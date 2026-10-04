Friends,

I’m going to cover a few things in the commentary this week and the first is the significance of the PRC’s youth unemployment, particularly in urban areas and among college graduates.

When I think of music that represents youth frustration, one of the top one-hit wonders comes to mind, 4 Non Blondes and their song “What’s Up?”. Released in March 1993 on their debut album Bigger, Better, Faster, More!, the song did reasonably well at the time, hitting #14 on the Billboard Top 100 and has since become one of the top hits from an indie rock band of the 1990s.

You’d be forgiven for thinking that “What’s Up” isn’t actually the title of the song since the chorus is “what’s going on” and the song doesn’t include the line, “what’s up.” But the band and its record label didn’t want their song confused with Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On,” which spoke to and animated a different generation.

The song, written by the band’s lead singer, Linda Perry, speaks to a timeless feeling of youth frustration, not knowing what to do in your twenties and itching for some sort of revolution. Though it seems clear that her response would NOT be a tang ping (“lying flat”) movement.

In the music video, Linda Perry wears not one, but two distinctive top hats, both with goggles. To be honest, this seems gratuitous… is there really any scenario when you need to wear a big top hat WITH goggles?

The song popped back into cultural consciousness last year on TikTok when an Ohio college senior mashed the song with Nicki Minaj’s 2012, “Beez in the Trap” featuring 2 Chainz.

Rolling Stone did a story on it last year when folks like Sabrina Carpenter and Simone Biles started amplifying it on their social media platforms. The songs and the artists couldn’t be more different, but some how they work together, perhaps better than the originals on their own: “Beez in the Trap x What’s Up?”

So, in that spirit, let’s look at youth frustration in the People’s Republic of China.

***

Youth Unemployment is a REAL Problem

The PRC’s youth unemployment rate for August 2026 was about 19%.

Let that number sink in… that is one in five young Chinese out of work.

That is double the youth unemployment rate in the United States and in the U.S. there is much consternation that young people cannot find jobs given AI and the perceived lack of economic opportunity.

We don’t know the exact figure because the Chinese Communist Party decided to censor data like unemployment rates starting in June 2023 when the youth unemployment rate hit 21.3%. That suggests that perhaps a fifth of young Chinese have been out of work for at least three years.

That data includes ALL young Chinese, but if we were to limit it to just college educated youth that number would likely be even higher as the PRC has pushed young people to college by expanding the country’s network of universities without an understanding of what the nation’s labor market actually needs. Xi’s obsession with manufacturing while attacking industries and sectors like tutoring, video games, journalism, law, and portions of the service sector mean that there are just fewer opportunities for young college graduates who don’t have STEM degrees.

Based on official statistics, which we should take with a grain of salt, the broader unemployment rate in the PRC is hovering around 5.5%, about a percentage point higher than the United States at around 4.2%. Economists widely consider an unemployment rate of 4% to be “normal” or sustainable, the balance between labor shortage and excess workers as there is a natural proportion of people between jobs at any given time. Of course, if you are in that 4%, you probably aren’t reassured by economists that say that your unemployment is “normal.”

This distinction between youth unemployment and broader nation-wide unemployment is important.

Discounting the pandemic as an anomaly, the only time the youth unemployment rate in the United States approached what the PRC has been experiencing for the last 3-4 years was between mid-2009 and mid-2010, the peak of the Global Financial Crisis. The U.S. youth unemployment rate hit a record high of 18.3% then declined to 15% within three years and down to 8% a decade later. [During the pandemic, the U.S. youth unemployment rate went from 7.8% in February 2020 to a peak of 27.4% in April 2020. This was due to that fact that so many young people are employed in face-to-face service jobs which were hard hit by mandatory shutdowns of businesses. However, this disruption was relatively short term as youth unemployment rate dropped to 18% by July 2020 and was down to 9.7% in 2021 and back to pre-pandemic levels by 2022.]

As we look back at other examples, high youth unemployment rates are correlated with social instability, as the country’s most promising young people, the ones who pursued higher education, cannot find meaningful work and have time on their hands to express their frustration and organize movements to make their voices heard. This persistent high youth unemployment is bound to have lasting impacts on this cohort of Chinese citizens in ways that high youth unemployment in other countries has led to social instability.

I’m not saying that the PRC is on the verge of an Arab Spring style revolt, but the youth unemployment rate in Egypt and Syria in 2010 was about 20%... in Tunisia it was about 27% and Libya about 45%.

What is the youth unemployment rate in France today?

About 20%.

New York Times article, “Blockades, Fireworks and Tear Gas: Young Protesters Are Rattling France,” October 2, 2026… perhaps it’s unfair to cite France, protests there are of course a national pass-time.

When U.S. youth unemployment rates hit the levels that Chinese youth have been experiencing for the last few years, movements like Occupy Wall Street (OWS) formed and that has been morphing and influencing American society, culture, and politics ever since.

Statistics aren’t destiny, but we should take notice of these metrics when they appear.

The seeds of frustration against the Chinese Communist Party have already been planted in this generation of young Chinese citizens. They know that the CCP’s surveillance and secret police are focused on catching those who have doubts about the Party’s competence and legitimacy, they watched what happened to their peers during the White Paper Movement, those emotions did not disappear, they have just gone underground.

There will be an element of evolutionary dynamics at play, the most intelligent and frustrated of these young people will take more effective steps to hide their efforts to organize and undermine the Party. As the Party cracks down harder, that will push more into the arms of these nascent movements whose names and leaders we don’t yet know.

It is also important to note which college educated young people are hardest hit by this high unemployment rate: those who studied humanities and other “soft” subjects. The top STEM graduates have plenty of opportunity in Xi’s China, but not everyone is endowed with talent for math and science. Students and young people that have aptitude for the social sciences, journalism, writing, and politics are the ones at the biggest disadvantage. Unfortunately for the CCP, these are the kinds of people who are the most capable of organizing and persuading others of their ideas. If you piss-off a bunch of introverted mathematicians, they will certainly brood and may not perform well. But if you piss-off a bunch of extroverted social scientists, artists, lawyers, and journalists, they will organize a political movement against you.

Since fixing the underlying problems which are causing this youth frustration would require fundamental economic reforms and that would undermine the Party’s control of the economy, I think it is reasonable to conclude that the Party will NOT effectively address the youth unemployment problem.

The Party will double-down on the strategies that they have always turned to. Sweep it under the rug by censoring the data and demand that everyone say that there isn’t a problem. Of course, Chinese youth will KNOW there is a problem and more will conclude that their geriatric leaders are out of touch and don’t care about their welfare. The Party will also expand surveillance and other coercive measures to control their youth population; this will breed further resentment.

These are the strategies that the Party is most comfortable with AND they are the strategies that are most likely to backfire.

I don’t know when the backlash will come, but disgruntled youth who don’t think the system works for them and have no legitimate outlet to voice their frustration with an authoritarian ruling class is NOT a recipe for long-term stability.

Few could have predicted that February 10, 2011, would be Hosni Mubarak’s last day in power.

As I’ve heard Stephen Kotkin say (perhaps not a direct quote): Every day is existential for authoritarian leaders.

***

Which Country is “Militarizing” in Asia?

