his former homeland, China, would try to drag him back. Then one Saturday morning in July, it happened. In Panama City, two police officers on motorbikes pulled alongside his black Mercedes-Benz and motioned him to stop. A check of his identification turned up an Interpol red notice from the Chinese authorities, who wanted him extradited on charges of embezzling around $300 million. Mr. Zhang, a 44-year-old dealmaker, barely had time to remove his gray suit jacket and wrap it around his head before officers handcuffed him and paraded him before cameras at Interpol’s National Central Bureau in Panama. He has been behind bars ever since. It was a remarkable fall for Mr. Zhang, one that traces the arc of China’s dealings with the West. He went to Panama ready to make deals and help China extend its influence. He oversaw a port project that promised to turn a former U.S. military base near the Panama Canal’s Atlantic entrance into Latin America’s largest container terminal, establishing a base for Chinese interests near one of the world’s busiest trade routes. Today, China’s ruling Communist Party holds much tighter reins on entrepreneurs like Mr. Zhang. At the same time, Panama has been caught in a showdown between the United States and China: President Trump claims that China exercises too much control over the Panama Canal. Mr. Zhang believes he is a pawn in a larger political game — a way for Beijing to regain direct control over key infrastructure he helped build in Panama. “China is seeing its influence in the Panama Canal slipping away and is now putting pressure on Panama,” Mr. Zhang said from prison in a letter responding to written questions from The New York Times. To his aggrieved former business partners, though, Mr. Zhang is a corporate fugitive who used offshore jurisdictions and other people’s money to enrich himself. He wooed Panama’s elite with promises of deals and funding that never materialized. He continued to earn a salary of $6,300 a month, his lawyers said at a bail hearing, a substantial sum in Panama. His tailored suits, A. Lange & Söhne wristwatch and black Mercedes all pointed to a lavish lifestyle. Mr. Zhang has faced lawsuits, criminal complaints and judicial proceedings in multiple jurisdictions. He is also pursuing an international arbitration claim against Panama. The competing accounts of victim and culprit are difficult to reconcile. The ownership of the port is disputed, and the financial dealings behind it are opaque. After reviewing the case, Panama’s Foreign Affairs Ministry agreed last month to proceed with Mr. Zhang’s extradition to China, according to a document seen by The Times. The Foreign Affairs Ministries of China and Panama did not respond to emailed questions. For a decade, Mr. Zhang had used China’s growing interest in Panama to expand his influence. Now, as Beijing and Washington battle over the canal, his business empire has unraveled, and the political connections that once helped him prosper offer little protection.

Carney and Xi Announce Canada-China Trade Pact

Ian Austen, New York Times, November 17, 2026

The agreement between Canada and China and the cordial relations on display by their leaders contrast with the current Canada-U.S. relationship. Prime Minister Mark Carney of Canada and China’s leader, Xi Jinping, have struck an agreement to reduce some tariffs between their countries, a largely symbolic move that shows relations between the two countries are warming as Canada’s ties to the United States falter. While the expanded trade between China and Canada resulting from the accord in the Chinese tech and financial hub Shenzhen will be modest, involving just $280 million in exports, the pact — as well as the seemingly amicable meeting — illustrates a contrast to Mr. Carney’s relationship with President Trump. Earlier this year, Mr. Carney said that the United States was “at war” with Canada after trade negotiations between the two countries collapsed in acrimony. Talks are restarting between Canada and the United States but there is no indication that Washington will back away from key irritants including tariffs of up to 50 percent on Canadian autos, steel and aluminum. Since entering politics last year, Mr. Carney has been traveling the world to diversify Canada’s economic and political ties away from the United States. Those efforts include current talks to make Canada the European Union’s first associate member and Mr. Carney’s second formal meeting this year with Mr. Xi. “The stabilization of our bilateral trade arrangement is indicative of how we can work together more broadly, pragmatically, to solve problems,” Mr. Carney said at the start of the meeting with Mr. Xi on Tuesday. He added that Canada is ahead of schedule with its goal of a 50 percent increase in exports to China by the end of the decade. China and Canada were in a trade war after the Canadian government under Justin Trudeau, Canada’s former prime minister, followed the lead of the Biden administration and imposed a 100 percent tariff on Chinese-made electric vehicles. China responded with tariffs on a variety of Canadian products, particularly canola, an oil seed. That dispute was largely resolved in January during the first formal meeting between Mr. Xi and Mr. Carney. China lifted its canola tariff after Canada agreed to allow a relatively small number of Chinese E.V.s into the country at a minimal tariff rate. Before Tuesday’s meeting, Mr. Xi attempted to put the frosty relations firmly in the past, which were worsened by China’s arrest in 2018 of two Canadians in retaliation for Canada’s detaining a Chinese telecommunications executive under an extradition request from the United States. “The development of Chinese-Canadian relations over the years has provided us with an important lesson,” Mr. Xi said at the start of the meeting. “We must respect each other, pursue equality and mutual benefit and seek common ground while setting aside differences.” Tuesday’s announcement will largely eliminate tariffs on frozen Canadian pork and several seafoods. Both were caught up in China’s E.V. retaliation. Canada, in turn, will continue to suspend tariffs on some Chinese steel and aluminum products that were set to expire at the end of the year. It will also expand the list of products covered by the suspension. A Canadian government document said that since March car plants in China had exported 16,211 vehicles to Canada under an annual quota of 49,000. Half of those autos, it said, are priced at under 35,000 Canadian dollars (about $24,500). It said that a second Chinese automaker had been given safety approval by Canada for its cars. That company, which the government will not name, plans to offer only cars that cost less than 35,000 dollars, Canada’s price limit target.