If you’ve been exposed to CCP propaganda over the last few years, you’d be forgiven for believing that Japan is threatening to plunge the region into a destabilizing cycle of militarization and arms races. The PRC and its “friends” paint Tokyo, and in particular Prime Minister Takaichi, as militarists bent on war and aggression. Chinese Communist leaders make allusions and direct references to Japanese militarism of the 1930s and 1940s (when the Chinese Communist Party spent more time and energy undermining their own Government than fighting Japan), while remaining mum about their own actions, like how the PRC waged a war of aggression against the United Nations on the Korean peninsula between 1950 and 1953.

So, it’s useful to examine what has actually been happening for the past quarter century… looking particularly at military spending, an imperfect proxy, but nonetheless one that helps us understand the sustained policies of leaders in both countries.

Yes, you are reading the chart right, the PRC is the red line.

Even if Japan doubles their military spending over the next few years, at best it will be a third of what the PRC is spending. And PRC military spending increases don’t seem to be slowing down. As described above, the last five years have been extremely difficult for the Chinese economy and for Chinese youth in particular, but instead of diverting spending to social welfare programs to help the 20% of Chinese youth who are unemployed (as any responsible government would do during an economic depression), the PRC increased their military spending by 30%.

What the PRC has done over the past 25 years is the largest military build-up in nearly a century. The only historical experience that is comparable is the militarization by Nazi Germany in the 1930s.

So exactly what “threats” did the PRC face in the 2000s and early 2010s to justify this massive military expansion?

Not really any.

The PRC’s relationship with Russia was becoming stronger after settling its border disputes and as Putin signaled that he wanted a closer relationship between Moscow and Beijing.

The Sino-Japanese economic relationship was extremely strong and Japanese voters had for decades refused to spend more than 1% of their GDP on defense. The relationship certainly soured in 2012, when the Japanese Government purchased three uninhabited, but disputed, islands from a private owner, but it seems clear that this was a manufactured “crisis” by Beijing to demonize Tokyo rather than an actual security threat to the PRC.

The Sino-American relationship during the George W. Bush administration was extremely close with the Bush Administration bending over backwards to help the Chinese economy grow and for the nation to become more technologically advanced. That continued into the Obama Administration, as President Obama signaled over and over a desire to make China a strong and equal partner in managing global challenges.

The Europeans posed zero threat to the PRC in the region or globally.

India was far weaker and its leaders seemed to harbor no desires to challenge the PRC, on the contrary, they sought closer relations and economic ties.

Its other immediate neighbors, Mongolia, North Korea, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar, Bhutan, Nepal, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan, were either allies, strategic partners, or client states.

It did share a tiny border with Afghanistan, but the United States had occupied the country and Beijing and Washington were partners in the Global War on Terror.

Just as the PRC massively increased its military spending, its international environment was overwhelmingly benign. This suggests that Chinese leaders made a deliberate choice to pursue their military expansion as an opportunity when others were either weak or friendly, rather than as a response to actual security threats.

This same dynamic was at play for Russia.

Putin decided to expand his military, not nearly at the pace or the level of spending as the PRC, at the same time and largely faced a benign international environment, as well.

Yes, its former communist satellites in Eastern Europe and some of the former Soviet Republics had joined NATO, but NATO defense spending was on a serious decline as nearly all European powers during this period pursued unilateral disarmament.

Yes, Moscow faced unrest in the Caucasus region, but that was largely due to Russia’s desire to prevent the nationalities of the former Soviet Empire from pursuing self-determination.

But Putin’s relationship with President Bush was strong and both Bush and Obama tried hard to account for Russian interests and welcome Russia into the club of developed nations… remember it used to be called the G-8.

Beijing and Moscow used the 2000s and 2010s to build up their military power, just as their neighbors and other global powers reduced their own. This is why, in December 2017, that the U.S. National Security Strategy labeled both the PRC and Russia as “revisionist powers,” both had spent years building military, economic, and diplomatic power to change the international system and change it to something that favored their regimes.

What’s amazing to me, is that there seems to be little consensus across the United States, Europe and our other democratic partners that this is the case or on how we should deal with it.

Here are some obvious steps that “we” (democratic allies and partners who want to defend ourselves from Chinese and Russian aggression) should take:

Recognize publicly that Beijing and Moscow are revisionist and aggressive powers seeking to create an international order that benefits their ruling elite. While Putin and Xi couch their efforts in the language of the Global South or in fighting “imperialism” and “hegemony”, the PRC and Russia couldn’t care less about the welfare of citizens in the Global South.

Recognize that under Xi and Putin, the two countries are allies. They may not have a former and legalistic “treaty” like we are used to, but neither country views legalisms as something that binds or constrains their leaders. Putin and Xi share a worldview, and they are “bosom buddies” in trying to realize that worldview.

Reduce our economic dependence on both countries… this means disentangling ourselves to ensure that we have the industrial and technological capacity inside our own countries. Both the PRC and Russia finance their activities with the access they have access to large and wealthy markets in Europe and North America. Neither have vibrant and well-balanced internal markets and other regions can’t replicate the scale and wealth of Europe and North America, so we must deny them access to the financial resources they use to threaten us with. This will require sacrifices on our side, but their combined actions are already doing enormous damage to our countries and societies.

Address economic inequality and strive for steady economic growth in our own countries. The goal is for our citizens to see that their system works for them and that will create pressures inside the PRC and Russia for change. Our citizens should know the fact that youth unemployment in the PRC is double that of the United States… most Americans likely assume the opposite is true.

Increase our own military spending because perceived weakness and unpreparedness invites attack by aggressive and revisionist powers… Beijing and Moscow will howl that we being “militaristic” and that will be painful to hear in countries like Germany and Japan who have done so much to pursue peaceful means to settle disputes, but we must recognize that our rivals will use these arguments to divide us internally and sap our will to do what is necessary to deter them.

It would be spectacular if we had political leaders who could explain these challenges and build the kinds of institutions and strategies to address them. We don’t right now, but as citizens of democracies, we have influence over who are leaders are and what they focus on.

I think the Japanese Prime Minister is doing a good job of this and that is probably why both Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin are putting so much pressure on Tokyo.

***

A Critical Election in Brazil Today

Brazil’s national elections are being held today. The match-up for President is primarily between the incumbent, Luis Inácio Lula da Silva (aka Lula) the 80-year-old leftist who was convicted of money laundering and corruption in 2017, convictions that were reversed by a politically friendly Supreme Court, and Flávio Bolsonaro, the 45-year-old son of Jair Bolsonario who was convicted of trying to prevent Lula’s return to power with a 27-year sentence by Lula and his leftist allies.

Since early 2023, President Lula distanced Brazil from the United States and allied his country with the People’s Republic of China. Lula, who presents himself as the defender of common man, has spent much of his life enabling the spread of illiberalism and corruption. When asked in 1979 which world leaders he admired most, he responded: Gandhi, Che Guevara, Mao Zedong, Fidel Castro, Ruhollah Khomeini, and Adolf Hitler… so that’s the Brazilian President.

In February 2023, just after returning to power, Lula met with President Biden and blamed NATO for causing Russia to invade Ukraine, saying that NATO “claim[ed] for itself the right to install military bases in the vicinity of another country.” I wonder if Lula has ever blamed Russia for installing military bases in the vicinity of another country?... I suspect not.

President Lula, the guest of Putin at the Victory Day celebration in Moscow on May 9, 2025.

Lula remains a darling of the Left in the West, while Jair Bolsonario is portrayed as a villain, a caricature that has been applied to his son as well. Lula’s alignment with Putin and Xi receive little attention in the pages of Western media outlets.

If Lula comes out on top, expect to see Brazil throw itself deeper into the embrace of Moscow and Beijing, as he works with Putin and Xi to further dismantle the liberal international order and bring about a revolution in global affairs.

If Bolsonario wins, expect to see Lula and his allies do everything they can to prevent him from taking power to prevent Brazil from leaving the orbit of Moscow and Beijing.

What I’ve described above is probably not the narrative you will hear about the election in most media outlets in Europe and North America today.

Thanks for reading!

Matt

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Who Owns “China”? A Geographic Name, a National Identity, and the Peoples Left Out Asiye Uyghur, Bitter Winter, October 1, 2026

What’s in a name? What is “China” and who is “Chinese”? How the term “Chinese nation” was socially and politically constructed to promote Han imperialism. When the world says “China,” whose land does it imagine? When it says “Chinese,” whose people and culture does it see? “China” is a historical geographical name that cannot be reduced to one modern state or people. As the Mandzhur Empire collapsed, the peoples it had ruled should have been able to determine the political futures of their own lands. Instead, modern Han political thinkers, including Liang Qichao and Sun Yat-sen, joined the claim to the Mandzhur imperial inheritance to the construction of a “Chinese nation.” Sun later explicitly proposed assimilating other peoples around the Han and changing the name of the Han people to the “Chinese nation.” The People’s Republic has inherited and intensified this political logic. “China” is made to cover the lands of Uyghurs, Tibetans, Mongols, and others, while “Chinese” evokes, above all, the Han people and Han culture. These peoples are included in the territorial claim but excluded from the image of its historical owners. Who has the power to write the history of this land as the history of one people? The answer bears on identity, sovereignty, and self-determination. In his 1990 essay “The Geographical Scope of Chin and Machin”, the Uyghur scholar Abdushukur Muhammedimin objected to translating every historical occurrence of “Chin” and “Machin” as the modern “China.” Citing the “Dīwān Lughāt al-Turk” (Compendium of the Turkic Languages), he distinguished “Upper Chin,” “Middle Chin,” and “Lower Chin.” An English translation of Kashgari’s text identifies Kashgar as “Lower Sin,” using “Sin” to render the name. Muhammedimin examined the geographical meanings of these names in Turkic sources. His argument challenges the practice of reading the modern state backward into every older reference to “Chin.” My next question is political: how did the post-Mandzhur claim to the empire’s former territories become, in international perception, joined to “Chinese” as an image of the Han? The land contains many peoples, yet the name is made to present only one as its historical subject. Apply the same standard to national identity Some prominent Han historians emphasize that Uyghurs once called themselves Kashgaris, Khotanis, or Muslims, and use these descriptions to question the historical continuity of Uyghur national identity. The same standard must then be applied to the history of the Han: people identified with Henan, Shandong, or Guangdong, with their localities, dialects, lineages, and ruling dynasties. A nationwide national identity was also constructed in modern times. Liang Qichao and Sun Yat-sen helped build it. The modern reorganization of a national identity does not mean that its people, language, and history did not exist before it. The history of identity formation cannot be used to cast doubt on Uyghurs while the modern Han identity is treated as an eternal, self-evident fact. Calling Uyghur, Tibetan, and Mongolian homelands “China” does not turn their peoples into Han. Yet when an account of “China” tells only Han history, it makes those peoples strangers in the histories of their own lands. A revolutionary slogan and an imperial inheritance The 1905 oath of the Revolutionary Alliance declared: “Expel the Tatars, restore Zhonghua, establish a republic, and equalize land rights.” Its opening words carried an unmistakable anti-Mandzhur ethnic nationalism. “Tatars” was a slur, turning opposition to Mandzhur rule into an appeal to exclude a people. After the revolution, however, the new republic claimed to inherit the vast lands under Mandzhur rule, including the homelands of Mongols, Tibetans, and Uyghurs. If the Mandzhur rulers were portrayed as alien rulers to be expelled, why did every territory they ruled automatically become the republic’s inheritance? The slogan “Five Races Under One Union” offered a political language for keeping those lands: Mandzhurs, Mongols, Hui, Tibetans, and Han were to be gathered into one republic. But inclusion in a state did not give these peoples an equal say over their lands and political futures. The broad category “Hui” did not adequately recognize Uyghurs’ distinct history, language, or political identity. A revolution that had called for the removal of Mandzhur rulers turned to the inheritance of the Mandzhur Empire’s territory. To justify this inheritance, it recast the empire’s different peoples as members of a single nation. Sun Yat-sen did not invent the term “Zhonghua minzu” (“Chinese nation”). Liang Qichao had used it by 1902 and developed it further in 1905. Scholars note that Liang’s early uses of “Chinese people” and “Chinese nation” could refer specifically to the people now called Han. The term later expanded to encompass all peoples over whom the state claimed authority. The shift from the name of one people to a name for all did not remove the cultural center from which the claim was made. In a March 6, 1921 speech on the Three Principles of the People, Sun made his preference explicit. He called for Mandzhurs, Mongols, Hui, and Tibetans to be “assimilated into our Han people,” and proposed to “change the name of the Han people to the Chinese nation.” Drawing on his understanding of the American model, he wanted to bring other peoples into a new common name centered on the Han. He defended this position by invoking foreign powers’ ambitions in Mandzhuria, Mongolia, and Tibet. A claim to defend territory cannot erase the consent and self-determination of the peoples living there. The 1924 declaration of the Kuomintang’s First National Congress also recognized the right of the peoples within China to self-determination. That promise collided with the assimilation Sun had advocated openly in 1921. Which principle would determine how power was distributed? In a 2014 study published by the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, historian Zheng Dahua described the earlier approach as a unitary idea of the Chinese nation built on assimilation. I call the expansion of Han nationalism across the entire state, with other peoples required to redefine themselves around its center, “pan-Hanism.” This names a structure of power: one people’s standard language, historical account, and political loyalty set the terms of everyone’s national identity. Even when separate ethnic classifications remain on paper, schools, history, and public life can still be organized around the standards of one people. Writing an empire’s history as one nation’s history In an excerpt from “A History of Chinese Civilization: Constructing a Non-Han-Centered Historical View,” Japanese historian Okada Hidehiro distinguishes the older uses of “Zhongguo” from the meaning of a modern nation-state. Citing works including the “Book of Songs” and the “Records of the Grand Historian,” he argues that the geographical reach of the earlier term did not match today’s borders. He also traces the modern joining of a shared Han ancestry, national identity, and state territory. His questions challenge the fiction of an unchanging country with unchanging borders. Read alongside Uyghur historical sources, his work points to a struggle over narrative power: whoever draws every past “Zhongguo” onto the same modern map can turn other peoples’ histories into an ancestral estate. The Mandzhur Empire governed its territories through multiple languages and institutions, including Mandzhur, Han, Mongolian, and Tibetan ones. To write that complex imperial history backward as the “since ancient times” story of a single nation is to make a decisive substitution: a past relationship of rule becomes an unquestionable claim of national ownership today. The question is who gets to tell the story. The histories of Uyghurs, Tibetans, Mongols, Mandzhurs, and Zhuang people cannot be absorbed into one continuous story of Han cultural development merely because the present-day state claims their homelands within its borders. Modern borders do not automatically decide which people own an ancient polity, a cultural inheritance, or a historical figure. Historical contact and shared life do not erase conquest, resistance, negotiation, and different political choices. In my earlier account of the 1946 Eleven-Point Peace Terms, I showed that a Uyghur-led delegation negotiated with the central government of the time over language, religion, and political participation. Uyghurs were an organized negotiating party, not passive recipients waiting for autonomy to be handed down. A government that claims continuity to inherit territory must also answer for the political commitments made in its predecessor’s name. Different homelands, a shared struggle against erasure Uyghurs have been subjected to genocide. Tibetans, Mongols, and other peoples under Chinese rule also face policies that weaken their languages, cultures, historical memory, and collective identities. The state must not be allowed to divide these connected experiences with different administrative names, school systems, and propaganda. Nor should those targeted be made to compete over whose suffering deserves recognition. Solidarity begins with recognizing each people’s homeland, name, and right to decide its future. United Nations experts have warned about Tibetan children’s separation from their families in boarding schools and about Uyghur children’s separation from their families and restrictions on mother-tongue education. Mongolian-language education faces pressure from policies promoting the state’s common language. Removing children from the languages of home and from local memory, then telling the world to call it “progress,” is a shared mechanism by which state power reshapes a people’s future. Mandzhur and Zhuang experiences, too, must be told through their own records and voices, not on behalf of them by Beijing’s narrative of the “Chinese nation.” In the Uyghur region, I have traced official education plans that connect preschool instruction, the closure and merger of village schools, boarding schools, and classes in predominantly Han provinces, to vocational training and labor transfers. The state is doing more than asking children to learn another language. It is reorganizing their relationships with family, mother tongue, faith, and future work. State programs such as “Fanghuiju” (“Visit the People, Benefit the People, and Bring Together Their Hearts”) and “Pair Up and Become Family” carry this intervention into Uyghur homes. What a family says, believes, and understands about its own identity can become an object of political surveillance. A 2023 decision on education about “consciousness of the Zhonghua national community” in the Uyghur region requires the campaign to run through schooling and calls for promoting the state’s common language and nationally compiled textbooks. The Law on Promoting Ethnic Unity and Progress, in force since 2026, makes this community-building project a nationwide legal policy. Language education, historical narrative, community life, and loyalty to the state become parts of one undertaking. The state calls it unity. If a people cannot freely pass on its language, raise its children, tell its history, and decide its political future, that “unity” demands its disappearance. Genocide is not a figure of speech The United States government determined that the persecution of Uyghurs constitutes genocide. The UN Human Rights Office’s 2022 assessment documented mass arbitrary detention, discriminatory restrictions, and other grave abuses, and concluded that they may constitute crimes against humanity. Evidence concerning population controls and the separation of children from their families demands independent investigation and accountability. The different terms used by legal institutions must not become an excuse to delay protecting Uyghurs. The erasure of identity and forced assimilation facing Tibetans, Mongols, and other peoples must be investigated with equal seriousness. Uyghurs’ struggle to stop genocide does not conflict with those peoples’ struggles for language, religion, land, and self-determination. We share a demand: stop invoking the “Chinese nation” to decide whether other peoples may continue to exist as themselves. Why does the world accept the state’s story? The world often encounters a land through official maps, diplomacy, and the names a government asks others to use. Once “China” is accepted as the present state’s exclusive designation, and “Chinese” is imagined as Han, a chain of assumptions follows: the state speaks for the land; the Han speak for the state; therefore Han history speaks for everyone on that land. None of these steps gives the other peoples a voice. Other peoples are pushed to the margins before their stories are even heard. Economic relationships, official media, cultural exchanges, and limits on independent investigation then give the story of “development, unity, and stability” more channels of circulation than the languages and memories of the peoples under state rule. UN investigations, the determinations of governments, and Uyghur testimony already exist. Yet international legal mechanisms largely operate through states, and political bargaining and national interests shape enforcement. The veto held by permanent members of the UN Security Council is one structural obstacle to international accountability. Propaganda also benefits from a vocabulary that collapses “state,” “people,” “civilization,” and “territory” into one. I have written about how Beijing uses “aid,” “ethnic unity,” and “becoming family” to enter Uyghur homes, while extending influence abroad through sister cities, business, and cultural ties. The methods differ, but benign words must be measured against actual power relations. Official photographs of schools, jobs, and attractive cities cannot answer who may refuse, who may speak a mother tongue, who controls the land, and who may independently tell the past. The power of this naming lies in the claim that follows it: an imperial inheritance becomes one nation’s property; the histories of many peoples become a single government’s story; and those who object are accused of threatening unity. To respect history is to allow Uyghurs and other peoples to be its narrators, in their own names, languages, and sources. The futures of Uyghurs, Tibetans, Mongols, other peoples subjected to annexation and assimilation, and the people of Taiwan cannot be decided for them by the English name “China” or the characters 中国, “Zhongguo.” No state’s claim to a geographical name can extinguish a people’s land, identity, or right to self-determination. If the international community knowingly conceals those rights beneath ambiguous names and gives political cover to the abuses, it becomes morally complicit.