COMMENT – After announcing his intention to lead a middle power coalition, the Canadian Prime Minister has spent the past year embracing closer Sino-Canadian economic ties which culminated last week with a new trade deal between the two countries.

This was only possible because Mark Craney rejected the effort by the United States to form a closer North American trading bloc of democracies.

Authoritarianism

The leaders of the US, China and Russia agreed to boost the supply of fuels in a world that’s seen prices surge as a result of wars being waged by two of the three military superpowers. President Xi Jinping hosted what he called a “groundbreaking” discussion with Presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin Thursday in Shenzhen, China. The discussion spanned issues from Ukraine and denuclearization to the management of major-power disputes. The unprecedented trilateral meeting had alarmed world capitals and raised concerns about carving up spheres of influence by the three military giants. For their part, the trio agreed in a joint statement to reform the United Nations, curtail the International Criminal Court and avoid nuclear war. They also “plan to increase the production and supply of refined petroleum products for the benefit of all nations” and reaffirmed the importance of stable energy flows. The statement didn’t spell out what that would entail.

The China Xi Jinping Is Building

Kevin Rudd, November 13, 2026

Another Week, Another Xi Purge

Sam Olsen, States of Play, October 31, 2026

China’s Affluent Have Money to Invest. Why Are They Clinging to Cash?

He Huifeng, South China Morning Post, November 15, 2026

Tracking China’s War of Words Against Japan

Javier C. Hernández and Gal Koplewitz, New York Times, November 17, 2026

Pressure on Chinese film festivals; China’s future storytellers; new reporting setbacks in Hong Kong

Dalia Parete, Lingua Sinica, November 5, 2026

Behind the Nvidia Affair Sits a Vast Chinese Spying Machine

Max Colchester and Brian Spegele, Wall Street Journal, November 13, 2026

The Chinese Chemical Supply Chain Fueling the US Opioid Crisis

Matthew Campbell, Bloomberg, November 13, 2026

China’s $17 Billion Crop Pledge Falters Ahead of Trump-Xi Summit

Erin Ailworth, Hallie Gu and Michael Hirtzer, Bloomberg, November 17, 2026

Trump’s Minerals Push Has Yet to Loosen China’s Grip Ahead of Xi Talks

Jarrett Renshaw and Ernest Scheyder, Reuters, November 15, 2026

As Trump and Xi Mingle, Their Governments Are Arming Up

Alexandra Stevenson and Murphy Zhao, New York Times, November 17, 2026

China hosts APEC CEO Summit with several US heavyweights absent

Pak Yiu, Nikkei Asia, November 17, 2026

Environmental Harms

Foreign Interference and Coercion

Lutnick Took a Softer Line on Nvidia as Calls for Tougher Controls Grew

Ana Swanson, Tripp Mickle, Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, New York Times, November 12, 2026

Facing Criticism, Trump Administration Says It’s Investigating Megaspeed

Ana Swanson and Tripp Mickle, New York Times, November 17, 2026

Bessent Takes Hawkish Turn in White House Debate on China

Alan Rappeport and Ana Swanson, New York Times, November 16, 2026

Trump Administration Divide on China Policy Breaks into Public View

Jonathan Swan, Maggie Haberman and Ana Swanson, New York Times, November 16, 2026

Senator Accuses US Commerce Department of Failing to Stem Flow of AI Chips to China