COMMENT – You don’t often come across “Han imperialism” as a concept, or the degree of racial supremacism which animates Chinese society under the ultra-nationalistic CCP. This is somewhat surprising given that these concepts animate much of the social sciences practiced in Europe and America.

China, under the Chinese Communist Party, is perhaps the clearest example of systemic racism in the 21st Century.

It is also interesting that this Dutch-based journalist has to go to an outlet like Bitter Winter to publish this and does not seem to have much support from the wider community of academics, journalists, and activists who are gripped by the topics of cultural imperialism, systemic racism, and the erasure of minorities and disadvantaged ethnic groups.

UK Accuses China of Using Academics to Spy on AI and Other Tech Research

Michael Holden, Reuters, September 30, 2026

Britain’s MI5 spy agency issued an unprecedented alert on ​Wednesday to warn that a Chinese organisation was involved in funding academic research into topics such as AI on behalf ‌of Beijing’s state security service. In its “Espionage Alert”, MI5 said more than 100 UK-based academics had contributed to projects funded by the China General Technology Research Institute (CGTRI), which had “very strong ties” to the Chinese Ministry of State Security (MSS), Beijing’s civilian intelligence service.

COMMENT – Good on the Brits for making this public… though it is amazing that in 2026, universities still maintain a degree of willful ignorance about their so-called academic partners in the PRC. These universities expect to be institutions that deserve the public’s trust, to gain that trust they need to start demonstrating a degree of responsibility for their actions and inactions.

Inside Man: How Chinese Spies Used Lies, Love and Betrayal to Target the Federal Reserve

Eamon Javers, CNBC, September 30, 2026

John Harold Rogers was walking Prada, his tiny spaniel, past a school bus stop in his suburban Washington neighborhood when FBI agents surrounded him. They handcuffed the former senior Federal Reserve official and took him into custody to face charges of spying for China. An agent took Prada’s leash, and investigators from multiple federal agencies began an intensive search of Rogers’ house. The now 65-year-old economist was arrested in January 2025, days before he was set to travel to China with his wife, a Chinese national, and their 6-year-old daughter. Investigators believed that Rogers passed information about the Fed to a Chinese government spy, who, over more than a decade, helped him with his career, his finances and his marriage to a woman 24 years his junior. Rogers’ descent from senior Fed official to espionage suspect appears to have been driven by his desire for female companionship. This desire was exploited by a Chinese government agent, who became increasingly entwined in Rogers’ professional and personal life. Rogers’ indiscretion was later exploited by online blackmail scammers, ultimately leading to his downfall. “The facts of this case read like a spy novel,” federal prosecutor Nicholas Hunter told the jury at Rogers’ trial in 2026. “There was sex. There was money, manipulation, secret meetings with shady characters in China, fake identities, lies, trickery, and deceit. But this was real life. The events of this case all happened.” The crucial question, though, was whether Rogers was a spy or a dupe for Chinese intelligence. His lawyers argued that he didn’t pass any information of value to the Chinese and that he was just a naive academic who got caught up in espionage. A CNBC investigation of the Rogers case has yielded a trove of information not previously made public, including text messages, audio recordings made by investigators, copies of the secret Fed documents Rogers was accused of accessing, and dozens of photographs of Rogers, the Chinese spy and the young Chinese woman who would become Rogers’ second wife. This story is based on those materials as well as interviews, testimony, and documents and images produced in court proceedings.

John Harold Rogers lecturing at Fudan University.

COMMENT – Ah the honeypot… an oldie but a goodie in the toolbox of foreign intelligence services.

If you find yourself as a government bureaucrat, in your fifties, being pursued by a foreign national who is 24 years younger than you, you should be suspicious that you are falling victim to this trick. It doesn’t just happen in spy movies.

Security Bureau Weighs Action as Joshua Wong Film Tops Netflix Charts

Hong Kong Free Press, September 22, 2026

“The HKSAR Government calls on members of the public to think critically and discerningly, and dissociate themselves from any act or activity that endanger national security,” the Security Bureau said. The Security Bureau has said it is “taking relevant follow-up actions” after a state-backed newspaper flagged a years-old Netflix documentary about pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong. Released nearly a decade ago, Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower shot to the top of the Netflix charts last week following a report last Monday in Wen Wei Po. The story said: “Wen Wei Po discovered that a film glorifying his offences remains available on the US streaming platform Netflix. Its nearly two-minute trailer ‘filled with incitement’ can be viewed in Hong Kong without a paid subscription.” Wong, who will turn 30 next month, has been in jail since he was 24 after he was convicted of subversion under the national security law. The newspaper claimed that the film “distorts the facts to valorise Wong” and “features several anti-China disruptors spreading inciting statements that subvert conventional values.” The award-winning documentary, directed by Joe Piscatella, follows Wong’s rise to prominence amid the 2014 pro-democracy Umbrella Movement. It highlights his early involvement with Scholarism’s anti-patriotic education protests, as well as his later efforts to demand free elections. In a Monday response to HKFP’s enquiries, a Security Bureau spokesperson said that all videos broadcast in Hong Kong must comply with local law, including the city’s two security laws.

COMMENT – I’m sure the ChiComs and their Hong Kong security lackeys hate that Hongkongers are watching this movie, it provides citizens with a glimpse of truths that are concealed from them.

Bravo to the filmmakers and to Netflix for not caving to pressure.

Netflix trailer to the movie Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower

Go watch it, boost it in the algorithm, and give the middle finger to the Chinese Communist Party that hates it when their own citizens question their monopoly hold on power.

See How the Houthi Advance was Powered by Arms from Iran and China

Andrew Barnett, Daniel Kiss and Benoit Faucon, Wall Street Journal, September 29, 2026

The lightning offensive has made the militant group a force to be reckoned with in the wider war between the U.S. and Iran. In a matter of weeks, Yemen’s Tehran-backed Houthis have catapulted themselves into the heart of the conflict in the Middle East. The militant group has stepped up attacks in the Red Sea, expanded its footprint along the Yemeni coast and asserted control over the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, a crucial corridor for global energy. Here is a look at how the Houthis have enlarged their sphere of influence to become key players in the wider war between the U.S. and Iran—and the weapons and tactics they have used to do so. The Houthis, with an estimated 350,000 fighters, burst out of the territory the group has held for over a decade in western Yemen. In the lightning offensive, Houthi militants seized islands in the Red Sea and expanded their dominion on the mainland, including the port city of Mokha. They had been preparing for the assault for months. In mid-August, they moved weapons and thousands of troops to positions around Mokha, threatening their opponents’ supply lines. They used their control of Yemeni telecoms systems to listen in on their enemies’ calls and to sow confusion and intimidate their rivals into giving up. The Houthis lack a traditional navy, but they operate a disruptive, asymmetric maritime force along Yemen’s coastline, relying on Iranian-designed land-based missiles, explosive drones, sea mines and armed fast-attack boats, as well as drone boats, to assert control. What is in the Houthis’ arsenal? The Houthis’ arsenal of ballistic and cruise missiles, antiship weapons and drones draws heavily on Iranian technology and components. The group can produce or modify some weapons in Yemen, while relying on Iran for more sophisticated systems and technical assistance. Many of these weapons are stored in underground facilities, according to the U.S. Defense Department. Around 2015, the Quds Force, the external operations arm of Tehran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, started sending the Houthis components to assemble Iranian-designed missiles and drones. The Iranians also sent trainers to teach the Houthis how to build the weapons themselves—turning the ragtag guerrilla group into a high-tech army able to hit Saudi oil facilities, disrupt Red Sea shipping traffic and even threaten the U.S. military. The Houthis frequently use Waid suicide drones, local versions of Iran’s Shahed. The group has also launched the more sophisticated Samad drone to attack Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Israel. The Houthis are also the first nonstate actor to deploy antiship ballistic missiles, adapted for operations in the Red Sea. The best known is the Sayyad, which is able to search and lock onto vessels using radar reflections. The Houthis now have a new source for the supplies they need to launch their attacks: China. Chinese companies are supplying the group with so-called dual-use goods that can be used for both military and civilian purposes. The goods are particularly critical for its drone technology, according to United Nations reports and data gathered by arms experts. For a decade, the Revolutionary Guard used small fishing boats, known as dhows, to smuggle small arms, drone components and missiles out of Iran to the Houthis. But many have been intercepted by U.S. authorities and groups in Yemen opposed to the Houthis. The Houthis have also been using Djibouti, an African coastal state on the other side of the Red Sea, to transfer weapons, and are trading small arms with al-Shabaab, the Somali branch of al Qaeda, U.N. reports show.

COMMENT – The Saudis have an awful lot of leverage over the PRC, it is a bit mind-boggling that they refuse to use it.