David Shepardson, Reuters, November 16, 2026

Commerce Department Moves to Crack Down on Chip Exports

Amrith Ramkumar, Wall Street Journal, November 16, 2026

Clampdown on China Chip Loophole Puts Billions in Loans at Risk

Bloomberg, November 17, 2026

Congress Moves to Pass Tighter AI Chip Export Rules Following Nvidia Scandal

Aime Williams and Alex Rogers, Financial Times, November 15, 2026

US Presses UN Agency Over Taiwan Flight Restrictions, China Hits Back

Allison Lampert and Ben Blanchard, Reuters, November 17, 2026

China Flexes Muscle in Iron Ore, Squeezing Australia and Its Miners

Rhiannon Hoyle, Wall Street Journal, November 17, 2026

Beijing’s diplomatic officials are adopting the language of the Albanese government to press their demands upon local governments and communities. For the government of China, diplomacy is more than simply a means of cultivating international relationships and advancing national interests. It is also an instrument of regime maintenance. In this capacity it can take the form of coercive interventions in the domestic affairs of other states with the aim of suppressing conduct or critique considered hostile to the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Deploying diplomatic agents to secure compliance with CCP objectives is in fact a significant feature of China’s subnational relations with local governments and communities in Australia. During Xi Jinping’s first decade as CCP general secretary and chairman of state, Beijing’s approach to Australia grew increasingly blunt and confrontational, a style known as “wolf warrior diplomacy.” More recently, Chinese diplomats have shifted to a quieter, more self-assured form of subnational diplomacy. In contrast to the bluster of the wolf warrior era, this approach is largely conducted behind closed doors and has become more evident since Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s July 2025 visit to China. The election of the Albanese government in 2022 early signaled a thaw in what had been an icy bilateral relationship between Australia and China under the preceding Coalition governments of Malcolm Turnbull (2015-18) and Scott Morrison (2018-22). On his second visit to China as prime minister, Albanese spent a week “stabilizing” relations through renewed business, trade, educational, cultural, and inter-governmental initiatives. Among the knock-on effects in Australia was a flurry of Chinese diplomatic initiatives at the local level. Consular staff in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Perth now plainly assumed they were licensed by Albanese and his business entourage to press for local Australian compliance with their own demands on a range of issues. In meetings with local governments and peak community bodies, they carried a message: tolerating comments or events that displeased or offended the Chinese state or CCP would embarrass not just China or its ruling party, but the government of Australia. This was new. Rather than howling into the void, China’s diplomats were framing their demands in the Australian government’s own idiom. Wolf warrior diplomacy was giving way to “wolf warrior in sheep’s clothing diplomacy.” China’s officials were adopting the language of their hosts to press their demands upon local governments and communities. On evidence, to date the new approach is relatively effective but it carries risks for all parties.

Megaspeed’s Megafast Money: Bad Tradecraft?

Didi Kirsten Tatlow and John Feng, Newsweek, November 14, 2026

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi got a cold reception in her first outing to China, but Beijing’s “blatant” snub — including a visibly scaled-down welcome — could galvanize her conservative base, experts said on Friday. Her trip to Shenzhen for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit marked the first time she met Chinese President Xi Jinping face-to-face since her comments about Taiwan last year plunged relations between the two major Asian powers to historic lows. Takaichi suggested that Tokyo could intervene militarily in the event that China attacked Taiwan, and a furious China, which views the democratic island as part of its territory, retaliated with trade restrictions and warned its citizens not to travel to Japan. That backdrop meant “there was little she could expect” from the trip, and “little was indeed achieved in terms of Japan-China relations,” Noriyuki Kawamura, a professor emeritus at Nagoya University of Foreign Studies, said. Takaichi, as expected, failed to secure a formal sit-down with Xi on the APEC sidelines. She was greeted by relatively low-ranking officials on arrival in Shenzhen and without the elaborate performances that welcomed other world leaders, prompting headlines at home about China’s “blatant” snub. Takaichi was also seen struggling to step off her plane because of what appeared to be an unusually large gap between the plane’s door and the top of the boarding stairs. That prompted online speculation it had been done intentionally by Beijing to embarrass her.

No Gifts from China

Lingua Sinica, November 13, 2026

China’s Overseas Police Network Expanded After Shutdown Claims, Report Says

Sam Cooper, The Bureau, November 6, 2026

China Poached This Top Harvard Professor. Now He Wants Others to Join Him.