China’s Secret Nuclear Weapon Sites Reveal Xi’s Expanding Arsenal

Sophia Yan, The Telegraph, September 29, 2026

China is rapidly expanding its nuclear weapons programme across at least seven major sites despite calling for non-proliferation, a Telegraph investigation has found. Satellite image analysis has uncovered significant construction at nuclear facilities and testing areas across the country. At one site, where China is believed to produce the plutonium triggers designed to activate nuclear weapons, an entire support town has been built, with new apartment blocks, an athletics field, and a bus depot used to transport staff to and from the nuclear site. At another, a 600m-long tube has been built. Experts say it is used to test how nuclear weapons would withstand blasts – for instance, from enemy weapons. Small villages and farms have been flattened to make way for a third site: a fusion research centre, where Chinese scientists are believed to use super-powered lasers to test how materials behave during a nuclear bomb’s detonation. Taken together, experts say these images from the seven sites – Pingtong, Zitong, Lop Nur, Jiuquan, Mianyang, Jinta and Guangyuan – show that Xi Jinping has overseen a record expansion of the country’s nuclear programme. This is despite the leader of the Chinese Communist Party – who is due to meet Donald Trump this week – repeatedly saying nuclear weapons should be prohibited and destroyed. China maintains a “no first use” nuclear policy and has signed the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty. Mr Trump, who will host Mr Xi at the White House on Thursday, has cited testing by other countries as justification for expanding America’s nuclear weapons testing programme, something experts have warned against. “Because of other countries’ testing programs, I have instructed the Department of War to start testing our Nuclear Weapons on an equal basis,” Mr Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social, before a meeting with the Chinese president in October. “That process will begin immediately.” China’s nuclear arsenal has more than doubled under Mr Xi to 620 warheads as of January, according to an annual report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute. That figure is projected to increase to 1,500 warheads by 2035, some of which have an estimated range of up to 9,300 miles – capable of reaching the continental US.

COMMENT – Where are all the world’s peace activists and those who have demanded nuclear disarmament in the past?

Starbucks opens first cafés in Xinjiang region Brendan Ruberry, Semafor, October 1, 2026

Starbucks opened its first cafés in China’s Xinjiang region, prompting criticism from activists and US lawmakers over the coffee giant’s decision to expand into an area widely scrutinized for human rights violations. Beijing has denied allegations that it represses Xinjiang’s Muslim Uyghur population, and has invested heavily to rebrand the region, efforts that are paying off: Chinese state media reported a 22% year-on-year increase in new foreign-funded enterprises and a 10% rise in foreign investment in 2025, while more than 300 million foreign visitors generated $53 billion. The chairman of the US House committee on China called Starbucks’ move “morally bankrupt,” saying it “ties an iconic American brand to the CCP’s brutal campaign against the Uyghurs.”

COMMENT – Morally bankrupt indeed.

Authoritarianism

Questioning Red Lines Is ‘Soft Resistance,’ Outgoing National Security Police Chief Says

Hong Kong Free Press, September 25, 2026

Hong Kong Slams EU Report Claiming Deterioration of Fundamental Freedoms

Hong Kong Free Press, September 24, 2026

“The HKSAR Government strongly opposes the absurd and false contents in the EU’s so-called report,” the government said in an over 4,500-word rebuttal on Wednesday. Hong Kong authorities have hit back against a European Union (EU) report that described what it called “continuous erosions” in the city’s political freedoms and autonomy. The annual report on Hong Kong, issued on Tuesday by the European Commission and the EU’s high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, highlighted a “continued deterioration of fundamental freedoms” due to “the Hong Kong government’s incessant focus on national security in the fifth year after the imposition of the National Security Law.”

COMMENT – If you don’t want other people to criticize your human rights record… then my advice is: improve your human rights record.

Translation: ‘Eventually, We All Learned to Keep Quiet’

CC, China Digital Times, September 23, 2026

China Prosecutes Former Top Securities Regulator Yi Huiman

Bloomberg, September 30, 2026

China Offers 15-Year Research Grants to the World’s Brightest Young Scientists

Dannie Peng, South China Morning Post, September 29, 2026

Agency offers scientists under 35 long-term financial backing with no short-term performance reviews but demands physical lab presence. China is offering the world’s brightest young scientists generous 15-year research grants for free exploration, as the country accelerates its drive to become a global science powerhouse. Dou Xiankang, director of the National Natural Science Foundation of China (NSFC), the country’s top funder of basic research, told a recent academic forum that the agency was selecting a group of the brightest researchers under 35 for long-term financial backing. Once this group of exceptionally brilliant young people was identified, their sole performance metric over a 15-year period would be “whether they are in the laboratory”, Dou said on September 19. He said there would be no short-term performance reviews during this period. Those selected would be assessed on only one criterion: physical presence in the lab. “We do not mind if there is no short-term success; we just need you to settle down and stay in the laboratory,” Dou said. He revealed that 44 scientists had been chosen this year, nine of whom were from overseas, alongside more than 30 from within China. The 15-year backing would involve increasingly intensive support, Dou added. Funding will double after the first five years and double again after the next five. “This is a new initiative undertaken by the NSFC this year,” he noted. This new approach may prompt questions such as: where do scientific breakthroughs come from and where does the future of Chinese research lie? In the most innovative and passionate brains, according to the director. “It depends on whether we can more effectively inspire and mobilise the enthusiasm and creativity of the most innovative and dynamic individuals in China,” Dou remarked.

COMMENT – I love how the South China Morning Post, a paper owned by the PRC conglomerate Alibaba, amplifies these research grants to attract the brightest scientists but pays no attention to the policies revealed in the next few articles.

It is almost as if South China Morning Post is a propaganda mouthpiece for the CCP.

I think we should start seeing the PRC as the Hotel California for scientists and researchers… “You can check out any time you like, but you can never leave.”

VIDEO – How China Is Trying to Stop an Expert Exodus

Maria Shagina, Deutsche Welle, September 25, 2026

China has recently imposed sweeping travel restrictions on its citizens. According to the State Council in Beijing, the new rules were formulated to “safeguard national sovereignty, security, and development interests.” China has imposed new travel restrictions it says are aimed at people who could endanger national security. But DW East Asia Correspondent Rik Glauert and China law expert Thomas Kellogg tell Pablo Foley Elias that the new rules are actually targeting technology talent. They say Beijing wants to prevent a brain drain, as it competes with the West for dominance in AI and other tech sectors.

China Broadens Travel Curbs to Encompass Family of Top AI Talent

Bloomberg, September 28, 2026

New Rules to Protect Tech Secrets Could Strand Taiwanese Visitors in China

Taejun Kang, Radio Free Asia, September 22, 2026

Taiwan has warned its high-tech professionals that if they visit mainland China, they could be stopped for questioning – or even barred from leaving the country – under new regulations that analysts told Radio Free Asia were put in place likely because Beijing is afraid of losing AI talent. The new regulations that took effect on Sept. 15 allow Chinese authorities to prevent its citizens from leaving the country if violations of export-control or technology-transfer rules could endanger “industrial or technological security.” The law applies to visiting citizens of Taiwan because Beijing considers the democratically governed island to be its territory, and therefore its people to be Chinese citizens. The regulations are an indication that Beijing is worried about losing its technological edge, William Yang, a Northeast Asia analyst at the Belgium-based International Crisis Group, told RFA. “I think such a move reflects China’s general insecurity about potential illegal technology transfer,” said Yang.

COMMENT - Probably shouldn’t be traveling to the PRC or Hong Kong any way.

And if your employees can’t be safe there, probably a good idea for businesses to stop doing work there.

Why Chinese Authorities Want Middle School Students to Read ‘Jane Eyre’

Yan Zhuang, New York Times, September 28, 2026

Xi Jinping Uses Old Festivals to Boost the Party’s Image

The Economist, September 28, 2026

Trump and Xi to Meet Twice More After Summit Fails to Resolve Tensions

Financial Times, September 26, 2026

Environmental Harms

Foreign Interference and Coercion

MI5 issues Espionage Alert – CGTRI (China General Technology Research Institute) UK Security Service, MI5, September 30, 2026

On 30 September 2026, MI5 issued a Security Service Espionage Alert stating that the primary purpose of the China General Technology Research Institute (CGTRI) is to fund research that directly improves Chinese Ministry of State Security (MSS) technical capability for espionage. CGTRI funds academic research in China on topics including AI and cybersecurity. More than 100 UK-linked academics have contributed to research projects funded by MSS via CGTRI. In some cases, academics may not be aware that CGTRI is funding the Chinese research project they are contributing to. The alert advises UK academic institutions to immediately review any ongoing or planned collaboration with CGTRI and advises academics to establish the ultimate funding source when conducting any research collaboration with Chinese institutions to ensure CGTRI are not involved. It puts the fact that CGTRI has very strong ties to MSS in the public domain and states that academic institutions, staff and researchers should ensure they are aware of the National Security Act 2023. Any institution or individual continuing to conduct research ultimately funded by CGTRI should take their own independent legal advice.

COMMENT – It is amazing that in 2026 Governments still have to tell Western universities about this. It is almost as if these universities are willfully ignorant of how they are helping the enemies of liberalism.

Behind MI5’s warning to British universities UK-China Transparency, September 30, 2026

UKCT’s findings shed light on the unusual security announcement, pointing to links between China’s Ministry of State Security and UK-based researchers, and elucidating MSS research interests. MI5 today warned universities about an organisation named CGTRI that is linked to the Chinese intelligence services. CGTRI has been funding and using the work of UK researchers. The announcement marks an escalation in the discussion about research security, urging universities to do better. In it, MI5 warn universities that individuals risk breaking the law if they do not fulfil their obligations. It comes as the higher education sector endures continuing, intense financial pressure and deepening dependencies on Chinese student fees; and as the number of Chinese nationals studying STEM at a postgraduate level in elite British universities continues to grow both absolutely and as a proportion of the whole student body.

British university research funded by Chinese spies, warns MI5 Fiona Hamilton, George Greenwood, and Nicola Woolcock, Times of London, September 30, 2026

Vice-chancellors have been told to sever links with a Beijing institute accused of covertly strengthening state intelligence capabilities. British academics are taking funding from a Chinese spy agency for research that poses a major new threat to national security, according to MI5. More than 100 UK-linked academics have been involved in projects that are helping Beijing improve its spying prowess, in turn giving the superpower military and technological advantage. An alert from MI5 warned that academics had been involved in research that “supports Chinese espionage’ on topics including artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, covert communications systems and steganography, or concealing information. The Security Service revealed that such projects, usually collaborations between Chinese and British universities, were funded by the China General Technology Research Institute (CGTRI), which is sometimes translated as the China Academy of General Technology. The institute is funded by China’s Ministry of State Security (MSS), the country’s main intelligence agency, which is estimated to have a workforce of hundreds of thousands of people.

COMMENT - I suspect it didn’t require advanced technology or spycraft to discover the connection between CGTRI and the MSS, probably just some curiosity and Google Translate. It suggests that Universities could quite easily do their own due diligence. Perhaps the best way to get them to “Know their Partners” would be to hold university administrators responsible for their actions (or inactions).

If we were to do that, I suspect that universities would spend real effort policing themselves and we would see much less transfer of sensitive technology to our rivals.

Something for legislatures and parliaments to consider.

Scripting the Source

Yu Tian, China Media Project, September 24, 2026

CCP Agents Attack Anti-Xi Protesters in Washington in the Presence of Law Enforcement

Human Rights in China, September 29, 2026

China to Send Pandas to Zoo Atlanta, Xi Says

Leo Sands and Sean Keenan, New York Times, September 27, 2026

Brazil Has No Answers for Its China Problem

Felipe Krause and Henry Large, Foreign Policy, September 28, 2026

China Says Japan Ties Need Normalization Again Over Taiwan Row

Bloomberg, September 29, 2026

CCP Propaganda Wants You: Behind the Curtain of China’s Global TV Machine

Hu Zimo, Bitter Winter, September 17, 2026

Man Invokes Chinese Territory and Law While Threatening Lethal Force Against Falun Gong Protester

Sam Cooper, The Bureau, September 24, 2026

Toronto Business Group with United Front Ties Reportedly Sought Chinese EV Tariff Cut

Sam Cooper, The Bureau, September 23, 2026

Human Rights and Religious Persecution

Hong Kong 47: Ex-District Councillor Says He Has ‘No Regrets’ After Release from Prison

Hong Kong Free Press, September 25, 2026

Prison Authorities Accuse ‘Anti-China’ Figures of ‘Fabricating Lies’ Over Jimmy Lai

Hong Kong Free Press, September 24, 2026

Hong Kong Court to Rule on Ex-Stand News Editor’s Appeal Bid Against Sedition Conviction

Hans Tse, Hong Kong Free Press, September 23, 2026

Elderly Woman to Stand Trial Under National Security Legislation Despite Psychosis

Hong Kong Free Press, September 22, 2026

Trump to Ask Xi to Free U.S. Expert Who Tracks North Korea’s Nuclear Tests

Jonathan Landay, The Independent, September 23, 2026

Arrests Reported as Tibetans and Other Protesters Dog Xi’s U.S. State Visit

Tibetan Review, September 25, 2026

Protesters of Xi’s Policies Push for Change in Earshot of White House Visit with Trump

Associated Press, September 24, 2026

Is China Triggering Another Tragedy Like the One That Occurred in Nepal-Tibet?

Marco Respinti, Bitter Winter, September 29, 2026

Xi’an Zion’s Light Church Case: Lawyers Face Violence in Court

Tao Niu, Bitter Winter, September 24, 2026

Industrial Policies and Economic Espionage

Alarm Bells Sound in Brussels as EU Sales of Chinese Hybrid Cars Rocket

Lisa O’Carroll, The Guardian, September 24, 2026

EU Weighs Sweeping New Trade Powers Against China Before Make-or-Break October

Finbarr Bermingham, South China Morning Post, September 30, 2026

‘China Shock 2.0’ and Europe’s Industrial Future

James Kynge, Chatham House, September 30, 2026

China’s Industrial Profits Grow at Weakest Since November Slump

Bloomberg, September 28, 2026

Hong Kong Watch Research Finds US$8.8 Billion in Western Investment Funneled to Sanctioned Chinese Entities