Jonathan Cheng, Wall Street Journal, November 14, 2026

Human Rights and Religious Persecution

One would reasonably expect a study published in a prestigious specialist journal to be taken seriously; its deeply troubling findings for morality and professional ethics to cause an outcry; and its international denunciations to elicit responses and official positions worldwide. Above all, one would expect serious consequences to follow from evidence that a country is at the center of the human-harvesting scandal—a country with which the rest of the world maintains substantial trade and business relations, despite a few token expressions of disapproval. But no. Silence reigns. This moral hypocrisy is what one can infer from the fate of an important study that went unnoticed. In the July 2022 issue of the “American Journal of Transplantation,” Matthew P. Robertson and Jacob Lavee published a peer-reviewed study entitled “Execution by Organ Procurement: Breaching the Dead Donor Rule in China.” Robertson was then a Ph.D. student in political science at the Australian National University in Canberra and a China Studies Research Fellow with the Washington-based Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation; Lavee, a cardiac transplant surgeon, is the founder of the Heart Transplantation Unit at the Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel, a hospital affiliated with the Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences at Tel Aviv University. Horrors and crimes Their “[…] study used computational text analysis to systematically examine 2,838 Chinese-language medical papers on heart and lung transplantation drawn from a dataset of over 124,000 publications.” What they discovered and denounced is devastating. It concerns the horrors and crimes committed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) through organ harvesting. “Yet in the more than three years since publication, almost no consequences have followed.” In fact, “[n]o Chinese medical authority, hospital or professional body has announced an investigation into the institutions or individuals named. No surgeon identified in the study’s appendix has faced disciplinary proceedings, licence review or any other form of professional sanction. No statement has been issued by China’s National Health Commission acknowledging the findings or launching an inquiry. There has also been no direct public response or rebuttal to the paper from Chinese officials or medical associations.” The only reaction to Robertson and Lavee is a 2026 paper by two leading Chinese transplant officials and a foreign co-author, which cites the Robertson and Lavee study in a footnote “[…] with language in the main text that dismisses its findings as an example of ‘misunderstandings, criticism, and misinterpretations’ of China’s transplant system. Whether every author was physically present at every procedure, the association with a paper describing problematic brain death declarations is itself a serious breach of professional ethics. Moreover, the timing of the procedures means they almost certainly also entailed physician participation in the execution of prisoners.” Outside the PRC, the institutional response has also been limited.

The Uyghur Community Mourns the Death of Rahile Omer. They Demand Answers

Ruth Ingram, Bitter Winter, November 12, 2026

Taiwan Says 3 High-Tech Workers Barred from Leaving China This Year

Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, November 13, 2026

How the CCP Is Exporting Its Anti-Cult Surveillance Grid to 91 Countries

Massimo Introvigne, Bitter Winter, November 11, 2026

Industrial Policies and Economic Espionage

Why Neither Trump nor Xi Is Likely to Raise Nvidia at Their Summit

Lingling Wei, Wall Street Journal, November 17, 2026

Indonesian police find empty server racks during raid on Megaspeed subsidiary

Wahyudi Soeriaatmadja, The Straits Times, November 16, 2026

How Jensen Huang Built the Backdoor Route That Keeps Beijing in the AI Race

Jon Emont, Stu Woo, Patricia Kowsmann and Raffaele Huang, Wall Street Journal, November 15, 2026

EU considers banning Chinese companies found in breach of subsidy rules

Barbara Moens, Financial Times, November 17, 2026

Alice Huang’s Husband and the Data-Center Network Backed by China

Emma Tucker, Wall Street Journal, November 17, 2026

SEC Is Probing Nvidia Amid Departure of CEO Jensen Huang

Dave Michaels, Anissa Gardizy and Robbie Whelan, Wall Street Journal, November 17, 2026