Tom Benson, Hong Kong Watch, September 21, 2026

China-U.S. Summit Produces a Limited Tariff Agreement

Alexandra Stevenson, New York Times, September 28, 2026

See How the U.S. Is Attacking China’s Control of Critical Minerals

Heather Somerville and Andrew Mollica, Wall Street Journal, September 27, 2026

China Flaunts Purchasing Power with Soybean Buys Ahead of U.S. Midterms

Iori Kawate, Nikkei Asia, September 28, 2026

China’s Nio and Geely Deepen Commitment to EV Battery Swapping

Keith Bradsher, New York Times, September 28, 2026

China Auto Subsidy Scheme Unravels, Leaving Consumers and Banks Exposed

An Limin, Caixin Global, September 28, 2026

General Motors Warns on U.S. Market as Carmakers Seek ‘Safe Haven’ From Chinese Rivals

Kana Inagaki and Harry Dempsey, Financial Times, September 28, 2026

Ford CEO Urges Caution on Chinese Automakers, Says Europe Is Too Late

Kalea Hall, Reuters, September 29, 2026

The Nike Lifer Driving a High-Stakes Turnaround in China

Jon Emont, Wall Street Journal, September 28, 2026

Shein’s Earnings Disappoint, Sending Stock Lower

Tracy Qu, Wall Street Journal, September 28, 2026

Novo Inks Weight-Loss Licensing Deal with Hengrui Pharma

Fabiana Negrin Ochoa, Wall Street Journal, September 29, 2026

U.S. and China List Christmas Ornaments, Lumber and Camels for Tariff Cuts

Wataru Suzuki, Nikkei Asia, September 28, 2026

U.S. and China Release $60 Billion Nonsensitive Product Lists for Tariff Cuts

Chan Ho-Him and Kanis Leung, Associated Press, September 28, 2026

U.S. and China Agree to Reduce Tariffs on $30 Billion of Trade

Katrina Northrop, Wall Street Journal, September 26, 2026

U.S. and China Release Product Lists for Tariff Cuts After Trump-Xi Meeting

Chan Ho-Him and Kanis Leung, PBS NewsHour, September 28, 2026

The United States and China on Monday released reciprocal lists of nonsensitive products worth about $30 billion each that will see tariff cuts, from American hair products to Chinese toys, in a deal expected to help bolster bilateral trade. The details came days after Chinese President Xi Jinping met with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington in his first state visit to the U.S. since 2015. The U.S. had already reduced tariffs against China after Trump’s tariffs reached as high as 145% at one point last year, as tensions between the two countries eased.

Nvidia and AMD Want Trump to Keep Chips Flowing to China

Ari Hawkins, Politico, September 29, 2026

How Chinese Cars Are Taking Over Britain’s Roads

Attracta Mooney and Kana Inagaki, Financial Times, September 24, 2026

Why the EU Fears Britain Becoming a Back Door for Chinese Cars

Alan Beattie, Financial Times, September 28, 2026

Cyber and Information Technology

China’s Approach to AI: Infrastructural Statecraft, Managed Pluralism

Haiqing Yu, Made in China Journal, September 23, 2026

Leading Chinese Tech Firms Target Nvidia’s A.I. Dominance

Steve Lohr, New York Times, September 30, 2026

China Weighs Allowing Purchases of New Nvidia Chips by ByteDance and Alibaba

Qianer Liu, The Information, September 27, 2026

China’s Exoskeleton Robots Muscle into the Consumer Mainstream

Tomoko Wakasugi, Nikkei Asia, September 27, 2026

The Surprising Reasons China Is Skeptical of A.I. Safety Calls

Lily Kuo, New York Times, September 27, 2026

China’s AI Safety Catch-Up Is Hiding in Plain Sight

Savannah Billman, The Wire China, September 29, 2026

The AI race has more than one finish line. Frontier capability will remain important, but so will the capacity to diffuse AI through economies and societies while retaining meaningful agency over its use. A country that can never produce the world’s most powerful model may nonetheless derive substantial economic and social value from AI. Frontier powers will inevitably exercise enormous influence over the development and governance of AI, but they should not enjoy a monopoly over the definition of success. Success should therefore not mean simply reaching the technological frontier but converting technological access into widely shared benefits while retaining the agency to determine how – and in whose interests – AI is used.

COMMENT – Great piece by my friend Dr. Adrian Ang U-Jin at RSIS.

China Targets AI and Frontier Tech in Newly Unveiled Innovation Blueprint

Eve Qiao, South China Morning Post, September 28, 2026

How China’s Leader Plans to Win the Future with A.I.

Vivian Wang, New York Times, September 23, 2026

Military and Security Threats

Does China Intend to Target Taiwan with New National Security Legislation?

Brian Hioe, New Bloom Magazine, September 28, 2026

China Strengthens Position for Taiwan Conflict with Mobilization Law

Yukio Tajima, Nikkei Asia, September 29, 2026

Second Thomas Shoal Stand-Off Sparks Sharp Exchange Between U.S. and China Embassies

Alyssa Chen, South China Morning Post, September 28, 2026

Can China’s New Satellite Coordination Standards Boost PLA Targeting and Resilience?

Gabriel Dominguez, South China Morning Post, September 29, 2026

Two Former Chinese Soldiers Indicted for Leaking Secrets from South Korean and U.S. Military

Seonghun Kim, Yonhap News Agency, September 29, 2026

Chinese Research Vessels Illegally Probing Palau’s EEZ—Here Are the Maps

Cleo Paskal, September 11, 2026

Taiwan Deputy Foreign Minister Expects U.S. Arms Sale to Proceed After Trump-Xi Summit

Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, September 26, 2026

Iran Has a Secret Weapon in Its War with America: Help from China

Rory Jones, Jon Emont, Vera Bergengruen and Summer Said, Wall Street Journal, September 23, 2026

One Belt, One Road Strategy

Gold-Rich Nicaragua Hands Chinese Miners Rights to a Tenth of Its Land

Christine Murray, Camilla Hodgson, Janina Conboye and Aditi Bhandari, Financial Times, September 26, 2026

China’s Space Diplomacy Lifts Pakistani Astronaut Toward Orbit

Saad Sayeed and Ariba Shahid, Reuters, September 28, 2026

ASEAN Firms Hope Pinglu Canal Will Open China Market, but Fear Flood of Imports

Frank Chen, South China Morning Post, September 28, 2026

China Expands Military Footprint with New Support Base in Laos

Josh Xiao, Bloomberg, September 29, 2026

Opinion

EU-China Relations Face an Existential Test, but Escalation Is Not Inevitable

Francesca Ghiretti, Center for Strategic and International Studies, September 29, 2026

China’s Multipolar Worldview Doesn’t Exclude the U.S.—for Now

Masaru Sato, Nikkei Asia, September 30, 2026

The Coming Taiwan Crisis

Jonathan A. Czin, Foreign Affairs, September 25, 2026

Trump and Chinese Circumstance

Walter Russell Mead, Wall Street Journal, September 29, 2026

Washington Is Still in Denial About China’s Techno-Economic Challenge

Robert D. Atkinson, Policy Arena, September 10, 2026

Japan Is Giving the United States a Chance in Asia

David Sacks and Nick Snyder, Foreign Affairs, September 28, 2026

Free American Expert Min Zin

Ellen Bork, The Hill, September 28, 2026

Don’t Let Our Next U.N. Secretary-General Be a Shill for China, Cuba and Hamas

Ben Cohen and Richard Goldberg, The Hill, September 29, 2026