Nvidia is abandoning China after Jensen Huang’s ouster

Tim Fernholz, TechCrunch, November 17, 2026

Economic activity slows sharply, investment declines at record pace

Trivium China, November 16, 2026

China’s Economic Activity Slows More Than Expected in October

Joe Leahy, Thomas Hale and Haohsiang Ko, Financial Times, November 16, 2026

Demand for Chinese Goods Is Soaring but Economic Momentum Slows at Home

Hannah Miao, Wall Street Journal, November 16, 2026

Trump Administration Moves to Close A.I. Chip Loophole Ahead of China Trip

Ana Swanson, New York Times, November 16, 2026

China Home Price Slump Drags on Despite Latest Stimulus Push

Trista Xinyi Luo, Bloomberg, November 16, 2026

China Central Bank Hikes Foreign Reserve Requirement for 1st Time in 5 Years

Kentaro Shiozaki, Nikkei Asia, November 15, 2026

F.D.A. Rejects Closely Watched Lung Cancer Drug from China

Rebecca Robbins, New York Times, November 15, 2026

FDA Rejects Cancer Drug Invented in China in Blow to Beijing’s Biotech Sector

Patrick Temple-West, Financial Times, November 16, 2026

Novelis Cuts China Exposure With $265 Million Sale

Shinjini Datta, Bloomberg, November 15, 2026

Cyber and Information Technology

AI Will Deepen Divide Between the PRC’s Two Economies

Dennis Yang, Jamestown Foundation, October 13, 2026

Why China’s AI Generation Is Going Back Home to Build

Grace Shao, Bloomberg Businessweek, November 17, 2026

Inside China’s Drive to Build an AI-Native Generation

Laurie Chen and Xiuyuan Ning, Reuters, November 16, 2026

US and Allies Sign Accord to Protect AI Supply Chains from China

Demetri Sevastopulo, Financial Times, November 15, 2026

BIS Issues Rule Addressing Remote Access to American Super Intelligence Technology

Bureau of Industry and Security, November 16, 2026

How a Chinese Energy Company Is Outpacing the U.S. on AI Power Technology

Claudia Chong and Qianer Liu, The Information, November 15, 2026

Military and Security Threats

China and Nuclear Arms Control: Why a Trump-Xi Breakthrough at APEC Is Unlikely

Eleanor Atkins and Gerald C. Brown, Council on Foreign Relations, November 17, 2026

China’s Intelligence Coup in the AI War

Shane Harris, The Atlantic, November 14, 2026

Czech think tank simulates Chinese blockade of Taiwan

Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, November 16, 2026

Australian research is helping China’s submarine warfare capabilities

Tilla Hoja and Justin Bassi, The Strategist, November 17, 2026

Rearming without China: Time to secure Europe’s military supply chains

Noah Gordon, European Council on Foreign Relations, November 16, 2026

ASEAN, China Fail to Conclude South China Sea Code of Conduct

Mikhail Flores and Nestor Corrales, Reuters, November 15, 2026

One Belt, One Road Strategy

China’s Image in Israel Hits a Record Low, Even as Imports Reach a Record High

Roy Ben Tzur, Institute for National Security Studies, November 17, 2026

German and Chinese hospital sectors extend ties and partnerships

Jens Kastner, Nikkei Asia, November 17, 2026

Rising tide: Shanghai climbs to No 2 maritime hub amid China push to grow shipping clout

Mandy Zuo, South China Morning Post, November 17, 2026

Squeezed in the US, China’s CATL bets on Argentina’s battery storage boom

Igor Patrick, South China Morning Post, November 17, 2026

Xi Jinping and Canada’s Mark Carney slash tariffs as China courts middle powers

Joe Leahy and Ilya Gridneff, Financial Times, November 17, 2026

China’s upgraded trade pact with Asean to take effect on December 1

Dewey Sim, Cao Jiaxuan, Fan Chen and Khushboo Razdan, South China Morning Post, November 16, 2026

Evan Ellis - China’s Advance in Argentina Under Javier Milei

R. Evan Ellis, Evan Ellis on Latin America and the Caribbean, November 13, 2026

APEC China: 5 Things to Know About Xi Jinping’s Diplomatic Show

Wataru Suzuki, Nikkei Asia, November 16, 2026

US-China Truce Masks Rising Tensions Ahead of Xi-Trump Redux at APEC

Wataru Suzuki, Nikkei Asia, November 13, 2026

A Year On, Canada’s Mark Carney Returns to China a Political Star

Ian Austen, New York Times, November 16, 2026

Opinion

The Future of AI Is Not China

Michael Schuman, The Atlantic, November 16, 2026

The world according to China

Joe Leahy, Financial Times, November 15, 2026

China Doesn’t Want a Nuclear Arms Race

Lyle J. Goldstein and Nina Tannenwald, Foreign Affairs, November 16, 2026

China still doesn’t know what to do about Taiwan

Jeremy Page, The Economist, November 17, 2026

Is China Misreading the Moment?

Rush Doshi, Foreign Affairs, November 17, 2026

Why Silicon Valley is backing Nvidia ex-CEO Jensen Huang after his ouster

Al Jazeera, November 16, 2026

Why Nvidia Is a War Over ‘America First’

Shane Croucher, Newsweek, November 16, 2026

China Against China

Jonathan A. Czin, Foreign Affairs, October 21, 2025

The Ideology Myth: Why Young Americans Are Warming to China and the Soft Power in Taiwanese Democracy

Elijah Shoaf, The Monitor, November 14, 2026

The New Congress Must Rein in Trump’s Dangerous China Policy

Mira Rapp-Hooper and Ely Ratner, New York Times, November 16, 2026

The Nvidia Spy Case Is About Much More Than Sex

William Evanina, New York Times, November 15, 2026